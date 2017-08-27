Zhik 29er Europeans at Quiberon, France - Overall

by Jerelyn Biehl today at 2:55 pm

Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chiste remained calm and collected going into the last day of the Zhik 29er European Championship.

The Spanish duo of Andres Barrio Garcia and Nestor Vega were just 5 points behind and aiming for the title, but with only 1 race sailed on the final day, were unable to pass the speedy Italians. Instead, the Swedish team of Kasper Nordenram and Axel Pantzare excelled in the light air finishing 2nd in the race to move past the Spanish and into second overall.

The top female team was Margherita Porro and Sophia Leoni (ITA) who finished 4th overall. Zampiccoli and Chiste were also the top youth team. For many countries, the Europeans were their selections for the World Sailing Youth Worlds to be held in Sanya, China in December.

Winners of the silver fleet were Maru Scheel and Freya Feilcke of Germany. Bronze fleet winners Henry Chandler and Louis Johnson (GBR) with Emerald fleet winners Caitlin Webster and Lucy Ferguson.

Thanks to the CDV56 and ENVSN for their volunteers and facilities to run such a large event with 179 boats from 24 countries. SailCenter and Ovington Boats for their support of charter boats and equipment as well as prizes to supplement the generous support of the 29er Class sponsor, Zhik.

Full results can be found at www.29ereuropeans.org and more photos on the Int 29er Class Facebook page.

About Zhik and the 29er

Zhik is the official clothing sponsor of the International 29er Association and provides tech gear to active skiff sailors. The 29er is raced in over 35 countries with boys and girls fleets in the World Sailing Youth World Championship. For more information visit www.29er.org