RS Tera National Championships at the WPNSA - Day 1
by Nicholas James today at 8:44 am
26-28 August 2017
Sport fleet race 2 on day 1 of the RS Tera Nationals at the WPNSA © Nicholas James
Clear blue skies greeted the 124 sailors attending the 2017 RS Tera Nationals at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy on Saturday 26th August, another year on year growth for this up and coming class of single handed dinghy. With a forecast of very little wind concerns were that there would be no racing today but fortunately a steady breeze filled in and racing got quickly underway.
Once the sailors were on the water this gave the parents an opportunity to hear the presentation from Duncan West, RYA High Performance Manager, who explained how the Tera class had been invited to become a RYA Pathway boat. Nick James RS Tera Association chair said, "This is the perfect time for the growing class, the RS Tera is an amazing boat with massive potential, really friendly and has produced some amazing sailors who have gone on to become highly successful".
Race officer James Gollop from WPNSA did a great job of getting four races in with only two General Recalls, one for each fleet. The first day finished with Ralph Neville from Frensham pond leading the Pro fleet and Ben Tuttle from Hayling Island in the sport.
Attendance in the coached regatta fleet was also up with lots of new faces joining the group who were all coached by the national squad coaches while having great fun on the water. With a forecast of more light shifty winds it's going to be a challenging event for the young sailors.
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm Name
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|Pro Fleet
|1
|2369
|Ralph Nevile
|Frensham Pond SC
|2
|‑11
|1
|2
|5
|2
|2687
|Robbie McDonald
|Hayling Island SC
|‑8
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|2505
|Jack Lewis
|Draycote Water SC
|1
|1
|‑10
|8
|10
|4
|2897
|Blake Tudor
|Brightlingsea SC
|6
|2
|5
|‑12
|13
|5
|3375
|Jonathan Bailey
|Hunts SC
|3
|4
|‑14
|7
|14
|6
|2391
|Luke Anstey
|Frensham Pond SC
|4
|6
|‑11
|4
|14
|7
|2842
|Alastair Brown
|Greatmoor SC
|5
|5
|‑26
|5
|15
|8
|2703
|Sophie Johnson
|Blackwater SC
|‑18
|7
|7
|6
|20
|9
|2442
|Dylan McPherson
|Burnham SC
|12
|8
|‑13
|3
|23
|10
|2612
|Jack Oakley
|Royal Hospital School
|7
|9
|8
|‑11
|24
|11
|3031
|Ben Millard
|Emsworth SC
|9
|‑18
|3
|13
|25
|12
|2584
|Becky Caiger
|Sevenoaks School
|14
|‑23
|4
|9
|27
|13
|2167
|Oliver Johnson
|Alton Water SC
|10
|13
|6
|‑22
|29
|14
|2472
|Samuel Blaker
|Benfleet YC
|11
|14
|12
|‑15
|37
|15
|2821
|Theo Stewart
|Windermere School
|15
|‑27
|9
|17
|41
|16
|3436
|Kate Wharmby
|Royal Lymington YC
|‑22
|12
|16
|16
|44
|17
|3025
|Tatiana Dickinson
|Derwent Reservoir SC
|‑20
|16
|19
|10
|45
|18
|3296
|Rachel Pyke
|Hayling Island SC
|16
|‑26
|15
|14
|45
|19
|1693
|Fergus Pye
|Draycote Water SC
|21
|10
|20
|‑30
|51
|20
|2632
|Caitlin Morley
|Burnham SC
|19
|15
|‑21
|19
|53
|21
|2145
|Jessica Balch
|Hayling Island SC
|13
|19
|22
|‑28
|54
|22
|2086
|James Russell
|Royal Harwich YC
|17
|21
|17
|‑31
|55
|23
|2852
|Will Meek
|SWYSA/Salcombe SC
|‑24
|20
|24
|18
|62
|24
|2146
|Evie Booth
|Salcombe YC/SWYSA
|‑23
|22
|18
|23
|63
|25
|3261
|Alissa Marshall
|ASSC
|25
|25
|‑29
|21
|71
|26
|2111
|Elizabeth Miller
|Ripon SC
|26
|‑30
|27
|20
|73
|27
|3444
|Charlie Whitbread
|Isle of Man YC
|‑27
|24
|25
|24
|73
|28
|2381
|Sam Bradshaw
|Emsworth SC
|‑31
|17
|30
|27
|74
|29
|309
|Madeline Bilbrough
|Hayling Island SC
|‑28
|28
|23
|25
|76
|30
|984
|Sarah Probert
|Babbacombe Corinthian SC
|29
|‑31
|28
|29
|86
|31
|3259
|Gorja Marshall
|ASSC
|30
|‑32
|31
|26
|87
|32
|2050
|Sophie Meeson
|Emsworth SC
|‑33
|29
|32
|32
|93
|33
|2628
|Edward Smith
|Ripon SC
|‑35
|33
|33
|33
|99
|34
|3251
|Callum Fraser
|Burnham SC
|32
|‑34
|34
|34
|100
|35
|2620
|Iggy McNally
|Whitstable YC
|(DNF)
|35
|35
|35
|105
|36
|719
|Thomas Goodsell
|Brightlingsea SC
|34
|‑36
|36
|36
|106
|Sport Fleet
|1
|2359
|Ben Tuttle
|Hayling Island SC
|3
|‑6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|1880
|Tom Ahlheid
|Frensham Pond SC
|1
|2
|3
|‑13
|6
|3
|228
|Oliver Peters
|Hayling Island SC
|4
|1
|‑14
|2
|7
|4
|2287
|Phoebe Peters
|Hayling Island SC
|‑45
|3
|2
|10
|15
|5
|344
|Jakey Wood
|Hayling Island SC
|9
|12
|‑23
|3
|24
|6
|2969
|Felix Stewart
|Windermere School
|‑22
|13
|7
|4
|24
|7
|2386
|Teddy Dunn
|Isle of Man YC
|5
|11
|‑20
|8
|24
|8
|798
|Alice Davis
|Great Moor SC
|11
|8
|5
|‑12
|24
|9
|2410
|Albert Gillmore
|Royal Dart YC/Stoke Gabriel
|10
|5
|11
|‑22
|26
|10
|2603
|Matthew Rayner
|Ripon SC
|7
|14
|‑56
|6
|27
|11
|2671
|William James
|SWYSA
|‑16
|16
|6
|9
|31
|12
|2560
|Jake Thompson
|Frensham Pond SC
|2
|4
|26
|‑28
|32
|13
|1881
|Ben Meek
|SWYSA/Salcombe SC
|17
|7
|12
|‑19
|36
|14
|2743
|Joseph Blaker
|Benfleet YC
|8
|15
|‑17
|15
|38
|15
|3029
|Freddie Fisher
|Hayling Island SC
|‑40
|25
|10
|5
|40
|16
|2764
|Tom Stratton‑Brown
|Frensham Pond SC
|6
|17
|18
|‑23
|41
|17
|2838
|Harry McTiernan
|Brightlingsea SC/Royal Harwich YC
|‑31
|9
|8
|29
|46
|18
|2162
|William Sunderland
|Olton Mere SC
|12
|18
|‑34
|16
|46
|19
|2950
|James Johnson
|Windermere School
|13
|23
|‑30
|11
|47
|20
|2025
|Abby Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|14
|‑42
|21
|14
|49
|21
|3354
|Peter Cope
|Isle of Man YC
|24
|19
|13
|‑27
|56
|22
|2276
|William Balch
|Hayling Island SC
|20
|‑22
|19
|18
|57
|23
|2392
|Oliver Stratton‑Brown
|Frensham Pond SC
|25
|10
|27
|‑57
|62
|24
|2344
|Esther Tuttle
|Hayling Island SC
|30
|‑31
|15
|17
|62
|25
|2171
|Carys Attwell
|Rutland SC
|23
|27
|16
|‑32
|66
|26
|1484
|Felix Powell
|Alton Water
|19
|26
|‑39
|21
|66
|27
|1906
|Toby Hatsell
|Middle Nene SC
|‑46
|30
|4
|37
|71
|28
|2305
|Freddie Sunderland
|Olton Mere SC
|18
|21
|36
|‑51
|75
|29
|1874
|Tristan Ahlheid
|Frensham Pond SC
|‑35
|20
|25
|33
|78
|30
|1901
|Max Sydenham
|Dell Quay SC
|26
|32
|22
|‑45
|80
|31
|2602
|Oliver Rayner
|Ripon SC
|21
|33
|32
|‑34
|86
|32
|2597
|Oliver Thompson
|Hayling Island SC
|29
|55
|(OCS)
|7
|91
|33
|3325
|Katy Jenkins
|Bowmoor SC
|‑39
|24
|33
|39
|96
|34
|2644
|Max Steele
|Welsh Harp SC
|‑55
|36
|42
|20
|98
|35
|3140
|Gregan Bergmann Smith
|Hayling Island SC
|32
|41
|‑54
|25
|98
|36
|2349
|Gwen Sargent
|Emsworth and Bowmoor SC
|15
|44
|40
|‑56
|99
|37
|3266
|Max Morrell
|Royal Dart YC
|‑49
|38
|24
|38
|100
|38
|625
|Ben Stokes
|Hayling Island SC
|44
|29
|‑50
|30
|103
|39
|888
|Elizabeth Lewis
|Frensham Pond SC
|‑52
|28
|28
|48
|104
|40
|3255
|Archie Munro‑Price
|Castle Cove SC
|27
|‑58
|37
|42
|106
|41
|1638
|Brett Tudor
|Brightlingsea SC
|‑50
|46
|35
|26
|107
|42
|1922
|Fflur Pierce
|Rydal Penrhos/Llandudno SC
|‑65
|59
|9
|41
|109
|43
|2611
|Freddie Maclaverty
|Llandudno SC/Rhydal Penrhos SC
|34
|35
|‑57
|40
|109
|44
|743
|Lizzie Foster
|Emsworth SC
|‑58
|34
|43
|36
|113
|45
|2822
|Josh Bowers
|Hayling Island SC
|41
|‑48
|31
|44
|116
|46
|3262
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton SC
|38
|40
|38
|‑50
|116
|47
|3159
|William Bailey
|Ripon SC
|‑59
|39
|47
|31
|117
|48
|2968
|Tom Johnson
|Windermere School
|37
|‑45
|45
|35
|117
|49
|2090
|Toby Thompson
|Frensham Pond SC
|‑70
|51
|46
|24
|121
|50
|3257
|Esme Barraclough
|Ripon SC
|36
|‑52
|44
|43
|123
|51
|1442
|Max Tullett
|Pevensey Bay SC
|28
|53
|53
|‑66
|134
|52
|822
|Max Rawlinson
|Coniston SC
|33
|50
|(OCS)
|53
|136
|53
|1690
|Maya Bergmann Smith
|Hayling Island SC
|54
|37
|(OCS)
|47
|138
|54
|1662
|Ollie Bradshaw
|Emsworth SC
|43
|‑65
|52
|49
|144
|55
|943
|Adelicia Lavender
|Felpham SC
|62
|43
|41
|‑65
|146
|56
|2784
|Nickolas Ellis
|Isle of Man YC
|42
|‑66
|61
|46
|149
|57
|2941
|Akira Blackah
|Welsh Harp SC
|47
|54
|48
|‑55
|149
|58
|2154
|Tilda Brayshay
|Ripon SC
|48
|49
|‑58
|52
|149
|59
|3246
|Amelie Hiscocks
|WPNSA/Castle Cove SC
|61
|60
|29
|‑68
|150
|60
|2429
|Daniel Smith
|Ripon SC
|‑60
|47
|59
|54
|160
|61
|3443
|Tom Whitbread
|Isle of Man YC
|57
|56
|51
|‑67
|164
|62
|2893
|Ed Eeles
|Brightlingsea SC
|51
|57
|‑65
|58
|166
|63
|2323
|Imogen Palmer
|Royal Corinthian Otters
|56
|62
|49
|‑69
|167
|64
|3361
|Oscar Jackson
|MSCC
|53
|‑64
|62
|60
|175
|65
|2704
|Georgia Harding
|Isle of Man YC
|63
|61
|‑64
|61
|185
|66
|2664
|William Johnson
|Alton Water SC
|64
|‑67
|60
|64
|188
|67
|985
|Ollie Williams
|Emsworth SC
|‑66
|63
|63
|63
|189
|68
|2855
|Georgie stammers
|Alton Water SC
|69
|69
|55
|‑72
|193
|69
|2357
|Keira Luke
|Llandudno SC/Rydal Penrhos
|68
|‑70
|66
|59
|193
|70
|915
|Dylan Weir
|Restronguet SC
|‑72
|72
|67
|62
|201
|71
|2153
|Holly Brayshay
|Ripon SC
|67
|68
|68
|‑70
|203
|72
|3422
|Lucy Ryan
|Brightlingsea SC
|‑71
|71
|69
|71
|211
|73
|2352
|Johnny Sargent
|Emsworth and Bowmoor SC
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|222
|Regatta Fleet
|1
|2872
|Holly Mitchell
|Hayling Island SC
|‑2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3192
|Harry West
|Royal Lymington YC
|‑4
|1
|3
|3
|7
|3
|2623
|Max Tait
|Lymington
|1
|3
|4
|‑5
|8
|4
|491
|Zara Brown
|Rutland SC
|5
|‑6
|2
|4
|11
|5
|745
|Marcus Edwards
|Royal Lymington YC
|3
|5
|‑8
|6
|14
|6
|2456
|Lauren Attwell
|Rutland SC
|8
|4
|6
|‑12
|18
|7
|2663
|Phoebe Pyke
|Hayling Island SC
|6
|‑10
|5
|10
|21
|8
|10
|Beatrix Morrell
|Royal Dart YC
|‑13
|7
|13
|2
|22
|9
|2871
|Harry Mitchell
|Erith YC
|9
|9
|7
|‑11
|25
|10
|2092
|Archie Dunn
|Isle of Man YC
|‑12
|8
|9
|8
|25
|11
|1901
|Alex Sydenham
|Dell Quay SC
|10
|‑12
|10
|7
|27
|12
|2175
|Orla Barraclough
|Ripon SC
|7
|13
|‑14
|9
|29
|13
|3323
|Amy Jenkins
|Bowmoor SC
|11
|11
|11
|‑13
|33
|14
|2255
|Maddie Wharmby
|Royal Lymington YC
|‑14
|14
|12
|14
|40
|15
|3263
|Harriet Wade
|Northampton SC
|‑15
|15
|15
|15
|45
