adidas Poole Week 2017 at Parkstone Yacht Club - Days 1 & 2

by Parkstone Yacht Club today at 7:18 pm

Parkstone Yacht Club's adidas Poole Week begun yesterday in bright sunshine and light airs, but the Course Race Officers managed to get in all of the scheduled races.

Today dawned with yet more sunshine and warm airs, and the Adidas course sailed all of their races, despite a very shifty wind on the left of the course, this forced the Race Officer to send some of the classes on windward/leeward courses instead of Olympic courses for their second race of the day. The LV course had a better wind than yesterday and finished their races in good time.

The tired and thirsty racers enjoyed the daily prize giving in the sunshine with suitable rehydration.

More information at www.parkstoneyachtclub.com/Sailing/Poole_Week.aspx