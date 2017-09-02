Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
Sail Trim - Theory & Practice by Peter Hahne
Sail Trim - Theory & Practice by Peter Hahne

470 Junior World Championships at Enoshima, Japan - Day 1

by International 470 Class Association today at 7:09 pm 26 August - 2 September 2017

Reading the breeze was definitely a challenge for teams today, as the wind fluctuated in pressure and direction as light winds greeted teams for the opening day of the 2017 470 Junior World Championship in Enoshima, Japan.

Conditions were anything but typical, and a real contrast to the race track many of the teams experienced at last week's All Japan 470 Nationals, with the current, shifts and pressure exceptionally hard to read. The mainly light seabreeze filled in from the south for the afternoon, also bringing with it an unusual current, which at times was hard to beat and needed smart decision making.

The opening day was an all-French affair as four different national teams - Guillaume Pirouelle/Valentin Sipan, Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes, Marina Lefort/Lara Granier and Jennifer Poret/Camille Hautefaye - took the four race wins in the men and women fleets. Whilst France took the race victory, consistency rewarded Italy who control the leaderboard in both fleets.

After racing, the Organizing Committee hosted a Kimono party which saw sailors dressed in traditional Japanese dress, trying some Japanese dancing and enjoying a buffet of local specialities as well as sake, the national drink.

Three races are scheduled for both fleets on Tuesday 29 August, kicking off with the women at 1200 hours, then the men.

470 Men

Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes narrowly missed out on the gold medal a few weeks ago at the 470 Junior Europeans and came here intent on changing the record. The pair were today thwarted by former Junior World Champions and fellow-French team mates Guillaume Pirouelle/Valentin Sipan who racked up the win in the opening race, before Machetti/Dantes hit back to claim the race 2 win.

Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantès (FRA-79) win race 2 on day 1 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan
Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantès (FRA-79) win race 2 on day 1 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan

"The breeze was really tricky and we didn't see anything on the water and we couldn't read the shifts, so we had to deal with what we had at the moment," explained Pirouelle on their day. "We did very well in the first race, and there was no wind on the right side and we tried to do our best speed which made all the difference."

The Pirouelle/Sipan have taken time out of 470 racing over the summer, with Sipan tactician for the French team at the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda, and both racing in the Tour de France a Voile over the summer and finishing third.

Takumi Iwaki/Taiga Nakagawa (JPN-4583) on day 1 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan
Takumi Iwaki/Taiga Nakagawa (JPN-4583) on day 1 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan

"It's great being back in the 470, and it is hard to be fast as we haven't sailed a lot together, but we trained in France before coming and worked hard at the Japan Nationals. So we will do our best and see at the end," concluded Pirouelle.

Consistent performance of the day goes to Italy's Giacomo Ferrari/Giulio Calabro, recently crowned 470 Junior European Champions, who will be wearing the yellow leader bibs tomorrow.

Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRO (ITA) lead after 2 races on day 1 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan
Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRO (ITA) lead after 2 races on day 1 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan

Despite their aversion to light winds, Japan's top performers were Daichi Takayama/Naoya Kimura with scores of 3,6. "We are excited to race in an international fleet and I am really happy to have the Junior Worlds here and that everyone has come to Japan," said Takayama. He won the last World Championship held on his home waters, the 2015 420 Class Worlds in Karatsu – so a repeat will not be far from his mind.

470 Men Provisional Results after 2 Races:

1. Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRÒ (ITA 757) - 4 pts
2. Guillaume PIROUELLE/Valentin SIPAN (FRA 76) - 8 pts
3. Daichi TAKAYAMA/Naoya KIMURA (JPN 4601) - 9 pts
4. Hippolyte MACHETTI/Sidoine DANTÈS (FRA 79) - 11 pts
5. Wiley ROGERS/Jack PARKIN (USA 7) - 12 pts
6. Takumi HIRANO/Akira TAKAYANAGI (JPN 4558) - 13 pts
7. Thomas PONTHIEU/Quentin PATURLE (FRA 95) - 13 pts
8. Takumi IWAKI/Taiga NAKAGAWA (JPN 4583) - 15 pts
9. Keiju OKADA/Kotarou MATUO (JPN 4562) - 17 pts
10. Balázs GYAPJAS/Zsombor GYAPJAS (HUN 1) - 19 pts

470 Women

Marina Lefort/Lara Granier (FRA) finished 2nd at last year's 470 Junior Worlds and second at the 470 Junior Europeans earlier this month, and opened with a win, before trading places with team mates Jennifer Poret/Camille Hautefaye who took the race 2 victory.

Marina LEFORT/Lara GRANIER (FRA-7) on day 1 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan
Marina LEFORT/Lara GRANIER (FRA-7) on day 1 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan

"I think we have a good team and all our sailors are very good," was the simple summise from Granier on the day's performance. Alongside the racing, the opportunity to experience Japan is a first for many and make an impact, as Granier continued, "I am really happy to be here in Japan. I think it is such a respectful culture and very different from European culture. I really love it and love everything about this country."

Defending Champions Silvia Mas/Paula Barcelo are on tiebreak points in secondplace behind Italy's Ilaria Paternoster/Bianca Caruso.

Ilaria Paternoster/Bianca Caruso (ITA-33) lead 470 Women on day 1 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan
Ilaria Paternoster/Bianca Caruso (ITA-33) lead 470 Women on day 1 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan

"It was really hard to read the race track," said Despares as she headed off to dress in a Kimono, "but that is sailing!"

"It is a really good experience to learn about Enoshima and the racing areas," added Barcelo on the opportunity of racing at the Olympic venue in Enoshima, with Mas continuing, "It is exciting to see the venue and all the teams already here training, and the feeling is that everyone is looking forward to Tokyo 2020."

Third to Beste Kaynakci/Simay Aslan, with Aslan commenting, "We averaged good results, and for the next days it can get better."

New kids on the block are twin sisters Courtney Reynolds-Smith/Brianna Reynolds-Smith who had an eye opener of a day at their first ever 470 Championship. Coached by two-time 470 Olympian Paul Snow-Hansen, the partnership proved they have come a long way since stepping into a 470 at the start of this year, showing impressive potential with results of 24,8, pitching them to 2nd in the fleet at one point in race 2.

470 Women Provisional Results after 2 Races:

1. Ilaria PATERNOSTER/Bianca CARUSO (ITA 33) - 8 pts
2. Silvia MAS DEPARES/Paula BARCELO MARTIN (ESP 18) - 8 pts
3. Beste KAYNAKCI/Simay ASLAN (TUR 99) - 9 pts
4. Marina LEFORT/Lara GRANIER (FRA 7) - 10 pts
5. Yuki HAYASHI/Chika NISHIDAI (JPN 4524) - 14 pts
6. Benedetta DI SALLE/Alessandra DUBBINI (ITA 74) - 15 pts
7. Paola AMAR/Marine RIOU (FRA 21) - 16 pts
8. Jennifer PORET/Camille HAUTEFAYE (FRA 14) - 17 pts
9. Noya BAR-AM/Nina AMIR (ISR 11) - 18 pts
10. Antonina MARCINIAK/Julia OLEKSIUK (POL 80) - 20 pts

Follow the 470 Junior World Championships via our daily reports, tracking, photos, video, blog, results and more at 2017juniorworlds.470.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Japanese Drumming sets the pace
For 470 Junior World Championships The 2017 470 Junior Worlds has descended on the iconic sailing venue of Enoshima Yacht Harbour, host to the 1964 Olympic Sailing Competition and to the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games. Posted on 27 Aug A Medal for the 470 Medal Maker
Will Ryan gives coach his World Championship medal Australian Sailing's Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record, his sailors have won ten Olympic medals and 19 world championships. Posted on 15 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda overall
A stunning 25 knot conclusion to the event A fast and dramatic final day saw races won, medals claimed, dreams made and takeaways of how to improve for the next Championship. Posted on 14 Aug Champions hail Aarhus
After final day of snakes and ladders at Test Event If test events are all about checking how systems are working, then the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event has confirmed that the Australians are still a well-oiled machine in the Laser. Posted on 13 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 5
470 top 10 advance to medal races The 470 Men Gold, Men Silver and Women's fleets were again out on the race track early, to take advantage of the breeze. Posted on 13 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 4
Breezy conditions mix up the leaderboard Race day 4 on Friday 11 August saw the 470 Class hit the race track early for an 0800 hours start in the hope of getting back on track after missing a day of racing yesterday. Posted on 12 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 3
Early start rewards fleet with classic Garda conditions An early race programme for the three hundred and two sailors in the 420 fleet meant an abrupt 0530 hours wake-up call ahead of an 0800 hours scheduled start. Posted on 10 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 2
Two brains and four eyes needed to optimise strategy As Argentina's Lucia Miranda laughed after her win in 420 Class race 3 today, "You need two brains and four eyes!" Posted on 9 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 1
Anything but 'Lake Garda like' opening day Day one of racing at the 2017 420 and 470 Junior Europeans started, was abandoned and then got back into full swing with all fleets completing two races. Posted on 9 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy