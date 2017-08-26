2017 Melges 32 World Championship at Cala Galera, Italy - Day 3

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 7:36 am

Although the 2017 Melges 32 Boero World Championship hosted by Circolo Nautico e della Vela Argentario is on the eve of the last day of competition, the fight for who will win the trophy narrows to just a few names.

Russia's Pavel Kuznetsov at the helm of TAVATUY with Evgeny Neugodnikov's as tactician, continues to defend his leadership with seven races now complete.

His toughest opponents had no trouble putting heavy pressure on him during today's two additional light air races.

Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina with tactician Lorenzo Bressani on TORPYONE closed the gap ever so slightly on Kuznetsov, further securing their second place overall status.

Although nine points back, Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA (third) with Manuel Weiller Vidal as tactician, Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G.SPOT (fourth) with best man Branko Brcin on tactics, and Christian Schwoerer and tactician Nick Asher on LA PERICOLOSA (fifth) share in equal points to complete the top five standings.

Beyond the top five, the point spread remains tight with Vincenzo Onorato's MASCALZONE LATINO and Paul Goodison on tactics in sixth overall, just three short points from the virtual podium.

Hip-hip-hooray for daily race and North Sails Day winners Ahmet Eker's EKER (Mike Buckley, tactician), and Lasse Petterson from Norway sailing PIPPA (Matteo Ivaldi, tactician).

Corinthian Heat

Leading up to the third day of racing in Cala Galera, Italy, the Corinthian division has been filled with great intensity, only one point separating the top two teams. Today, Francesco Graziani at the helm of VITAMINA, forged ahead besting former division leader Martin Reintjes' CAIPIRINHA, no thanks to the latter's disqualification in Race Seven. In true Melges 32 style, it will come down to the wire to see which of these amazing teams will be crowned 2017 Melges 32 Corinthian World Champion.

The forecast for the final day in Cala Galera depicts more light air conditions are on the way, meaning the situation on the race course will be complex and very tricky.

The final World Championship warning happens on Saturday at 13.00 (Italy).

A win win - Garmin Marine timepieces

All season long, Melges 32 World League partner Garmin Marine has been giving away beautiful timepieces, and that tradition continued on Day Two at the World Championship. It was Garmin Marine Day on Thursday and team members aboard FRA MARTINA, TORPYONE and MASCALZONE LATINO took home some amazing goodies with grand courtesy from this great Melges racing supporter.

The Melges 32 World Championship presented by Boero Yacht Coatings is proudly supported by Helly Hansen, Toremar, North Sails, Garmin Marine Italia, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Results after Day 3: (top five, 7 races)

1.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, TAVATUY; 1-1-2-5-[10]-5-7 = 21pts

2.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, TORPYONE; 7-[8]-6-2-1-6-2 = 24pts

3.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 3-7-8-1-7-7-[14] = 33pts

4.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G.SPOT; 2-3-4-[14]-2-13-9 = 33pts

5.) Christian Schwoerer/Nic Asher, LA PERICOLOSA; 10-2-[12]-4-9-3-5 = 33pts