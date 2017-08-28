RS Tera National Championships at the WPNSA - Overall
by Emily Davis today at 9:14 pm
26-28 August 2017
Day two dawned at WPNSA with a fresher breeze than predicted; with the sun still blazing in the sky it was the hottest Bank Holiday weather for many a year.
The Regatta Fleet, ably coached by Matthew Caiger and Ellen Morley launched and enjoyed further coached races on a small course. Though fresher, the breeze was by no means strong and as it was predicted to die later in the day every effort was made by the Race Officer James Gollup to get the main fleet out, who were duly launched at 9.15am.
The Pros got off all clear, the Sports had one general recall and then started to make their way up the beat. As the Sports started to catch up the Pros it became clear the breeze was dying sooner than hoped and eventually the race was abandoned. The fleet was towed ashore to await an indefinite postponement at 1130; children enjoying each others company and the sunshine.
By 4pm the wind had picked up again; the race officer once more launched the fleet and started the race. With both starts all clear it was a race against the wind which was once more dying off. With the wind being very fickle it was a game of chance for many, some moves paying off and others not. As the wind began to die the decision was made to shorten the course at the bottom gate.
In the Pro Fleet Blake Tudor (Brightlingsea SC) made it first, with Fergus Pye (Draycote) in second and Theo Stewart (Windermere) third. The Sport fleet saw William Sunderland (Olton Mere) speed to the finish, followed by Phoebe Peters (HISC) and Felix Stewart (Windermere).
With a tow back in for the sailors once more, they had managed to complete the race in time to enjoy the barbecue and then a few hardy souls stayed up for the Quiz run by DJ Marcus and his Handy Helpers, the Isle of Man contingent taking the title of National Quizmasters 2017.
A hazy start for day 3 with a disappointing lack of wind. The Regatta fleet managed to launch for a final race with Holly Mitchell from HISC taking the Regatta Championship. The main fleet was held ashore with children basking in the beautiful warm sunshine, entertaining themselves by swimming, paddleboarding and general activities until 1330 when the final decision was made to abandon all racing for the day and the championship. A stirling effort had been made by the Race team trying to find wind but unfortunately it was not to be.
Prize giving took place as swiftly as possible beginning with thanks to the committee members who were stepping down and huge thanks to the race management team. The Sport Fleet National Champion Ben Tuttle took the Podium alongside fellow HISC sailor Phoebe Peters and Tom Ahlheid (Frensham) in third. Pro Fleet National Champion was named as Ralph Nevile (Frensham) with Robbie McDonald (HISC) and Blake Tudor (Brightlingsea) in second and third.
The Under 10 trophy was won by Fflur Pierce(Rydhal Penhros) and the Jameson Trophy for the person/ family who embodies the spirit of the class was given to the Caiger family who have supported the class for many years in a variety of ways.
With prizes for all entries to the regatta fleet the winners were named as Holly Mitchell (HISC) in first, Harry West (RLymYC) and Max Tait (RLymYC) in third. As those leaving made a speedy exit to try and beat the Bank holiday traffic, others made the most of the facilities and spent a fun hour paddle boarding on enormous boards. Last minute squad applications were received and applicants will be notified in the next few weeks if they have been successful in gaining a place on the fantastic winter training that the Class provides.
Our thanks go to WPNSA for hosting the event and providing such great facilities; we look forward to returning here next year for the RS Tera World Championships.
The RS Tera Class is friendly and welcoming to all, with an emphasis on fun and inclusion alongside high quality racing. Our numbers are increasing year on year and we look forward to new members appearing at our events throughout the year. Our next event is the End of Seasons at Draycote Water SC 29-30th October. For more information please go to our website www.uk.rstera.org
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm Name
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R6
|Pts
|Pro Fleet
|1
|2369
|Ralph Nevile
|Frensham Pond SC
|2
|‑11
|1
|2
|8
|13
|2
|2687
|Robbie McDonald
|Hayling Island SC
|8
|3
|2
|1
|‑12
|14
|3
|2897
|Blake Tudor
|Brightlingsea SC
|6
|2
|5
|‑12
|1
|14
|4
|2505
|Jack Lewis
|Draycote Water SC
|1
|1
|‑10
|8
|9
|19
|5
|2391
|Luke Anstey
|Frensham Pond SC
|4
|6
|‑11
|4
|5
|19
|6
|2842
|Alastair Brown
|Greatmoor SC
|5
|5
|‑26
|5
|6
|21
|7
|3375
|Jonathan Bailey
|Hunts SC
|3
|4
|14
|7
|‑19
|28
|8
|2584
|Becky Caiger
|Sevenoaks School
|14
|‑23
|4
|9
|7
|34
|9
|2612
|Jack Oakley
|Royal Hospital School
|7
|9
|8
|11
|‑15
|35
|10
|2442
|Dylan McPherson
|Burnham SC
|12
|8
|13
|3
|‑17
|36
|11
|3031
|Ben Millard
|Emsworth SC
|9
|‑18
|3
|13
|11
|36
|12
|2703
|Sophie Johnson
|Blackwater SC
|‑18
|7
|7
|6
|16
|36
|13
|2821
|Theo Stewart
|Windermere School
|15
|‑27
|9
|17
|3
|44
|14
|3025
|Tatiana Dickinson
|Derwent Reservoir SC
|‑20
|16
|19
|10
|4
|49
|15
|2167
|Oliver Johnson
|Alton Water SC
|10
|13
|6
|22
|‑29
|51
|16
|2472
|Samuel Blaker
|Benfleet YC
|11
|14
|12
|15
|‑21
|52
|17
|1693
|Fergus Pye
|Draycote Water SC
|21
|10
|20
|‑30
|2
|53
|18
|3436
|Kate Wharmby
|Royal Lymington YC
|‑22
|12
|16
|16
|13
|57
|19
|3296
|Rachel Pyke
|Hayling Island SC
|16
|‑26
|15
|14
|14
|59
|20
|2145
|Jessica Balch
|Hayling Island SC
|13
|19
|22
|‑28
|18
|72
|21
|2632
|Caitlin Morley
|Burnham SC
|19
|15
|21
|19
|‑24
|74
|22
|2086
|James Russell
|Royal Harwich YC
|17
|21
|17
|‑31
|25
|80
|23
|2111
|Elizabeth Miller
|Ripon SC
|26
|‑30
|27
|20
|10
|83
|24
|2146
|Evie Booth
|Salcombe YC/SWYSA
|‑23
|22
|18
|23
|20
|83
|25
|2852
|Will Meek
|SWYSA/Salcombe SC
|24
|20
|24
|18
|‑33
|86
|26
|3444
|Charlie Whitbread
|Isle of Man YC
|‑27
|24
|25
|24
|23
|96
|27
|309
|Madeline Bilbrough
|Hayling Island SC
|‑28
|28
|23
|25
|22
|98
|28
|3261
|Alissa Marshall
|ASSC
|25
|25
|‑29
|21
|28
|99
|29
|2381
|Sam Bradshaw
|Emsworth SC
|‑31
|17
|30
|27
|26
|100
|30
|984
|Sarah Probert
|Babbacombe Corinthian SC
|29
|‑31
|28
|29
|31
|117
|31
|3259
|Gorja Marshall
|ASSC
|30
|‑32
|31
|26
|32
|119
|32
|2050
|Sophie Meeson
|Emsworth SC
|‑33
|29
|32
|32
|27
|120
|33
|2628
|Edward Smith
|Ripon SC
|‑35
|33
|33
|33
|30
|129
|34
|3251
|Callum Fraser
|Burnham SC
|32
|‑34
|34
|34
|34
|134
|35
|719
|Thomas Goodsell
|Brightlingsea SC
|34
|‑36
|36
|36
|35
|141
|36
|2620
|Iggy McNally
|Whitstable YC
|(DNF)
|35
|35
|35
|36
|141
|Sport Fleet
|1
|2359
|Ben Tuttle
|Hayling Island SC
|3
|6
|1
|1
|‑21
|11
|2
|2287
|Phoebe Peters
|Hayling Island SC
|‑45
|3
|2
|10
|2
|17
|3
|1880
|Tom Ahlheid
|Frensham Pond SC
|1
|2
|3
|13
|‑23
|19
|4
|228
|Oliver Peters
|Hayling Island SC
|4
|1
|‑14
|2
|12
|19
|5
|2969
|Felix Stewart
|Windermere School
|‑22
|13
|7
|4
|3
|27
|6
|2386
|Teddy Dunn
|Isle of Man YC
|5
|11
|‑20
|8
|6
|30
|7
|2410
|Albert Gillmore
|Royal Dart YC/Stoke Gabriel
|10
|5
|11
|‑22
|9
|35
|8
|798
|Alice Davis
|Great Moor SC
|11
|8
|5
|12
|‑29
|36
|9
|2560
|Jake Thompson
|Frensham Pond SC
|2
|4
|26
|‑28
|5
|37
|10
|3029
|Freddie Fisher
|Hayling Island SC
|‑40
|25
|10
|5
|4
|44
|11
|2671
|William James
|SWYSA
|‑16
|16
|6
|9
|14
|45
|12
|1881
|Ben Meek
|SWYSA/Salcombe SC
|17
|7
|12
|‑19
|10
|46
|13
|2162
|William Sunderland
|Olton Mere SC
|12
|18
|‑34
|16
|1
|47
|14
|344
|Jakey Wood
|Hayling Island SC
|9
|12
|23
|3
|‑25
|47
|15
|2743
|Joseph Blaker
|Benfleet YC
|8
|15
|‑17
|15
|16
|54
|16
|2764
|Tom Stratton‑Brown
|Frensham Pond SC
|6
|17
|18
|‑23
|15
|56
|17
|3354
|Peter Cope
|Isle of Man YC
|24
|19
|13
|‑27
|7
|63
|18
|2838
|Harry McTiernan
|Brightlingsea SC/Royal Harwich YC
|‑31
|9
|8
|29
|20
|66
|19
|2025
|Abby Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|14
|‑42
|21
|14
|18
|67
|20
|2950
|James Johnson
|Windermere School
|13
|23
|30
|11
|‑37
|77
|21
|2276
|William Balch
|Hayling Island SC
|20
|22
|19
|18
|‑32
|79
|22
|2603
|Matthew Rayner
|Ripon SC
|7
|14
|56
|6
|‑71
|83
|23
|1484
|Felix Powell
|Alton Water
|19
|26
|‑39
|21
|19
|85
|24
|1874
|Tristan Ahlheid
|Frensham Pond SC
|‑35
|20
|25
|33
|8
|86
|25
|2344
|Esther Tuttle
|Hayling Island SC
|30
|31
|15
|17
|‑33
|93
|26
|2171
|Carys Attwell
|Rutland SC
|23
|27
|16
|32
|‑39
|98
|27
|2597
|Oliver Thompson
|Hayling Island SC
|29
|55
|(OCS)
|7
|11
|102
|28
|2392
|Oliver Stratton‑Brown
|Frensham Pond SC
|25
|10
|27
|‑57
|42
|104
|29
|2602
|Oliver Rayner
|Ripon SC
|21
|33
|32
|‑34
|22
|108
|30
|1901
|Max Sydenham
|Dell Quay SC
|26
|32
|22
|‑45
|28
|108
|31
|2305
|Freddie Sunderland
|Olton Mere SC
|18
|21
|36
|‑51
|40
|115
|32
|1906
|Toby Hatsell
|Middle Nene SC
|46
|30
|4
|37
|‑60
|117
|33
|888
|Elizabeth Lewis
|Frensham Pond SC
|‑52
|28
|28
|48
|17
|121
|34
|2644
|Max Steele
|Welsh Harp SC
|‑55
|36
|42
|20
|27
|125
|35
|3140
|Gregan Bergmann Smith
|Hayling Island SC
|32
|41
|‑54
|25
|30
|128
|36
|2822
|Josh Bowers
|Hayling Island SC
|41
|‑48
|31
|44
|13
|129
|37
|3325
|Katy Jenkins
|Bowmoor SC
|‑39
|24
|33
|39
|35
|131
|38
|2349
|Gwen Sargent
|Emsworth and Bowmoor SC
|15
|44
|40
|‑56
|34
|133
|39
|3159
|William Bailey
|Ripon SC
|‑59
|39
|47
|31
|24
|141
|40
|3266
|Max Morrell
|Royal Dart YC
|49
|38
|24
|38
|‑61
|149
|41
|1922
|Fflur Pierce
|Rydal Penrhos/Llandudno SC
|‑65
|59
|9
|41
|43
|152
|42
|625
|Ben Stokes
|Hayling Island SC
|44
|29
|50
|30
|‑68
|153
|43
|1638
|Brett Tudor
|Brightlingsea SC
|50
|46
|35
|26
|‑59
|157
|44
|3262
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton SC
|38
|40
|38
|‑50
|41
|157
|45
|2968
|Tom Johnson
|Windermere School
|37
|45
|45
|35
|‑46
|162
|46
|3255
|Archie Munro‑Price
|Castle Cove SC
|27
|58
|37
|42
|‑64
|164
|47
|2611
|Freddie Maclaverty
|Llandudno SC/Rhydal Penrhos SC
|34
|35
|‑57
|40
|57
|166
|48
|3257
|Esme Barraclough
|Ripon SC
|36
|‑52
|44
|43
|44
|167
|49
|743
|Lizzie Foster
|Emsworth SC
|58
|34
|43
|36
|‑67
|171
|50
|2784
|Nickolas Ellis
|Isle of Man YC
|42
|‑66
|61
|46
|26
|175
|51
|2090
|Toby Thompson
|Frensham Pond SC
|‑70
|51
|46
|24
|56
|177
|52
|822
|Max Rawlinson
|Coniston SC
|33
|50
|(OCS)
|53
|48
|184
|53
|1442
|Max Tullett
|Pevensey Bay SC
|28
|53
|53
|‑66
|53
|187
|54
|3246
|Amelie Hiscocks
|WPNSA/Castle Cove SC
|61
|60
|29
|‑68
|38
|188
|55
|3443
|Tom Whitbread
|Isle of Man YC
|57
|56
|51
|‑67
|31
|195
|56
|1662
|Ollie Bradshaw
|Emsworth SC
|43
|‑65
|52
|49
|55
|199
|57
|2941
|Akira Blackah
|Welsh Harp SC
|47
|54
|48
|‑55
|52
|201
|58
|2323
|Imogen Palmer
|Royal Corinthian Otters
|56
|62
|49
|‑69
|36
|203
|59
|2154
|Tilda Brayshay
|Ripon SC
|48
|49
|‑58
|52
|54
|203
|60
|1690
|Maya Bergmann Smith
|Hayling Island SC
|54
|37
|(OCS)
|47
|66
|204
|61
|943
|Adelicia Lavender
|Felpham SC
|62
|43
|41
|‑65
|58
|204
|62
|2429
|Daniel Smith
|Ripon SC
|‑60
|47
|59
|54
|50
|210
|63
|2893
|Ed Eeles
|Brightlingsea SC
|51
|57
|‑65
|58
|49
|215
|64
|3361
|Oscar Jackson
|MSCC
|53
|‑64
|62
|60
|45
|220
|65
|2704
|Georgia Harding
|Isle of Man YC
|63
|61
|‑64
|61
|47
|232
|66
|2664
|William Johnson
|Alton Water SC
|64
|‑67
|60
|64
|51
|239
|67
|985
|Ollie Williams
|Emsworth SC
|‑66
|63
|63
|63
|65
|254
|68
|2357
|Keira Luke
|Llandudno SC/Rydal Penrhos
|68
|‑70
|66
|59
|62
|255
|69
|2855
|Georgie stammers
|Alton Water SC
|69
|69
|55
|‑72
|72
|265
|70
|915
|Dylan Weir
|Restronguet SC
|‑72
|72
|67
|62
|69
|270
|71
|2153
|Holly Brayshay
|Ripon SC
|67
|68
|68
|‑70
|70
|273
|72
|3422
|Lucy Ryan
|Brightlingsea SC
|‑71
|71
|69
|71
|63
|274
|73
|2352
|Johnny Sargent
|Emsworth and Bowmoor SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|296
Regatta Fleet
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm Name
|Club
|Age
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|2872
|Holly Mitchell
|Hayling Island SC
|10
|2
|2
|1
|1
|‑5
|‑5
|4
|5
|15
|2
|3192
|Harry West
|Royal Lymington YC
|9
|4
|1
|3
|3
|‑6
|‑6
|2
|3
|16
|3
|2623
|Max Tait
|Lymington
|9
|1
|3
|4
|‑5
|2
|3
|5
|‑12
|18
|4
|491
|Zara Brown
|Rutland SC
|12
|5
|6
|2
|4
|‑7
|‑8
|1
|2
|20
|5
|2092
|Archie Dunn
|Isle of Man YC
|10
|‑12
|8
|‑9
|8
|1
|1
|3
|1
|22
|6
|2456
|Lauren Attwell
|Rutland SC
|10
|‑8
|4
|6
|‑12
|3
|2
|7
|4
|26
|7
|745
|Marcus Edwards
|Royal Lymington YC
|10
|3
|5
|8
|6
|‑9
|4
|‑9
|7
|33
|8
|1901
|Alex Sydenham
|Dell Quay SC
|9
|10
|‑12
|10
|7
|4
|‑11
|6
|6
|43
|9
|10
|Beatrix Morrell
|Royal Dart YC
|11
|‑13
|7
|13
|2
|‑15
|7
|12
|8
|49
|10
|2663
|Phoebe Pyke
|Hayling Island SC
|10
|6
|10
|5
|10
|10
|13
|‑14
|‑14
|54
|11
|2175
|Orla Barraclough
|Ripon SC
|9
|7
|‑13
|‑14
|9
|8
|10
|11
|10
|55
|12
|2871
|Harry Mitchell
|Erith YC
|8
|9
|9
|7
|11
|‑13
|9
|10
|‑13
|55
|13
|2255
|Maddie Wharmby
|Royal Lymington YC
|10
|‑14
|‑14
|12
|14
|11
|12
|8
|9
|66
|14
|3323
|Amy Jenkins
|Bowmoor SC
|14
|11
|11
|11
|13
|12
|‑15
|13
|‑15
|71
|15
|3263
|Harriet Wade
|Northampton SC
|10
|‑15
|‑15
|15
|15
|14
|14
|15
|11
|84
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!