Please select your home edition
Edition
Wessex Resins - Epoxycraft 1
Product Feature
Devoti Finn
Devoti Finn

2017 U23 Finn World Championship at Balatonfüred, Hungary - Overall

by Robert Deaves, International Finn Association today at 8:47 pm 20-27 August 2017

The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup in Balatonfüred draws to a close after another windless day and with Finn, Oskari Muhonen, as the new World Champion. Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, wins the silver and Fionn Lyden, from Ireland, the bronze.

Sailors gathered at the club from 0700 in the morning hoping against hope that the previous night's forecast of some wind was correct, but it wasn't to be and AP was soon raised for another day sitting round in the blazing sunshine beside an unblemished lake.

The plug was pulled shortly after 13.00 with no wind expected all day and a cutoff time of 14.30. Even by 17.00 the lake remained motionless with the only movement that of ducks, swimmers and chains of Finns being towed to Balatonföldvár ready for the Opel Finn Gold Cup, which starts on Friday.

Olezza takes silver after a bronze in 2016 and left with a lot of 'what ifs' after losing the overall lead on Friday. Lyden, sailing in his first Finn regatta is clearly going to make a name for himself if he keeps up this kind of performance.

Speaking after the racing was abandoned, Muhonen said, "I expected we were going to sail today but the weather is what it is. It's a lake so I expected it to be pretty tricky, so it's as I expected."

Earlier in the week he said his goal for the event was gold, but did he really expect to win? "Nah, hmm, maybe... I knew I was fast in the light but it's always pretty good and surprising to win. My downwind in the light is pretty good but also on the upwind I felt I had really good height."

He is coached by former Olympian Paul McKenzie, and Muhonen places some credit on him. "Paul is a pretty good coach and had a lot of influence on this."

Oskari Muhonen wins the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton - photo © Robert Deaves
Oskari Muhonen wins the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton - photo © Robert Deaves

The Gold Cup is next up for the new World Champion.

"Of course it's good to have a successful regatta before the Gold Cup, but it's not the same race area but at least I know I am pretty fast."

"If we have a northern wind it will be like the other side of the lake so not that shifty. Otherwise, maybe some light and fluky stuff. But we can have harder winds as well. Just before this regatta we had a few days of better breeze and that would be great."

He feels it is a crucial step on his dream of competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

"It feels good for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic dream, wining now and I think gives me a lot of confidence for that dream. I think I will work on the harder winds especially on upwind speed and tactics."

On his chances, "I think it's pretty good. If I can improve in harder in the hard wind I will stand a pretty good chance."

To get there he has to overcome several obstacle, and the Finnish team is now as strong as it has been for a generation.

Top five, left to right, at the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton - photo © Robert Deaves
Top five, left to right, at the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton - photo © Robert Deaves

At the very first Silver Cup in 2004, Tapio Nirkko from Finland lifted the trophy in Rio de Janeiro. Fourteen years later, Finland has another Finn youth World Champion in Oskari Muhonen. Nirkko went on to represent Finland in three Olympic Games and is campaigning for a fourth Olympics in Tokyo. His biggest opposition to do that could now come from the young Muhonen.

On being World Champion. "It feels good to win and it's great. My first world championship title. Pretty amazing."

Oskari Muhonen with the Silver Cup at the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton - photo © Robert Deaves
Oskari Muhonen with the Silver Cup at the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton - photo © Robert Deaves

Despite the unhelpful weather the MVM SE sailing cub has done an exceptional job looking after everyone. Great food has been laid on every night and the staff has worked tirelessly to keep everyone fed and watered.

The lounge tent on the lawn has been active all day and while the sailors may not have improved their sailing skills as much as they would have liked, their table tennis, volleyball and fuseball skills have improved beyond measure.

The sailors now move across the lake to Balatonföldvár where the Opel Finn Gold Cup, the class world championship will begin next Friday with 124 entries.

Overall Results:

1 FIN 8, Oskari Muhonen 20pts
2 ARG 48, Facundo Olezza 25pts
3 IRL 22, Fionn Lyden 27pts
4 GBR 71, Henry Wetherell 30pts
5 NOR 9, Lars Johan Brodtkorb 41pts
6 USA 91, Luke Muller 46pts
7 CZE 5, Ondrej Teply 48pts
8 SWE 11, Johannes Pettersson 50pts
9 GBR 96, Hector Simpson 52pts
10 FRA 9, Guillaume Boisard 52pts

Follow the 2017 Finn Silver Cup at 2017.finnsilvercup.org

U19 top three: (l-r) Joan Cardona, Federico Colaninno, Liam Orel at the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton - photo © Robert Deaves
U19 top three: (l-r) Joan Cardona, Federico Colaninno, Liam Orel at the 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton - photo © Robert Deaves
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton day 5
Finn sailors swelter in the heat but no racing It was a hot, hot day in Balatonfüred. Despite being sent out in a light breeze mid-afternoon, the wind evaporated very quickly in the 35 degree heat and the race officer sent the fleet home less than 30 minutes after arrival. Posted on 26 Aug Big call for Tweddell after shattered finger
Critical few days ahead of Finn Worlds in Hungary One of Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up the prospect of competing at the upcoming World Championships in Hungary with multiple fractures in one of his hands. Posted on 26 Aug 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton day 4
Oskari Muhonen storms to the top after two late races Another long day of waiting for wind was rewarded with two late races on Day 4 of the U23 Finn World Championship in Balatonfüred, Hungary. Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, won the day to now lead the fleet by five points. He very nearly won both races. Posted on 26 Aug 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton day 3
Olezza hold leads after light wind race Sebastian Kalafarski of Poland confidently won the only race possible on the third day of racing at the 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup. Posted on 25 Aug 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton day 2
No racing as youth and wind play games all day Despite spending four hours on the water, no more racing was possible at the U23 Finn World Championship at Balatonfüred. The sailors were twice sent out on the water, but both times came back empty handed. Posted on 23 Aug 2017 U23 Finn Worlds at Lake Balaton day 1
Nice points jump for Facundo Olezza The only young sailor at the U23 Finn World Championship in Balatonfured with Olympic experience, Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, made some sense of the chaotic wind conditions on the first day to build a 13 point margin after three very tricky races. Posted on 22 Aug 2017 U23 Finn World opened
21 countries represented at Balatonfüred The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open on Monday night in a ceremony overlooking Lake Balaton. Posted on 22 Aug The timeless challenge of the Finn
Attracting the world's youth sailors One of the largest Finn Silver Cups on record is about to begin on the largest lake in Central Europe. Nearly 50 young Finn sailors from 21 countries and four continents are gathering at Balatonfüred. Posted on 21 Aug Iranian Finn sailor aims to make history
Aiming to be first Iranian sailor to compete at the Olympics Ahmad Ahmadi is aiming to become the first Iranian sailor to compete at the Olympic Games. He opens his campaign at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup next month at Balatonfoldvar in Hungary and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help fund his Olympic dream. Posted on 19 Aug British Finn squad head to U23 Worlds
To race for the Finn Silver Cup The British Finn Association U23 squad were gathered at the National Sailing Academy in Weymouth last week for a GAC Pindar training camp as their final preparation for this year's U23 Finn World Championship (the Finn Silver Cup). Posted on 16 Aug

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy