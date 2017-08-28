Please select your home edition
RS Tera National Championships at the WPNSA - Overall

by Emily Davis today at 9:14 pm 26-28 August 2017

Day two dawned at WPNSA with a fresher breeze than predicted; with the sun still blazing in the sky it was the hottest Bank Holiday weather for many a year.

The Regatta Fleet, ably coached by Matthew Caiger and Ellen Morley launched and enjoyed further coached races on a small course. Though fresher, the breeze was by no means strong and as it was predicted to die later in the day every effort was made by the Race Officer James Gollup to get the main fleet out, who were duly launched at 9.15am.

The Pros got off all clear, the Sports had one general recall and then started to make their way up the beat. As the Sports started to catch up the Pros it became clear the breeze was dying sooner than hoped and eventually the race was abandoned. The fleet was towed ashore to await an indefinite postponement at 1130; children enjoying each others company and the sunshine.

By 4pm the wind had picked up again; the race officer once more launched the fleet and started the race. With both starts all clear it was a race against the wind which was once more dying off. With the wind being very fickle it was a game of chance for many, some moves paying off and others not. As the wind began to die the decision was made to shorten the course at the bottom gate.

In the Pro Fleet Blake Tudor (Brightlingsea SC) made it first, with Fergus Pye (Draycote) in second and Theo Stewart (Windermere) third. The Sport fleet saw William Sunderland (Olton Mere) speed to the finish, followed by Phoebe Peters (HISC) and Felix Stewart (Windermere).

With a tow back in for the sailors once more, they had managed to complete the race in time to enjoy the barbecue and then a few hardy souls stayed up for the Quiz run by DJ Marcus and his Handy Helpers, the Isle of Man contingent taking the title of National Quizmasters 2017.

A hazy start for day 3 with a disappointing lack of wind. The Regatta fleet managed to launch for a final race with Holly Mitchell from HISC taking the Regatta Championship. The main fleet was held ashore with children basking in the beautiful warm sunshine, entertaining themselves by swimming, paddleboarding and general activities until 1330 when the final decision was made to abandon all racing for the day and the championship. A stirling effort had been made by the Race team trying to find wind but unfortunately it was not to be.

Prize giving took place as swiftly as possible beginning with thanks to the committee members who were stepping down and huge thanks to the race management team. The Sport Fleet National Champion Ben Tuttle took the Podium alongside fellow HISC sailor Phoebe Peters and Tom Ahlheid (Frensham) in third. Pro Fleet National Champion was named as Ralph Nevile (Frensham) with Robbie McDonald (HISC) and Blake Tudor (Brightlingsea) in second and third.

The Under 10 trophy was won by Fflur Pierce(Rydhal Penhros) and the Jameson Trophy for the person/ family who embodies the spirit of the class was given to the Caiger family who have supported the class for many years in a variety of ways.

With prizes for all entries to the regatta fleet the winners were named as Holly Mitchell (HISC) in first, Harry West (RLymYC) and Max Tait (RLymYC) in third. As those leaving made a speedy exit to try and beat the Bank holiday traffic, others made the most of the facilities and spent a fun hour paddle boarding on enormous boards. Last minute squad applications were received and applicants will be notified in the next few weeks if they have been successful in gaining a place on the fantastic winter training that the Class provides.

Our thanks go to WPNSA for hosting the event and providing such great facilities; we look forward to returning here next year for the RS Tera World Championships.

The RS Tera Class is friendly and welcoming to all, with an emphasis on fun and inclusion alongside high quality racing. Our numbers are increasing year on year and we look forward to new members appearing at our events throughout the year. Our next event is the End of Seasons at Draycote Water SC 29-30th October. For more information please go to our website www.uk.rstera.org

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelm NameClubR1R2R3R4R6Pts
Pro Fleet
12369Ralph NevileFrensham Pond SC2‑1112813
22687Robbie McDonaldHayling Island SC8321‑1214
32897Blake TudorBrightlingsea SC625‑12114
42505Jack LewisDraycote Water SC11‑108919
52391Luke AnsteyFrensham Pond SC46‑114519
62842Alastair BrownGreatmoor SC55‑265621
73375Jonathan BaileyHunts SC34147‑1928
82584Becky CaigerSevenoaks School14‑2349734
92612Jack OakleyRoyal Hospital School79811‑1535
102442Dylan McPhersonBurnham SC128133‑1736
113031Ben MillardEmsworth SC9‑183131136
122703Sophie JohnsonBlackwater SC‑187761636
132821Theo StewartWindermere School15‑27917344
143025Tatiana DickinsonDerwent Reservoir SC‑20161910449
152167Oliver JohnsonAlton Water SC1013622‑2951
162472Samuel BlakerBenfleet YC11141215‑2152
171693Fergus PyeDraycote Water SC211020‑30253
183436Kate WharmbyRoyal Lymington YC‑221216161357
193296Rachel PykeHayling Island SC16‑2615141459
202145Jessica BalchHayling Island SC131922‑281872
212632Caitlin MorleyBurnham SC19152119‑2474
222086James RussellRoyal Harwich YC172117‑312580
232111Elizabeth MillerRipon SC26‑3027201083
242146Evie BoothSalcombe YC/SWYSA‑232218232083
252852Will MeekSWYSA/Salcombe SC24202418‑3386
263444Charlie WhitbreadIsle of Man YC‑272425242396
27309Madeline BilbroughHayling Island SC‑282823252298
283261Alissa MarshallASSC2525‑29212899
292381Sam BradshawEmsworth SC‑3117302726100
30984Sarah ProbertBabbacombe Corinthian SC29‑31282931117
313259Gorja MarshallASSC30‑32312632119
322050Sophie MeesonEmsworth SC‑3329323227120
332628Edward SmithRipon SC‑3533333330129
343251Callum FraserBurnham SC32‑34343434134
35719Thomas GoodsellBrightlingsea SC34‑36363635141
362620Iggy McNallyWhitstable YC(DNF)35353536141
Sport Fleet
12359Ben TuttleHayling Island SC3611‑2111
22287Phoebe PetersHayling Island SC‑453210217
31880Tom AhlheidFrensham Pond SC12313‑2319
4228Oliver PetersHayling Island SC41‑1421219
52969Felix StewartWindermere School‑221374327
62386Teddy DunnIsle of Man YC511‑208630
72410Albert GillmoreRoyal Dart YC/Stoke Gabriel10511‑22935
8798Alice DavisGreat Moor SC118512‑2936
92560Jake ThompsonFrensham Pond SC2426‑28537
103029Freddie FisherHayling Island SC‑4025105444
112671William JamesSWYSA‑1616691445
121881Ben MeekSWYSA/Salcombe SC17712‑191046
132162William SunderlandOlton Mere SC1218‑3416147
14344Jakey WoodHayling Island SC912233‑2547
152743Joseph BlakerBenfleet YC815‑17151654
162764Tom Stratton‑BrownFrensham Pond SC61718‑231556
173354Peter CopeIsle of Man YC241913‑27763
182838Harry McTiernanBrightlingsea SC/Royal Harwich YC‑3198292066
192025Abby HireRoyal Lymington YC14‑4221141867
202950James JohnsonWindermere School13233011‑3777
212276William BalchHayling Island SC20221918‑3279
222603Matthew RaynerRipon SC714566‑7183
231484Felix PowellAlton Water1926‑39211985
241874Tristan AhlheidFrensham Pond SC‑35202533886
252344Esther TuttleHayling Island SC30311517‑3393
262171Carys AttwellRutland SC23271632‑3998
272597Oliver ThompsonHayling Island SC2955(OCS)711102
282392Oliver Stratton‑BrownFrensham Pond SC251027‑5742104
292602Oliver RaynerRipon SC213332‑3422108
301901Max SydenhamDell Quay SC263222‑4528108
312305Freddie SunderlandOlton Mere SC182136‑5140115
321906Toby HatsellMiddle Nene SC4630437‑60117
33888Elizabeth LewisFrensham Pond SC‑5228284817121
342644Max SteeleWelsh Harp SC‑5536422027125
353140Gregan Bergmann SmithHayling Island SC3241‑542530128
362822Josh BowersHayling Island SC41‑48314413129
373325Katy JenkinsBowmoor SC‑3924333935131
382349Gwen SargentEmsworth and Bowmoor SC154440‑5634133
393159William BaileyRipon SC‑5939473124141
403266Max MorrellRoyal Dart YC49382438‑61149
411922Fflur PierceRydal Penrhos/Llandudno SC‑655994143152
42625Ben StokesHayling Island SC44295030‑68153
431638Brett TudorBrightlingsea SC50463526‑59157
443262Imogen WadeNorthampton SC384038‑5041157
452968Tom JohnsonWindermere School37454535‑46162
463255Archie Munro‑PriceCastle Cove SC27583742‑64164
472611Freddie MaclavertyLlandudno SC/Rhydal Penrhos SC3435‑574057166
483257Esme BarracloughRipon SC36‑52444344167
49743Lizzie FosterEmsworth SC58344336‑67171
502784Nickolas EllisIsle of Man YC42‑66614626175
512090Toby ThompsonFrensham Pond SC‑7051462456177
52822Max RawlinsonConiston SC3350(OCS)5348184
531442Max TullettPevensey Bay SC285353‑6653187
543246Amelie HiscocksWPNSA/Castle Cove SC616029‑6838188
553443Tom WhitbreadIsle of Man YC575651‑6731195
561662Ollie BradshawEmsworth SC43‑65524955199
572941Akira BlackahWelsh Harp SC475448‑5552201
582323Imogen PalmerRoyal Corinthian Otters566249‑6936203
592154Tilda BrayshayRipon SC4849‑585254203
601690Maya Bergmann SmithHayling Island SC5437(OCS)4766204
61943Adelicia LavenderFelpham SC624341‑6558204
622429Daniel SmithRipon SC‑6047595450210
632893Ed EelesBrightlingsea SC5157‑655849215
643361Oscar JacksonMSCC53‑64626045220
652704Georgia HardingIsle of Man YC6361‑646147232
662664William JohnsonAlton Water SC64‑67606451239
67985Ollie WilliamsEmsworth SC‑6663636365254
682357Keira LukeLlandudno SC/Rydal Penrhos68‑70665962255
692855Georgie stammersAlton Water SC696955‑7272265
70915Dylan WeirRestronguet SC‑7272676269270
712153Holly BrayshayRipon SC676868‑7070273
723422Lucy RyanBrightlingsea SC‑7171697163274
732352Johnny SargentEmsworth and Bowmoor SC(RET)DNCDNCDNCDNC296

Regatta Fleet

PosSail NoHelm NameClubAgeR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
12872Holly MitchellHayling Island SC102211‑5‑54515
23192Harry WestRoyal Lymington YC94133‑6‑62316
32623Max TaitLymington9134‑5235‑1218
4491Zara BrownRutland SC125624‑7‑81220
52092Archie DunnIsle of Man YC10‑128‑98113122
62456Lauren AttwellRutland SC10‑846‑12327426
7745Marcus EdwardsRoyal Lymington YC103586‑94‑9733
81901Alex SydenhamDell Quay SC910‑121074‑116643
910Beatrix MorrellRoyal Dart YC11‑137132‑15712849
102663Phoebe PykeHayling Island SC106105101013‑14‑1454
112175Orla BarracloughRipon SC97‑13‑149810111055
122871Harry MitchellErith YC899711‑13910‑1355
132255Maddie WharmbyRoyal Lymington YC10‑14‑14121411128966
143323Amy JenkinsBowmoor SC141111111312‑1513‑1571
153263Harriet WadeNorthampton SC10‑15‑1515151414151184
Land Rover BAR Cap
