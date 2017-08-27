Zhik 29er Europeans at Quiberon, France - Day 4

by Jerelyn Biehl on 25 Aug

Going into the first day of the finals, Italian sailors Frederico Zampiccoli and Leonardio Chiste had a 4 point lead.

Sailing the 3 races today off Quiberon, the duo started off poorly with a 21st, but rebounded with a 1-4 to remain in 1st overall, but their rivals from yesterday didn't fare so well. 8-13 knots of shifting breeze brought new runners-up to the leaderboard with Norwegians Mathias Berthet and Alexander Franks-Penty slipping into 2nd with a 3-11-12. Finnish sailors Ville Korhonen and Robin Berner made the leap to 3rd overall by sailing 12-3-6.

Margherita Porro and Sofia Leoni have now become the top female team sitting 4th overall while the female Russian team of Novikova/Sabirova dropped to 12th.

The Silver course finds another female team in the lead with Suzanna Waleeka and Emilia Zygarlowska (POL) leading. The Bronze leaders are Matej Potokar and Ziga Mrak Knezevia (SLO) with Bronze being led by brother Kaarel and Mikel Paal of Estonia.

Sailing continues with 2 more days of finals finishing on Sunday. Full results can be found at www.29ereuropeans.org and more photos on the Int 29er Class Facebook page.