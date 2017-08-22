Please select your home edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Gul CZ Windward 5mm boot
Gul CZ Windward 5mm boot

Gul National 12 Championship at Weymouth Sailing Club - Overall

by Gerald Copsey today at 9:08 pm 19-22 August 2017

The Gul sponsored National 12 championship ended with only 3 points separating the first three boats in the most competitive event for some years.

On day two of the championship we had the iconic Burton Cup race. This 13 mile race is a test of fitness as well as ability though the light to moderate conditions made it easier than many years and 27 boats recorded a finish. The race was initially led by John and Ollie Meadowcroft closely followed by Ian and Alex Gore with Graham camm and Zoe Ballantyne in third. As the wind dropped Graham and Zoe took advantage of their superior speed in those conditions to take the lead and open up a gap which looked comfortable. This turned out not to be the case as a determined effort from John and Ollie closed down the leaders and had the spectators on the edge of their seats as the last beat began. With Graham and Zoe choosing not to cover it was difficult to see which boat was ahead but Graham and Zoe had done enough to cross just ahead and put in a covering tack to the line in one of the closest Burton race finishes.

Jon Ibbotson and Jack Gore (at just 9 years of age the youngest ever winner of a silver national points race) during the Gul National 12 Championship at Weymouth - photo © Frances Copsey
Jon Ibbotson and Jack Gore (at just 9 years of age the youngest ever winner of a silver national points race) during the Gul National 12 Championship at Weymouth - photo © Frances Copsey

Day three was another light wind day and it was the 2016 champions Tom and Robert Stewart who led for most of the race with Graham and Zoe and Jon Ibbotson sailing with Jack Gore in hot pursuit.

On the run to the final mark it was Jon and Jack who managed to take the lead and held on for the short leg to the finish, ahead of Tom and Robert and Graham and Zoe.

The second race of the day saw return to form for John and Ollie after a 17th in race one and they were the nearest challengers to Graham and Zoe who won with Tom and Robert in third.

Going into the final day Graham and Zoe led with 8 points with Tom and Robert on 9 and John and Ollie on 12.

Graham and Zoe during the Gul National 12 Championship at Weymouth - photo © Frances Copsey
Graham and Zoe during the Gul National 12 Championship at Weymouth - photo © Frances Copsey

With a much windier day in the offering would Graham and Zoe be able to hold onto their lead. The first race of the day saw Nick Copsey and Emma Pearson lead at the first mark but it was Steve Sallis and Katy Meadowcroft who led at the start of lap two and sailed away for a comfortable win with Graham and Zoe winning the battle of the title contenders to finish second and with it secure the championships.

The last race saw John and Ollie arrive first at the windward mark and although they did lose the lead to Nick and Emma on the first reach it was not long before they regained the lead and were not headed again. Steve and Katie came in second ahead of Tom and Robert with Graham and Zoe discarding their 4th place finish.

George Smith and Alice Crick during the Gul National 12 Championship at Weymouth - photo © Frances Copsey
George Smith and Alice Crick during the Gul National 12 Championship at Weymouth - photo © Frances Copsey

Graham and Zoe are once again national champions with John and Ollie claiming second ahead of Tom and Robert as a result of their last race win.

Nigel and Chris White were first non-foiling boat. Dave Peacock and Lesley Iles were first Admirals cup and vintage boat.

Many thanks to Gul for their fantastic ongoing support and to Weymouth Town sailing club for looking after us so well.

Overall Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the National 12 nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
13530GRAHAM CAMMZOE BALLANTYNEBURGHFIELD SC331312413
23543JOHN MEADOWCROFTOLLIE MEADOWCROFTUPPER THAMES S C1721623116
33544TOM STEWARTROBERT STEWARTWALDRINGFIELD S C513234316
43531STEVE SALLISKATY MEADOWCROFTHYKEHAM / UPPER644571222
53519JEREMY HARTLEYLUKE HARTLEYSTOKES BAY SC454646929
63548NICK COPSEYEMMA PEARSONSTOKES BAY SC72715125538
73527KEVIN ILESJO GIFFORDTHORPE BAY YC2OCS61357639
83529ANTONY GIFFORDJAMES GIFFORDROYAL HARWICH YC9OCS846101148
93525IAN GOREALEX GOREUP RIVER Y C812599201053
103528SOPHIE MACKLEYCHARLOTTE STEWARTSHOREHAM S &11610191781365
113445NIGEL WHITECHRIS WHITEBURGHFIELD SC17813711131869
123473ROSIE WHITESOPHIE WHITE / HARRY DESUTTON BINGHAM S C121391613171578
133515GEOFF CAMMISOBEL STEWARTWARSASH S C16OCS111416111280
143532GAVIN WILLISTOBY DAWKINSBRISTOL CORINTHIAN Y C14OCS141115151483
153502PATRICK HAMILTONRORY GIFFORDBURWAIN S C1510182419141692
163545TOM LEEJENEFER BUGGEBURGHFIELD SC2111151021191793
173540JON IBBOTSONJACK GORE/TRICIA PEACOCK BURGHFIELD SC DNSDNSDNC1812796
183520GEORGE SMITHALICE CRICKSHOREHAM S C1392023231820103
193526CHRISTIAN DAYSOPHIE DAYSALCOMBE YCDNCDNCDNC81498107
203537MIKE HOYLENYAH LOWESALCOMBE YC18RTD1621181619108
213431MARY HENDERSONMADDY ANDERSONWESSEX S CDNSDNS191210DNSDNC143
223513GEORGE FINCHLUCY HOMERROYAL HARWICH YCDNFDNC17202021DNC146
232620DAVE PEACOCKLESLEY ILESARDEN S CDNSDNS22182222DNC152
243406NIGEL HUDSONFREYA HUDSONBARTLEY S C22OCS25252524DNC155
253526WILLIAM WARRENALEX WARRENSHOREHAM S C10OCS12DNCDNCDNCDNC157
263547DARE BARRYHARRY OWENSROYAL VICTORIA YC19RTD232927DNCDNC166
273291RICHARD ELSTONDUNCAN MCGOLDRCKROYAL HARWICH YCDNCDNCDNC31282321171
283429ROB STARLINGHOLLY STARLINGBURGHFIELD SCDNSDNS242224DNSDNC172
293320STEVE CARVERTIMOTHY LACHLAN‑COPEHUNTS SCDNFDNS212726DNSDNC176
303521ALAN BEETONELLA FORDBURGHFIELD AND NAPIER DNS DNS2626DNSDNSDNC188
312403PAUL TURNERCHRISTINE PRESTONTRENT VALLEY SCDNSDNS273030DNCDNC189
323501NEAL LILLYWHITEFREYA LILLYWHITEBURGHFIELD SC20RTDDNFDNCDNCDNCDNC190
332153ANGUS BEYTSAMBER POLLIOUNEWBURGH S CDNSDNSDNF2829DNCDNC193
