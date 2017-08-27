Cumbraes Regatta 2017

by Carolyn Elder today at 5:41 pm

The annual Cumbraes Regatta was blessed with some of the best sailing weather all summer.

After all the windy wet weekends to sail in warm sunshine with perfect wind was a joy to all the competitors who had come from all over the west of Scotland to compete in this annual festival of racing and social fun. The event is organised jointly by Largs Sailing Club, Fairlie Yacht Club and Largs Yacht Haven.

Keelboat racing on Saturday took place at the north end of Cumbrae where three races were achieved in the light conditions. The dinghies sailing in the Largs Channel achieved four rounds.

On Sunday's Round Cumbrae Race the keelboat fleet sailed a figure of eight course whilst the dinghy fleet successfully sailed round Great Cumbrae.

The overall winner of the Enterprise Ayrshire Rosebowl for the best performance over the weekend was Brian Kelly and Lorna Dryburgh in their Merlin Rocket.

Overall Results:

Class 1 IRC

1. Phoenix (A McVey)

2. Satisfaction (N Marshall)

3. SendyAF (D and A Paton)

RC35

1. Banshee (C Frize)

2. Animal (D Aitken)

3. Now or Never 3 (N Sandford)

Class 3 CYCA

1. Busy Beaver (M Bradshaw)

2. Excalibur (B Young)

3. Mayrise (J Miller)

Class 4 CYCA

1. Nemo (A Malcolm)

2. Farr E Nuff (J Kent)

3. Bombard (C Wood)

Class 5 (Restricted Sail)

1. Mallie (K McClelland)

2. Blackjack of Kip (P Moyes)

3. Suilven (E Rae)

Slow Handicap

1. P Collings and C McGlennon (GP14)

2. A Jones and S Watson (GP14)

3. A Logan and I Hardy (GP14)

Fast Handicap

1. B Kelly and L Dryburgh (Merlin Rocket)

2. M Faulkner and A Brown (RS200)

3. R Burns and A Malone (RS200)

Catamaran

1. N Lynn and A Nesbitt (Nacra F18)

2. D and I Kent (Hurricane)

3. J Connelly (A Class)

Round Cumbraes Race (Sunday)

Class 1 IRC

1. Samurai J (A McLeod)

2. Phoenix (A McVey)

3. Satisfaction (N Marshall)

Class 3 CYCA

1. Busy Beaver (M Bradshaw)

2. Mayrise (J Miller) 3. Cool Bandit 2 (C Anderson)

Class 4 CYCA

1. Nemo 4 (A Malcolm)

2. Farr E Nuff (J Kent)

3. Caol Ila (G Stewart)

Class 5 CYCA Restricted Sail

1. Blackjack of Kip (P Moyes)

2. Mallie (K McClelland)

3. Suilven (E Rae)

Slow Handicap

1. GP14 (A Logan and I Hardy)

2. GP14 (A Jones and S Watson)

3. Laser (G McGill)

Fast Handicap

1. Cherub (P and C Alderson)

2. Merlin Rocket (B Kelly and L Dryburgh)

3. C Nicol and D Macrae

Catamaran

1. D and I Kent

2. N Lynn and A Nesbitt

3. J Connelly

Overall Cumbraes Weekend Winner: Merlin Rocket, B Kelly & L Dryburgh