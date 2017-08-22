Gul National 12 Championship at Weymouth Sailing Club - Overall

by Gerald Copsey today at 9:08 pm

The Gul sponsored National 12 championship ended with only 3 points separating the first three boats in the most competitive event for some years.

On day two of the championship we had the iconic Burton Cup race. This 13 mile race is a test of fitness as well as ability though the light to moderate conditions made it easier than many years and 27 boats recorded a finish. The race was initially led by John and Ollie Meadowcroft closely followed by Ian and Alex Gore with Graham camm and Zoe Ballantyne in third. As the wind dropped Graham and Zoe took advantage of their superior speed in those conditions to take the lead and open up a gap which looked comfortable. This turned out not to be the case as a determined effort from John and Ollie closed down the leaders and had the spectators on the edge of their seats as the last beat began. With Graham and Zoe choosing not to cover it was difficult to see which boat was ahead but Graham and Zoe had done enough to cross just ahead and put in a covering tack to the line in one of the closest Burton race finishes.

Day three was another light wind day and it was the 2016 champions Tom and Robert Stewart who led for most of the race with Graham and Zoe and Jon Ibbotson sailing with Jack Gore in hot pursuit.

On the run to the final mark it was Jon and Jack who managed to take the lead and held on for the short leg to the finish, ahead of Tom and Robert and Graham and Zoe.

The second race of the day saw return to form for John and Ollie after a 17th in race one and they were the nearest challengers to Graham and Zoe who won with Tom and Robert in third.

Going into the final day Graham and Zoe led with 8 points with Tom and Robert on 9 and John and Ollie on 12.

With a much windier day in the offering would Graham and Zoe be able to hold onto their lead. The first race of the day saw Nick Copsey and Emma Pearson lead at the first mark but it was Steve Sallis and Katy Meadowcroft who led at the start of lap two and sailed away for a comfortable win with Graham and Zoe winning the battle of the title contenders to finish second and with it secure the championships.

The last race saw John and Ollie arrive first at the windward mark and although they did lose the lead to Nick and Emma on the first reach it was not long before they regained the lead and were not headed again. Steve and Katie came in second ahead of Tom and Robert with Graham and Zoe discarding their 4th place finish.

Graham and Zoe are once again national champions with John and Ollie claiming second ahead of Tom and Robert as a result of their last race win.

Nigel and Chris White were first non-foiling boat. Dave Peacock and Lesley Iles were first Admirals cup and vintage boat.

Many thanks to Gul for their fantastic ongoing support and to Weymouth Town sailing club for looking after us so well.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 3530 GRAHAM CAMM ZOE BALLANTYNE BURGHFIELD SC 3 3 1 3 1 2 4 13 2 3543 JOHN MEADOWCROFT OLLIE MEADOWCROFT UPPER THAMES S C 1 7 2 16 2 3 1 16 3 3544 TOM STEWART ROBERT STEWART WALDRINGFIELD S C 5 1 3 2 3 4 3 16 4 3531 STEVE SALLIS KATY MEADOWCROFT HYKEHAM / UPPER 6 4 4 5 7 1 2 22 5 3519 JEREMY HARTLEY LUKE HARTLEY STOKES BAY SC 4 5 4 6 4 6 9 29 6 3548 NICK COPSEY EMMA PEARSON STOKES BAY SC 7 2 7 15 12 5 5 38 7 3527 KEVIN ILES JO GIFFORD THORPE BAY YC 2 OCS 6 13 5 7 6 39 8 3529 ANTONY GIFFORD JAMES GIFFORD ROYAL HARWICH YC 9 OCS 8 4 6 10 11 48 9 3525 IAN GORE ALEX GORE UP RIVER Y C 8 12 5 9 9 20 10 53 10 3528 SOPHIE MACKLEY CHARLOTTE STEWART SHOREHAM S & 11 6 10 19 17 8 13 65 11 3445 NIGEL WHITE CHRIS WHITE BURGHFIELD SC 17 8 13 7 11 13 18 69 12 3473 ROSIE WHITE SOPHIE WHITE / HARRY DE SUTTON BINGHAM S C 12 13 9 16 13 17 15 78 13 3515 GEOFF CAMM ISOBEL STEWART WARSASH S C 16 OCS 11 14 16 11 12 80 14 3532 GAVIN WILLIS TOBY DAWKINS BRISTOL CORINTHIAN Y C 14 OCS 14 11 15 15 14 83 15 3502 PATRICK HAMILTON RORY GIFFORD BURWAIN S C 15 10 18 24 19 14 16 92 16 3545 TOM LEE JENEFER BUGGE BURGHFIELD SC 21 11 15 10 21 19 17 93 17 3540 JON IBBOTSON JACK GORE/TRICIA PEACOCK BURGHFIELD SC DNS DNS DNC 1 8 12 7 96 18 3520 GEORGE SMITH ALICE CRICK SHOREHAM S C 13 9 20 23 23 18 20 103 19 3526 CHRISTIAN DAY SOPHIE DAY SALCOMBE YC DNC DNC DNC 8 14 9 8 107 20 3537 MIKE HOYLE NYAH LOWE SALCOMBE YC 18 RTD 16 21 18 16 19 108 21 3431 MARY HENDERSON MADDY ANDERSON WESSEX S C DNS DNS 19 12 10 DNS DNC 143 22 3513 GEORGE FINCH LUCY HOMER ROYAL HARWICH YC DNF DNC 17 20 20 21 DNC 146 23 2620 DAVE PEACOCK LESLEY ILES ARDEN S C DNS DNS 22 18 22 22 DNC 152 24 3406 NIGEL HUDSON FREYA HUDSON BARTLEY S C 22 OCS 25 25 25 24 DNC 155 25 3526 WILLIAM WARREN ALEX WARREN SHOREHAM S C 10 OCS 12 DNC DNC DNC DNC 157 26 3547 DARE BARRY HARRY OWENS ROYAL VICTORIA YC 19 RTD 23 29 27 DNC DNC 166 27 3291 RICHARD ELSTON DUNCAN MCGOLDRCK ROYAL HARWICH YC DNC DNC DNC 31 28 23 21 171 28 3429 ROB STARLING HOLLY STARLING BURGHFIELD SC DNS DNS 24 22 24 DNS DNC 172 29 3320 STEVE CARVER TIMOTHY LACHLAN‑COPE HUNTS SC DNF DNS 21 27 26 DNS DNC 176 30 3521 ALAN BEETON ELLA FORD BURGHFIELD AND NAPIER DNS DNS 26 26 DNS DNS DNC 188 31 2403 PAUL TURNER CHRISTINE PRESTON TRENT VALLEY SC DNS DNS 27 30 30 DNC DNC 189 32 3501 NEAL LILLYWHITE FREYA LILLYWHITE BURGHFIELD SC 20 RTD DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC 190 33 2153 ANGUS BEYTS AMBER POLLIOU NEWBURGH S C DNS DNS DNF 28 29 DNC DNC 193