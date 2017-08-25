Mersea Week 2017

Mersea Week in its entirety is organised and run completely by volunteers and what a professional and finely structured week resulted!

The small committee worked tirelessly throughout the year to provide the full and exciting programme of sailing and social events that everyone who took part enjoyed so much.

We were very fortunate to have the continued support of both West Mersea Yacht Club and the Dabchicks Sailing club, great venues from which to organise and host the events. Without their help, and the continued generosity of our sponsors, Adnams, Hempel, West Mersea Marine, Peter Clarke's Boatyard, Fenn Wright, West Mersea Oyster Bar, Micro Scooters, Marfleets and Marine Store Chandlery, we would simply not have been able to put on such an exceptional week of events.

The focus of the week was of course our beautiful island and the Blackwater estuary. Our many visitors were able to enjoy the various regattas from the beach and of course, the pretty beach huts scattered along the Mersea Island shoreline.

Over 150 boats of every description took part, with competitors ages ranging from 10 to over 80; there was indeed something for everyone. We had fine weather and all races were adjusted to suit the gentle winds so that every day was sailed admirably.

There was the usual 'organised' pandemonium on the Strood during the Round the Island Race, when the boats are hauled out of the water to cross the road. The finale to the week was the Town regatta fireworks and these were truly spectacular.

A big 'thank you' to all our competitors, we look forward to seeing you all again in 2018.

Remember, the best sail of your life is still out there!

Overall Results:

Dinghies

Pos Boat Class Helm Crew Club DSC Regatta Points 1 Points 2 Points 3 WMYC Regatta Pts Fast 1st Le Surf RS 600 Michael Iszatt King George SC 1 1 (RET) 2 1 5 2nd RS 200 Gavin Page Joe Philo‑Powell DSC 2 4 2 (RET) 2 10 3rd B14 Henry Wells Ben Heathcote/Staff Glover WMYC/DSC (DNC) 2 1 1 7 11 4th RS 400 Tony Brown Rosie Brown/Nik Antoniades DSC 3 (RET) 3 4 4 14 5th RS 500 Richard Green Sue Green DSC 4.5 3 5 (DNC) 3 15.5 6th RS'ing About RS 400 Ross Bowman Ifor Bielecki DSC 4.5 5 7 (RET) 5 21.5 7th Hot Black desianto RS 400 Bruce Woodcock Paul Berry WMYC DNF 6 6 (RET) 6 25 8th Crabby Bucket RS 800 Sam Caslin Charlotte Powell DSC (DNC) DNC DNC 3 8 33 9th RS 200 Jack Grogan (DNC) DNC 4 DNC DNC 37 10th 29er Ryan Bailey Joe Purdie DSC (DNC) DNC DNF RET DNC 41 Laser & Radial 1st Rio Laser Janek Payne WMYC/DSC 1 1 1 1 (DNC) 4 2nd Laser Radial Lindsey Allen DSC/WMYC 4 2 2 2 (DNC) 10 3rd Madfish Laser David Milligan DSC 2 3 3 (DNC) DNC 15 4th Laser Keith Stubbs (DNC) DNC DNC RET 1 19 5th Mud Laser Suzy Ryan DSC/WMYC 3 (DNC) 4 DNC DNC 21 6th Laser Radial Archie Harris DSC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 28 MFOB 1st Merlin MFOB Fast William Sargeant BWSC 5 1 1 1 9 8 2nd Joanne MFOB Fast Chris Green Dan O'Brien WMYC/DSC 1 3 5 8 3 12 3rd Native MFOB Slow Steve Johnson Deb/Issac Johnson WMYC/DSC 12 6 4 2 2 14 4th Columbine MFOB Fast Sam Lightfoot Will Head WMYC/DSC 4 2 3 (RET) 7 16 5th Swift MFOB Fast David Cope TBC DSC/WMYC 6 4 7 6 4 20 6th Samphire MFOB Slow Gerard Swift DSC 11 7 2 13 1 21 7th Tanner MFOB Fast Ben Woodcraft Charlie Jacobs WMYC/DSC 3 12 11 9 5 28 8th Tern MFOB Fast Tom Bowman WMYC/DSC (DNC) 10 9 12 6 37 9th Lady Gwynfred MFOB Slow Richard Porter Nicky Porter WMYC 17 9 8 10 12 39 10th Ally Lump MFOB Slow William Baker Ben Baker DSC 13 17 12 4 11 40 11th Mystery MFOB Fast Angela Payne Howard Payne Ed Robinson WMYC 21 8 19 5 8 40 12th Thrift MFOB Fast David Haynes Jake Bowyer/Josh French WMYC/DSC 2 5 10 (DNC) DNC 48 13th Eden MFOB Slow William Powell Matt Heathcote DSC 16 11 6 15 17 48 14th Willotte MFOB Fast Graeme Provan Lily Provan WMYC 18 14 15 11 10 50 15th Spray MFOB Fast Oliver Grogan WMYC 9 19 16 7 22 51 16th Joy MFOB Fast Timothy Crossley Lucy Newman/Ed Holroyd DSC 8 13 14 17 19 52 17th Woody MFOB Slow Tom Fleetwood WMYC 10 18 17 16 13 56 18th Mersea Native MFOB Fast Lars Ditchburn Nicky Ditchburn WMYC 19 15 20 3 20 57 19th Jack MFOB Fast Mark Farthing Rosie Farthing/Steve Wombwell DSC 15 20 13 (RET) 16 64 20th Winnie MFOB Slow Simon Jacklin DSC/WMYC 14 21 (DNC) 14 DNC 80 21st Replica MFOB Slow Janet Bishopp Emily Rogers WMYC/DSC DNF 16 23 (DNC) 15 80 22nd Beth MFOB Slow Jonny Watkins Ru Watkins/Libby Watkins WMYC 22 26 (DNC) 19 18 85 23rd Bumble MFOB Slow Richard Holroyd Jane Marr/Jackie Bessie WMYC/DSC 20 24 24 18 (DNC) 86 24th Overproof MFOB Fast Lucy Struth WMYC DNF 22 21 20 (DNC) 89 25th Vendetta MFOB Fast Liam Boyd Alex Slade 7 (DNC) DNC DNC 21 90 26th Vicuna MFOB Fast Beverley Philpott Elizabeth Philpott/Becca Brown WMYC/DSC (DNC) 23 22 DNC 14 90 27th Oyster MFOB Slow Edward Baker Jack Trollope WMYC (DNC) 25 18 DNC 23 97 28th Pig MFOB Fast Dominic Talbot WMYC (DNC) DNC 25 DNC DNC 118 29th Boy George MFOB Slow Charlotte Cock Stuart Cock DSC/WMYC DNF (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 119 30th Mary Agnes MFOB Slow Alan Morgan Ignu Gronneberg WMYC/DSC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 124 Med & Laser 4.7 1st RS Feva XL Gabby Clifton Flo Brellisford DSC 1 1 1 1 1 4 2nd RS Feva XL Maddie Allen Felicity Brellingsford DSC/WMYC 6 2 2 4 2 10 3rd Laser 4.7 Maddie Clifton DSC 4 8 5 3 3 15 4th RS Feva XL Emily Sanderson Natasha Fuller DSC 7 5 3 9 (DNC) 24 5th Laser 4.7 Drew Bessey DSC 5 7 (DNC) 5 DNC 32 6th Laser 4.7 Rebecca Brown WMYC (DNC) 10 4 6 DNC 35 7th RS Feva XL Lucy Aird‑Brown Amy Struth 2 4 (DNC) DNC DNC 36 8th Topaz Uno race Hope Gozzett DSC 3 3 (DNC) DNC DNC 36 9th Cedric Laser 4.7 Will Gibson WMYC (DNC) 6 RET 8 DNC 36 10th Laser 4.7 Ben Milgate DSC (DNC) 11 DNC 2 DNC 43 11th RS Feva XL Max Harris Eddie Harris DSC (DNC) 9 DNC 10 DNC 49 12th Laser 4.7 Tom Williams DSC (DNC) DNC DNC 7 DNC 52 13th RS Feva XL Orla Clifford Willa Rogers DSC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 60 13th RS Feva Ben Croft Ed Clayton DSC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 60 Medium Fast 1st Believe Enterprise Brian Cumming Linda Cumming DSC/WMYC 1 1 1 3 2 5 2nd Laser 2000 Allen Vince Holly Sparks DSC/WMYC 3 2 3 4 1 9 3rd Enterprise Peter Dolling Elaine Dolling DSC 2 3 2 2 3 9 4th Laser Bahia Julian French Christine Lane DSC/WMYC 5 DNF 5 6 (DNC) 22 5th Turnstone GP 14 Louise Crisp Laura Sharpe DSC/WMYC (DNC) 4 4 DNC 5 23 6th 420 Tom Brown Charles Gayton WMYC/DSC 6 (DNC) DNC 1 RET 24 7th Bagpuss Solo Ray Smith DSC 4 (DNC) DNC DNC 4 28 8th Poo Bah Merlin Rocket Jonathan Reubin Nik Antoniades DSC (DNC) DNC RET 5 DNC 32 9th RS Aero 5 Charlie Pearce DSC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 40 Slow 1st Pico Charlotte Allan Alice Marr WMYC/DSC 1 2 1 1 1 4 2nd Pico Jack Gibson Dan Milgate WMYC 2 4 3 3 3 11 3rd Topaz Lily Marr Allegra Martin WMYC/DSC 3 6 2 (DNS) 2 13 4th Topaz Uno Lucie Latham Rufus Cock WMYC DNF 3 (DNC) 2 DNC 17 5th Pico William Sanderson Eloise Fuller DSC (DNC) 5 RET 4 DNC 21 6th Ida Mirror Ray Smith DSC (DNC) 1 DNC DNC DNC 22

Cruiser Classes

Pos Boat Class Club Helm DSC Regatta Points 1 Points 2 Points 3 WMYC Regatta Pts Classics & Gaffers A 1st Stiletto Holman & Pye WMYC Scot Yeates 1 1 1 3 1 4 2nd Halloween WSOD Foxes YC Adrian Mulville 2 3 3 2 2 9 3rd Kismet Fife Cutter WMYC Richard Matthews 4 2 5 1 3 10 4th Black Diamond YW Diamond WMYC Greg Dunn 3 5 2 (DNC) DNC 16 5th Golden Fleece S&S 41 WMYC Michael Wheeler (DNC) 4 4 4 4 16 Classics & Gaffers B 1st Aelfwyn Buchanan Saxon WMYC Dr Tim Howes 1 1 2 3 2 6 2nd Wizard ECOD MLSC Iain Stubbs 3 3 1 2 1 7 3rd Tasman Buchanan East Coast OD Peter Clarke 2 2 3 RET (DNC) 16 4th Lahloo Cornish Crabber 26 WMYC Richard Bailey (DNC) 4 4 1 DNC 19 5th Laurie Tollesbury SC Simon Lewington (RET) 6 6 6 3 21 6th Nomad Norfolk Gypsy Howard Ogden RET 8 8 5 4 24 7th Trickster Twister Royal Ulster Barry Scott (DNC) 5 7 4 DNC 26 8th Ade Lilly Folk Boat Dino Heaps RET 7 5 RET (DNC) 28 9th Patica Buchanan Sloop Joe Kershaw (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 40 IRC 1st Mojito Ramsay 6.7m DSC Tob & Rachel Ramsay 2 3 1 3 1 7 2nd Fizz 1720 WMYC Ed Allan/Peter Rowe 1 2 3 2 2.5 7.5 3rd Brandy Hole Modified Melges 24 DSC Leo Knifton 3 6 4 1 2.5 10.5 4th Another Excuse 1720 WMYC Stuart bradshaw 4 1 6 (RET) 6 17 5th Wild Chorus 2 J70 WMYC James Struth 7 4 2 4 7 17 6th Aquaholic 707 DSC Dom Barnes & Gordon Eckstein 5 (DNC) 5 5 5 20 7th Complete Madness SB20 WMYC Oliver Gozzett 6 5 (DSQ) 6 4 21 8th Any Old Excuse 1720 WMYC James Lewis 9 7 7 7 8 29 9th Bananaman Projection 762 WMYC/DSC B Woodcock & J Billings 8 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 38 LH A 1st Maverick II First 33.7 WMYC/DSC Paul Harrison 4 1 3 1 1 6 2nd Toucan First 31.7 DSC & WMYC Ed Taylor & Richard Davenport 1 2 2 2 2 7 3rd Hex Isis 21 DSC & WMYC Laurie Pearson & Dave weston 3 4 1 5 4 12 4th Wookie First 31.7 Harwich & Dovercourt SC Stuart Howells 2 3 4 4 3 12 5th Starfall 2 Sigma 33 WMYC John Clifton 5 5 5 3 5 18 6th Le Mariach J24 DSC Thomas Walklett (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 6 27 LH B 1st Humdinger International H Boat WMYC/DSC Julian Lord 2 1 1 1 2 5 2nd Skybird MGC27 DSC Vic Prior 3 2 2 3 1 8 3rd Algonquin C7C 27 WMYC Barry Ashmore 1 3 3 2 3 9 4th Dura Sigma 29 DSC Shirley Swan & Alan Mason 5 4 4 4 4 16 5th Tearaway MGC27 DSC/WMYC Richard Holroyd 6 5 5 5 6 21 6th Boobie Trap Beneteau First 24 Jason Dale (DNC) 7 6 6 5 24 7th Rimfire Hustler 30XM WMYC CR & SJ Taylor 7 6 8 7 7 27 8th Sam Pan II Quarter Tonner WMYC John Attewell (RET) 8 9 RET 8 34 9th Pipedream Oyster 26 WMYC James Millar 4 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 37 10th Chaos Squib Alan Morgan (DNC) DNC 7 DNC DNC 40 Smack 1st Alberta Smack Fast Brightlingsea SC Robin Page 1 2 1 2 1 5 2nd Ethel Alice Smack Fast Darren Burton 3 1 2 1 2 6 3rd Kate Smack Fast WMYC Richard Haines 2 4 5 3 4 13 4th Peace Smack Fast DSC/WMYC Angus Milgate 4 3 4 6 3 14 5th Charlotte Ellen Smack Fast Tollesbury Sailing Club James Bardrick 5 5 6 10 6 22 6th Dorothy Smack Slow WMYC Rob Lee 8 9 3 7 8 26 7th Gracie Smack Slow DSC Nick Purdie 7 7 7 5 9 26 8th Martha II Smack Fast WMYC Richard Robinson 10 8 10 4 5 27 9th Sunbeam Smack Fast John Minister/Derek Arnaudy 6 6 9 9 10 30 10th Boadicea Smack Slow Reuben Frost 9 10 8 8 7 32 11th William & Mary Smack Slow D.Quested (DNC) DNC DNC DNF DNC 51 12th Maria Smack Fast Paul Winter (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 52 Sonata 1st Camel Sonata DSC Simon Farren 2 2 1 1 2 6 2nd Wet Endeavour Sonata DSC Gozzetts Roberts & Shipton 1 1 2 2 6 6 3rd Blackjac Sonata WMYC/DSC Jack Davis 3 3 4 3 1 10 4th Aubie Too Sonata DSC Tony Hawkes/ Pat Hill 4 5 7 4 4 17 5th Scherzo Sonata WMYC Jane Richardson 7 6 3 6 3 18 6th Ghostbuster Sonata DSC Ian Vince 6 7 5 5 5 21 7th Kehaar Sonata WMYC Graham Capon 5 4 6 7 7 22 Stella 1st L'etoile Stella W & F YC and RHYC Tim Wood 1 1 1 1 1 4 2nd Lodestar Stella Hoo Ness Yacht Club Mark Montgomery‑Smith 2 2 2 2 2 8 3rd La Vie En Rose Stella WMYC Peter Haldane 3 4 3 4 3 13 4th Stella Lyra Stella WMYC Trevor Spero RET 3 4 3 (DNC) 15 5th Lys of Slaughden Stella Pin Mill SC John Sparks (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 24

White Sails Cruiser Class

Pos Boat Class Club Helm DSC Regatta Points 1 Points 2 Points 3 WMYC Regatta Pts 1st Cirrus Moody 31 S DSC/WMYC Mike Edwards & David Lewis 1 1 1 3 1 4 2nd Seahawk II Hanse 311 DSC & WMYC Andrew & Jill Stebbing 3 2 2 12 4 11 3rd UFO Hustler 25.5 WMYC Bob Mercer 4 (DNC) 5 4 5 18 4th Tamarisk Oceanis 323 DSC/WMYC Rob Smith 5 3 4 10 7 19 5th Carte Blanche Pegasus 800 WMYC Barry Thompson 7 10 8 2 3 20 6th Raggerty First 29 WMYC/DSC Alan Jones 6 7 10 5 2 20 7th Liberty Beneteau Oceanis 323 DSC& WMYC Paul Gosling 8 5 7 8 6 26 8th Rendezvous Hanse 331 WMYC Mike Berry 2 8 9 9 10 28 9th Mersea Goose Sunfast 2500 WMYC David Chatterton 9 9 (DNC) 1 12 31 10th Samphire of Mersea Carter 39 WMYC Timothy Turnbull 10 6 3 13 (DNC) 32 11th Hannelore Bavaria 34 WMYC D M Curtis 11 4 11 6 11 32 12th Enigma Van Der Stadt 8m DSC/WMYC Vicky Khan 12 11 6 11 9 37 13th Langouste Sabre 27 DSC Carole Plormel 13 (DNF) 12 7 13 45 14th Solent Flame II Moody 28 WMYC Richard Sharpe 14 DNF 13 14 14 55 15th Tipsy Turvey Beneteau 36cc WMYC Trevor Southey (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 8 59 16th Admiral Benbow Westerley Centaur WMYC William Porter 15 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 66