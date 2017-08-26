Please select your home edition
A Class Catamaran World Championship at Sopot, Poland - Overall

by Gordon Upton today at 3:10 pm 19-26 August 2017

The 'A' Class Catamaran Worlds ended with a day on the beach for the sailors. 50deg windshifts, coupled with 28kt gusts from the SW finished the 2017 Championship. With a similar power-to-weight ratio as a Moth, these 75kg carbon machines have a class limit set to 22 knots for obvious reasons. A few sailors, who could have improved their positions, would have been willing to sail, but only Manuel Calavia (ESP) could have had a mathematical chance of catching him.

Hence Stevie Brewin was crowned 2017 World Champion, his third world title, since wining in Denmark 2011 and Spain 2001. Only Glenn Ashby has won the title on more occasions.

Also on the Podium were the two local Polish top guns, Tymuk Bendyk and Kuba Surowiec. The pair sailed superbly, constantly fighting for positions each day and each was genuinely happy for the other's result. They were closely chased by Dave Shaw (NZL), Darren Bundock (AUS) and the event organizer, Jacek Noetzel (POL), but a spectacular race in the light stuff on the Thursday effectively destroyed their chances in the end. Only Manuel, who had he not had an OCS on the second race, would have been right up there. He is destined to be World Champ if he continued to sail like that. This was a very strong fleet indeed, the strongest seen for several years.

Stevie Brewin wins the A Class Cat Worlds at Sopot, Poland - photo © Gordon Upton
Stevie Brewin wins the A Class Cat Worlds at Sopot, Poland - photo © Gordon Upton

This year was the first regatta for a few years that was not dominated by just one or two sailors. 2015 saw the Ashby/Heemskerk showdown, where Glenn dominated with his light wind foiling skills that Mischa couldn't match. 2016 was the Misha Heemskerk show, where, armed with the new DNA F1, he took a clean sweep. But this year, it was a real battle for the championships. The conditions ranged from races in shifting 5-6 kt winds requiring the strategic skills of a chess grand master, to a day of full on adrenalin fueled action in 17-19kt wind and in big waves.

We all have favourite conditions. The Bavarian lake sailors love the tactical light stuff. The Aussies love the big winds, and are starting to use cut down rigs to lower the centre of effort, something needed on the new breed of foiling boats. But the test of a real top class sailor is to come out on top in all these conditions, not just to excel in one. This is where Sopot was so good by throwing everything at them for the whole series.

The Polish Exploder boats dominated the event, as expected. They had 9 of the top 10 sailors on their Exploder Ad3. Only Mischa carried the flag of DNA. However, as last year was in the DNA back garden, this was to be expected when this year it was in the Exploder's one.

The runners-up (l-r) Dave Shaw (NZL), Darren Bundock (AUS), Jacek Noetzel (POL), Maciej Zarnowski (POL), Bruce Mahoney (USA), Mischa Heemskerk (NED), Manuel Calavia (ESP) in the A Class Cat Worlds at Sopot, Poland - photo © Gordon Upton
The runners-up (l-r) Dave Shaw (NZL), Darren Bundock (AUS), Jacek Noetzel (POL), Maciej Zarnowski (POL), Bruce Mahoney (USA), Mischa Heemskerk (NED), Manuel Calavia (ESP) in the A Class Cat Worlds at Sopot, Poland - photo © Gordon Upton

The Classic (Non-Foiling) 'A' Class champion was won by Pontius Johnson (SWE) on his Marstrom. He actually finished 25th overall, so no mean feat. The Classic division was officially adopted into the International A-Division Association (IACA) as a distinct version of the 'A' Cat at this years AGM and avoided splitting the association. Many counties now happily run parallel results and rankings for this variant, usually all racing on the same start and courses. The majority of A 'Cats out there are Classics.

The regatta was the first major event staged by the UKS Navigo Club in Sopot. The organisers pulled out all the stops and nothing was too much trouble for them. The town was festooned with banners for the event. Even Sopot's famous pier had a big screen with some live feeds and video of the 'A' Cats in action. Aside from the good club catering, they had a mobile kitchen set up and run by a couple of the most famous Polish TV chefs! Imagine of Jamie Oliver did your regatta catering?! Their food can only be described a truly awesome.

The traditional post-race haircut for Stevie from Steve Brayshaw in the A Class Cat Worlds at Sopot, Poland - photo © Gordon Upton
The traditional post-race haircut for Stevie from Steve Brayshaw in the A Class Cat Worlds at Sopot, Poland - photo © Gordon Upton

The whole circus has now moved on to Hervey Bay in Australia – www.sailherveybay.com.au in Nov 2018. Then it's in Weymouth in 2019, so get training.

Many thanks to all the staff and volunteers at the UKS Navigo Club, the event sponsors; Harken, Bryt Sails and Forward WIP. Medals all round.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubQ1Q2Q3Q4F5F6F7F8Pts
1AUS 4 (62)Steven BrewinKCC KORNELL CAT CLUB113‑5142113
2POL 15 (2)Tymoteusz BendykUKS NAVIGO5321121‑47529
3POL 41 (51)Jakub SurowiecUKS NAVIGO2322‑11510731
4NZL 270 (59)Dave ShawNELSON YACHT CLUB82122717‑2339
5AUS 88 (108)Darren BundockMHYC1197103‑441647
6POL 1 (19)Jacek NoetzelUKS NAVIGO74635221‑2948
7POL 17 (26)Maciej ZarnowskiUKS NAVIGO5833rdg8‑33650
8USA 311 (146)Bruce MahoneyHOUSTON YACHT CLUB968518‑261956
9NED 7 (25)Mischa HeemskerkWSU DE BRASSEM229461610‑42370
10ESP 11 (23)Manuel CalaviaREAL CLUB MARITIMO BARCELONA3(ocs)113655271
11ESP 74 (33)Abdon IbanezR.C.N. VALENCIA13145615136‑2572
12NED 75 (86)Coen De KoningWSU HOORN441187(dpi)dpidpi83
13AUS 308 (103)Andrew LandenbergerBIG RIVER SAILING CLUB777‑27202771085
14DEN 1 (10)Thomas Paasch 8106104‑32272893
15ESP 32 (147)Anton Paz BlancoCN VILAGARCIA11589141531‑3993
16GRE 7 (49)Konstantinos TrigonisNAUTICAL CLUB OF THESSALONIKI10111712811‑512493
17GER 76 (11)Helmut StumhoferSEGELCLUB CHEMING SCC1314911‑2319161193
18AUS 25 (40)Stephen BrayshawMCCRAE Y.C.4674629‑544096
19SUI 1 (20)Sandro CaviezelYACHT CLUB ASCORA325431‑48351999
20POL 111 (6)Michal KorneszczukYACHT CLUB GDANSK1213111727‑43918107
21GBR 57 (18)Adam MayWEYMOUT PORTLAND NATIONAL SAILING ACADEMY610131391643‑52110
22FRA 2 (50)Emmanuel DodeSR VANNESdpidpi12141918‑5022110
23NED 95 (67)Roeland WentholtHELLECAT911142217‑362513111
24GER 14 (69)Bob BaierSCFF1271318212134‑41126
25SWE 22 (122)Pontus JohnssonYSTAC SS30‑3415193412118129
26SUI 87 (57)Nils PalmieriCLUB NAUTIQUE MORATEL CULLY22212618‑5331812138
27DEN 77 (46)Tom BojlandSKS1818241226‑421333144
28POL 31 (68)Robert GraczykMKZ MIKOLAJKI612338(dpi)303621146
29POL 7 (56)Marcin KaminskiUKS NAVIGO19122320243318‑47149
30USA 320 (7)Bailey WhiteLAKE LANIER SAILING CLUB21251820(dnf)92631150
31AUS 1015 (53)Stuart ScottSAFETY BEACH22171615‑4237342152
32POL 11 (52)Marcin BadzioUKS NAVIGO171934253023‑614152
33AUT 96 (27)Michael ModlhammerSEEHAMMER SEGEL CLUB SSC16133830(dnc)22530154
34ESP 141 (32)Jan HeuninckREAL CLUB MARITIMO BARCELONA23(dnf)27333714417155
35ESP 92 (71)Gustavo Doreste BlancoR.C.M BARCELONAdpidpi1716322428‑38159
36SUI 96 (28)Daniel CaviezelYCAS(dnf)24141713461927160
37SUI 10 (138)Luc Du BoisCN MORGES14(ocs)161022474020169
38AUS 51 (9)Paul LarsenWPNSA158101444‑613843172
39ESP 52 (48)Jose Antonio Lopez BecerraCLUB MARITIM BARCELONA14191916(dnc)174148174
40FRA 7 (104)Jean‑Louis Le CoqSOCIETE NAUTIQUE GRAN DU ROI PORT CAMARQUE34312929‑47281215178
41AUS 31 (80)Scott AndersonGOSFORD SAILING CLUB181512193651(ocs)35186
42AUS 998 (70)Zac HeuchmerRICHMOND RIVER SAILING CLUB1192224284552‑55191
43DEN 13 (14)Lars SchroderEREDERICIA1715202325‑564946195
44POL 2 (117)Marek ZebrowskiUKS NAVIGO27272121‑39392937201
45ARG 666 (132)Ian RodgerCUBA2020191338‑504844202
46GER 85 (93)Guido SchulteMSV WISMAR / SAIL LOLLIPOPRV E.V.26263725‑41342034202
47NED 28 (43)Pieterjan DwarshuisW.V. FLEVO162315153349‑5353204
48BEL 54 (75)Philippe MuyzersGENVAL YACHT CLUB32262226‑52352345209
49SUI 65 (13)Charles BuecheBT2727283240‑412436214
50ESP 75 (38)Toni Ballester MartinavarroRCN DE VALENCIA212521225138‑57dpi217
51GER 3 (130)Matthias DietzSLRV252126dnf(dnc)253226219
52ITA 27 (143)Gianluigi UgoliniCOMPAGNIZ DELLZ VELLZ DI ROMA(dnf)510948405856226
53ITA 5 (73)Luigi Camisotti 2428232443‑583950231
54POL 3 (124)Jaroslaw BetkowskiRJKP POZNAN24282528dpi4437(ocs)243
55GER 5 (30)Klaus RaabSCFF15243141(dnc)533051245
56DEN 20 (96)Peter BoldsenKBL25182023495556‑58246
57GER 37 (144)Johannes KemlerLSL31303128(dnf)601460254
58POL 58 (4)Marcin RymerUKS NAVIGO19222431dpi5760(dnc)255
59ITA 109 (31)Willy PozderUNIVELA SAILING2622552954‑592249257
60ESP 123 (127)Santiago Estevez AlonsoCENTRO GALEGO DE VELO28313027(dnc)524557270
61SWE 59 (109)Alberto FarnesiLOFTAHAMMERS BATSALLSKAP30dpi18(dnf)46624659284
62ESP 21 (3)Gonzalo RedondoCLUB NAUTICO VILAGARCIA23204336(dnc)545954289
63SWE 91 (115)Wigerstedt HaraldBKSS32163621(ret)dncdncdnc300
64ARG 21 (8)Sergio MehlAGUILAdnfdnfdpi1145(dnc)dncdnc324
65POL 12 (120)Tymoteusz CierzanUKS NAVIGO‑3635353613121123
66FRA 483 (47)Antoine RietCN APYS DROVAIS38‑502732113514130
67GER 57 (84)Martin BachMSV WISMAR35‑383234415167143
68GER 111 (126)Richter‑Alten HenrikSTS S(dnf)4233341222811162
69FRA 300 (54)Laurent StephanyCN PAUL VATIME4036‑4237dpi21115165
70SWE 111 (116)Wigerstedt LarsBKSS384129(dnf)15131517168
71DEN 17 (34)Frank LavrsenKALØVIG SEJLKLUB‑433637268251823173
72GER 51 (123)Niklas LangeSVMG373230(dnf)10bfd12174
73CZE 1 (77)Vladislav PtasnikALT F20T312340‑43dpi262427179
74POL 9 (61)Bartlomiej WalencikUKS NAVIGO(dnf)dnf4135191912181
75POL 101 (5)Andrzej SenkusUKS NAVIGO454454(dnf)78203181
76SWE 9 (119)Mikael AdlersLOFTAHAMMERS BATSALLSKAP41(dsq)283014202820181
77GER 15 (99)Katrin BrunnerBSF(dnf)43584626266187
78GER 10 (88)Jorg Horn 3435(dnf)35dnc1439192
79POL 18 (140)Jakub SobalaUKS NAVIGO515047(dnc)1861710199
80GER 86 (42)Aleksander ZylkaSC HUMME39‑49393917233216205
81GER 20 (113)Florian HennigSLRU(dnf)394642dnc548206
82POL 100 (63)Karol KwiatkowskiUKS NAVIGO35333431dpi33‑3831206
83NED 111 (22)David Van AartZV NORDVIJK33(dnf)50395341437212
84GER 75 (72)Knop JoernBSV2937‑4740dpi324022212
85POL 32 (102)Kacper WysockiYK STAL GDYNIA4548(dnf)dnf2371313213
86GER 9 (29)Klaus RochollLYC46303238(dnc)113330220
87SUI 56 (129)Bruno BiedermannRCS423439(dnc)dnc182215232
88FRA 117 (97)Loic DonySN MADINE2845(dnf)dncdnc41028241
89GER 58 (39)Peter RubenerSLRV‑5352443724392521242
90ITA 86 (83)Michele Patelli 404625(dnf)21293448243
91ARG 14 (137)Sergio ArmestoYCA‑52334342dpi422936256
92GER 40 (41)Manfred SyrowyYCN37dpi‑524516433946264
93ITA 162 (94)Daniel PascucciUNIVELA CAMPIONE44474038(dnc)193739264
94SUI 61 (35)Jean‑Yves DelaitePRANGIS39425344(dnc)382624266
95POL 5 (21)Wojciech BendykUKS NAVIGO475249(dnf)dpi361238269
96GBR 15 (81)Struan WallaceTBYC(dnf)53364331493526273
97POL 19 (145)Anna SwitajskaUKS NAVIGO SOPOT46‑51494528243650278
98SWE 1 (118)Goran Marstrom 50dpi(dnf)dnfdnc102325280
99GBR 333 (89)Gian‑Giacomo Salina AmoriniSTOKES BAY SAILING CLUB4949(dnf)dnc27283040287
100USA 127 (55)Paul KaubMORSE LAKE SAILING47515748(dnc)273132293
101FRA 150 (76)Pascal TetardC U BORDEAUX(dnf)404444dncbfd2718297
102POL 71 (139)Seweryn KrajewskiUKS NAVIGO4839454122(dnf)dnc41298
103SUI 250 (87)Robin Maeder 362959(dnf)dnf354434299
104GER 55 (74)Florian SommerSGU42446147(dnc)314135301
105AUS 27 (37)William Michie 494838(dnf)dnc164944306
106AUT 132 (135)Joey GrassleSVR‑SEGELN43374540(dnc)405349307
107GER 34 (111)Jan KreutzmannYACHT CLUB NIEDERSACHSEN YCN(dnf)dnf51dnfdnc172129308
108AUT 104 (134)Simon GrassleSVR‑SEGELN(dnf)dnfdnfdnfdnc30719310
109POL 21 (82)Ewa GórskaUKS NAVIGO4446(dpi)dnf30414243310
110GER 2 (58)Georg ReutterTURO UND SPORTVEREIN HERRSCHING(dnf)dnf48dnfdncbfd94313
111AUS 95 (66)Robert GriffitsLAKE MACQUARIE YACHT CLUB5147(dnf)dncdnc124633315
112SUI 88 (44)Yves TheuninckCLUB NAUTIQUE PULLY CNP(dnf)dnf603325454345315
113ESP 48 (98)Oscar Quirante MunozREAL CLUB MARITIMO DE BARCELONA294135rdg(dnc)dncdncdnc326
114ARG 4 (131)Gabriel BerberianCUBA(dnf)dnf567dnc445051334
115DEN 111 (17)Marten KohlenbergSYC(dnf)dnc414633475254337
116ITA 777 (142)Marco PuppoC.N.UGO COSTAGUTA5055(dnf)4734dsq4756351
117GER 38 (90)Thorsten LorenzBSV4145(dnf)dncdnc464553356
118SUI 60 (133)Francois DelaiteYACHT CLUB GENEVE(dnf)4346dnf20retdncdnc359
119POL 131 (64)Jaroslaw KibierszaUKS NAVIGO(dnf)dnfdncdnfdpi375147365
120GER 537 (100)Georg MerklWASSERSPORTGEMEINSCHAFT RANGAU E.V; BA152485450(dnf)dncdnfdnc42380
121NED 1 (91)Pieter SaarbergHELLECAT(ret)3842dnfdncretdncret392
122GER 43 (101)Jens KraussSEGELWEREIN BIBLIS(dnf)dnfdnfdncdnc484852402
123ESP 7 (141)Micky ToddCAR MURCIA33(dnf)dnfdncdncdncdncdnc409
124GER 117 (78)Peter KadauYCSBdpi(dnc)dnfdncdncdnc5455419
125GER 6 (24)Rainer BohrerTSV UTTING(dnf)dnfdnfdncdncdncdncdnc440

www.a-cat.org

