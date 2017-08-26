Laser Radial World Championship at Medemblik, The Netherlands - Overall

by Katie Olsen today at 5:39 pm

No races were sailed today, due to lack of wind. This concludes the Laser Radial World Championships, with ten races completed in six days.

The morning brought postponement on shore until about noon. Eager to complete the Final Series and hopeful for more breeze, all three fleets sailed out on the IJsselmeer in about 5-6 knots. The wind, however, gradually died and the AP flag was hoisted. Everyone waited on the water until 15:00, after which no race could start on the final day. At 14:30, the Silver fleet was sent to shore, at 14:45 the Men's fleet followed, and finally at 14:55, the Gold fleet headed in with Marit Boumeester (NED) and Marcin Rudawski (POL) named the 2017 Laser Radial World Champions.

"It's amazing," described Bouwmeester. "I so badly wanted to prove that I was worth my Olympic title, and to do it in my home country, to show our sport, to show myself, for the nation...it's just an incredible feeling."

With no races completed, the leaderboard remains unchanged and gold goes to familiar Champions. Bouwmeester took home her third title of Laser Radial World Champion, and Rudawski claimed his sixth Laser Radial World Championship. In the women's division, Evi Van Acker (BEL) took silver, and Manami Doi (JPN) rounded out the podium with bronze. Behind Rudawski in the men's fleet, Eliot Merceron (SUI) won silver, and Zac Littlwood (AUS) placed third with bronze.

Overall Results: (top ten, 10 races)

Women

1. Marit Bouwmeester NED 22pts

2. Evi Van Acker BEL 31pts

3. Manami Doi JPN 40pts

4. Mathilde de Kerangat FRA 60pts

5. Brenda Bowskill CAN 64pts

6. Maxime Jonker NED 68pts

7. Daphne van der Vaart NED 74pts

8. Viktorija Andrulyte LTU 81pts

9. Pauline Liebig GER 82pts

10. Agata Barwinska POL 84pts

Men

1. Marcin Rudawski POL 30pts

2. Eliot Merceron SUI 41pts

3. Zac Littlewood AUS 50pts

4. Maxime Mazard FRA 56pts

5. Daniil Krutskikh 66pts

6. Alfonso Fernández ESP 68pts

7. Nicolò Elena ITA 83pts

8. Nik Pletikos SLO 88pts

9. Scott Sydney SGP 92pts

10. Yoshihiro Suzuki JPN 95pts

More information including full results can be found on the ILCA Events Page at >www.laserinternational.org/blog/2017/08/20/media-2017-radial-worlds