Follow us wherever you are

While some of you are still counting down the days to a week on a sandy beach, we're marking our calendars with big red Xs until autumn is finally here, because we can't wait to wear these!

Cooler weather and shorter days aren't the only things that just rolled into town. Let Curiosity Lead and discover our brand new arrivals now: made for adventure, by the original pioneers.

Week One of the Clipper Round the World Race is now well under way, but before setting sail, we caught up with Phillip Wilkinson, our Henri Lloyd Ambassador to find out how he prepared physically and mentally for one of the biggest challenges of the natural world and an endurance test like no other.

Want to know what 335 days at sea is like?

Related Articles

Clear the Decks

20% off in the Henri Lloyd Last Chance Sale 20% off in the Henri Lloyd Last Chance Sale by using code BANK20 at cart. Stocks are strictly limited so don't miss out!

Clean, emission-free sailing

We speak to Imerys skipper Phil Sharp We spoke with Imerys skipper Phil Sharp about his season so far in the Class 40, and also with Paul Strzelecki about his partnership with Henri Lloyd, and also about Phil's ambition to make his yacht 100% emission-free.

Henri Lloyd New Energy LS Rash Vest

Extremely quick drying with a contoured fit The Energy LS Rash Vest has been designed to give additional protection whilst on the water, and has the benefit of being extremely quick drying and has a contoured fit.

Henri Lloyd Ocean Dry Top back in stock

For professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions The Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro range is designed for professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions. The Ocean Dry Top, constructed from breathable and 100% waterproof GORE-TEX pro shell, features watertight latex wrist and neck seals.

New Season Sailing has arrived at Henri Lloyd

The Shadow range is back Expertly engineered for superior performance the Shadow range now features a new generation of racing shells, salopettes and jackets and the award winning super stretch breathable Ventiprene wetsuit.

The Land Rover BAR Merchandise Sale

30% off - limited time offer! Up to 30% off Land Rover BAR merchandise for a limited time, including the Coll Dry Number 3 Tee, 2 Layer Team Jacket, Freedom Cap and Replica Jersey Tee.

Henri Lloyd Polo Sale is Now On

Buy two classic polos for £70 Buy two classic polos for £70 in the Henri Lloyd Polo Sale. Offer valid on Byron and Cowes full price polos only. Subject to availability.

Henri Lloyd Shadow is BACK

Engineered for speed and performance As sure as you can rely on your shadow to follow you, you can rely on the Shadow range to carry you over the finish line, race after race. Engineered for speed and performance to endure the toughest conditions, these are superior pieces of kit.

Henri Lloyd support Phil Sharp

Official Technical Clothing Sponsor to Energy Challenge Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has committed their continued support to Phil Sharp Racing, and will be providing technical sailing clothing for Phil and his team.