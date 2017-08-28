RS Tera National Championships at the WPNSA - Day 1

by Nicholas James

Clear blue skies greeted the 124 sailors attending the 2017 RS Tera Nationals at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy on Saturday 26th August, another year on year growth for this up and coming class of single handed dinghy. With a forecast of very little wind concerns were that there would be no racing today but fortunately a steady breeze filled in and racing got quickly underway.

Once the sailors were on the water this gave the parents an opportunity to hear the presentation from Duncan West, RYA High Performance Manager, who explained how the Tera class had been invited to become a RYA Pathway boat. Nick James RS Tera Association chair said, "This is the perfect time for the growing class, the RS Tera is an amazing boat with massive potential, really friendly and has produced some amazing sailors who have gone on to become highly successful".

Race officer James Gollop from WPNSA did a great job of getting four races in with only two General Recalls, one for each fleet. The first day finished with Ralph Neville from Frensham pond leading the Pro fleet and Ben Tuttle from Hayling Island in the sport.

Attendance in the coached regatta fleet was also up with lots of new faces joining the group who were all coached by the national squad coaches while having great fun on the water. With a forecast of more light shifty winds it's going to be a challenging event for the young sailors.

Pos Sail No Helm Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts Pro Fleet 1 2369 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC 2 ‑11 1 2 5 2 2687 Robbie McDonald Hayling Island SC ‑8 3 2 1 6 3 2505 Jack Lewis Draycote Water SC 1 1 ‑10 8 10 4 2897 Blake Tudor Brightlingsea SC 6 2 5 ‑12 13 5 3375 Jonathan Bailey Hunts SC 3 4 ‑14 7 14 6 2391 Luke Anstey Frensham Pond SC 4 6 ‑11 4 14 7 2842 Alastair Brown Greatmoor SC 5 5 ‑26 5 15 8 2703 Sophie Johnson Blackwater SC ‑18 7 7 6 20 9 2442 Dylan McPherson Burnham SC 12 8 ‑13 3 23 10 2612 Jack Oakley Royal Hospital School 7 9 8 ‑11 24 11 3031 Ben Millard Emsworth SC 9 ‑18 3 13 25 12 2584 Becky Caiger Sevenoaks School 14 ‑23 4 9 27 13 2167 Oliver Johnson Alton Water SC 10 13 6 ‑22 29 14 2472 Samuel Blaker Benfleet YC 11 14 12 ‑15 37 15 2821 Theo Stewart Windermere School 15 ‑27 9 17 41 16 3436 Kate Wharmby Royal Lymington YC ‑22 12 16 16 44 17 3025 Tatiana Dickinson Derwent Reservoir SC ‑20 16 19 10 45 18 3296 Rachel Pyke Hayling Island SC 16 ‑26 15 14 45 19 1693 Fergus Pye Draycote Water SC 21 10 20 ‑30 51 20 2632 Caitlin Morley Burnham SC 19 15 ‑21 19 53 21 2145 Jessica Balch Hayling Island SC 13 19 22 ‑28 54 22 2086 James Russell Royal Harwich YC 17 21 17 ‑31 55 23 2852 Will Meek SWYSA/Salcombe SC ‑24 20 24 18 62 24 2146 Evie Booth Salcombe YC/SWYSA ‑23 22 18 23 63 25 3261 Alissa Marshall ASSC 25 25 ‑29 21 71 26 2111 Elizabeth Miller Ripon SC 26 ‑30 27 20 73 27 3444 Charlie Whitbread Isle of Man YC ‑27 24 25 24 73 28 2381 Sam Bradshaw Emsworth SC ‑31 17 30 27 74 29 309 Madeline Bilbrough Hayling Island SC ‑28 28 23 25 76 30 984 Sarah Probert Babbacombe Corinthian SC 29 ‑31 28 29 86 31 3259 Gorja Marshall ASSC 30 ‑32 31 26 87 32 2050 Sophie Meeson Emsworth SC ‑33 29 32 32 93 33 2628 Edward Smith Ripon SC ‑35 33 33 33 99 34 3251 Callum Fraser Burnham SC 32 ‑34 34 34 100 35 2620 Iggy McNally Whitstable YC (DNF) 35 35 35 105 36 719 Thomas Goodsell Brightlingsea SC 34 ‑36 36 36 106 Sport Fleet 1 2359 Ben Tuttle Hayling Island SC 3 ‑6 1 1 5 2 1880 Tom Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 1 2 3 ‑13 6 3 228 Oliver Peters Hayling Island SC 4 1 ‑14 2 7 4 2287 Phoebe Peters Hayling Island SC ‑45 3 2 10 15 5 344 Jakey Wood Hayling Island SC 9 12 ‑23 3 24 6 2969 Felix Stewart Windermere School ‑22 13 7 4 24 7 2386 Teddy Dunn Isle of Man YC 5 11 ‑20 8 24 8 798 Alice Davis Great Moor SC 11 8 5 ‑12 24 9 2410 Albert Gillmore Royal Dart YC/Stoke Gabriel 10 5 11 ‑22 26 10 2603 Matthew Rayner Ripon SC 7 14 ‑56 6 27 11 2671 William James SWYSA ‑16 16 6 9 31 12 2560 Jake Thompson Frensham Pond SC 2 4 26 ‑28 32 13 1881 Ben Meek SWYSA/Salcombe SC 17 7 12 ‑19 36 14 2743 Joseph Blaker Benfleet YC 8 15 ‑17 15 38 15 3029 Freddie Fisher Hayling Island SC ‑40 25 10 5 40 16 2764 Tom Stratton‑Brown Frensham Pond SC 6 17 18 ‑23 41 17 2838 Harry McTiernan Brightlingsea SC/Royal Harwich YC ‑31 9 8 29 46 18 2162 William Sunderland Olton Mere SC 12 18 ‑34 16 46 19 2950 James Johnson Windermere School 13 23 ‑30 11 47 20 2025 Abby Hire Royal Lymington YC 14 ‑42 21 14 49 21 3354 Peter Cope Isle of Man YC 24 19 13 ‑27 56 22 2276 William Balch Hayling Island SC 20 ‑22 19 18 57 23 2392 Oliver Stratton‑Brown Frensham Pond SC 25 10 27 ‑57 62 24 2344 Esther Tuttle Hayling Island SC 30 ‑31 15 17 62 25 2171 Carys Attwell Rutland SC 23 27 16 ‑32 66 26 1484 Felix Powell Alton Water 19 26 ‑39 21 66 27 1906 Toby Hatsell Middle Nene SC ‑46 30 4 37 71 28 2305 Freddie Sunderland Olton Mere SC 18 21 36 ‑51 75 29 1874 Tristan Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC ‑35 20 25 33 78 30 1901 Max Sydenham Dell Quay SC 26 32 22 ‑45 80 31 2602 Oliver Rayner Ripon SC 21 33 32 ‑34 86 32 2597 Oliver Thompson Hayling Island SC 29 55 (OCS) 7 91 33 3325 Katy Jenkins Bowmoor SC ‑39 24 33 39 96 34 2644 Max Steele Welsh Harp SC ‑55 36 42 20 98 35 3140 Gregan Bergmann Smith Hayling Island SC 32 41 ‑54 25 98 36 2349 Gwen Sargent Emsworth and Bowmoor SC 15 44 40 ‑56 99 37 3266 Max Morrell Royal Dart YC ‑49 38 24 38 100 38 625 Ben Stokes Hayling Island SC 44 29 ‑50 30 103 39 888 Elizabeth Lewis Frensham Pond SC ‑52 28 28 48 104 40 3255 Archie Munro‑Price Castle Cove SC 27 ‑58 37 42 106 41 1638 Brett Tudor Brightlingsea SC ‑50 46 35 26 107 42 1922 Fflur Pierce Rydal Penrhos/Llandudno SC ‑65 59 9 41 109 43 2611 Freddie Maclaverty Llandudno SC/Rhydal Penrhos SC 34 35 ‑57 40 109 44 743 Lizzie Foster Emsworth SC ‑58 34 43 36 113 45 2822 Josh Bowers Hayling Island SC 41 ‑48 31 44 116 46 3262 Imogen Wade Northampton SC 38 40 38 ‑50 116 47 3159 William Bailey Ripon SC ‑59 39 47 31 117 48 2968 Tom Johnson Windermere School 37 ‑45 45 35 117 49 2090 Toby Thompson Frensham Pond SC ‑70 51 46 24 121 50 3257 Esme Barraclough Ripon SC 36 ‑52 44 43 123 51 1442 Max Tullett Pevensey Bay SC 28 53 53 ‑66 134 52 822 Max Rawlinson Coniston SC 33 50 (OCS) 53 136 53 1690 Maya Bergmann Smith Hayling Island SC 54 37 (OCS) 47 138 54 1662 Ollie Bradshaw Emsworth SC 43 ‑65 52 49 144 55 943 Adelicia Lavender Felpham SC 62 43 41 ‑65 146 56 2784 Nickolas Ellis Isle of Man YC 42 ‑66 61 46 149 57 2941 Akira Blackah Welsh Harp SC 47 54 48 ‑55 149 58 2154 Tilda Brayshay Ripon SC 48 49 ‑58 52 149 59 3246 Amelie Hiscocks WPNSA/Castle Cove SC 61 60 29 ‑68 150 60 2429 Daniel Smith Ripon SC ‑60 47 59 54 160 61 3443 Tom Whitbread Isle of Man YC 57 56 51 ‑67 164 62 2893 Ed Eeles Brightlingsea SC 51 57 ‑65 58 166 63 2323 Imogen Palmer Royal Corinthian Otters 56 62 49 ‑69 167 64 3361 Oscar Jackson MSCC 53 ‑64 62 60 175 65 2704 Georgia Harding Isle of Man YC 63 61 ‑64 61 185 66 2664 William Johnson Alton Water SC 64 ‑67 60 64 188 67 985 Ollie Williams Emsworth SC ‑66 63 63 63 189 68 2855 Georgie stammers Alton Water SC 69 69 55 ‑72 193 69 2357 Keira Luke Llandudno SC/Rydal Penrhos 68 ‑70 66 59 193 70 915 Dylan Weir Restronguet SC ‑72 72 67 62 201 71 2153 Holly Brayshay Ripon SC 67 68 68 ‑70 203 72 3422 Lucy Ryan Brightlingsea SC ‑71 71 69 71 211 73 2352 Johnny Sargent Emsworth and Bowmoor SC (RET) DNC DNC DNC 222 Regatta Fleet 1 2872 Holly Mitchell Hayling Island SC ‑2 2 1 1 4 2 3192 Harry West Royal Lymington YC ‑4 1 3 3 7 3 2623 Max Tait Lymington 1 3 4 ‑5 8 4 491 Zara Brown Rutland SC 5 ‑6 2 4 11 5 745 Marcus Edwards Royal Lymington YC 3 5 ‑8 6 14 6 2456 Lauren Attwell Rutland SC 8 4 6 ‑12 18 7 2663 Phoebe Pyke Hayling Island SC 6 ‑10 5 10 21 8 10 Beatrix Morrell Royal Dart YC ‑13 7 13 2 22 9 2871 Harry Mitchell Erith YC 9 9 7 ‑11 25 10 2092 Archie Dunn Isle of Man YC ‑12 8 9 8 25 11 1901 Alex Sydenham Dell Quay SC 10 ‑12 10 7 27 12 2175 Orla Barraclough Ripon SC 7 13 ‑14 9 29 13 3323 Amy Jenkins Bowmoor SC 11 11 11 ‑13 33 14 2255 Maddie Wharmby Royal Lymington YC ‑14 14 12 14 40 15 3263 Harriet Wade Northampton SC ‑15 15 15 15 45