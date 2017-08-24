Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals at Mount's Bay Sailing Club - Overall

by Matt Sheahan today at 11:27 am 20-24 August 2017

The best assets for the final day's racing at Mounts Bay were; thick skin and sense of humour.

If some of us had come off the water on Wednesday thinking we knew a bit more about the local weather conditions, Thursday threw some additional variables into the mix to stir things up once again.

On the face of it, the weather for the final day's racing looked similar to that of the day before where the regular development of thermals over the land would toy with the gradient breeze, cycling it in strength and direction. But as it turned out the key difference was that the gradient breeze was a lot lighter, allowing the cumulus clouds to meander over the course area, randomly dropping their breeze at will.

As a result, dancing around the flat spots became the trick of the day.

This was evident right from the start when a wind shift caused the pathfinder to be headed so quickly that several of us were caught on the wrong side of the line. Panic ensued.

Eventually, when the fleet was away the racing settled down but there was already a big spread in the fleet, the front runners off and away.

For those of us left trailing behind there was still cause for hope given that there were as many ladders as there were snakes on the course which offered opportunities to get back into the pack.

But as is so often the case, the front of the fleet proved better at avoided the snakes and the greasy poles, increasing their lead by the minute.

Here, the battle was between Paul Hilliar and Matt Bailey, Francisco and Teresa Lobato, Howard Farbrother and Louise Hoskins, three crews battling it out for the three spots. And by the end of the three lap race this was their finishing order.

Although the overall series leaders Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells had a comfortable lead going into the final day their latest result of a 7th meant they now had to count a 6th from a previous race. Many of us would happily pay a considerable sum to add such a cast off to our scoreline, but when you're looking at the overall silverware such a big number is untidy and unwelcome.

So come the second race of the day and the final race of the series, the pressure had come back on for Gorringe and Wells. To add to the heat the breeze had already showed signs of going a little weird as it started to drop.

"We had noticed a ship in the bay starting to swing on her anchor, indicating the start of a sea breeze coming in from offshore," said race officer Marcus Wilkinson. "We had shortened the course and were considering whether it would be necessary to abandon the race."

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 5 - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 5 - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

As it turned out he didn't need to as those challenging for the top slots were already onto it.

So as a giant hole opened up in the middle of the course as a trap for the bulk of the fleet, the usual suspects had seen the breeze heading in from the distance and had got themselves into it. Minutes later Goringe and Wells took another win with the Oakeys in second and the Lobatos in third.

The impressive final performance had sealed the overall win for Goringe and Wells while the Lobatos took second and Paul Hilliar and Matt Bailey finished third.

For the rest of the fleet the cranky weather had shuffled the pack so thoroughly few knew how they would fare overall. Some didn't care, some were still trying to figure out what had happened, while others were now focussing on where they had left their 'onesie' for the final night's social and prize giving.

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

As the dinosaurs, unicorns, sheep and baby romper suits turned up in the club it was clear once again that a party was the answer.

So as the talk of dolphins, big waves, big breeze, big shifts and surprisingly large numbers on the scoreboard for some of the top dogs flowed, it was clear that a thick skin, a sense of humour and the ability to drink the bar dry were skills that everyone had in equal measure.

Overall Results:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1stGold1469Jon GorringeOli WellsParkstone YC41‑1621116‑7117
2ndGold1215Francisco LobatoTeresa LobatoQMSC32‑8‑1128222324
3rdGold1438Paul HilliarMatt BaileyRYA767‑2753641‑939
4thGold1144Alex BarryRichard LeonardMBSC/RCYC10731411‑153‑29544
5thGold1463Stewart RobertsonSarah RobertsonRoyal Forth YC5111575‑2484‑1546
6thGold1432Mike SimsKeith BedboroughDalgety Bay SC1411437(RET)11‑231051
7thGold1262Josh MetcalfeJack HoldenArun YC/Y Felinheli212101062414‑36‑1760
8thGold1460Dave ExleyMark LunnLeigh & Lowton SC91026‑18‑1817710465
9thGold1441Paul OakeyMark OakeyPortchester SC85‑293‑26223124268
10thGold1283Chris PicklesMatt SharmanDelph SC‑1915‑187121010125879
11thBronze522John DowneySandy RimmingtonMBSC1414517104265‑32‑3195
12thGold1407Hamish GledhillJoe RobertsWest Riding SC‑238921912131319‑24104
13thGold1454Jon HeissigNicky GriffinLlangorse SC1122‑33.591323‑381666106
14thGold1309Russell ClarkEmma ClarkeRNSA/ASA/SBSC63‑3813149‑37231627111
15thGold1424Chloe MartinDan MartinLymington Town SC‑2020141217681915(RET)111
16thGold1189Steve RestallChris StubbsDowns SC‑2613131823‑279171212117
17thGold1319Ben RobertsonJenny DouglasDalgety Bay SC129172627135‑2917‑30126
18thGold1370Neil McLellanAndy McKeownDalgety Bay SC172361528‑30‑45152819151
19thGold1345Robbie WilsonRory RoseWormit Boating Club2117429111432‑3734(DNC)162
20thGold1468Mike SaulJohn HobsonYorkshire Dales SC272919‑36‑31251425921169
21stGold1418Howard FarbrotherLouise HoskenQMSC(DNS)19241934283493‑45170
22ndSilver1109Rob JonesRobin RussellWarsash SC18183125161742‑43‑4613180
23rdSilver1362Ben WilcoxKenneth LaingEast Lothian YC2416‑53‑48241519184422182
24thGold1017Sean ClearyAnnalise NixonOxford SC15242028212622‑3326‑32182
25thGold1439Kevin PodgerHeather ChipperfieldLymington Town SC‑44353583333121021‑43187
26thSilver844Emily RobertsonEwan RycroftRoyal Forth YC40301514‑42‑4220391318189
27thSilver1467Paul RidgwayBronwyn RidgwayLeigh & Lowton SC2521‑453036‑383031117191
28thSilver1465Ben WilliamsonRichard BrameldWelton SC‑39‑3833.520372411382511199.5
29thSilver1452Howard EelesChris BownesBartley SC31(DNF)252229201830‑4025200
30thSilver1393Oliver George‑TaylorNick ZammitRNSA1327234122194121‑54‑49207
31stGold1455John MacKenzieAndy BoxDalgety Bay SC‑452528343029‑36272014207
32ndGold1390Andy HatchDan HawkinsQMSC38(DNC)122347(DNS)33282228231
33rdBronze1312Ben PickeringDom MortimerRVYC / Chase SC28403024251628‑4241‑42232
34thSilver864Elaine TurnerSijbrand JongejansWV Braassemereer3328443720‑60724‑4844237
35thBronze1181Bruce MillsAndrea JarmanWarsash SC29264033‑414025‑462720240
36thBronze717Jonathon MossAlastair MoppettBough Beech SC35(DNF)39424036‑56221423251
37thSilver1212Sam PickeringTony CliffChasewater SC‑52312146821‑54504233252
38thSilver1140Robert O'SullivanPhillip McGladeMonkstown Bay Sailing Club324422323934‑5926‑5034263
39thGold1414Caroline WhitehouseJason McDonnellBartley SC363332‑4535‑4343343816267
40thSilver1363Ross RyanK Hinsliiff‑SmithNotts County SC‑48342743‑453144403937295
41stSilver770Thomas Barney BroatchJames MathiesonPort Dinorwic SC53(DNF)26‑65463721204755305
42ndSilver768Angus MarshallImogen BarnettDalgety Bay SC37‑4747404335234535‑63305
43rdSilver1117Matt ToynbeeVasiliki PapapanagiotouDalgety Bay SC46374857(DNS)(DNS)47361826315
44thSilver934David SwiftRobert BurgessWarsash SC(DNF)(DNS)5050483916325340328
45thGold1290David BrownRebecca BrownQMSC16(DNC)42(DNC)15DNF27DNC8DSQ330
46thGold1400Steve MiddletonChris RowlandBurghfield SC2232364419(DNF)31(DNF)DNCDNC332
47thBronze1007Nick DanielsMark AitkenWarsash343651‑6638444847‑5236334
48thBronze1060Pete PickfordChris CarpenterThorney Island SC‑5742‑5931544829554541345
49thSilver564Jacob AinsworthKayleigh RobertsSouth Shields SC(DNF)(DNS)613832DNF39353135345
50thSilver1435Matthew SheahanEllie SheahanQMSC3041565844323556(RET)(DNC)352
51stBronze612James WestCallum McCulloughTaurunga Y & Powerboat club4343‑5839505046‑535138360
52ndBronze1184Stuart WilliamsJoshua CrispArmy Sailing Association41454654‑56‑5940493353361
53rdSilver1450Nick EavesGreg PaceBartley SC42(DNC)3716(DNF)DNS55RET4329370
54thBronze1101Simon BakerChris HopkinsQMSC47514952‑59535041‑6046389
55thBronze421Adrian NealTracy NealCastle Cove SC(DNF)3941555355575737‑61394
56thBronze1252James AlsopSimon EdwardsQMSC(DNF)(DNF)4360584766443051399
57thBronze1392Chris StantonJules ThorneQMSC(DNF)(DNS)5251514152485862415
58thSilver1129David WebleyFraser MulfordWormit Boating Club494655‑69575449‑595748415
59thBronze1228Andrew JohnsonSarah HumphreyGrafham Water SC(DSQ)(DSQ)5735DNF4653645639424
60thSilver1445Phil BrittonMichael AtkinsonDalgety Bay SC(DNF)5062‑67494963516254440
61stBronze1265Colin DaviesNaomi MoranAberdeen & Stonehaven SC51485456‑62(DNS)60585958444
62ndBronze1430Simon MatthewsAndy HarrisLancing SC(DNF)(DNS)OCS49DNC4551524952446
63rdSilver670Tim HarrisonTor HarrisonNotts County SC(DNS)(DNS)6447656261546147461
64thBronze1287James BowmanAndrew GladstoneStarcross YC(RET)49‑6863555265636557469
65thSilver1342Max TosettiAnna WallinQMSC(DSQ)(DNC)6053525162DNF6360475
66thBronze725Martin BoothAlan McLeanDalgety Bay SC565266626058‑6765‑6859478
67thBronze527Andy PowellJulian CollsWarsash SC505367‑706356‑69676465485
68thBronze1333Rob CorfieldTom DobbsDell Quay SC54(DNC)696464576460‑7164496
69thBronze1092Mark WalfordAlan CookeGrafham Water SC(DNF)(DNS)656161DNF58626767515
70thBronze503Peter TozerVicky BartlettMountbatten SC55(DNC)72726661(DNC)DNS6656522
71stBronze1064David RamsdenPetra RamsdenQMSC(DNF)(DNS)6359DNSDNSDNFDNC5550523
72ndBronze1328Steve PeatSarah PeatStarcross YC(DNF)(DNS)7068DNSDNS68616966550
73rdBronze1417Stephen WingroveAshley WingrovePorthpean SC(RET)(DNC)7171DNFDNS70667068564
