Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis - Overall

by Andy Robinson today at 5:56 pm

So Friday morning in Lyme dawned with Matt Burge and Dan Schieber the overnight leaders after the most consistent day across the 3 races on Thursday.

The forecast came in exactly as predicted, a lovely late summer's day with wall-to-wall sunshine and unfortunately not a breath of wind. The AP was promptly raised ashore, initially with a 1 hour delay which was subsequently extended to a further 2. It was looking unlikely that any sailing was going to happen.

With the series stuck on 8 races completed, just one more race could have shaken things up considerably by allowing a second discard. But it was not to be and as the club called it there were already a number of boats who had stolen the march and struck their masts to make a swift departure.

The prize giving was brought forward by an hour and a half and the considerable prizes were allocated to their numerous recipients. There has probably never been a championships with so many prizes and there were still a load more to allocate, including hundreds more pounds worth of Gul and Allen vouchers, a 50% North sail voucher and other North goodies plus an incredible array of serious silverware. The club also provided some lovely keeper trophies.

UK Nationals Results:

1st Overall, Matt Burge / Dan Schieber, GBR 15123

2nd overall, Ian Dobson / Richard Wagstaff, GBR 15141

3rd overall, Christian Birrell / Vyv Townend, GBR 15144

4th overall, Tom Gillard / Geoff Edwards, GBR 15127

5th overall, David Sayce / Nick Rees, GBR 15112

6th overall, Dave Wade / Ben McGrane, GBR 15143

7th overall, Paul Cullen / Adam Whitehouse, GBR 15147

8th overall, David Hall / Paul Constable, GBR 15122

9th overall, Chris Gi ll / Jon Gi ll, GBR 15083

10th overall, David Winder / Ben Rayner, GBR 15130

Lowest placed boat completing all races, Barbara Newson / Guy Newson, GBR 14872

1st Lady helm, Derian Scott, GBR 14891

2nd Lady helm, Christine Slater, GBR 15045

3rd lady helm, Georgia Booth, GBR 14940

1st lady crew, Torie Morley, GBR 14804

2nd lady crew, Andrea Willcocks, GBR 15075

3rd lady crew, Jo Line, GBR 14889

So with a scorecard of 29 points and a series of results that included a 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 2 fourths it was overnight leaders Matt Burge & Dan Schieber who took the Euros from Christian Birrell & Vvy Townsend on 35 points in 2nd and Ian Dobson & Richard Wagstaff with 39 in 3rd.

Europeans Prize Winners:

1st Overall, Matt Burge / Dan Schieber, GBR 15123

2nd overall, Christian Birrell / Vyv Townend, GBR 15144

3rd overall, Ian Dobson / Richard Wagstaff, GBR 15141

4th overall, Tom Gillard / Geoff Edwards, GBR 15127

5th overall, Paul Cullen / Adam Whitehouse, GBR 15147

6th overall, David Sayce / Nick Rees, GBR 15112

7th overall, Ludovic Alleaume / Loic Berthelot, FRA 14783

8th overall, Dave Wade / Ben McGrane, GBR 15143

9th overall, David Hall / Paul Constable, GBR 15122

10th overall, David Winder / Ben Rayner, GBR 15130

Lowest placed boat completing all races, Eric Lewandowsk / Anne Lewandowski FRA 14702 1st Lady Helm, Derian Scott, GBR 14941

2nd lady helm, Johana Koranova, CZE 15109

3rd lady helm, Christina Haerdi-Landerer, SUI 14859

1st lady crew, Torie Morley, GBR 14804

2nd lady crew, Andrea Willcocks, GBR 15075

3rd lady crew, Jo Line, GBR 14889

1st all female team, Louise McKenna / Hermine O'Keefe, IRL 14691

1st Over 50 helm, David Hall, GBR 15122

1st Over 50 crew, Nick Rees, GBR 15112

1st Over 60 helm, David Sayce, GBR 15112

1Over 60 crew, Steve Chesney, GBR 14791

1st Helm under 25, Alois Verkest, FRA 14973

1st Crew under 25, Jakub Kosvica, CZE 14551

Classic boat (Euros and Nationals), James Cuxson / James Arnott, GBR 14388

1st Silver, Jaroslav Verner / Jan Will, CZE 15110

2nd Silver, Frederick Le Bas / Ludovic Collin, FRA 15053

3rd Silver, Matt Foskett / Simon Foskett, GBR 14870

1st Bronze, Charles Le calvez / Minet Gael, FRA 14403

2nd Bronze, Christophe Brigaudeau /Adrien Humeau, FRA 15001

3rd Bronze, Denis Lucet / Françoise Lucet, FRA 15065

The class now looks forward to the Inland Championships on the 14th/15th of October in Draycote, the Nationals next year ion Looe and a world Championships in Carnac next August.

The fleet has had a super championships with amazing prizes across the fleet from some incredibly generous sponsors and Lyme Regis Sailing Club, their volunteers and members have been brilliant, delivering a great on and off water experience despite the challengingly light wind conditions on some days. Lyme is beautiful, the hospitality is great and come Tuesday morning I have a funny feeling that the whole fleet will be feeling the sailing blues.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 GBR 15123 Matt Burge Dan Schieber Poole YC (BFD) 8 2 4 7 3 1 4 29 2 GBR 15144 Christian Birrell Vyv Townend Bough Beech SC (BFD) 5 1 1 5 5 10 8 35 3 GBR 15141 Ian Dobson Richard Wagstaff Burwain SC (BFD) 1 14 3 1 10 5 5 39 4 GBR 15127 Allen Bros Tom Gillard Geoff Edwards Sheffield Viking SC 15 2 3 2 3 ‑22 19 1 45 5 GBR 15147 Drill it Paul Cullen Adam Whitehouse Weirwood 9 (RET) G5 10 2 15 3 7 64.9 6 GBR 15112 Capriccio David Sayce Nick Rees Hayling Island SC 1 14 22 7 12 2 ‑25 9 67 7 FRA 14783 Ludovic Alleaume loic Berthelot cnepaimboeuf 21 ‑28 5 6 13 4 9 14 72 8 GBR 15143 Sleep Terrorist 2 Dave Wade Ben McGrane Northampton/Netley 6 4 6 ‑23 8 17 16 16 73 9 GBR 15122 Simples David Hall Paul Constable Blackwater SC 4 7 7 5 15 ‑30 17 23 78 10 GBR 15130 Hyperdrive David Winder Ben Rayner Hollingworth SC 10 10 12 26 10 9 ‑51 12 89 11 GBR 15083 Chris Gill Jon Gill Portishead Y & SC 22 3 10 9 11 33 ‑42 3 91 12 GBR 14941 SOUTHPAWS Derian Scott Andy Scott CVLSC 16 13 27 ‑36 9 26 2 6 99 13 CZE 15131 Milan Cáp Filip Procházka YC Neratovice ‑37 6 11 8 4 31 24 15 99 14 CZE 14551 Balls to the Wall Jiri Paruzek Jakub Kosvica Jachtklub Lazne Tousen & LS Brno 17 9 9 13 24 6 36 ‑39 114 15 GBR 15086 Not so Peculiar Allan Tyler Tim Parsons Lyme Regis SC 13 ‑33 31 14 33 8 21 2 122 16 GBR 15133 Kevin Hope Russell Thorne Notts County S.C & Lyme Regis S.C 11 11 30 11 ‑40 7 18 36 124 17 FRA 14973 Alois Verkest Jean Robillard Club Voile Centre (BFD) 20 24 12 17 1 32 21 127 18 CZE 15110 Nanosekunda Jaroslav Verner Jan Will Jacht klub Tousen/TJ lokomotiva Plzen 20 29 16 24 6 ‑35 11 24 130 19 FRA 15053 Frederick Le Bas Ludovic Collin YC Carnac/SR Brest 8 ‑40 13 29 16 25 14 26 131 20 GBR 14928 Blue Tack Anthony Willcocks James Willcocks Portishead Y & SC 3 ‑44 15 28 31 14 28 13 132 21 GBR 14870 Matt Foskett Simon Foskett SHSC 18 36 23 22 ‑41 13 7 28 147 22 GBR 15073 Alex Taylor Tim Saunders Budworth SC/Staunton Harold SC 7 24 17 20 35 ‑45 41 19 163 23 CZE 14827 Dekuju! Petr Koran Milan Kvasnik YC Neratovice 32 21 20 27 19 12 39 ‑45 170 24 CZE 15019 Kriplkara Martin Kubovy Roman Rocek Jachtklub Lazne Tousen/YC Neratovice (BFD) 46 28 19 36 11 13 25 178 25 CZE 15109 2v1 Johana Napravnikova Koranova Jakub Napravnik Neratovice YC / Cesky Yacht Klub ‑41 16 8 18 34 36 31 41 184 26 AUS 15113 The Wonky Donkey Ben Schulz Jack Fletcher Adelaide Sailing Club (RET) 12 48 15 20 16 55 22 188 27 SUI 14799 Adrian Huber Ruedi Moser RCO & SCoW (BFD) DNF 4 16 32 39 8 10 195 28 GBR 14791 Lucille Richard Mason Steve Chesney Hayling Island SC 12 18 26 43 ‑52 24 46 33 202 29 SUI 14859 Fuchur Christina Haerdi‑Landerer Hansueli Bacher DSSC & SC Wendelsee 28 48 32 ‑72 27 38 23 11 207 30 CZE 15108 Mas Mis Milan Snajdr Filip Krejza TJ Lokomotiva Plzen (BFD) 15 45 42 14 23 34 38 211 31 BEL 15140 Great @venture Bart Meynendonckx Francis De Roeck Hofstade Sailing Club 42 35 19 41 ‑57 19 15 43 214 32 GBR 15145 Steve Goacher Tom Goacher Lymington Town SC 25 37 41 31 38 20 22 ‑44 214 33 GBR 15107 Richard Cornes James Goodfellow Hayling Island SC 36 17 37 34 29 ‑41 37 29 219 34 FRA 14403 Lapine Up Charles Le calvez Minet Gael Société des régates de Brest (BFD) 43 29 48 48 34 4 17 223 35 GBR 15097 Ben Clegg David Pannell Brightlingsea SC 5 32 53 30 43 ‑70 40 27 230 36 GBR 15045 Norbet Christine Slater Graham Slater Portishead Y & SC & Paignton SC 24 19 44 32 26 42 45 ‑66 232 37 GBR 15120 Allen Bros. 2 Vince Horey David Scott King George SC & Notts County SC 14 (RET) 21 17 RET 21 29 46 234 38 FRA 15001 Hakina Christophe Brigaudeau Adrien Humeau S R Brest 19 ‑66 25 38 25 52 66 20 245 39 GBR 15066 Smiffy Mark Maskell Nigel Sheppard Blackwater SC (BFD) 22 36 46 30 DSQ 6 31 257 40 GBR 15070 Barbra Isaac Marsh Oliver Davenport Northampton 38 55 38 21 23 59 ‑65 35 269 41 FRA 14793 Alexandre Avignon Jean‑Francois Nouel TBA 26 ‑60 54 35 45 27 57 30 274 42 GBR 14940 Georgia Booth Tom Fenemore Scailing Dam (BFD) DNC 49 45 22 29 26 18 275 43 IRL 14938 Niall McGrotty Neil Cramer Skerries Sailing Club 51 49 ‑59 33 58 37 12 42 282 44 CZE 14981 Pussy Magnet Included Jan Jedlicka Jan Strunc Neratovice YC 35 34 39 40 44 51 49 ‑59 292 45 BEL 14445 Roel Peerlinck Sam Peerlinck Hofstade Sailing Club 29 38 55 50 ‑67 43 56 34 305 46 GBR 14903 Mike Jones Joseph Joyner Lyme Regis SC 46 23 50 44 51 40 ‑58 55 309 47 CAN 15024 Pointless Joe Jospe Tom Egli Pointe Claire Yacht Club 56 31 42 51 ‑66 47 48 40 315 48 GBR 14950 Chris Thorne Andrew Stewart Lyme Regis SC & Notts County 44 45 33 ‑53 53 50 43 48 316 49 GBR 14982 Jammy's Flyer Maia Walsh Peter Bentley Blackwater SC 43 27 63 ‑66 18 53 62 54 320 50 GBR 14804 Tobias Hamer Torie Morley Port Dinorwic 34 41 ‑72 52 59 54 30 51 321 51 GBR 14994 Licken on both sides Pete Badham Steve Digby Draycote Water SC 40 61 34 ‑62 50 32 53 53 323 52 GBR 15124 Pete Kyne Tom Kyne Brightlingsea SC 2 (RET) 18 25 21 DNS DNS DNS 324 53 GBR 15075 Tricks of the Trade Andy Willcocks Andrea Willcocks Portishead Y & SC 53 26 56 37 46 44 ‑67 63 325 54 FRA 15065 Denis LUCET Françoise LUCET CV La Flèche 52 39 ‑62 56 55 18 59 50 329 55 GBR 15103 Burning Bright Keith Walker John Piatt Hayling Island SC (BFD) 25 40 49 28 63 54 70 329 56 SUI 14960 Roaring Forties Melanie Lederer Michael Schäfer KSV 60 47 ‑78 57 62 28 35 47 336 57 SUI 14921 Fione Maja Suter Michael Sahli YCB 30 65 52 58 39 ‑80 60 32 336 58 GBR 14798 Blew Genes Lucy Riley Tim Riley Dubai Offshore SC / Blackwater SC 27 42 71 75 37 56 44 ‑76 352 59 CZE 14820 Funky Starfish Michaela Struncova Michal Skoda Neratovice YC (BFD) 30 46 39 69 65 47 62 358 60 GBR 14821 Sijambo Nick Hurst Jake Elsbury Hayling Island SC (BFD) 54 35 74 54 48 33 60 358 61 GBR 14889 Millennium Falcon Barry Smith Jo Line Thornbury Sailing Club DNE 56 47 55 49 49 27 ‑65 369 62 GBR 14784 Geoff Holden Sophie Holden Northampton 45 53 51 63 68 66 ‑69 49 395 63 GBR 14991 2 Fat Laddies Anyt Robinson Jon Chetland Datchet Water SC / Chew Valley 54 (RET) 57 60 72 77 20 56 396 64 SUI 14896 Gromit Richard Scheller Linus Eberle Segelclub Hallwil 23 64 70 67 42 ‑72 61 69 396 65 IRL 14691 Goodness Gracious Louise McKenna Hermine O'Keefe Royal St George 39 58 ‑75 68 74 61 52 52 404 66 GBR 14792 Hot Kapir Eleanor Craig Richard Botting Draycote Water SC 59 (RET) 74 54 65 64 38 57 411 67 GBR 15080 Afternoon Delight Roger Etherington Jo Adams Brightlingsea SC 47 62 43 (RET) 60 67 75 64 418 68 GBR 15036 Fiona Gray David Carroll Waldringfield SC 33 57 ‑81 61 47 79 76 73 426 69 GBR 14388 James Cuxson James Neil Arnott Newhaven & Seaford SC 48 (RET) 68 71 61 57 DSQ 37 428 70 GBR 14883 Rowland Smith Jack Parmenter Brightlingsea SC DNE 69 66 47 56 46 ‑70 67 437 71 GBR 13151 Old Peculiar Daniel Johnson Ben Latham Errwood Sailing Club 57 63 67 64 70 55 63 ‑72 439 72 GBR 15111 Dazed and Confused Chris Turner Jono Loe Hayling Island SC 58 50 61 65 ‑77 58 77 75 444 73 IRL 14713 TBA Frank Miller Ed Butler DMYC (BFD) 52 58 59 73 69 73 61 445 74 GBR 14964 RUMBALL Hilary Lancaster David Mason Weir Wood S C 61 (DNC) 65 69 63 74 64 58 454 75 GBR 14474 Eleven Parsecs Iain Christie Tom Vian Draycote Water & Hardway SCs 55 51 76 76 64 62 74 (DSQ) 458 76 FRA 14702 Faukon Eric Lewandowski Anne Lewandowski Pléneuf Val André 49 70 60 ‑77 75 60 71 77 462 77 GBR 14483 Electric Eye Cameron Moss Fraser Earle Lyme Regis SC 50 59 DPI 78 (RET) 75 79 68 477.3 78 GBR 15121 Purple Haze Bryan Thompson Hugo Knight Hayling Island SC 64 68 ‑80 73 71 68 68 80 492 79 BEL 14898 Hans Orlent Jules Orlent SRNA (BFD) 73 69 RET 80 76 50 71 505 80 GBR 14872 Magiic Barbara Newson Guy Newson Pentland Firth YC 62 71 73 70 76 ‑78 78 78 508 81 FRA 11059 Zouin Denis Hernandez Esteban Hernandez YCVL (BFD) 67 77 79 78 73 72 74 520 82 BEL 15135 Thomas Vermeiren Thomas Van Hassel KLYC 63 72 79 80 (RET) 71 80 79 524 83 GBR15093 Bob Simon Hextall Fiona Hextall 31 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 547 84 GBR 14656 Aqua Speeder Simon Benson Sophia Benson Hayling Island SC 65 (RET) 82 81 79 81 81 81 550 85 GBR 15119 Nifty Fifty Zoe King Adrian King Hayling Island SC (DNS) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 602

