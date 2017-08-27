Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 A2030XHL
Product Feature
Octane Top
Octane Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

The Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race Regatta

by Sam Crichton today at 6:18 am 25-27 August 2017
Clagett-Oakcliff winners Pauline Dowell and team © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing

The 27 competitors were served up a mixed bag of conditions at the second annual Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race Regatta for sailors with disabilities. Day one of racing saw a top of four knots of breeze with an increase of six up to eight knots for day two.

Pauline Dowell (Boston, Mass.) and her crew of Christian Thaxton (Sommerville, Mass.) and Kay VanValkenburgh (Boston, Mass.), who are return customers of this event, sailed away with the regatta without losing a match.

Dave Perry, who along with Dave Dellenbaugh were coaching the three day clinic and regatta, commented to Dowell and her crew after racing today," You were fundamentally sound and consistent; you let the other teams make the mistakes."

Dowell, who is heading to the Blind World Sailing Championships in Sheboygan, Wisconsin later this year, has sailed with Thaxton for two years and VanValkenburgh for three years. "We have very specific communication on the boat it's nearly like a specific sailing language. Last year I sailed in this regatta with a different crew and this year it's been my regular crew and that has made a difference. I sailed at the Blind Nationals where Dave Perry was coaching and we are constantly referring to the notes and his coaching information," she remarked after racing.

Pauline Dowell and team at Clagett-Oakcliff Match Race Regatta prize giving - photo © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing
Pauline Dowell and team at Clagett-Oakcliff Match Race Regatta prize giving - photo © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing

Joining the group for his first Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race Regatta and clinic, was Rio Paralympic silver medalist in the Sonar class, Rick Doerr (Clifton, N.J.). Doerr, who teamed up with Charles McClure (Brookline, Mass.) and Betsy Perry (Southport, Conn.) managed to finish up in second place after a tie breaker.

"This has been a tremendous opportunity and I've really enjoyed the clinic and regatta. We've learned so much about boat handling skills and sailing in really tight quarters while applying rules to those situations. This has been my and Charles' first match racing regatta and I will absolutely be back next year," said Doerr.

Returning to take part in the clinic and regatta were Clagett fleet racing regulars, Charlie Rosenfield and Tim Ripley who teamed up in the Sonar after spending many years in the singled handed 2.4mR. Joining Ripley and Rosenfield for this regatta was Stu Caplan (Larchmont, N.Y.) who as it turns out was the first person to teach Ripley sailing at the Sea Legs program in City Island. "It has been a great regatta and I enjoyed the company on the boat! We had great boat handling and I enjoyed the better breeze from last year. I will be back next year for sure and hope that Stu will be able to sail with us again," commented Rosenfield after the three days.

Overall Results:

1 Pauline Dowell, Christian Thaxton, Kay VanValkenburgh
2 Rick Doerr, Charles McClure, Betsy Perry
3 Charlie Rosenfield, Tim Ripley Stu Caplan
4 Julia Dorsett, Carol Whitmer, Karen Miller
5 Duane Smith, Donoray Bickham, John Lubrano
6 Gerry Tiernan, Dennis Moran, Greg Murphy
7 David Caras, Mike Hersey, Rachelle Pontes
8 Unbreakable tie - Dave Whalen, Spencer Raggio, Joesph Brooks and Jim Dickson, Clarence Greene, Debora Abrams-Wright

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Island Businesses Sonar Regatta round 2
Six Cowes-based businesses continue to battle it out The Island Sailing Club's second Island Businesses Sonar Regatta attracted entries from 6 local businesses on a sunny August evening. Despite an encouraging forecast the wind failed to deliver so only 2 of the 3 scheduled races were completed by dusk. Posted on 21 Aug New Caledonia Match Race overall
Home team win for the first time The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The Cercle Nautique Calédonien have run this event since 2012 and until now Australian or New Zealand teams have always won. Not this year! Posted on 15 Aug New Caledonia Match Race day 3
Semi final line-up almost complete Three Caledonians have qualified for the semi finals; Cyril Fortin, Tugdual Piriou and Tom Picot, the name of the fourth will be known tomorrow morning but it will be a New Zealander. Posted on 14 Aug New Caledonia Match Race day 1
Local team takes the lead after 39 matches 39 Matches were raced today in an oscillating wind of 10/12 kts sliding at the end of the day. At the end of the first round Robin the local Cyril Fortin is first! Posted on 13 Aug Chicago to host American Stopover
In the World Match Racing Tour The fifth championship level stop on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour will take place September 26th-October 1st on the Chicago lakeshore in front of Navy Pier. Posted on 13 Aug Lysekil Women's Match overall
Dutch Olympian Renée Groeneveld and her crew win Dutch Olympian Renée Groeneveld and her crew won Lysekil Women's Match, the 2nd stop on the 2017 WIM Series, by beating Pauline Courtois, FRA, 3 – 1 in Saturday's final: "My crew did a very good job today, to keep the boat going." Posted on 12 Aug Lysekil Women's Match day 4
6 repechage matches work well for Anna Östling World #1 Anna Östling won the Swedish battle against Caroline Sylvan in their Lysekil Women's Match Quarter-Final. Trine Palludan (DEN), Pauline Courtois (FRA) and Renée Groeneveld (NED) follow Östling to Saturday's Semi-Final. Posted on 11 Aug Lysekil Women's Match day 3
Four teams punch tickets for quarters In bright sunshine and shifty westerly winds, the round-robin stage of the Lysekil Women's Match concluded Thursday afternoon. Trine Palludan of the Royal Danish Yacht Club took nine matches to win Posted on 10 Aug Lysekil Women's Match day 2
Palludan keeps on winning in windy Lysekil The wind, the spectators and finally also the sunshine, came to Lysekil Women's Match, the 2nd event on the 2017 WIM Series, on Wednesday. Trine Palludan from the Royal Danish Yacht Club picked up another couple of matches, and is still undefeated. Posted on 9 Aug Lysekil Women's Match day 1
A slow start to racing in Sweden The second stop of the 2017 WIM Series saw a dramatically different day from the blustery practice day on Monday. Very light and shifty winds led to postponements, long waiting and fewer matches than scheduled. Posted on 9 Aug

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy