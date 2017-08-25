Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis - Overall
by Andy Robinson today at 5:56 pm
18-25 August 2017
So Friday morning in Lyme dawned with Matt Burge and Dan Schieber the overnight leaders after the most consistent day across the 3 races on Thursday.
The forecast came in exactly as predicted, a lovely late summer's day with wall-to-wall sunshine and unfortunately not a breath of wind. The AP was promptly raised ashore, initially with a 1 hour delay which was subsequently extended to a further 2. It was looking unlikely that any sailing was going to happen.
With the series stuck on 8 races completed, just one more race could have shaken things up considerably by allowing a second discard. But it was not to be and as the club called it there were already a number of boats who had stolen the march and struck their masts to make a swift departure.
The prize giving was brought forward by an hour and a half and the considerable prizes were allocated to their numerous recipients. There has probably never been a championships with so many prizes and there were still a load more to allocate, including hundreds more pounds worth of Gul and Allen vouchers, a 50% North sail voucher and other North goodies plus an incredible array of serious silverware. The club also provided some lovely keeper trophies.
UK Nationals Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the Fireball nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here
1st Overall, Matt Burge / Dan Schieber, GBR 15123
2nd overall, Ian Dobson / Richard Wagstaff, GBR 15141
3rd overall, Christian Birrell / Vyv Townend, GBR 15144
4th overall, Tom Gillard / Geoff Edwards, GBR 15127
5th overall, David Sayce / Nick Rees, GBR 15112
6th overall, Dave Wade / Ben McGrane, GBR 15143
7th overall, Paul Cullen / Adam Whitehouse, GBR 15147
8th overall, David Hall / Paul Constable, GBR 15122
9th overall, Chris Gill / Jon Gill, GBR 15083
10th overall, David Winder / Ben Rayner, GBR 15130
Lowest placed boat completing all races, Barbara Newson / Guy Newson, GBR 14872
1st Lady helm, Derian Scott, GBR 14891
2nd Lady helm, Christine Slater, GBR 15045
3rd lady helm, Georgia Booth, GBR 14940
1st lady crew, Torie Morley, GBR 14804
2nd lady crew, Andrea Willcocks, GBR 15075
3rd lady crew, Jo Line, GBR 14889
So with a scorecard of 29 points and a series of results that included a 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 2 fourths it was overnight leaders Matt Burge & Dan Schieber who took the Euros from Christian Birrell & Vvy Townsend on 35 points in 2nd and Ian Dobson & Richard Wagstaff with 39 in 3rd.
Europeans Prize Winners:
1st Overall, Matt Burge / Dan Schieber, GBR 15123
2nd overall, Christian Birrell / Vyv Townend, GBR 15144
3rd overall, Ian Dobson / Richard Wagstaff, GBR 15141
4th overall, Tom Gillard / Geoff Edwards, GBR 15127
5th overall, Paul Cullen / Adam Whitehouse, GBR 15147
6th overall, David Sayce / Nick Rees, GBR 15112
7th overall, Ludovic Alleaume / Loic Berthelot, FRA 14783
8th overall, Dave Wade / Ben McGrane, GBR 15143
9th overall, David Hall / Paul Constable, GBR 15122
10th overall, David Winder / Ben Rayner, GBR 15130
Lowest placed boat completing all races, Eric Lewandowsk / Anne Lewandowski FRA 14702
1st Lady Helm, Derian Scott, GBR 14941
2nd lady helm, Johana Koranova, CZE 15109
3rd lady helm, Christina Haerdi-Landerer, SUI 14859
1st lady crew, Torie Morley, GBR 14804
2nd lady crew, Andrea Willcocks, GBR 15075
3rd lady crew, Jo Line, GBR 14889
1st all female team, Louise McKenna / Hermine O'Keefe, IRL 14691
1st Over 50 helm, David Hall, GBR 15122
1st Over 50 crew, Nick Rees, GBR 15112
1st Over 60 helm, David Sayce, GBR 15112
1Over 60 crew, Steve Chesney, GBR 14791
1st Helm under 25, Alois Verkest, FRA 14973
1st Crew under 25, Jakub Kosvica, CZE 14551
Classic boat (Euros and Nationals), James Cuxson / James Arnott, GBR 14388
1st Silver, Jaroslav Verner / Jan Will, CZE 15110
2nd Silver, Frederick Le Bas / Ludovic Collin, FRA 15053
3rd Silver, Matt Foskett / Simon Foskett, GBR 14870
1st Bronze, Charles Le calvez / Minet Gael, FRA 14403
2nd Bronze, Christophe Brigaudeau /Adrien Humeau, FRA 15001
3rd Bronze, Denis Lucet / Françoise Lucet, FRA 15065
The class now looks forward to the Inland Championships on the 14th/15th of October in Draycote, the Nationals next year ion Looe and a world Championships in Carnac next August.
The fleet has had a super championships with amazing prizes across the fleet from some incredibly generous sponsors and Lyme Regis Sailing Club, their volunteers and members have been brilliant, delivering a great on and off water experience despite the challengingly light wind conditions on some days. Lyme is beautiful, the hospitality is great and come Tuesday morning I have a funny feeling that the whole fleet will be feeling the sailing blues.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|GBR 15123
|
|Matt Burge
|Dan Schieber
|Poole YC
|(BFD)
|8
|2
|4
|7
|3
|1
|4
|29
|2
|GBR 15144
|
|Christian Birrell
|Vyv Townend
|Bough Beech SC
|(BFD)
|5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|10
|8
|35
|3
|GBR 15141
|
|Ian Dobson
|Richard Wagstaff
|Burwain SC
|(BFD)
|1
|14
|3
|1
|10
|5
|5
|39
|4
|GBR 15127
|Allen Bros
|Tom Gillard
|Geoff Edwards
|Sheffield Viking SC
|15
|2
|3
|2
|3
|‑22
|19
|1
|45
|5
|GBR 15147
|Drill it
|Paul Cullen
|Adam Whitehouse
|Weirwood
|9
|(RET)
|G5
|10
|2
|15
|3
|7
|64.9
|6
|GBR 15112
|Capriccio
|David Sayce
|Nick Rees
|Hayling Island SC
|1
|14
|22
|7
|12
|2
|‑25
|9
|67
|7
|FRA 14783
|
|Ludovic Alleaume
|loic Berthelot
|cnepaimboeuf
|21
|‑28
|5
|6
|13
|4
|9
|14
|72
|8
|GBR 15143
|Sleep Terrorist 2
|Dave Wade
|Ben McGrane
|Northampton/Netley
|6
|4
|6
|‑23
|8
|17
|16
|16
|73
|9
|GBR 15122
|Simples
|David Hall
|Paul Constable
|Blackwater SC
|4
|7
|7
|5
|15
|‑30
|17
|23
|78
|10
|GBR 15130
|Hyperdrive
|David Winder
|Ben Rayner
|Hollingworth SC
|10
|10
|12
|26
|10
|9
|‑51
|12
|89
|11
|GBR 15083
|
|Chris Gill
|Jon Gill
|Portishead Y & SC
|22
|3
|10
|9
|11
|33
|‑42
|3
|91
|12
|GBR 14941
|SOUTHPAWS
|Derian Scott
|Andy Scott
|CVLSC
|16
|13
|27
|‑36
|9
|26
|2
|6
|99
|13
|CZE 15131
|
|Milan Cáp
|Filip Procházka
|YC Neratovice
|‑37
|6
|11
|8
|4
|31
|24
|15
|99
|14
|CZE 14551
|Balls to the Wall
|Jiri Paruzek
|Jakub Kosvica
|Jachtklub Lazne Tousen & LS Brno
|17
|9
|9
|13
|24
|6
|36
|‑39
|114
|15
|GBR 15086
|Not so Peculiar
|Allan Tyler
|Tim Parsons
|Lyme Regis SC
|13
|‑33
|31
|14
|33
|8
|21
|2
|122
|16
|GBR 15133
|
|Kevin Hope
|Russell Thorne
|Notts County S.C & Lyme Regis S.C
|11
|11
|30
|11
|‑40
|7
|18
|36
|124
|17
|FRA 14973
|
|Alois Verkest
|Jean Robillard
|Club Voile Centre
|(BFD)
|20
|24
|12
|17
|1
|32
|21
|127
|18
|CZE 15110
|Nanosekunda
|Jaroslav Verner
|Jan Will
|Jacht klub Tousen/TJ lokomotiva Plzen
|20
|29
|16
|24
|6
|‑35
|11
|24
|130
|19
|FRA 15053
|
|Frederick Le Bas
|Ludovic Collin
|YC Carnac/SR Brest
|8
|‑40
|13
|29
|16
|25
|14
|26
|131
|20
|GBR 14928
|Blue Tack
|Anthony Willcocks
|James Willcocks
|Portishead Y & SC
|3
|‑44
|15
|28
|31
|14
|28
|13
|132
|21
|GBR 14870
|
|Matt Foskett
|Simon Foskett
|SHSC
|18
|36
|23
|22
|‑41
|13
|7
|28
|147
|22
|GBR 15073
|
|Alex Taylor
|Tim Saunders
|Budworth SC/Staunton Harold SC
|7
|24
|17
|20
|35
|‑45
|41
|19
|163
|23
|CZE 14827
|Dekuju!
|Petr Koran
|Milan Kvasnik
|YC Neratovice
|32
|21
|20
|27
|19
|12
|39
|‑45
|170
|24
|CZE 15019
|Kriplkara
|Martin Kubovy
|Roman Rocek
|Jachtklub Lazne Tousen/YC Neratovice
|(BFD)
|46
|28
|19
|36
|11
|13
|25
|178
|25
|CZE 15109
|2v1
|Johana Napravnikova Koranova
|Jakub Napravnik
|Neratovice YC / Cesky Yacht Klub
|‑41
|16
|8
|18
|34
|36
|31
|41
|184
|26
|AUS 15113
|The Wonky Donkey
|Ben Schulz
|Jack Fletcher
|Adelaide Sailing Club
|(RET)
|12
|48
|15
|20
|16
|55
|22
|188
|27
|SUI 14799
|
|Adrian Huber
|Ruedi Moser
|RCO & SCoW
|(BFD)
|DNF
|4
|16
|32
|39
|8
|10
|195
|28
|GBR 14791
|Lucille
|Richard Mason
|Steve Chesney
|Hayling Island SC
|12
|18
|26
|43
|‑52
|24
|46
|33
|202
|29
|SUI 14859
|Fuchur
|Christina Haerdi‑Landerer
|Hansueli Bacher
|DSSC & SC Wendelsee
|28
|48
|32
|‑72
|27
|38
|23
|11
|207
|30
|CZE 15108
|Mas Mis
|Milan Snajdr
|Filip Krejza
|TJ Lokomotiva Plzen
|(BFD)
|15
|45
|42
|14
|23
|34
|38
|211
|31
|BEL 15140
|Great @venture
|Bart Meynendonckx
|Francis De Roeck
|Hofstade Sailing Club
|42
|35
|19
|41
|‑57
|19
|15
|43
|214
|32
|GBR 15145
|
|Steve Goacher
|Tom Goacher
|Lymington Town SC
|25
|37
|41
|31
|38
|20
|22
|‑44
|214
|33
|GBR 15107
|
|Richard Cornes
|James Goodfellow
|Hayling Island SC
|36
|17
|37
|34
|29
|‑41
|37
|29
|219
|34
|FRA 14403
|Lapine Up
|Charles Le calvez
|Minet Gael
|Société des régates de Brest
|(BFD)
|43
|29
|48
|48
|34
|4
|17
|223
|35
|GBR 15097
|
|Ben Clegg
|David Pannell
|Brightlingsea SC
|5
|32
|53
|30
|43
|‑70
|40
|27
|230
|36
|GBR 15045
|Norbet
|Christine Slater
|Graham Slater
|Portishead Y & SC & Paignton SC
|24
|19
|44
|32
|26
|42
|45
|‑66
|232
|37
|GBR 15120
|Allen Bros. 2
|Vince Horey
|David Scott
|King George SC & Notts County SC
|14
|(RET)
|21
|17
|RET
|21
|29
|46
|234
|38
|FRA 15001
|Hakina
|Christophe Brigaudeau
|Adrien Humeau
|S R Brest
|19
|‑66
|25
|38
|25
|52
|66
|20
|245
|39
|GBR 15066
|Smiffy
|Mark Maskell
|Nigel Sheppard
|Blackwater SC
|(BFD)
|22
|36
|46
|30
|DSQ
|6
|31
|257
|40
|GBR 15070
|Barbra
|Isaac Marsh
|Oliver Davenport
|Northampton
|38
|55
|38
|21
|23
|59
|‑65
|35
|269
|41
|FRA 14793
|
|Alexandre Avignon
|Jean‑Francois Nouel
|TBA
|26
|‑60
|54
|35
|45
|27
|57
|30
|274
|42
|GBR 14940
|
|Georgia Booth
|Tom Fenemore
|Scailing Dam
|(BFD)
|DNC
|49
|45
|22
|29
|26
|18
|275
|43
|IRL 14938
|
|Niall McGrotty
|Neil Cramer
|Skerries Sailing Club
|51
|49
|‑59
|33
|58
|37
|12
|42
|282
|44
|CZE 14981
|Pussy Magnet Included
|Jan Jedlicka
|Jan Strunc
|Neratovice YC
|35
|34
|39
|40
|44
|51
|49
|‑59
|292
|45
|BEL 14445
|
|Roel Peerlinck
|Sam Peerlinck
|Hofstade Sailing Club
|29
|38
|55
|50
|‑67
|43
|56
|34
|305
|46
|GBR 14903
|
|Mike Jones
|Joseph Joyner
|Lyme Regis SC
|46
|23
|50
|44
|51
|40
|‑58
|55
|309
|47
|CAN 15024
|Pointless
|Joe Jospe
|Tom Egli
|Pointe Claire Yacht Club
|56
|31
|42
|51
|‑66
|47
|48
|40
|315
|48
|GBR 14950
|
|Chris Thorne
|Andrew Stewart
|Lyme Regis SC & Notts County
|44
|45
|33
|‑53
|53
|50
|43
|48
|316
|49
|GBR 14982
|Jammy's Flyer
|Maia Walsh
|Peter Bentley
|Blackwater SC
|43
|27
|63
|‑66
|18
|53
|62
|54
|320
|50
|GBR 14804
|
|Tobias Hamer
|Torie Morley
|Port Dinorwic
|34
|41
|‑72
|52
|59
|54
|30
|51
|321
|51
|GBR 14994
|Licken on both sides
|Pete Badham
|Steve Digby
|Draycote Water SC
|40
|61
|34
|‑62
|50
|32
|53
|53
|323
|52
|GBR 15124
|
|Pete Kyne
|Tom Kyne
|Brightlingsea SC
|2
|(RET)
|18
|25
|21
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|324
|53
|GBR 15075
|Tricks of the Trade
|Andy Willcocks
|Andrea Willcocks
|Portishead Y & SC
|53
|26
|56
|37
|46
|44
|‑67
|63
|325
|54
|FRA 15065
|
|Denis LUCET
|Françoise LUCET
|CV La Flèche
|52
|39
|‑62
|56
|55
|18
|59
|50
|329
|55
|GBR 15103
|Burning Bright
|Keith Walker
|John Piatt
|Hayling Island SC
|(BFD)
|25
|40
|49
|28
|63
|54
|70
|329
|56
|SUI 14960
|Roaring Forties
|Melanie Lederer
|Michael Schäfer
|KSV
|60
|47
|‑78
|57
|62
|28
|35
|47
|336
|57
|SUI 14921
|Fione
|Maja Suter
|Michael Sahli
|YCB
|30
|65
|52
|58
|39
|‑80
|60
|32
|336
|58
|GBR 14798
|Blew Genes
|Lucy Riley
|Tim Riley
|Dubai Offshore SC / Blackwater SC
|27
|42
|71
|75
|37
|56
|44
|‑76
|352
|59
|CZE 14820
|Funky Starfish
|Michaela Struncova
|Michal Skoda
|Neratovice YC
|(BFD)
|30
|46
|39
|69
|65
|47
|62
|358
|60
|GBR 14821
|Sijambo
|Nick Hurst
|Jake Elsbury
|Hayling Island SC
|(BFD)
|54
|35
|74
|54
|48
|33
|60
|358
|61
|GBR 14889
|Millennium Falcon
|Barry Smith
|Jo Line
|Thornbury Sailing Club
|DNE
|56
|47
|55
|49
|49
|27
|‑65
|369
|62
|GBR 14784
|
|Geoff Holden
|Sophie Holden
|Northampton
|45
|53
|51
|63
|68
|66
|‑69
|49
|395
|63
|GBR 14991
|2 Fat Laddies
|Anyt Robinson
|Jon Chetland
|Datchet Water SC / Chew Valley
|54
|(RET)
|57
|60
|72
|77
|20
|56
|396
|64
|SUI 14896
|Gromit
|Richard Scheller
|Linus Eberle
|Segelclub Hallwil
|23
|64
|70
|67
|42
|‑72
|61
|69
|396
|65
|IRL 14691
|Goodness Gracious
|Louise McKenna
|Hermine O'Keefe
|Royal St George
|39
|58
|‑75
|68
|74
|61
|52
|52
|404
|66
|GBR 14792
|Hot Kapir
|Eleanor Craig
|Richard Botting
|Draycote Water SC
|59
|(RET)
|74
|54
|65
|64
|38
|57
|411
|67
|GBR 15080
|Afternoon Delight
|Roger Etherington
|Jo Adams
|Brightlingsea SC
|47
|62
|43
|(RET)
|60
|67
|75
|64
|418
|68
|GBR 15036
|
|Fiona Gray
|David Carroll
|Waldringfield SC
|33
|57
|‑81
|61
|47
|79
|76
|73
|426
|69
|GBR 14388
|
|James Cuxson
|James Neil Arnott
|Newhaven & Seaford SC
|48
|(RET)
|68
|71
|61
|57
|DSQ
|37
|428
|70
|GBR 14883
|
|Rowland Smith
|Jack Parmenter
|Brightlingsea SC
|DNE
|69
|66
|47
|56
|46
|‑70
|67
|437
|71
|GBR 13151
|Old Peculiar
|Daniel Johnson
|Ben Latham
|Errwood Sailing Club
|57
|63
|67
|64
|70
|55
|63
|‑72
|439
|72
|GBR 15111
|Dazed and Confused
|Chris Turner
|Jono Loe
|Hayling Island SC
|58
|50
|61
|65
|‑77
|58
|77
|75
|444
|73
|IRL 14713
|TBA
|Frank Miller
|Ed Butler
|DMYC
|(BFD)
|52
|58
|59
|73
|69
|73
|61
|445
|74
|GBR 14964
|RUMBALL
|Hilary Lancaster
|David Mason
|Weir Wood S C
|61
|(DNC)
|65
|69
|63
|74
|64
|58
|454
|75
|GBR 14474
|Eleven Parsecs
|Iain Christie
|Tom Vian
|Draycote Water & Hardway SCs
|55
|51
|76
|76
|64
|62
|74
|(DSQ)
|458
|76
|FRA 14702
|Faukon
|Eric Lewandowski
|Anne Lewandowski
|Pléneuf Val André
|49
|70
|60
|‑77
|75
|60
|71
|77
|462
|77
|GBR 14483
|Electric Eye
|Cameron Moss
|Fraser Earle
|Lyme Regis SC
|50
|59
|DPI
|78
|(RET)
|75
|79
|68
|477.3
|78
|GBR 15121
|Purple Haze
|Bryan Thompson
|Hugo Knight
|Hayling Island SC
|64
|68
|‑80
|73
|71
|68
|68
|80
|492
|79
|BEL 14898
|
|Hans Orlent
|Jules Orlent
|SRNA
|(BFD)
|73
|69
|RET
|80
|76
|50
|71
|505
|80
|GBR 14872
|Magiic
|Barbara Newson
|Guy Newson
|Pentland Firth YC
|62
|71
|73
|70
|76
|‑78
|78
|78
|508
|81
|FRA 11059
|Zouin
|Denis Hernandez
|Esteban Hernandez
|YCVL
|(BFD)
|67
|77
|79
|78
|73
|72
|74
|520
|82
|BEL 15135
|
|Thomas Vermeiren
|Thomas Van Hassel
|KLYC
|63
|72
|79
|80
|(RET)
|71
|80
|79
|524
|83
|GBR15093
|Bob
|Simon Hextall
|Fiona Hextall
|
|31
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|547
|84
|GBR 14656
|Aqua Speeder
|Simon Benson
|Sophia Benson
|Hayling Island SC
|65
|(RET)
|82
|81
|79
|81
|81
|81
|550
|85
|GBR 15119
|Nifty Fifty
|Zoe King
|Adrian King
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|602
www.lymeregissailingclub.co.uk/championships
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!