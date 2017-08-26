Just in at TridentUK! The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver
by TridentUK today at 8:35 am
26 August 2017
A Fusion 3D design buoyancy aid with unique body shaping foam that adapts to the profile of the wearer for the ultimate in unrestricted comfort and performance.
Breathable airflow mesh is featured on the internal back panel to allow for less build up of heat and greater comfort.
Adult
£60.00
Free UK Delivery
The Sport 50N provides the perfect option for those who seek a high quality product at a highly competitive price point.
Adjustable shoulder and dual waist straps combined with a unique arrangement of lightweight and soft foam provides a bespoke and comfortable fit.
This centre zip buoyancy aid features reflective piping and an easily accessible expanding storage pocket with attachment point.
Adult
£50.00
Free UK Delivery
Junior
£42.00
The New 2018 Crewsaver Response 50N buoyancy aid provides an entry level buoyancy aid with an advanced contoured foam construction helping to ensure correct comfort and fit when worn.
In addition the Response 50N houses an array of features including a centre zip, padded shoulder straps, adjustable waist, key pocket and reflective print detailing.
Adult
£35.00
Free UK Delivery
Junior
£29.50
The Crewsaver ErgoFit 50NEX ‘High Impact’ buoyancy aid, is a revolution in personal safety equipment, providing the most advanced safety specification a buoyancy aid has ever offered to date.
Whilst also offering a low profile, maximum comfort design ensures there are no compromises for those operating in the most demanding conditions.
Adult
£85.00
Free UK Delivery
