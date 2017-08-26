A Class Catamaran World Championship at Sopot, Poland - Overall
19-26 August 2017
The 'A' Class Catamaran Worlds ended with a day on the beach for the sailors. 50deg windshifts, coupled with 28kt gusts from the SW finished the 2017 Championship. With a similar power-to-weight ratio as a Moth, these 75kg carbon machines have a class limit set to 22 knots for obvious reasons. A few sailors, who could have improved their positions, would have been willing to sail, but only Manuel Calavia (ESP) could have had a mathematical chance of catching him.
Hence Stevie Brewin was crowned 2017 World Champion, his third world title, since wining in Denmark 2011 and Spain 2001. Only Glenn Ashby has won the title on more occasions.
Also on the Podium were the two local Polish top guns, Tymuk Bendyk and Kuba Surowiec. The pair sailed superbly, constantly fighting for positions each day and each was genuinely happy for the other's result. They were closely chased by Dave Shaw (NZL), Darren Bundock (AUS) and the event organizer, Jacek Noetzel (POL), but a spectacular race in the light stuff on the Thursday effectively destroyed their chances in the end. Only Manuel, who had he not had an OCS on the second race, would have been right up there. He is destined to be World Champ if he continued to sail like that. This was a very strong fleet indeed, the strongest seen for several years.
This year was the first regatta for a few years that was not dominated by just one or two sailors. 2015 saw the Ashby/Heemskerk showdown, where Glenn dominated with his light wind foiling skills that Mischa couldn't match. 2016 was the Misha Heemskerk show, where, armed with the new DNA F1, he took a clean sweep. But this year, it was a real battle for the championships. The conditions ranged from races in shifting 5-6 kt winds requiring the strategic skills of a chess grand master, to a day of full on adrenalin fueled action in 17-19kt wind and in big waves.
We all have favourite conditions. The Bavarian lake sailors love the tactical light stuff. The Aussies love the big winds, and are starting to use cut down rigs to lower the centre of effort, something needed on the new breed of foiling boats. But the test of a real top class sailor is to come out on top in all these conditions, not just to excel in one. This is where Sopot was so good by throwing everything at them for the whole series.
The Polish Exploder boats dominated the event, as expected. They had 9 of the top 10 sailors on their Exploder Ad3. Only Mischa carried the flag of DNA. However, as last year was in the DNA back garden, this was to be expected when this year it was in the Exploder's one.
The Classic (Non-Foiling) 'A' Class champion was won by Pontius Johnson (SWE) on his Marstrom. He actually finished 25th overall, so no mean feat. The Classic division was officially adopted into the International A-Division Association (IACA) as a distinct version of the 'A' Cat at this years AGM and avoided splitting the association. Many counties now happily run parallel results and rankings for this variant, usually all racing on the same start and courses. The majority of A 'Cats out there are Classics.
The regatta was the first major event staged by the UKS Navigo Club in Sopot. The organisers pulled out all the stops and nothing was too much trouble for them. The town was festooned with banners for the event. Even Sopot's famous pier had a big screen with some live feeds and video of the 'A' Cats in action. Aside from the good club catering, they had a mobile kitchen set up and run by a couple of the most famous Polish TV chefs! Imagine of Jamie Oliver did your regatta catering?! Their food can only be described a truly awesome.
The whole circus has now moved on to Hervey Bay in Australia – www.sailherveybay.com.au in Nov 2018. Then it's in Weymouth in 2019, so get training.
Many thanks to all the staff and volunteers at the UKS Navigo Club, the event sponsors; Harken, Bryt Sails and Forward WIP. Medals all round.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F5
|F6
|F7
|F8
|Pts
|1
|AUS 4 (62)
|Steven Brewin
|KCC KORNELL CAT CLUB
|1
|1
|3
|‑5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|13
|2
|POL 15 (2)
|Tymoteusz Bendyk
|UKS NAVIGO
|5
|3
|2
|1
|12
|1
|‑47
|5
|29
|3
|POL 41 (51)
|Jakub Surowiec
|UKS NAVIGO
|2
|3
|2
|2
|‑11
|5
|10
|7
|31
|4
|NZL 270 (59)
|Dave Shaw
|NELSON YACHT CLUB
|8
|2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|17
|‑23
|39
|5
|AUS 88 (108)
|Darren Bundock
|MHYC
|1
|1
|9
|7
|10
|3
|‑44
|16
|47
|6
|POL 1 (19)
|Jacek Noetzel
|UKS NAVIGO
|7
|4
|6
|3
|5
|2
|21
|‑29
|48
|7
|POL 17 (26)
|Maciej Zarnowski
|UKS NAVIGO
|5
|8
|3
|3
|rdg
|8
|‑33
|6
|50
|8
|USA 311 (146)
|Bruce Mahoney
|HOUSTON YACHT CLUB
|9
|6
|8
|5
|18
|‑26
|1
|9
|56
|9
|NED 7 (25)
|Mischa Heemskerk
|WSU DE BRASSEM
|2
|29
|4
|6
|16
|10
|‑42
|3
|70
|10
|ESP 11 (23)
|Manuel Calavia
|REAL CLUB MARITIMO BARCELONA
|3
|(ocs)
|1
|1
|3
|6
|55
|2
|71
|11
|ESP 74 (33)
|Abdon Ibanez
|R.C.N. VALENCIA
|13
|14
|5
|6
|15
|13
|6
|‑25
|72
|12
|NED 75 (86)
|Coen De Koning
|WSU HOORN
|4
|4
|11
|8
|7
|(dpi)
|dpi
|dpi
|83
|13
|AUS 308 (103)
|Andrew Landenberger
|BIG RIVER SAILING CLUB
|7
|7
|7
|‑27
|20
|27
|7
|10
|85
|14
|DEN 1 (10)
|Thomas Paasch
|
|8
|10
|6
|10
|4
|‑32
|27
|28
|93
|15
|ESP 32 (147)
|Anton Paz Blanco
|CN VILAGARCIA
|11
|5
|8
|9
|14
|15
|31
|‑39
|93
|16
|GRE 7 (49)
|Konstantinos Trigonis
|NAUTICAL CLUB OF THESSALONIKI
|10
|11
|17
|12
|8
|11
|‑51
|24
|93
|17
|GER 76 (11)
|Helmut Stumhofer
|SEGELCLUB CHEMING SCC
|13
|14
|9
|11
|‑23
|19
|16
|11
|93
|18
|AUS 25 (40)
|Stephen Brayshaw
|MCCRAE Y.C.
|4
|6
|7
|4
|6
|29
|‑54
|40
|96
|19
|SUI 1 (20)
|Sandro Caviezel
|YACHT CLUB ASCORA
|3
|2
|5
|4
|31
|‑48
|35
|19
|99
|20
|POL 111 (6)
|Michal Korneszczuk
|YACHT CLUB GDANSK
|12
|13
|11
|17
|27
|‑43
|9
|18
|107
|21
|GBR 57 (18)
|Adam May
|WEYMOUT
PORTLAND NATIONAL SAILING ACADEMY
|6
|10
|13
|13
|9
|16
|43
|‑52
|110
|22
|FRA 2 (50)
|Emmanuel Dode
|SR VANNES
|dpi
|dpi
|12
|14
|19
|18
|‑50
|22
|110
|23
|NED 95 (67)
|Roeland Wentholt
|HELLECAT
|9
|11
|14
|22
|17
|‑36
|25
|13
|111
|24
|GER 14 (69)
|Bob Baier
|SCFF
|12
|7
|13
|18
|21
|21
|34
|‑41
|126
|25
|SWE 22 (122)
|Pontus Johnsson
|YSTAC SS
|30
|‑34
|15
|19
|34
|12
|11
|8
|129
|26
|SUI 87 (57)
|Nils Palmieri
|CLUB NAUTIQUE MORATEL CULLY
|22
|21
|26
|18
|‑53
|31
|8
|12
|138
|27
|DEN 77 (46)
|Tom Bojland
|SKS
|18
|18
|24
|12
|26
|‑42
|13
|33
|144
|28
|POL 31 (68)
|Robert Graczyk
|MKZ MIKOLAJKI
|6
|12
|33
|8
|(dpi)
|30
|36
|21
|146
|29
|POL 7 (56)
|Marcin Kaminski
|UKS NAVIGO
|19
|12
|23
|20
|24
|33
|18
|‑47
|149
|30
|USA 320 (7)
|Bailey White
|LAKE LANIER SAILING CLUB
|21
|25
|18
|20
|(dnf)
|9
|26
|31
|150
|31
|AUS 1015 (53)
|Stuart Scott
|SAFETY BEACH
|22
|17
|16
|15
|‑42
|37
|3
|42
|152
|32
|POL 11 (52)
|Marcin Badzio
|UKS NAVIGO
|17
|19
|34
|25
|30
|23
|‑61
|4
|152
|33
|AUT 96 (27)
|Michael Modlhammer
|SEEHAMMER SEGEL CLUB SSC
|16
|13
|38
|30
|(dnc)
|22
|5
|30
|154
|34
|ESP 141 (32)
|Jan Heuninck
|REAL CLUB MARITIMO BARCELONA
|23
|(dnf)
|27
|33
|37
|14
|4
|17
|155
|35
|ESP 92 (71)
|Gustavo Doreste Blanco
|R.C.M BARCELONA
|dpi
|dpi
|17
|16
|32
|24
|28
|‑38
|159
|36
|SUI 96 (28)
|Daniel Caviezel
|YCAS
|(dnf)
|24
|14
|17
|13
|46
|19
|27
|160
|37
|SUI 10 (138)
|Luc Du Bois
|CN MORGES
|14
|(ocs)
|16
|10
|22
|47
|40
|20
|169
|38
|AUS 51 (9)
|Paul Larsen
|WPNSA
|15
|8
|10
|14
|44
|‑61
|38
|43
|172
|39
|ESP 52 (48)
|Jose Antonio Lopez Becerra
|CLUB MARITIM BARCELONA
|14
|19
|19
|16
|(dnc)
|17
|41
|48
|174
|40
|FRA 7 (104)
|Jean‑Louis Le Coq
|SOCIETE NAUTIQUE GRAN DU ROI PORT CAMARQUE
|34
|31
|29
|29
|‑47
|28
|12
|15
|178
|41
|AUS 31 (80)
|Scott Anderson
|GOSFORD SAILING CLUB
|18
|15
|12
|19
|36
|51
|(ocs)
|35
|186
|42
|AUS 998 (70)
|Zac Heuchmer
|RICHMOND RIVER SAILING CLUB
|11
|9
|22
|24
|28
|45
|52
|‑55
|191
|43
|DEN 13 (14)
|Lars Schroder
|EREDERICIA
|17
|15
|20
|23
|25
|‑56
|49
|46
|195
|44
|POL 2 (117)
|Marek Zebrowski
|UKS NAVIGO
|27
|27
|21
|21
|‑39
|39
|29
|37
|201
|45
|ARG 666 (132)
|Ian Rodger
|CUBA
|20
|20
|19
|13
|38
|‑50
|48
|44
|202
|46
|GER 85 (93)
|Guido Schulte
|MSV WISMAR / SAIL LOLLIPOPRV E.V.
|26
|26
|37
|25
|‑41
|34
|20
|34
|202
|47
|NED 28 (43)
|Pieterjan Dwarshuis
|W.V. FLEVO
|16
|23
|15
|15
|33
|49
|‑53
|53
|204
|48
|BEL 54 (75)
|Philippe Muyzers
|GENVAL YACHT CLUB
|32
|26
|22
|26
|‑52
|35
|23
|45
|209
|49
|SUI 65 (13)
|Charles Bueche
|BT
|27
|27
|28
|32
|40
|‑41
|24
|36
|214
|50
|ESP 75 (38)
|Toni Ballester Martinavarro
|RCN DE VALENCIA
|21
|25
|21
|22
|51
|38
|‑57
|dpi
|217
|51
|GER 3 (130)
|Matthias Dietz
|SLRV
|25
|21
|26
|dnf
|(dnc)
|25
|32
|26
|219
|52
|ITA 27 (143)
|Gianluigi Ugolini
|COMPAGNIZ DELLZ VELLZ DI ROMA
|(dnf)
|5
|10
|9
|48
|40
|58
|56
|226
|53
|ITA 5 (73)
|Luigi Camisotti
|
|24
|28
|23
|24
|43
|‑58
|39
|50
|231
|54
|POL 3 (124)
|Jaroslaw Betkowski
|RJKP POZNAN
|24
|28
|25
|28
|dpi
|44
|37
|(ocs)
|243
|55
|GER 5 (30)
|Klaus Raab
|SCFF
|15
|24
|31
|41
|(dnc)
|53
|30
|51
|245
|56
|DEN 20 (96)
|Peter Boldsen
|KBL
|25
|18
|20
|23
|49
|55
|56
|‑58
|246
|57
|GER 37 (144)
|Johannes Kemler
|LSL
|31
|30
|31
|28
|(dnf)
|60
|14
|60
|254
|58
|POL 58 (4)
|Marcin Rymer
|UKS NAVIGO
|19
|22
|24
|31
|dpi
|57
|60
|(dnc)
|255
|59
|ITA 109 (31)
|Willy Pozder
|UNIVELA SAILING
|26
|22
|55
|29
|54
|‑59
|22
|49
|257
|60
|ESP 123 (127)
|Santiago Estevez Alonso
|CENTRO GALEGO DE VELO
|28
|31
|30
|27
|(dnc)
|52
|45
|57
|270
|61
|SWE 59 (109)
|Alberto Farnesi
|LOFTAHAMMERS BATSALLSKAP
|30
|dpi
|18
|(dnf)
|46
|62
|46
|59
|284
|62
|ESP 21 (3)
|Gonzalo Redondo
|CLUB NAUTICO VILAGARCIA
|23
|20
|43
|36
|(dnc)
|54
|59
|54
|289
|63
|SWE 91 (115)
|Wigerstedt Harald
|BKSS
|32
|16
|36
|21
|(ret)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|300
|64
|ARG 21 (8)
|Sergio Mehl
|AGUILA
|dnf
|dnf
|dpi
|11
|45
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|324
|65
|POL 12 (120)
|Tymoteusz Cierzan
|UKS NAVIGO
|‑36
|35
|35
|36
|13
|1
|2
|1
|123
|66
|FRA 483 (47)
|Antoine Riet
|CN APYS DROVAIS
|38
|‑50
|27
|32
|11
|3
|5
|14
|130
|67
|GER 57 (84)
|Martin Bach
|MSV WISMAR
|35
|‑38
|32
|34
|4
|15
|16
|7
|143
|68
|GER 111 (126)
|Richter‑Alten Henrik
|STS S
|(dnf)
|42
|33
|34
|12
|22
|8
|11
|162
|69
|FRA 300 (54)
|Laurent Stephany
|CN PAUL VATIME
|40
|36
|‑42
|37
|dpi
|21
|11
|5
|165
|70
|SWE 111 (116)
|Wigerstedt Lars
|BKSS
|38
|41
|29
|(dnf)
|15
|13
|15
|17
|168
|71
|DEN 17 (34)
|Frank Lavrsen
|KALØVIG SEJLKLUB
|‑43
|36
|37
|26
|8
|25
|18
|23
|173
|72
|GER 51 (123)
|Niklas Lange
|SVMG
|37
|32
|30
|(dnf)
|10
|bfd
|1
|2
|174
|73
|CZE 1 (77)
|Vladislav Ptasnik
|ALT F20T
|31
|23
|40
|‑43
|dpi
|26
|24
|27
|179
|74
|POL 9 (61)
|Bartlomiej Walencik
|UKS NAVIGO
|(dnf)
|dnf
|41
|35
|1
|9
|19
|12
|181
|75
|POL 101 (5)
|Andrzej Senkus
|UKS NAVIGO
|45
|44
|54
|(dnf)
|7
|8
|20
|3
|181
|76
|SWE 9 (119)
|Mikael Adlers
|LOFTAHAMMERS BATSALLSKAP
|41
|(dsq)
|28
|30
|14
|20
|28
|20
|181
|77
|GER 15 (99)
|Katrin Brunner
|BSF
|(dnf)
|43
|58
|46
|26
|2
|6
|6
|187
|78
|GER 10 (88)
|Jorg Horn
|
|34
|35
|(dnf)
|35
|dnc
|14
|3
|9
|192
|79
|POL 18 (140)
|Jakub Sobala
|UKS NAVIGO
|51
|50
|47
|(dnc)
|18
|6
|17
|10
|199
|80
|GER 86 (42)
|Aleksander Zylka
|SC HUMME
|39
|‑49
|39
|39
|17
|23
|32
|16
|205
|81
|GER 20 (113)
|Florian Hennig
|SLRU
|(dnf)
|39
|46
|42
|dnc
|5
|4
|8
|206
|82
|POL 100 (63)
|Karol Kwiatkowski
|UKS NAVIGO
|35
|33
|34
|31
|dpi
|33
|‑38
|31
|206
|83
|NED 111 (22)
|David Van Aart
|ZV NORDVIJK
|33
|(dnf)
|50
|39
|5
|34
|14
|37
|212
|84
|GER 75 (72)
|Knop Joern
|BSV
|29
|37
|‑47
|40
|dpi
|32
|40
|22
|212
|85
|POL 32 (102)
|Kacper Wysocki
|YK STAL GDYNIA
|45
|48
|(dnf)
|dnf
|23
|7
|13
|13
|213
|86
|GER 9 (29)
|Klaus Rocholl
|LYC
|46
|30
|32
|38
|(dnc)
|11
|33
|30
|220
|87
|SUI 56 (129)
|Bruno Biedermann
|RCS
|42
|34
|39
|(dnc)
|dnc
|18
|22
|15
|232
|88
|FRA 117 (97)
|Loic Dony
|SN MADINE
|28
|45
|(dnf)
|dnc
|dnc
|4
|10
|28
|241
|89
|GER 58 (39)
|Peter Rubener
|SLRV
|‑53
|52
|44
|37
|24
|39
|25
|21
|242
|90
|ITA 86 (83)
|Michele Patelli
|
|40
|46
|25
|(dnf)
|21
|29
|34
|48
|243
|91
|ARG 14 (137)
|Sergio Armesto
|YCA
|‑52
|33
|43
|42
|dpi
|42
|29
|36
|256
|92
|GER 40 (41)
|Manfred Syrowy
|YCN
|37
|dpi
|‑52
|45
|16
|43
|39
|46
|264
|93
|ITA 162 (94)
|Daniel Pascucci
|UNIVELA CAMPIONE
|44
|47
|40
|38
|(dnc)
|19
|37
|39
|264
|94
|SUI 61 (35)
|Jean‑Yves Delaite
|PRANGIS
|39
|42
|53
|44
|(dnc)
|38
|26
|24
|266
|95
|POL 5 (21)
|Wojciech Bendyk
|UKS NAVIGO
|47
|52
|49
|(dnf)
|dpi
|36
|12
|38
|269
|96
|GBR 15 (81)
|Struan Wallace
|TBYC
|(dnf)
|53
|36
|43
|31
|49
|35
|26
|273
|97
|POL 19 (145)
|Anna Switajska
|UKS NAVIGO SOPOT
|46
|‑51
|49
|45
|28
|24
|36
|50
|278
|98
|SWE 1 (118)
|Goran Marstrom
|
|50
|dpi
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnc
|10
|23
|25
|280
|99
|GBR 333 (89)
|Gian‑Giacomo Salina Amorini
|STOKES BAY SAILING CLUB
|49
|49
|(dnf)
|dnc
|27
|28
|30
|40
|287
|100
|USA 127 (55)
|Paul Kaub
|MORSE LAKE SAILING
|47
|51
|57
|48
|(dnc)
|27
|31
|32
|293
|101
|FRA 150 (76)
|Pascal Tetard
|C U BORDEAUX
|(dnf)
|40
|44
|44
|dnc
|bfd
|27
|18
|297
|102
|POL 71 (139)
|Seweryn Krajewski
|UKS NAVIGO
|48
|39
|45
|41
|22
|(dnf)
|dnc
|41
|298
|103
|SUI 250 (87)
|Robin Maeder
|
|36
|29
|59
|(dnf)
|dnf
|35
|44
|34
|299
|104
|GER 55 (74)
|Florian Sommer
|SGU
|42
|44
|61
|47
|(dnc)
|31
|41
|35
|301
|105
|AUS 27 (37)
|William Michie
|
|49
|48
|38
|(dnf)
|dnc
|16
|49
|44
|306
|106
|AUT 132 (135)
|Joey Grassle
|SVR‑SEGELN
|43
|37
|45
|40
|(dnc)
|40
|53
|49
|307
|107
|GER 34 (111)
|Jan Kreutzmann
|YACHT CLUB NIEDERSACHSEN YCN
|(dnf)
|dnf
|51
|dnf
|dnc
|17
|21
|29
|308
|108
|AUT 104 (134)
|Simon Grassle
|SVR‑SEGELN
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnc
|30
|7
|19
|310
|109
|POL 21 (82)
|Ewa Górska
|UKS NAVIGO
|44
|46
|(dpi)
|dnf
|30
|41
|42
|43
|310
|110
|GER 2 (58)
|Georg Reutter
|TURO UND SPORTVEREIN HERRSCHING
|(dnf)
|dnf
|48
|dnf
|dnc
|bfd
|9
|4
|313
|111
|AUS 95 (66)
|Robert Griffits
|LAKE MACQUARIE YACHT CLUB
|51
|47
|(dnf)
|dnc
|dnc
|12
|46
|33
|315
|112
|SUI 88 (44)
|Yves Theuninck
|CLUB NAUTIQUE PULLY CNP
|(dnf)
|dnf
|60
|33
|25
|45
|43
|45
|315
|113
|ESP 48 (98)
|Oscar Quirante Munoz
|REAL CLUB MARITIMO DE BARCELONA
|29
|41
|35
|rdg
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|326
|114
|ARG 4 (131)
|Gabriel Berberian
|CUBA
|(dnf)
|dnf
|56
|7
|dnc
|44
|50
|51
|334
|115
|DEN 111 (17)
|Marten Kohlenberg
|SYC
|(dnf)
|dnc
|41
|46
|33
|47
|52
|54
|337
|116
|ITA 777 (142)
|Marco Puppo
|C.N.UGO COSTAGUTA
|50
|55
|(dnf)
|47
|34
|dsq
|47
|56
|351
|117
|GER 38 (90)
|Thorsten Lorenz
|BSV
|41
|45
|(dnf)
|dnc
|dnc
|46
|45
|53
|356
|118
|SUI 60 (133)
|Francois Delaite
|YACHT CLUB GENEVE
|(dnf)
|43
|46
|dnf
|20
|ret
|dnc
|dnc
|359
|119
|POL 131 (64)
|Jaroslaw Kibiersza
|UKS NAVIGO
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnc
|dnf
|dpi
|37
|51
|47
|365
|120
|GER 537 (100)
|Georg Merkl
|WASSERSPORTGEMEINSCHAFT RANGAU E.V; BA152
|48
|54
|50
|(dnf)
|dnc
|dnf
|dnc
|42
|380
|121
|NED 1 (91)
|Pieter Saarberg
|HELLECAT
|(ret)
|38
|42
|dnf
|dnc
|ret
|dnc
|ret
|392
|122
|GER 43 (101)
|Jens Krauss
|SEGELWEREIN BIBLIS
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnc
|dnc
|48
|48
|52
|402
|123
|ESP 7 (141)
|Micky Todd
|CAR MURCIA
|33
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|409
|124
|GER 117 (78)
|Peter Kadau
|YCSB
|dpi
|(dnc)
|dnf
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|54
|55
|419
|125
|GER 6 (24)
|Rainer Bohrer
|TSV UTTING
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|440
