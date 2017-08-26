Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

Just in at TridentUK! The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver

by TridentUK today at 8:35 am 26 August 2017
FREE UK Delivery
on all Buoyancy Aids
NEW 2018
BUOYANCY AIDS
 Related image
A Fusion 3D design buoyancy aid with unique body shaping foam that adapts to the profile of the wearer for the ultimate in unrestricted comfort and performance.

Breathable airflow mesh is featured on the internal back panel to allow for less build up of heat and greater comfort.
Adult >>
£60.00
+Free UK Delivery
A Fusion 3D design buoyancy aid like the Pro CZ, in a vest style with a side zip.
 Adult >>
£60.00
+Free UK Delivery

The Sport 50N provides the perfect option for those who seek a high quality product at a highly competitive price point.

Adjustable shoulder and dual waist straps combined with a unique arrangement of lightweight and soft foam provides a bespoke and comfortable fit.

This centre zip buoyancy aid features reflective piping and an easily accessible expanding storage pocket with attachment point.
 Adult >>
£50.00
+Free UK Delivery

Junior >>
£42.00
The New 2018 Crewsaver Response 50N buoyancy aid provides an entry level buoyancy aid with an advanced contoured foam construction helping to ensure correct comfort and fit when worn.

In addition the Response 50N houses an array of features including a centre zip, padded shoulder straps, adjustable waist, key pocket and reflective print detailing.
 Adult >>
£35.00
+Free UK Delivery

Junior >>
£29.50
The Crewsaver ErgoFit 50NEX ‘High Impact’ buoyancy aid, is a revolution in personal safety equipment, providing the most advanced safety specification a buoyancy aid has ever offered to date.

Whilst also offering a low profile, maximum comfort design ensures there are no compromises for those operating in the most demanding conditions.
 Adult >>
£85.00
+Free UK Delivery
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.

Related Articles

The new Gill 2018 kit has landed
Get it first at TridentUK! Including new Gill ThermoShield Dinghy Top, Race FireCell Top and FireCell Skiff Suit. Also new junior sizes! Posted on 18 Aug Free lip balm with every order at TridentUK
Plus 10% off sunglasses and caps Keep your lips moist during the hot summer months and protect them from the elements. Manufactured in a neat blue translucent plastic tube it is easy to slot into a buoyancy aid pocket. This Lip Balm also benefits from Sun Protection Factor 15. Posted on 12 Aug Summer Sailing Kit at TridentUK!
A comprehensive range in store and online A comprehensive range of gloves, rash vests, knee pads, shortie wetsuits, shorts & hikers as well as trapeze harnesses and much, much more! Posted on 6 Aug Summer Packaging Checklist
The perfect bags, and the things you need inside The perfect bags, and the things you need inside, are all available from TridentUK. See our recommendations for summer, including the Ronstan Dry Sailing Rucksack with 10% off, now only £74.72 in our online store. Posted on 30 Jul Crewsaver Price Smash!
Grab a bargain at TridentUK Grab a bargain quickly! There are only limited stocks at these prices at TridentUK. Posted on 21 Jul 10% Off All Sea Sure and Ronstan Products
One week sale at TridentUK One week sale at TridentUK. Blocks, cleats, shackles, tiller extensions, and all sorts of other Ronstan and Sea Sure hardware is reduced. Offer ends Thursday 11:55pm. Posted on 15 Jul Are you Race Ready?
Plan, Prepare, Perform for TridentUK! Plan, Prepare, Perform for TridentUK! A range of essentials including wind indicators, tension gauges, praddles, repair tape, McLube, compasses, safety knives and bailers Posted on 9 Jul FREE UK Wide Delivery on selected items
And free returns from TridentUK! Here's a selection of clothing items offering FREE UK Wide Delivery. You can also add other items (that can go in the post) up to the value of £150 and a weight of 4kg and get free shipping across the whole order. Posted on 1 Jul Towing Accessories, Tips and Advice
Full range of accessories from TridentUK Towing accessories, tips and some facts you might not know to help you when you take your boat up and down the country to events. Posted on 24 Jun Replace your Ropes with at least 10% off
For One Week Only at TridentUK Take a look at the wide variety of ropes at TridentUK and enjoy at least 10% off all ropes and shockcord. You can shop by size and by brand. Posted on 17 Jun

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy