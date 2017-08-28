Please select your home edition
Plas Menai 2015
RS Tera National Championships at the WPNSA - Day 1

by Nicholas James today at 8:44 am 26-28 August 2017
Sport fleet race 2 on day 1 of the RS Tera Nationals at the WPNSA © Nicholas James

Clear blue skies greeted the 124 sailors attending the 2017 RS Tera Nationals at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy on Saturday 26th August, another year on year growth for this up and coming class of single handed dinghy. With a forecast of very little wind concerns were that there would be no racing today but fortunately a steady breeze filled in and racing got quickly underway.

Launching on day 1 of the RS Tera Nationals at the WPNSA - photo © Nicholas James
Launching on day 1 of the RS Tera Nationals at the WPNSA - photo © Nicholas James

Once the sailors were on the water this gave the parents an opportunity to hear the presentation from Duncan West, RYA High Performance Manager, who explained how the Tera class had been invited to become a RYA Pathway boat. Nick James RS Tera Association chair said, "This is the perfect time for the growing class, the RS Tera is an amazing boat with massive potential, really friendly and has produced some amazing sailors who have gone on to become highly successful".

Race officer James Gollop from WPNSA did a great job of getting four races in with only two General Recalls, one for each fleet. The first day finished with Ralph Neville from Frensham pond leading the Pro fleet and Ben Tuttle from Hayling Island in the sport.

Ralph Neville leading the Pro Fleet on day 1 of the RS Tera Nationals at the WPNSA - photo © Nicholas James
Ralph Neville leading the Pro Fleet on day 1 of the RS Tera Nationals at the WPNSA - photo © Nicholas James

Attendance in the coached regatta fleet was also up with lots of new faces joining the group who were all coached by the national squad coaches while having great fun on the water. With a forecast of more light shifty winds it's going to be a challenging event for the young sailors.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelm NameClubR1R2R3R4Pts
Pro Fleet
12369Ralph NevileFrensham Pond SC2‑11125
22687Robbie McDonaldHayling Island SC‑83216
32505Jack LewisDraycote Water SC11‑10810
42897Blake TudorBrightlingsea SC625‑1213
53375Jonathan BaileyHunts SC34‑14714
62391Luke AnsteyFrensham Pond SC46‑11414
72842Alastair BrownGreatmoor SC55‑26515
82703Sophie JohnsonBlackwater SC‑1877620
92442Dylan McPhersonBurnham SC128‑13323
102612Jack OakleyRoyal Hospital School798‑1124
113031Ben MillardEmsworth SC9‑1831325
122584Becky CaigerSevenoaks School14‑234927
132167Oliver JohnsonAlton Water SC10136‑2229
142472Samuel BlakerBenfleet YC111412‑1537
152821Theo StewartWindermere School15‑2791741
163436Kate WharmbyRoyal Lymington YC‑2212161644
173025Tatiana DickinsonDerwent Reservoir SC‑2016191045
183296Rachel PykeHayling Island SC16‑26151445
191693Fergus PyeDraycote Water SC211020‑3051
202632Caitlin MorleyBurnham SC1915‑211953
212145Jessica BalchHayling Island SC131922‑2854
222086James RussellRoyal Harwich YC172117‑3155
232852Will MeekSWYSA/Salcombe SC‑2420241862
242146Evie BoothSalcombe YC/SWYSA‑2322182363
253261Alissa MarshallASSC2525‑292171
262111Elizabeth MillerRipon SC26‑30272073
273444Charlie WhitbreadIsle of Man YC‑2724252473
282381Sam BradshawEmsworth SC‑3117302774
29309Madeline BilbroughHayling Island SC‑2828232576
30984Sarah ProbertBabbacombe Corinthian SC29‑31282986
313259Gorja MarshallASSC30‑32312687
322050Sophie MeesonEmsworth SC‑3329323293
332628Edward SmithRipon SC‑3533333399
343251Callum FraserBurnham SC32‑343434100
352620Iggy McNallyWhitstable YC(DNF)353535105
36719Thomas GoodsellBrightlingsea SC34‑363636106
Sport Fleet
12359Ben TuttleHayling Island SC3‑6115
21880Tom AhlheidFrensham Pond SC123‑136
3228Oliver PetersHayling Island SC41‑1427
42287Phoebe PetersHayling Island SC‑45321015
5344Jakey WoodHayling Island SC912‑23324
62969Felix StewartWindermere School‑22137424
72386Teddy DunnIsle of Man YC511‑20824
8798Alice DavisGreat Moor SC1185‑1224
92410Albert GillmoreRoyal Dart YC/Stoke Gabriel10511‑2226
102603Matthew RaynerRipon SC714‑56627
112671William JamesSWYSA‑16166931
122560Jake ThompsonFrensham Pond SC2426‑2832
131881Ben MeekSWYSA/Salcombe SC17712‑1936
142743Joseph BlakerBenfleet YC815‑171538
153029Freddie FisherHayling Island SC‑402510540
162764Tom Stratton‑BrownFrensham Pond SC61718‑2341
172838Harry McTiernanBrightlingsea SC/Royal Harwich YC‑31982946
182162William SunderlandOlton Mere SC1218‑341646
192950James JohnsonWindermere School1323‑301147
202025Abby HireRoyal Lymington YC14‑42211449
213354Peter CopeIsle of Man YC241913‑2756
222276William BalchHayling Island SC20‑22191857
232392Oliver Stratton‑BrownFrensham Pond SC251027‑5762
242344Esther TuttleHayling Island SC30‑31151762
252171Carys AttwellRutland SC232716‑3266
261484Felix PowellAlton Water1926‑392166
271906Toby HatsellMiddle Nene SC‑463043771
282305Freddie SunderlandOlton Mere SC182136‑5175
291874Tristan AhlheidFrensham Pond SC‑3520253378
301901Max SydenhamDell Quay SC263222‑4580
312602Oliver RaynerRipon SC213332‑3486
322597Oliver ThompsonHayling Island SC2955(OCS)791
333325Katy JenkinsBowmoor SC‑3924333996
342644Max SteeleWelsh Harp SC‑5536422098
353140Gregan Bergmann SmithHayling Island SC3241‑542598
362349Gwen SargentEmsworth and Bowmoor SC154440‑5699
373266Max MorrellRoyal Dart YC‑49382438100
38625Ben StokesHayling Island SC4429‑5030103
39888Elizabeth LewisFrensham Pond SC‑52282848104
403255Archie Munro‑PriceCastle Cove SC27‑583742106
411638Brett TudorBrightlingsea SC‑50463526107
421922Fflur PierceRydal Penrhos/Llandudno SC‑6559941109
432611Freddie MaclavertyLlandudno SC/Rhydal Penrhos SC3435‑5740109
44743Lizzie FosterEmsworth SC‑58344336113
452822Josh BowersHayling Island SC41‑483144116
463262Imogen WadeNorthampton SC384038‑50116
473159William BaileyRipon SC‑59394731117
482968Tom JohnsonWindermere School37‑454535117
492090Toby ThompsonFrensham Pond SC‑70514624121
503257Esme BarracloughRipon SC36‑524443123
511442Max TullettPevensey Bay SC285353‑66134
52822Max RawlinsonConiston SC3350(OCS)53136
531690Maya Bergmann SmithHayling Island SC5437(OCS)47138
541662Ollie BradshawEmsworth SC43‑655249144
55943Adelicia LavenderFelpham SC624341‑65146
562784Nickolas EllisIsle of Man YC42‑666146149
572941Akira BlackahWelsh Harp SC475448‑55149
582154Tilda BrayshayRipon SC4849‑5852149
593246Amelie HiscocksWPNSA/Castle Cove SC616029‑68150
602429Daniel SmithRipon SC‑60475954160
613443Tom WhitbreadIsle of Man YC575651‑67164
622893Ed EelesBrightlingsea SC5157‑6558166
632323Imogen PalmerRoyal Corinthian Otters566249‑69167
643361Oscar JacksonMSCC53‑646260175
652704Georgia HardingIsle of Man YC6361‑6461185
662664William JohnsonAlton Water SC64‑676064188
67985Ollie WilliamsEmsworth SC‑66636363189
682855Georgie stammersAlton Water SC696955‑72193
692357Keira LukeLlandudno SC/Rydal Penrhos68‑706659193
70915Dylan WeirRestronguet SC‑72726762201
712153Holly BrayshayRipon SC676868‑70203
723422Lucy RyanBrightlingsea SC‑71716971211
732352Johnny SargentEmsworth and Bowmoor SC(RET)DNCDNCDNC222
Regatta Fleet
12872Holly MitchellHayling Island SC‑22114
23192Harry WestRoyal Lymington YC‑41337
32623Max TaitLymington134‑58
4491Zara BrownRutland SC5‑62411
5745Marcus EdwardsRoyal Lymington YC35‑8614
62456Lauren AttwellRutland SC846‑1218
72663Phoebe PykeHayling Island SC6‑1051021
810Beatrix MorrellRoyal Dart YC‑13713222
92871Harry MitchellErith YC997‑1125
102092Archie DunnIsle of Man YC‑1289825
111901Alex SydenhamDell Quay SC10‑1210727
122175Orla BarracloughRipon SC713‑14929
133323Amy JenkinsBowmoor SC111111‑1333
142255Maddie WharmbyRoyal Lymington YC‑1414121440
153263Harriet WadeNorthampton SC‑1515151545
