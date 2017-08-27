Please select your home edition
Zhik 29er Europeans at Quiberon, France - Day 5

by Jerelyn Biehl today at 7:08 am 20-27 August 2017

The wind decided to take a long break today, not showing up until around 5pm when the fleet was finally released to Quiberon Bay. Both courses managed to squeak in 2 races in the slowly building breeze, which never topped 8 knots, but was just enough. Italians Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chiste remain atop the leaderboard.

The RC has an early morning call for a 9:30 start time to catch the morning breeze that is predicted to fade as the day wears on. The sailors are all anxious to attempt 3-4 more races to call it a series and crown a new European champion for 2017.

Sailing continues tomorrow for the last day of racing. Full results can be found at www.29ereuropeans.org and more photos on the Int 29er Class Facebook page.

Related Articles

Zhik 29er Europeans at Quiberon day 4
Four point lead for Italians on first finals day Going into the first day of the finals, Italian sailors Frederico Zampiccoli and Leonardio Chiste had a 4 point lead. Sailing the 3 races today off Quiberon, the duo started off poorly with a 21st, but rebounded with a 1-4 to remain in 1st overall. Posted on 25 Aug Qualifying complete in Zhik 29er Europeans
Patience and persistence in the Bay of Quiberon After early morning starts the first 2 days, the 179 boat fleet was informed of a 2pm start, waiting for the wind to build. Posted on 25 Aug Zhik 29er Nationals at the WPNSA day 4
Champagne conditions again The 75 entries at the Zhik 29er UK Nationals were again greeted with champagne conditions as the wind hovered between 12 and 14 knots and the sun shone. Stuart Childerley and the race team got 8 starts in good time then a crews race as well. Posted on 16 Aug Zhik 29er Nationals at the WPNSA day 3
Top teams put a marker down in Weymouth Bay Day 3 of the Zhik 29er UK Nationals saw 4 races sailed in 11-15 knots in Weymouth Bay and was a day when a few pairings put a marker down for the Championships. Posted on 16 Aug Zhik 29er Nationals at the WPNSA day 2
Max Clapp and Rosgo Banham dominate As the sun sets on the final qualifying day of the 2017 Zhik 29er National Championship, Max Clapp and Rosgo Banham lead the fleet after dominating the first couple of days of the event. Posted on 14 Aug Zhik 29er Nationals at the WPNSA day 1
Close racing in the sun The Zhik 29er Nationals got under way with 3 of the scheduled 4 races sailed in 5-8 knots at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy. 75 entries in two flights are fighting for places in qualifying for the Gold and Silver Fleets. Posted on 14 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds at Long Beach overall
Rallies, rescues and rewards on the final day It was last ditch efforts and comebacks on the race course this final day of racing at the 2017 Zhik 29er World Championship regatta at Alamitos Bay Yacht Club. Posted on 6 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds at Long Beach day 5
Wind and expectations mount, as 'make-it or break-it day' looms Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the team of Benji Daniel, 16, and Alex Burger, 21, RSA, widened their lead to place a firm grip on first place in the 29er World Championship regatta. Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds at Long Beach day 4
Breeze kicks in, competitors dig in Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched this morning, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races, and the competitors dug in, setting the tone for world-class sailing at Zhik 29er World Championship Regatta. Posted on 4 Aug

