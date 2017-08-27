Please select your home edition
Ovington 2017 VX One Gold Cup
Lymington Town Sailing Club Bath Race 2017

by Alex Barnes today at 4:02 pm 27 August 2017

The annual Lymington Town Sailing Club Bath Race took place on Sunday afternoon during the club's open day.

LTSC were hosting the bath race once again in the Lymington Sea Water Swimming Pool and were raising money for local charities.

Eight crews entered the competition and raced their opposition twice in the heats.

The best two crews from two of the heats, and the winner from the junior contest, would then race in the grand final for the golden bath.

Belmore Bolt were out to try and defend their 2016 crown whilst Twin Power, renamed Phoenix, were hoping to reclaim their bath's title from 2015.

Batman and Superman also made an appearance in the heats whilst the Belmore Bathing Beauties were aiming to defend their "best capsize" trophy from last year.

