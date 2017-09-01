Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Spinlock Knee Pads
Spinlock Knee Pads

adidas Poole Week 2017 at Parkstone Yacht Club - Days 1 & 2

by Parkstone Yacht Club today at 7:18 pm 27 August - 1 September 2017

Parkstone Yacht Club's adidas Poole Week begun yesterday in bright sunshine and light airs, but the Course Race Officers managed to get in all of the scheduled races.

Today dawned with yet more sunshine and warm airs, and the Adidas course sailed all of their races, despite a very shifty wind on the left of the course, this forced the Race Officer to send some of the classes on windward/leeward courses instead of Olympic courses for their second race of the day. The LV course had a better wind than yesterday and finished their races in good time.

The tired and thirsty racers enjoyed the daily prize giving in the sunshine with suitable rehydration.

More information at www.parkstoneyachtclub.com/Sailing/Poole_Week.aspx

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Poole Week to be sponsored by adidas again
Giving away sailing clothing every day adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw. Posted on 30 Jul Title sponsors return for 2018 Poole Regatta
Shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row. Posted on 21 Jul RS200s at Parkstone
2ndhandinghies.com SW Ugly Tour event A good solid forecast of 12-15kts was full of promise on the build up the to Parkstone RS200 open, part of the SW Ugly Tour, sponsored by 2ndhanddingies.com. Posted on 16 Jul 'Big Monday' at Parkstone
48 Lasers answer the call It has become a tradition amongst Laser sailors at Parkstone that one of the regular Monday night sailing sessions be deemed, 'Big Monday'. The idea behind the title is to encourage as many people as possible onto the water. Posted on 7 Jul J24 Southern Areas at Parkstone
Being a bank holiday weekend we knew what to expect... Being a bank holiday weekend we knew what to expect... wind and rain! We got them both, but not at the same time. Posted on 2 Jun Neilson GBR Cadet World Team Selections
Cara Bland and Ines Green in a commanding lead The Neilson GBR Cadet World Team selection series is 2/3rds of the way though after the Peter Scott and Alf Simmonds trophies held at Weymouth (W&PNSA) and Parkstone YC respectively. Posted on 8 May Parkstone to host 2020 J/24 Worlds
Plans already being put into place for September event Parkstone Yacht Club and the UK J/24 Class Association are proud to announce the award of hosting the J/24 World Championships in September 2020. Posted on 1 May Time for sailing to adapt
As people's lifestyles are changing There is no doubt about it - the sport of sailing needs to adapt. People's lifestyles are changing, pressures on time seem to be greater than ever before and the finances of everyday people are stretched. Posted on 4 Jan Ladies Day at Parkstone with the Magenta Project
Annie Lush and friends introduce local ladies to the J/24 Watch out traditional ladies days, the high heels and questionable dress codes of Ascot, Cheltenham and Goodwood, and all of the Yacht Club coffee and tea sessions called 'ladies days'; the Magenta project has rewritten the rules. Posted on 18 Oct 2016 J/24 Autumn Cup at Parkstone
Everything but a plague of locusts The only weather system we didn't have throughout the course of the weekend was a plague of locusts, and at some points it was like the disaster movie, The Day after Tomorrow. Posted on 4 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy