Gul National 12 Championship at Weymouth Sailing Club - Overall
by Gerald Copsey today at 9:08 pm
19-22 August 2017
The Gul sponsored National 12 championship ended with only 3 points separating the first three boats in the most competitive event for some years.
On day two of the championship we had the iconic Burton Cup race. This 13 mile race is a test of fitness as well as ability though the light to moderate conditions made it easier than many years and 27 boats recorded a finish. The race was initially led by John and Ollie Meadowcroft closely followed by Ian and Alex Gore with Graham camm and Zoe Ballantyne in third. As the wind dropped Graham and Zoe took advantage of their superior speed in those conditions to take the lead and open up a gap which looked comfortable. This turned out not to be the case as a determined effort from John and Ollie closed down the leaders and had the spectators on the edge of their seats as the last beat began. With Graham and Zoe choosing not to cover it was difficult to see which boat was ahead but Graham and Zoe had done enough to cross just ahead and put in a covering tack to the line in one of the closest Burton race finishes.
Day three was another light wind day and it was the 2016 champions Tom and Robert Stewart who led for most of the race with Graham and Zoe and Jon Ibbotson sailing with Jack Gore in hot pursuit.
On the run to the final mark it was Jon and Jack who managed to take the lead and held on for the short leg to the finish, ahead of Tom and Robert and Graham and Zoe.
The second race of the day saw return to form for John and Ollie after a 17th in race one and they were the nearest challengers to Graham and Zoe who won with Tom and Robert in third.
Going into the final day Graham and Zoe led with 8 points with Tom and Robert on 9 and John and Ollie on 12.
With a much windier day in the offering would Graham and Zoe be able to hold onto their lead. The first race of the day saw Nick Copsey and Emma Pearson lead at the first mark but it was Steve Sallis and Katy Meadowcroft who led at the start of lap two and sailed away for a comfortable win with Graham and Zoe winning the battle of the title contenders to finish second and with it secure the championships.
The last race saw John and Ollie arrive first at the windward mark and although they did lose the lead to Nick and Emma on the first reach it was not long before they regained the lead and were not headed again. Steve and Katie came in second ahead of Tom and Robert with Graham and Zoe discarding their 4th place finish.
Graham and Zoe are once again national champions with John and Ollie claiming second ahead of Tom and Robert as a result of their last race win.
Nigel and Chris White were first non-foiling boat.
Dave Peacock and Lesley Iles were first Admirals cup and vintage boat.
Many thanks to Gul for their fantastic ongoing support and to Weymouth Town sailing club for looking after us so well.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Pts
|1
|3530
|GRAHAM CAMM
|ZOE BALLANTYNE
|BURGHFIELD SC
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|13
|2
|3543
|JOHN MEADOWCROFT
|OLLIE MEADOWCROFT
|UPPER THAMES S C
|1
|7
|2
|16
|2
|3
|1
|16
|3
|3544
|TOM STEWART
|ROBERT STEWART
|WALDRINGFIELD S C
|5
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|16
|4
|3531
|STEVE SALLIS
|KATY MEADOWCROFT
|HYKEHAM / UPPER
|6
|4
|4
|5
|7
|1
|2
|22
|5
|3519
|JEREMY HARTLEY
|LUKE HARTLEY
|STOKES BAY SC
|4
|5
|4
|6
|4
|6
|9
|29
|6
|3548
|NICK COPSEY
|EMMA PEARSON
|STOKES BAY SC
|7
|2
|7
|15
|12
|5
|5
|38
|7
|3527
|KEVIN ILES
|JO GIFFORD
|THORPE BAY YC
|2
|OCS
|6
|13
|5
|7
|6
|39
|8
|3529
|ANTONY GIFFORD
|JAMES GIFFORD
|ROYAL HARWICH YC
|9
|OCS
|8
|4
|6
|10
|11
|48
|9
|3525
|IAN GORE
|ALEX GORE
|UP RIVER Y C
|8
|12
|5
|9
|9
|20
|10
|53
|10
|3528
|SOPHIE MACKLEY
|CHARLOTTE STEWART
|SHOREHAM S &
|11
|6
|10
|19
|17
|8
|13
|65
|11
|3445
|NIGEL WHITE
|CHRIS WHITE
|BURGHFIELD SC
|17
|8
|13
|7
|11
|13
|18
|69
|12
|3473
|ROSIE WHITE
|SOPHIE WHITE / HARRY DE
|SUTTON BINGHAM S C
|12
|13
|9
|16
|13
|17
|15
|78
|13
|3515
|GEOFF CAMM
|ISOBEL STEWART
|WARSASH S C
|16
|OCS
|11
|14
|16
|11
|12
|80
|14
|3532
|GAVIN WILLIS
|TOBY DAWKINS
|BRISTOL CORINTHIAN Y C
|14
|OCS
|14
|11
|15
|15
|14
|83
|15
|3502
|PATRICK HAMILTON
|RORY GIFFORD
|BURWAIN S C
|15
|10
|18
|24
|19
|14
|16
|92
|16
|3545
|TOM LEE
|JENEFER BUGGE
|BURGHFIELD SC
|21
|11
|15
|10
|21
|19
|17
|93
|17
|3540
|JON IBBOTSON
|JACK GORE/TRICIA PEACOCK BURGHFIELD SC
|
|DNS
|DNS
|DNC
|1
|8
|12
|7
|96
|18
|3520
|GEORGE SMITH
|ALICE CRICK
|SHOREHAM S C
|13
|9
|20
|23
|23
|18
|20
|103
|19
|3526
|CHRISTIAN DAY
|SOPHIE DAY
|SALCOMBE YC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|8
|14
|9
|8
|107
|20
|3537
|MIKE HOYLE
|NYAH LOWE
|SALCOMBE YC
|18
|RTD
|16
|21
|18
|16
|19
|108
|21
|3431
|MARY HENDERSON
|MADDY ANDERSON
|WESSEX S C
|DNS
|DNS
|19
|12
|10
|DNS
|DNC
|143
|22
|3513
|GEORGE FINCH
|LUCY HOMER
|ROYAL HARWICH YC
|DNF
|DNC
|17
|20
|20
|21
|DNC
|146
|23
|2620
|DAVE PEACOCK
|LESLEY ILES
|ARDEN S C
|DNS
|DNS
|22
|18
|22
|22
|DNC
|152
|24
|3406
|NIGEL HUDSON
|FREYA HUDSON
|BARTLEY S C
|22
|OCS
|25
|25
|25
|24
|DNC
|155
|25
|3526
|WILLIAM WARREN
|ALEX WARREN
|SHOREHAM S C
|10
|OCS
|12
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|157
|26
|3547
|DARE BARRY
|HARRY OWENS
|ROYAL VICTORIA YC
|19
|RTD
|23
|29
|27
|DNC
|DNC
|166
|27
|3291
|RICHARD ELSTON
|DUNCAN MCGOLDRCK
|ROYAL HARWICH YC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|31
|28
|23
|21
|171
|28
|3429
|ROB STARLING
|HOLLY STARLING
|BURGHFIELD SC
|DNS
|DNS
|24
|22
|24
|DNS
|DNC
|172
|29
|3320
|STEVE CARVER
|TIMOTHY LACHLAN‑COPE
|HUNTS SC
|DNF
|DNS
|21
|27
|26
|DNS
|DNC
|176
|30
|3521
|ALAN BEETON
|ELLA FORD
|BURGHFIELD AND NAPIER DNS
|
|DNS
|26
|26
|DNS
|DNS
|DNC
|188
|31
|2403
|PAUL TURNER
|CHRISTINE PRESTON
|TRENT VALLEY SC
|DNS
|DNS
|27
|30
|30
|DNC
|DNC
|189
|32
|3501
|NEAL LILLYWHITE
|FREYA LILLYWHITE
|BURGHFIELD SC
|20
|RTD
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|190
|33
|2153
|ANGUS BEYTS
|AMBER POLLIOU
|NEWBURGH S C
|DNS
|DNS
|DNF
|28
|29
|DNC
|DNC
|193
