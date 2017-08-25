Mersea Week 2017
by Chrissie Westgate today at 5:12 pm
20-25 August 2017
Julian Lord in 'Humdinger' International H boat © Chrissie Westgate
Mersea Week in its entirety is organised and run completely by volunteers and what a professional and finely structured week resulted!
The small committee worked tirelessly throughout the year to provide the full and exciting programme of sailing and social events that everyone who took part enjoyed so much.
We were very fortunate to have the continued support of both West Mersea Yacht Club and the Dabchicks Sailing club, great venues from which to organise and host the events. Without their help, and the continued generosity of our sponsors, Adnams, Hempel, West Mersea Marine, Peter Clarke's Boatyard, Fenn Wright, West Mersea Oyster Bar, Micro Scooters, Marfleets and Marine Store Chandlery, we would simply not have been able to put on such an exceptional week of events.
The focus of the week was of course our beautiful island and the Blackwater estuary. Our many visitors were able to enjoy the various regattas from the beach and of course, the pretty beach huts scattered along the Mersea Island shoreline.
Over 150 boats of every description took part, with competitors ages ranging from 10 to over 80; there was indeed something for everyone. We had fine weather and all races were adjusted to suit the gentle winds so that every day was sailed admirably.
There was the usual 'organised' pandemonium on the Strood during the Round the Island Race, when the boats are hauled out of the water to cross the road. The finale to the week was the Town regatta fireworks and these were truly spectacular.
A big 'thank you' to all our competitors, we look forward to seeing you all again in 2018.
Remember, the best sail of your life is still out there!
Overall Results:
Dinghies
|Pos
|Boat
|Class
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|DSC Regatta
|Points 1
|Points 2
|Points 3
|WMYC Regatta
|Pts
|Fast
|1st
|Le Surf
|RS 600
|Michael Iszatt
|
|King George SC
|1
|1
|(RET)
|2
|1
|5
|2nd
|
|RS 200
|Gavin Page
|Joe Philo‑Powell
|DSC
|2
|4
|2
|(RET)
|2
|10
|3rd
|
|B14
|Henry Wells
|Ben Heathcote/Staff Glover
|WMYC/DSC
|(DNC)
|2
|1
|1
|7
|11
|4th
|
|RS 400
|Tony Brown
|Rosie Brown/Nik Antoniades
|DSC
|3
|(RET)
|3
|4
|4
|14
|5th
|
|RS 500
|Richard Green
|Sue Green
|DSC
|4.5
|3
|5
|(DNC)
|3
|15.5
|6th
|RS'ing About
|RS 400
|Ross Bowman
|Ifor Bielecki
|DSC
|4.5
|5
|7
|(RET)
|5
|21.5
|7th
|Hot Black desianto
|RS 400
|Bruce Woodcock
|Paul Berry
|WMYC
|DNF
|6
|6
|(RET)
|6
|25
|8th
|Crabby Bucket
|RS 800
|Sam Caslin
|Charlotte Powell
|DSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|3
|8
|33
|9th
|
|RS 200
|Jack Grogan
|
|
|(DNC)
|DNC
|4
|DNC
|DNC
|37
|10th
|
|29er
|Ryan Bailey
|Joe Purdie
|DSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNF
|RET
|DNC
|41
|Laser & Radial
|1st
|Rio
|Laser
|Janek Payne
|
|WMYC/DSC
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(DNC)
|4
|2nd
|
|Laser Radial
|Lindsey Allen
|
|DSC/WMYC
|4
|2
|2
|2
|(DNC)
|10
|3rd
|Madfish
|Laser
|David Milligan
|
|DSC
|2
|3
|3
|(DNC)
|DNC
|15
|4th
|
|Laser
|Keith Stubbs
|
|
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|RET
|1
|19
|5th
|Mud
|Laser
|Suzy Ryan
|
|DSC/WMYC
|3
|(DNC)
|4
|DNC
|DNC
|21
|6th
|
|Laser Radial
|Archie Harris
|
|DSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|28
|MFOB
|1st
|Merlin
|MFOB Fast
|William Sargeant
|
|BWSC
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|8
|2nd
|Joanne
|MFOB Fast
|Chris Green
|Dan O'Brien
|WMYC/DSC
|1
|3
|5
|8
|3
|12
|3rd
|Native
|MFOB Slow
|Steve Johnson
|Deb/Issac Johnson
|WMYC/DSC
|12
|6
|4
|2
|2
|14
|4th
|Columbine
|MFOB Fast
|Sam Lightfoot
|Will Head
|WMYC/DSC
|4
|2
|3
|(RET)
|7
|16
|5th
|Swift
|MFOB Fast
|David Cope
|TBC
|DSC/WMYC
|6
|4
|7
|6
|4
|20
|6th
|Samphire
|MFOB Slow
|Gerard Swift
|
|DSC
|11
|7
|2
|13
|1
|21
|7th
|Tanner
|MFOB Fast
|Ben Woodcraft
|Charlie Jacobs
|WMYC/DSC
|3
|12
|11
|9
|5
|28
|8th
|Tern
|MFOB Fast
|Tom Bowman
|
|WMYC/DSC
|(DNC)
|10
|9
|12
|6
|37
|9th
|Lady Gwynfred
|MFOB Slow
|Richard Porter
|Nicky Porter
|WMYC
|17
|9
|8
|10
|12
|39
|10th
|Ally Lump
|MFOB Slow
|William Baker
|Ben Baker
|DSC
|13
|17
|12
|4
|11
|40
|11th
|Mystery
|MFOB Fast
|Angela Payne
|Howard Payne
Ed Robinson
|WMYC
|21
|8
|19
|5
|8
|40
|12th
|Thrift
|MFOB Fast
|David Haynes
|Jake Bowyer/Josh French
|WMYC/DSC
|2
|5
|10
|(DNC)
|DNC
|48
|13th
|Eden
|MFOB Slow
|William Powell
|Matt Heathcote
|DSC
|16
|11
|6
|15
|17
|48
|14th
|Willotte
|MFOB Fast
|Graeme Provan
|Lily Provan
|WMYC
|18
|14
|15
|11
|10
|50
|15th
|Spray
|MFOB Fast
|Oliver Grogan
|
|WMYC
|9
|19
|16
|7
|22
|51
|16th
|Joy
|MFOB Fast
|Timothy Crossley
|Lucy Newman/Ed Holroyd
|DSC
|8
|13
|14
|17
|19
|52
|17th
|Woody
|MFOB Slow
|Tom Fleetwood
|
|WMYC
|10
|18
|17
|16
|13
|56
|18th
|Mersea Native
|MFOB Fast
|Lars Ditchburn
|Nicky Ditchburn
|WMYC
|19
|15
|20
|3
|20
|57
|19th
|Jack
|MFOB Fast
|Mark Farthing
|Rosie Farthing/Steve Wombwell
|DSC
|15
|20
|13
|(RET)
|16
|64
|20th
|Winnie
|MFOB Slow
|Simon Jacklin
|
|DSC/WMYC
|14
|21
|(DNC)
|14
|DNC
|80
|21st
|Replica
|MFOB Slow
|Janet Bishopp
|Emily Rogers
|WMYC/DSC
|DNF
|16
|23
|(DNC)
|15
|80
|22nd
|Beth
|MFOB Slow
|Jonny Watkins
|Ru Watkins/Libby Watkins
|WMYC
|22
|26
|(DNC)
|19
|18
|85
|23rd
|Bumble
|MFOB Slow
|Richard Holroyd
|Jane Marr/Jackie Bessie
|WMYC/DSC
|20
|24
|24
|18
|(DNC)
|86
|24th
|Overproof
|MFOB Fast
|Lucy Struth
|
|WMYC
|DNF
|22
|21
|20
|(DNC)
|89
|25th
|Vendetta
|MFOB Fast
|Liam Boyd
|Alex Slade
|
|7
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|21
|90
|26th
|Vicuna
|MFOB Fast
|Beverley Philpott
|Elizabeth Philpott/Becca Brown
|WMYC/DSC
|(DNC)
|23
|22
|DNC
|14
|90
|27th
|Oyster
|MFOB Slow
|Edward Baker
|Jack Trollope
|WMYC
|(DNC)
|25
|18
|DNC
|23
|97
|28th
|Pig
|MFOB Fast
|Dominic Talbot
|
|WMYC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|25
|DNC
|DNC
|118
|29th
|Boy George
|MFOB Slow
|Charlotte Cock
|Stuart Cock
|DSC/WMYC
|DNF
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|119
|30th
|Mary Agnes
|MFOB Slow
|Alan Morgan
|Ignu Gronneberg
|WMYC/DSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|124
|Med & Laser 4.7
|1st
|
|RS Feva XL
|Gabby Clifton
|Flo Brellisford
|DSC
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|
|RS Feva XL
|Maddie Allen
|Felicity Brellingsford
|DSC/WMYC
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|10
|3rd
|
|Laser 4.7
|Maddie Clifton
|
|DSC
|4
|8
|5
|3
|3
|15
|4th
|
|RS Feva XL
|Emily Sanderson
|Natasha Fuller
|DSC
|7
|5
|3
|9
|(DNC)
|24
|5th
|
|Laser 4.7
|Drew Bessey
|
|DSC
|5
|7
|(DNC)
|5
|DNC
|32
|6th
|
|Laser 4.7
|Rebecca Brown
|
|WMYC
|(DNC)
|10
|4
|6
|DNC
|35
|7th
|
|RS Feva XL
|Lucy Aird‑Brown
|Amy Struth
|
|2
|4
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|36
|8th
|
|Topaz Uno race
|Hope Gozzett
|
|DSC
|3
|3
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|36
|9th
|Cedric
|Laser 4.7
|Will Gibson
|
|WMYC
|(DNC)
|6
|RET
|8
|DNC
|36
|10th
|
|Laser 4.7
|Ben Milgate
|
|DSC
|(DNC)
|11
|DNC
|2
|DNC
|43
|11th
|
|RS Feva XL
|Max Harris
|Eddie Harris
|DSC
|(DNC)
|9
|DNC
|10
|DNC
|49
|12th
|
|Laser 4.7
|Tom Williams
|
|DSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|7
|DNC
|52
|13th
|
|RS Feva XL
|Orla Clifford
|Willa Rogers
|DSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|60
|13th
|
|RS Feva
|Ben Croft
|Ed Clayton
|DSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|60
|Medium Fast
|1st
|Believe
|Enterprise
|Brian Cumming
|Linda Cumming
|DSC/WMYC
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5
|2nd
|
|Laser 2000
|Allen Vince
|Holly Sparks
|DSC/WMYC
|3
|2
|3
|4
|1
|9
|3rd
|
|Enterprise
|Peter Dolling
|Elaine Dolling
|DSC
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|9
|4th
|
|Laser Bahia
|Julian French
|Christine Lane
|DSC/WMYC
|5
|DNF
|5
|6
|(DNC)
|22
|5th
|Turnstone
|GP 14
|Louise Crisp
|Laura Sharpe
|DSC/WMYC
|(DNC)
|4
|4
|DNC
|5
|23
|6th
|
|420
|Tom Brown
|Charles Gayton
|WMYC/DSC
|6
|(DNC)
|DNC
|1
|RET
|24
|7th
|Bagpuss
|Solo
|Ray Smith
|
|DSC
|4
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|4
|28
|8th
|Poo Bah
|Merlin Rocket
|Jonathan Reubin
|Nik Antoniades
|DSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|RET
|5
|DNC
|32
|9th
|
|RS Aero 5
|Charlie Pearce
|
|DSC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|40
|Slow
|1st
|
|Pico
|Charlotte Allan
|Alice Marr
|WMYC/DSC
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|
|Pico
|Jack Gibson
|Dan Milgate
|WMYC
|2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|11
|3rd
|
|Topaz
|Lily Marr
|Allegra Martin
|WMYC/DSC
|3
|6
|2
|(DNS)
|2
|13
|4th
|
|Topaz Uno
|Lucie Latham
|Rufus Cock
|WMYC
|DNF
|3
|(DNC)
|2
|DNC
|17
|5th
|
|Pico
|William Sanderson
|Eloise Fuller
|DSC
|(DNC)
|5
|RET
|4
|DNC
|21
|6th
|Ida
|Mirror
|Ray Smith
|
|DSC
|(DNC)
|1
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|22
Cruiser Classes
|Pos
|Boat
|Class
|Club
|Helm
|DSC Regatta
|Points 1
|Points 2
|Points 3
|WMYC Regatta
|Pts
|Classics & Gaffers A
|1st
|Stiletto
|Holman & Pye
|WMYC
|Scot Yeates
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|2nd
|Halloween
|WSOD
|Foxes YC
|Adrian Mulville
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|9
|3rd
|Kismet
|Fife Cutter
|WMYC
|Richard Matthews
|4
|2
|5
|1
|3
|10
|4th
|Black Diamond
|YW Diamond
|WMYC
|Greg Dunn
|3
|5
|2
|(DNC)
|DNC
|16
|5th
|Golden Fleece
|S&S 41
|WMYC
|Michael Wheeler
|(DNC)
|4
|4
|4
|4
|16
|Classics & Gaffers B
|1st
|Aelfwyn
|Buchanan Saxon
|WMYC
|Dr Tim Howes
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|6
|2nd
|Wizard
|ECOD
|MLSC
|Iain Stubbs
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|7
|3rd
|Tasman
|Buchanan East Coast OD
|
|Peter Clarke
|2
|2
|3
|RET
|(DNC)
|16
|4th
|Lahloo
|Cornish Crabber 26
|WMYC
|Richard Bailey
|(DNC)
|4
|4
|1
|DNC
|19
|5th
|Laurie
|
|Tollesbury SC
|Simon Lewington
|(RET)
|6
|6
|6
|3
|21
|6th
|Nomad
|Norfolk Gypsy
|
|Howard Ogden
|RET
|8
|8
|5
|4
|24
|7th
|Trickster
|Twister
|Royal Ulster
|Barry Scott
|(DNC)
|5
|7
|4
|DNC
|26
|8th
|Ade Lilly
|Folk Boat
|
|Dino Heaps
|RET
|7
|5
|RET
|(DNC)
|28
|9th
|Patica
|Buchanan Sloop
|
|Joe Kershaw
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|40
|IRC
|1st
|Mojito
|Ramsay 6.7m
|DSC
|Tob & Rachel Ramsay
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|7
|2nd
|Fizz
|1720
|WMYC
|Ed Allan/Peter Rowe
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2.5
|7.5
|3rd
|Brandy Hole
|Modified Melges 24
|DSC
|Leo Knifton
|3
|6
|4
|1
|2.5
|10.5
|4th
|Another Excuse
|1720
|WMYC
|Stuart bradshaw
|4
|1
|6
|(RET)
|6
|17
|5th
|Wild Chorus 2
|J70
|WMYC
|James Struth
|7
|4
|2
|4
|7
|17
|6th
|Aquaholic
|707
|DSC
|Dom Barnes & Gordon Eckstein
|5
|(DNC)
|5
|5
|5
|20
|7th
|Complete Madness
|SB20
|WMYC
|Oliver Gozzett
|6
|5
|(DSQ)
|6
|4
|21
|8th
|Any Old Excuse
|1720
|WMYC
|James Lewis
|9
|7
|7
|7
|8
|29
|9th
|Bananaman
|Projection 762
|WMYC/DSC
|B Woodcock & J Billings
|8
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|38
|LH A
|1st
|Maverick II
|First 33.7
|WMYC/DSC
|Paul Harrison
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2nd
|Toucan
|First 31.7
|DSC & WMYC
|Ed Taylor & Richard Davenport
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|3rd
|Hex
|Isis 21
|DSC & WMYC
|Laurie Pearson & Dave weston
|3
|4
|1
|5
|4
|12
|4th
|Wookie
|First 31.7
|Harwich & Dovercourt SC
|Stuart Howells
|2
|3
|4
|4
|3
|12
|5th
|Starfall 2
|Sigma 33
|WMYC
|John Clifton
|5
|5
|5
|3
|5
|18
|6th
|Le Mariach
|J24
|DSC
|Thomas Walklett
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|6
|27
|LH B
|1st
|Humdinger
|International H Boat
|WMYC/DSC
|Julian Lord
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2nd
|Skybird
|MGC27
|DSC
|Vic Prior
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|8
|3rd
|Algonquin
|C7C 27
|WMYC
|Barry Ashmore
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|9
|4th
|Dura
|Sigma 29
|DSC
|Shirley Swan & Alan Mason
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|16
|5th
|Tearaway
|MGC27
|DSC/WMYC
|Richard Holroyd
|6
|5
|5
|5
|6
|21
|6th
|Boobie Trap
|Beneteau First 24
|
|Jason Dale
|(DNC)
|7
|6
|6
|5
|24
|7th
|Rimfire
|Hustler 30XM
|WMYC
|CR & SJ Taylor
|7
|6
|8
|7
|7
|27
|8th
|Sam Pan II
|Quarter Tonner
|WMYC
|John Attewell
|(RET)
|8
|9
|RET
|8
|34
|9th
|Pipedream
|Oyster 26
|WMYC
|James Millar
|4
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|37
|10th
|Chaos
|Squib
|
|Alan Morgan
|(DNC)
|DNC
|7
|DNC
|DNC
|40
|Smack
|1st
|Alberta
|Smack Fast
|Brightlingsea SC
|Robin Page
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|2nd
|Ethel Alice
|Smack Fast
|
|Darren Burton
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|3rd
|Kate
|Smack Fast
|WMYC
|Richard Haines
|2
|4
|5
|3
|4
|13
|4th
|Peace
|Smack Fast
|DSC/WMYC
|Angus Milgate
|4
|3
|4
|6
|3
|14
|5th
|Charlotte Ellen
|Smack Fast
|Tollesbury Sailing Club
|James Bardrick
|5
|5
|6
|10
|6
|22
|6th
|Dorothy
|Smack Slow
|WMYC
|Rob Lee
|8
|9
|3
|7
|8
|26
|7th
|Gracie
|Smack Slow
|DSC
|Nick Purdie
|7
|7
|7
|5
|9
|26
|8th
|Martha II
|Smack Fast
|WMYC
|Richard Robinson
|10
|8
|10
|4
|5
|27
|9th
|Sunbeam
|Smack Fast
|
|John Minister/Derek Arnaudy
|6
|6
|9
|9
|10
|30
|10th
|Boadicea
|Smack Slow
|
|Reuben Frost
|9
|10
|8
|8
|7
|32
|11th
|William & Mary
|Smack Slow
|
|D.Quested
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|51
|12th
|Maria
|Smack Fast
|
|Paul Winter
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|52
|Sonata
|1st
|Camel
|Sonata
|DSC
|Simon Farren
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|2nd
|Wet Endeavour
|Sonata
|DSC
|Gozzetts
Roberts & Shipton
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6
|6
|3rd
|Blackjac
|Sonata
|WMYC/DSC
|Jack Davis
|3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|10
|4th
|Aubie Too
|Sonata
|DSC
|Tony Hawkes/ Pat Hill
|4
|5
|7
|4
|4
|17
|5th
|Scherzo
|Sonata
|WMYC
|Jane Richardson
|7
|6
|3
|6
|3
|18
|6th
|Ghostbuster
|Sonata
|DSC
|Ian Vince
|6
|7
|5
|5
|5
|21
|7th
|Kehaar
|Sonata
|WMYC
|Graham Capon
|5
|4
|6
|7
|7
|22
|Stella
|1st
|L'etoile
|Stella
|W & F YC and RHYC
|Tim Wood
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|Lodestar
|Stella
|Hoo Ness Yacht Club
|Mark Montgomery‑Smith
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|8
|3rd
|La Vie En Rose
|Stella
|WMYC
|Peter Haldane
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|13
|4th
|Stella Lyra
|Stella
|WMYC
|Trevor Spero
|RET
|3
|4
|3
|(DNC)
|15
|5th
|Lys of Slaughden
|Stella
|Pin Mill SC
|John Sparks
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|24
White Sails Cruiser Class
|Pos
|Boat
|Class
|Club
|Helm
|DSC Regatta
|Points 1
|Points 2
|Points 3
|WMYC Regatta
|Pts
|1st
|Cirrus
|Moody 31 S
|DSC/WMYC
|Mike Edwards & David Lewis
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|2nd
|Seahawk II
|Hanse 311
|DSC & WMYC
|Andrew & Jill Stebbing
|3
|2
|2
|12
|4
|11
|3rd
|UFO
|Hustler 25.5
|WMYC
|Bob Mercer
|4
|(DNC)
|5
|4
|5
|18
|4th
|Tamarisk
|Oceanis 323
|DSC/WMYC
|Rob Smith
|5
|3
|4
|10
|7
|19
|5th
|Carte Blanche
|Pegasus 800
|WMYC
|Barry Thompson
|7
|10
|8
|2
|3
|20
|6th
|Raggerty
|First 29
|WMYC/DSC
|Alan Jones
|6
|7
|10
|5
|2
|20
|7th
|Liberty
|Beneteau Oceanis 323
|DSC& WMYC
|Paul Gosling
|8
|5
|7
|8
|6
|26
|8th
|Rendezvous
|Hanse 331
|WMYC
|Mike Berry
|2
|8
|9
|9
|10
|28
|9th
|Mersea Goose
|Sunfast 2500
|WMYC
|David Chatterton
|9
|9
|(DNC)
|1
|12
|31
|10th
|Samphire of Mersea
|Carter 39
|WMYC
|Timothy Turnbull
|10
|6
|3
|13
|(DNC)
|32
|11th
|Hannelore
|Bavaria 34
|WMYC
|D M Curtis
|11
|4
|11
|6
|11
|32
|12th
|Enigma
|Van Der Stadt 8m
|DSC/WMYC
|Vicky Khan
|12
|11
|6
|11
|9
|37
|13th
|Langouste
|Sabre 27
|DSC
|Carole Plormel
|13
|(DNF)
|12
|7
|13
|45
|14th
|Solent Flame II
|Moody 28
|WMYC
|Richard Sharpe
|14
|DNF
|13
|14
|14
|55
|15th
|Tipsy Turvey
|Beneteau 36cc
|WMYC
|Trevor Southey
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|8
|59
|16th
|Admiral Benbow
|Westerley Centaur
|WMYC
|William Porter
|15
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|66
