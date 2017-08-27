Zhik 29er Europeans at Quiberon, France - Day 5

by Jerelyn Biehl today at 7:08 am

The wind decided to take a long break today, not showing up until around 5pm when the fleet was finally released to Quiberon Bay. Both courses managed to squeak in 2 races in the slowly building breeze, which never topped 8 knots, but was just enough. Italians Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chiste remain atop the leaderboard.

The RC has an early morning call for a 9:30 start time to catch the morning breeze that is predicted to fade as the day wears on. The sailors are all anxious to attempt 3-4 more races to call it a series and crown a new European champion for 2017.

Sailing continues tomorrow for the last day of racing. Full results can be found at www.29ereuropeans.org and more photos on the Int 29er Class Facebook page.