Irish Squib South Coast Championship in Kinsale Yacht Club

by Michele Kennelly on 27 Aug 26-27 August 2017
Irish Squib South Coast Championship at Kinsale © Fiona Ward

Light airs and fog ensured that the Race Officer, John Stallard, and his team were tested to the limits over the past two days.

Saturday saw bright sunny conditions but no wind so the decision was made to postpone the start. The fleet were towed to the racing area east of the Bulman buoy. With 3 – 4 knots of breeze from the south-east racing finally got under way at 12.46hrs. Visiting from the Isle of Wight RVYC Dick & Pamela Batt in Squib lead from the start with Peter Wallace & Fergus O'Kelly in Toy ForThe Boys, RNIYC, hot on their heels. Colm Daly & Finbarr O'Regan in 50 Shades of Grey, KYC, came 3rd.

Race 2 got underway but the wind was fading so RO John and Siobhan jumped into a rib and went to finish the fleet at the Windward mark. Squib was 1st with Jeff Condell & Jeff Cochrane in Fuggles, KYC, 2nd and 50 Shades of Grey putting in another solid performance to take 3rd. By now the hard decision had to be made to abandon racing for the day and head home.

Sunday morning saw the racing postponed again but due to fog. The Race Officer on the Mary P went out to the Bulman Buoy to see if the fog would lift while the fleet remained at the mouth of the harbour. Eventually there was enough visibility to lay a course and get racing underway at 12.35hrs. Toy For The Boys took the line in Race 3 with Sam Hunt & Ian Travers in Badger, KYC, taking 2nd and Squib took 3rd.

With 3 races completed we now had a Championship Series. Race 4 saw Squib dominate again with Toy ForThe Boys challenging them all around the course and Badger took 3rd. This was enough to secure the Championship for Dick & Pamela Batt in Squib with Peter & Fergus in Toy For The Boys 2nd overall.

Race 5 got underway and the fog had descended again. Fuggles lead from the start and with clear air continued throughout the race to stretch their lead. Badger was in 2nd and with Squib picking up places as the race progressed they finished the race in a solid 3rd. Having sailed a very consistent series Denis & Brid Cudmore in Sensation, KYC, took 4th in Race 5 with Julie Silfverberg & Liz Bond in Breakaway, KYC, in 5th.

Why is there a squib called Squib? Well hull number 11 was the first one built in 1966 and is still winning races and Championships over 50 years later.

