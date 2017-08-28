RS Tera National Championships at the WPNSA - Overall

by Emily Davis today at 9:14 pm

Day two dawned at WPNSA with a fresher breeze than predicted; with the sun still blazing in the sky it was the hottest Bank Holiday weather for many a year.

The Regatta Fleet, ably coached by Matthew Caiger and Ellen Morley launched and enjoyed further coached races on a small course. Though fresher, the breeze was by no means strong and as it was predicted to die later in the day every effort was made by the Race Officer James Gollup to get the main fleet out, who were duly launched at 9.15am.

The Pros got off all clear, the Sports had one general recall and then started to make their way up the beat. As the Sports started to catch up the Pros it became clear the breeze was dying sooner than hoped and eventually the race was abandoned. The fleet was towed ashore to await an indefinite postponement at 1130; children enjoying each others company and the sunshine.

By 4pm the wind had picked up again; the race officer once more launched the fleet and started the race. With both starts all clear it was a race against the wind which was once more dying off. With the wind being very fickle it was a game of chance for many, some moves paying off and others not. As the wind began to die the decision was made to shorten the course at the bottom gate.

In the Pro Fleet Blake Tudor (Brightlingsea SC) made it first, with Fergus Pye (Draycote) in second and Theo Stewart (Windermere) third. The Sport fleet saw William Sunderland (Olton Mere) speed to the finish, followed by Phoebe Peters (HISC) and Felix Stewart (Windermere).

With a tow back in for the sailors once more, they had managed to complete the race in time to enjoy the barbecue and then a few hardy souls stayed up for the Quiz run by DJ Marcus and his Handy Helpers, the Isle of Man contingent taking the title of National Quizmasters 2017.

A hazy start for day 3 with a disappointing lack of wind. The Regatta fleet managed to launch for a final race with Holly Mitchell from HISC taking the Regatta Championship. The main fleet was held ashore with children basking in the beautiful warm sunshine, entertaining themselves by swimming, paddleboarding and general activities until 1330 when the final decision was made to abandon all racing for the day and the championship. A stirling effort had been made by the Race team trying to find wind but unfortunately it was not to be.

Prize giving took place as swiftly as possible beginning with thanks to the committee members who were stepping down and huge thanks to the race management team. The Sport Fleet National Champion Ben Tuttle took the Podium alongside fellow HISC sailor Phoebe Peters and Tom Ahlheid (Frensham) in third. Pro Fleet National Champion was named as Ralph Nevile (Frensham) with Robbie McDonald (HISC) and Blake Tudor (Brightlingsea) in second and third.

The Under 10 trophy was won by Fflur Pierce(Rydhal Penhros) and the Jameson Trophy for the person/ family who embodies the spirit of the class was given to the Caiger family who have supported the class for many years in a variety of ways.

With prizes for all entries to the regatta fleet the winners were named as Holly Mitchell (HISC) in first, Harry West (RLymYC) and Max Tait (RLymYC) in third. As those leaving made a speedy exit to try and beat the Bank holiday traffic, others made the most of the facilities and spent a fun hour paddle boarding on enormous boards. Last minute squad applications were received and applicants will be notified in the next few weeks if they have been successful in gaining a place on the fantastic winter training that the Class provides.

Our thanks go to WPNSA for hosting the event and providing such great facilities; we look forward to returning here next year for the RS Tera World Championships.

The RS Tera Class is friendly and welcoming to all, with an emphasis on fun and inclusion alongside high quality racing. Our numbers are increasing year on year and we look forward to new members appearing at our events throughout the year. Our next event is the End of Seasons at Draycote Water SC 29-30th October. For more information please go to our website www.uk.rstera.org

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R6 Pts Pro Fleet 1 2369 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC 2 ‑11 1 2 8 13 2 2687 Robbie McDonald Hayling Island SC 8 3 2 1 ‑12 14 3 2897 Blake Tudor Brightlingsea SC 6 2 5 ‑12 1 14 4 2505 Jack Lewis Draycote Water SC 1 1 ‑10 8 9 19 5 2391 Luke Anstey Frensham Pond SC 4 6 ‑11 4 5 19 6 2842 Alastair Brown Greatmoor SC 5 5 ‑26 5 6 21 7 3375 Jonathan Bailey Hunts SC 3 4 14 7 ‑19 28 8 2584 Becky Caiger Sevenoaks School 14 ‑23 4 9 7 34 9 2612 Jack Oakley Royal Hospital School 7 9 8 11 ‑15 35 10 2442 Dylan McPherson Burnham SC 12 8 13 3 ‑17 36 11 3031 Ben Millard Emsworth SC 9 ‑18 3 13 11 36 12 2703 Sophie Johnson Blackwater SC ‑18 7 7 6 16 36 13 2821 Theo Stewart Windermere School 15 ‑27 9 17 3 44 14 3025 Tatiana Dickinson Derwent Reservoir SC ‑20 16 19 10 4 49 15 2167 Oliver Johnson Alton Water SC 10 13 6 22 ‑29 51 16 2472 Samuel Blaker Benfleet YC 11 14 12 15 ‑21 52 17 1693 Fergus Pye Draycote Water SC 21 10 20 ‑30 2 53 18 3436 Kate Wharmby Royal Lymington YC ‑22 12 16 16 13 57 19 3296 Rachel Pyke Hayling Island SC 16 ‑26 15 14 14 59 20 2145 Jessica Balch Hayling Island SC 13 19 22 ‑28 18 72 21 2632 Caitlin Morley Burnham SC 19 15 21 19 ‑24 74 22 2086 James Russell Royal Harwich YC 17 21 17 ‑31 25 80 23 2111 Elizabeth Miller Ripon SC 26 ‑30 27 20 10 83 24 2146 Evie Booth Salcombe YC/SWYSA ‑23 22 18 23 20 83 25 2852 Will Meek SWYSA/Salcombe SC 24 20 24 18 ‑33 86 26 3444 Charlie Whitbread Isle of Man YC ‑27 24 25 24 23 96 27 309 Madeline Bilbrough Hayling Island SC ‑28 28 23 25 22 98 28 3261 Alissa Marshall ASSC 25 25 ‑29 21 28 99 29 2381 Sam Bradshaw Emsworth SC ‑31 17 30 27 26 100 30 984 Sarah Probert Babbacombe Corinthian SC 29 ‑31 28 29 31 117 31 3259 Gorja Marshall ASSC 30 ‑32 31 26 32 119 32 2050 Sophie Meeson Emsworth SC ‑33 29 32 32 27 120 33 2628 Edward Smith Ripon SC ‑35 33 33 33 30 129 34 3251 Callum Fraser Burnham SC 32 ‑34 34 34 34 134 35 719 Thomas Goodsell Brightlingsea SC 34 ‑36 36 36 35 141 36 2620 Iggy McNally Whitstable YC (DNF) 35 35 35 36 141 Sport Fleet 1 2359 Ben Tuttle Hayling Island SC 3 6 1 1 ‑21 11 2 2287 Phoebe Peters Hayling Island SC ‑45 3 2 10 2 17 3 1880 Tom Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 1 2 3 13 ‑23 19 4 228 Oliver Peters Hayling Island SC 4 1 ‑14 2 12 19 5 2969 Felix Stewart Windermere School ‑22 13 7 4 3 27 6 2386 Teddy Dunn Isle of Man YC 5 11 ‑20 8 6 30 7 2410 Albert Gillmore Royal Dart YC/Stoke Gabriel 10 5 11 ‑22 9 35 8 798 Alice Davis Great Moor SC 11 8 5 12 ‑29 36 9 2560 Jake Thompson Frensham Pond SC 2 4 26 ‑28 5 37 10 3029 Freddie Fisher Hayling Island SC ‑40 25 10 5 4 44 11 2671 William James SWYSA ‑16 16 6 9 14 45 12 1881 Ben Meek SWYSA/Salcombe SC 17 7 12 ‑19 10 46 13 2162 William Sunderland Olton Mere SC 12 18 ‑34 16 1 47 14 344 Jakey Wood Hayling Island SC 9 12 23 3 ‑25 47 15 2743 Joseph Blaker Benfleet YC 8 15 ‑17 15 16 54 16 2764 Tom Stratton‑Brown Frensham Pond SC 6 17 18 ‑23 15 56 17 3354 Peter Cope Isle of Man YC 24 19 13 ‑27 7 63 18 2838 Harry McTiernan Brightlingsea SC/Royal Harwich YC ‑31 9 8 29 20 66 19 2025 Abby Hire Royal Lymington YC 14 ‑42 21 14 18 67 20 2950 James Johnson Windermere School 13 23 30 11 ‑37 77 21 2276 William Balch Hayling Island SC 20 22 19 18 ‑32 79 22 2603 Matthew Rayner Ripon SC 7 14 56 6 ‑71 83 23 1484 Felix Powell Alton Water 19 26 ‑39 21 19 85 24 1874 Tristan Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC ‑35 20 25 33 8 86 25 2344 Esther Tuttle Hayling Island SC 30 31 15 17 ‑33 93 26 2171 Carys Attwell Rutland SC 23 27 16 32 ‑39 98 27 2597 Oliver Thompson Hayling Island SC 29 55 (OCS) 7 11 102 28 2392 Oliver Stratton‑Brown Frensham Pond SC 25 10 27 ‑57 42 104 29 2602 Oliver Rayner Ripon SC 21 33 32 ‑34 22 108 30 1901 Max Sydenham Dell Quay SC 26 32 22 ‑45 28 108 31 2305 Freddie Sunderland Olton Mere SC 18 21 36 ‑51 40 115 32 1906 Toby Hatsell Middle Nene SC 46 30 4 37 ‑60 117 33 888 Elizabeth Lewis Frensham Pond SC ‑52 28 28 48 17 121 34 2644 Max Steele Welsh Harp SC ‑55 36 42 20 27 125 35 3140 Gregan Bergmann Smith Hayling Island SC 32 41 ‑54 25 30 128 36 2822 Josh Bowers Hayling Island SC 41 ‑48 31 44 13 129 37 3325 Katy Jenkins Bowmoor SC ‑39 24 33 39 35 131 38 2349 Gwen Sargent Emsworth and Bowmoor SC 15 44 40 ‑56 34 133 39 3159 William Bailey Ripon SC ‑59 39 47 31 24 141 40 3266 Max Morrell Royal Dart YC 49 38 24 38 ‑61 149 41 1922 Fflur Pierce Rydal Penrhos/Llandudno SC ‑65 59 9 41 43 152 42 625 Ben Stokes Hayling Island SC 44 29 50 30 ‑68 153 43 1638 Brett Tudor Brightlingsea SC 50 46 35 26 ‑59 157 44 3262 Imogen Wade Northampton SC 38 40 38 ‑50 41 157 45 2968 Tom Johnson Windermere School 37 45 45 35 ‑46 162 46 3255 Archie Munro‑Price Castle Cove SC 27 58 37 42 ‑64 164 47 2611 Freddie Maclaverty Llandudno SC/Rhydal Penrhos SC 34 35 ‑57 40 57 166 48 3257 Esme Barraclough Ripon SC 36 ‑52 44 43 44 167 49 743 Lizzie Foster Emsworth SC 58 34 43 36 ‑67 171 50 2784 Nickolas Ellis Isle of Man YC 42 ‑66 61 46 26 175 51 2090 Toby Thompson Frensham Pond SC ‑70 51 46 24 56 177 52 822 Max Rawlinson Coniston SC 33 50 (OCS) 53 48 184 53 1442 Max Tullett Pevensey Bay SC 28 53 53 ‑66 53 187 54 3246 Amelie Hiscocks WPNSA/Castle Cove SC 61 60 29 ‑68 38 188 55 3443 Tom Whitbread Isle of Man YC 57 56 51 ‑67 31 195 56 1662 Ollie Bradshaw Emsworth SC 43 ‑65 52 49 55 199 57 2941 Akira Blackah Welsh Harp SC 47 54 48 ‑55 52 201 58 2323 Imogen Palmer Royal Corinthian Otters 56 62 49 ‑69 36 203 59 2154 Tilda Brayshay Ripon SC 48 49 ‑58 52 54 203 60 1690 Maya Bergmann Smith Hayling Island SC 54 37 (OCS) 47 66 204 61 943 Adelicia Lavender Felpham SC 62 43 41 ‑65 58 204 62 2429 Daniel Smith Ripon SC ‑60 47 59 54 50 210 63 2893 Ed Eeles Brightlingsea SC 51 57 ‑65 58 49 215 64 3361 Oscar Jackson MSCC 53 ‑64 62 60 45 220 65 2704 Georgia Harding Isle of Man YC 63 61 ‑64 61 47 232 66 2664 William Johnson Alton Water SC 64 ‑67 60 64 51 239 67 985 Ollie Williams Emsworth SC ‑66 63 63 63 65 254 68 2357 Keira Luke Llandudno SC/Rydal Penrhos 68 ‑70 66 59 62 255 69 2855 Georgie stammers Alton Water SC 69 69 55 ‑72 72 265 70 915 Dylan Weir Restronguet SC ‑72 72 67 62 69 270 71 2153 Holly Brayshay Ripon SC 67 68 68 ‑70 70 273 72 3422 Lucy Ryan Brightlingsea SC ‑71 71 69 71 63 274 73 2352 Johnny Sargent Emsworth and Bowmoor SC (RET) DNC DNC DNC DNC 296

Regatta Fleet

Pos Sail No Helm Name Club Age R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 2872 Holly Mitchell Hayling Island SC 10 2 2 1 1 ‑5 ‑5 4 5 15 2 3192 Harry West Royal Lymington YC 9 4 1 3 3 ‑6 ‑6 2 3 16 3 2623 Max Tait Lymington 9 1 3 4 ‑5 2 3 5 ‑12 18 4 491 Zara Brown Rutland SC 12 5 6 2 4 ‑7 ‑8 1 2 20 5 2092 Archie Dunn Isle of Man YC 10 ‑12 8 ‑9 8 1 1 3 1 22 6 2456 Lauren Attwell Rutland SC 10 ‑8 4 6 ‑12 3 2 7 4 26 7 745 Marcus Edwards Royal Lymington YC 10 3 5 8 6 ‑9 4 ‑9 7 33 8 1901 Alex Sydenham Dell Quay SC 9 10 ‑12 10 7 4 ‑11 6 6 43 9 10 Beatrix Morrell Royal Dart YC 11 ‑13 7 13 2 ‑15 7 12 8 49 10 2663 Phoebe Pyke Hayling Island SC 10 6 10 5 10 10 13 ‑14 ‑14 54 11 2175 Orla Barraclough Ripon SC 9 7 ‑13 ‑14 9 8 10 11 10 55 12 2871 Harry Mitchell Erith YC 8 9 9 7 11 ‑13 9 10 ‑13 55 13 2255 Maddie Wharmby Royal Lymington YC 10 ‑14 ‑14 12 14 11 12 8 9 66 14 3323 Amy Jenkins Bowmoor SC 14 11 11 11 13 12 ‑15 13 ‑15 71 15 3263 Harriet Wade Northampton SC 10 ‑15 ‑15 15 15 14 14 15 11 84