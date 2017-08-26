Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover

Laser Radial World Championship at Medemblik, The Netherlands - Day 5

by Katie Olsen on 25 Aug 21-26 August 2017

Today brought the first round of the Final Series at the Laser Radial World Championships. The fleets were divided into Gold and Silver in the women's division based on results from the last four days of qualifying races.

The morning began with postponement on shore while the breeze built to about 6-7 knots, for the sailors to head out on the IJsselmeer. The fleets arrived at the course only to watch the wind die out under an AP flag, and returned to shore. Finally, after a significant wind shift, the sailors were sent out again in a steady 7 knots to start the Final Series.

Evi Van Acker crosses ahead of Marit Bouwmeester on day 5 of the Laser Radial World Championship - photo © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com
Evi Van Acker crosses ahead of Marit Bouwmeester on day 5 of the Laser Radial World Championship - photo © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com

In the Gold fleet, there was a reversal in the leaderboard as Marit Bouwmeester (NED) maintained her top 5 streak, while Evi Van Acker (BEL) finished 15th in the second race of the day. Daphne van der Vaart (NED) claimed Race 9 early on. She rounded every mark in first, with Brenda Bowskill and Sarah Douglas from Canada chasing her forward to the finish line. Bowskill took second and Douglas sailed into third, while Van Acker and Bouwmeester were battling for fourth place. Van Acker crossed just ahead of Bouwmeester. Race 10 showed a different leader after Viktorija Andrulyte (LTU) won the pin, and won every mark thereafter. Manami Doi (JPN) worked to protect second with Bouwmeester behind in third.

Viktorija Andrulyte on day 5 of the Laser Radial World Championship - photo © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com
Viktorija Andrulyte on day 5 of the Laser Radial World Championship - photo © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com

The Silver fleet began Race 9 with a general recall and a black flag start. Lucia Falasca (ARG) found speed in the light wind today and remained at the front of the fleet around the course. Yumiko Tombe and Momoko Tada of Japan were in pursuit of Falasca through to the finish. Tombe took second and Tada claimed third. By Race 10 for the Silver fleet, the wind had slowly dropped to about 5 knots and it took off with a slow start. Again, Falasca was leading around the first upwind mark, but Zoe Thomson (AUS) managed to work her way past and sailed into first across the finish line. Hannah Van Goor (NED) sailed into second, with Ekaterina Zyuzina (RUS) behind in third.

Bouwmeester sits on top overall in first with 22 points, after an impressive comeback from Day 1 where she scored 29th and 27th in the first two races of the regatta. "I woke up on the second day and recognized all of the things that needed to change," Bouwmeester explained. "They had to be done, otherwise I might as well go home after Day 2. Today it was similar conditions, tricky, but we had the same game plan and it worked out really well today." Van Acker has moved to second with 31 points, and Doi is in third with 40 points.

Zac Littlewood on day 5 of the Laser Radial World Championship - photo © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com
Zac Littlewood on day 5 of the Laser Radial World Championship - photo © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com

The Men's fleet also set off on Race 9 after a general recall, and 16-year-old Zac Littlewood (AUS) continued yesterday's remarkable performance and sailed into a comfortable lead ahead of the rest. Marcin Rudawski (POL) followed in second ahead of Jakub Halouzka (CZE) in third. Race 10 began after two general recalls and black flag starts, under which Littlewood was disqualified for the race. Edoardo Libri (ITA) rose to the top for the second race of the day, leading Eliot Merceron (SUI) and Calvin Gibbs (RSA) respectively to the finish. Overall, Rudawski still sits in first with 30 points, ahead of Merceron in second with 41 points, and Littlewood in third with 50 points.

The final day of racing is tomorrow with two more races scheduled.

"Tomorrow is just another day, in the end," admitted Bouwmeester. "It's another two races and you have to treat it like another day. After Day 1, I had my back against the wall with pressure and nothing has changed actually, I still need to perform well."

Results after Day 5:

Women
1. Marit Bouwmeester NED 22pts
2. Evi Van Acker BEL 31pts
3. Manami Doi JPN 40pts
4. Mathilde de Kerangat FRA 60pts
5. Brenda Bowskill CAN 64pts
6. Maxime Jonker NED 68pts
7. Daphne van der Vaart NED 74pts
8. Viktorija Andrulyte LTU 81pts
9. Pauline Liebig GER 82pts
10. Agata Barwinska POL 84pts

Men
1. Marcin Rudawski POL 30pts
2. Eliot Merceron SUI 41pts
3. Zac Littlewood AUS 50pts
4. Maxime Mazard FRA 56pts
5. Daniil Krutskikh 66pts
6. Alfonso Fernández ESP 68pts
7. Nicolò Elena ITA 83pts
8. Nik Pletikos SLO 88pts
9. Scott Sydney SGP 92pts
10. Yoshihiro Suzuki JPN 95pts

More information including full results can be found on the ILCA Events Page at >www.laserinternational.org/blog/2017/08/20/media-2017-radial-worlds

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Waldringfield Cadet Week overall
Final day showdowns and 60th celebrations After two days of racing, the 16 Cadets racing in Gold Fleet were chasing the brother and sister pairing of Hattie & Mish Collingridge who had won four out of the first five races and had established a commanding lead. Posted on 25 Aug Laser Radial Worlds at Medemblik day 4
Shifty winds on the IJsselmeer Two races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. Posted on 24 Aug Five Athletes added to US Sailing Team Roster
Following strong performances on the international racing circuit Following strong performances on the international racing circuit this summer, five athletes have been added to the 2017 US Sailing Team roster. Posted on 23 Aug Laser Radial Worlds at Medemblik day 3
Two races on the IJsselmeer for all fleets All fleets completed two races today at the Laser Radial World Championships in Medemblik. Breeze on the IJsselmeer was a steady 12 knots, creating a decent chop and more challenging conditions for the sailors, after the last two days of light wind. Posted on 23 Aug Laser Radial Worlds at Medemblik day 2
New names at the top of the leaderboard again The second day of Laser Radial World Championships brought sun and 6-8 knots of breeze for all three fleets to complete two races. Yesterday's racing in difficult, light wind highlighted different sailors in each race, and the same applied today. Posted on 22 Aug The Salcombe Gin SYC Regatta 2017
An increase in attendance with 160 boats racing Salcombe Yacht Club welcomed one hundred and sixty boats to its week long regatta, an increase on the previous year. Winds were generally from the southern quadrant and tides were neapy, making for most enjoyable racing. Posted on 22 Aug Laser Radial Worlds at Medemblik day 1
Two races held on the IJsselmeer Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. The morning brought glassy waters and postponements, but by early afternoon, the wind on the IJsselmeer built to about 7 knots. Posted on 21 Aug Waldringfield Cadet Week days 1 & 2
60th Anniversary event underway Some 26 Cadets and 12 Laser Radials arrived at Waldringfield SC for their annual Cadet Week, which is in its 60th Year and is being supported for the 10th Year running by sponsors Gill, Harken and local chandlery Seamark Nunn, plus Anglia Factors. Posted on 20 Aug Laser Radial Worlds at Medemblik preview
100 women and 64 men set to race in Holland From 21 - 26 August 2017, the world's best Laser Radial sailors will participate in the first World Championships held in the Netherlands since the Laser Radial became an Olympic-class boat in 2008. Posted on 19 Aug Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik overall
Papadimitriou and Anderssohn named champions All six fleets completed two races today in the Final Series, which concludes the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland. Posted on 18 Aug

Upcoming Events

Starcross YC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Shustoke SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chichester YC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Radial Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy