Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals at Mount's Bay Sailing Club - Overall

by Matt Sheahan today at 11:27 am

The best assets for the final day's racing at Mounts Bay were; thick skin and sense of humour.

If some of us had come off the water on Wednesday thinking we knew a bit more about the local weather conditions, Thursday threw some additional variables into the mix to stir things up once again.

On the face of it, the weather for the final day's racing looked similar to that of the day before where the regular development of thermals over the land would toy with the gradient breeze, cycling it in strength and direction. But as it turned out the key difference was that the gradient breeze was a lot lighter, allowing the cumulus clouds to meander over the course area, randomly dropping their breeze at will.

As a result, dancing around the flat spots became the trick of the day.

This was evident right from the start when a wind shift caused the pathfinder to be headed so quickly that several of us were caught on the wrong side of the line. Panic ensued.

Eventually, when the fleet was away the racing settled down but there was already a big spread in the fleet, the front runners off and away.

For those of us left trailing behind there was still cause for hope given that there were as many ladders as there were snakes on the course which offered opportunities to get back into the pack.

But as is so often the case, the front of the fleet proved better at avoided the snakes and the greasy poles, increasing their lead by the minute.

Here, the battle was between Paul Hilliar and Matt Bailey, Francisco and Teresa Lobato, Howard Farbrother and Louise Hoskins, three crews battling it out for the three spots. And by the end of the three lap race this was their finishing order.

Although the overall series leaders Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells had a comfortable lead going into the final day their latest result of a 7th meant they now had to count a 6th from a previous race. Many of us would happily pay a considerable sum to add such a cast off to our scoreline, but when you're looking at the overall silverware such a big number is untidy and unwelcome.

So come the second race of the day and the final race of the series, the pressure had come back on for Gorringe and Wells. To add to the heat the breeze had already showed signs of going a little weird as it started to drop.

"We had noticed a ship in the bay starting to swing on her anchor, indicating the start of a sea breeze coming in from offshore," said race officer Marcus Wilkinson. "We had shortened the course and were considering whether it would be necessary to abandon the race."

As it turned out he didn't need to as those challenging for the top slots were already onto it.

So as a giant hole opened up in the middle of the course as a trap for the bulk of the fleet, the usual suspects had seen the breeze heading in from the distance and had got themselves into it. Minutes later Goringe and Wells took another win with the Oakeys in second and the Lobatos in third.

The impressive final performance had sealed the overall win for Goringe and Wells while the Lobatos took second and Paul Hilliar and Matt Bailey finished third.

For the rest of the fleet the cranky weather had shuffled the pack so thoroughly few knew how they would fare overall. Some didn't care, some were still trying to figure out what had happened, while others were now focussing on where they had left their 'onesie' for the final night's social and prize giving.

As the dinosaurs, unicorns, sheep and baby romper suits turned up in the club it was clear once again that a party was the answer.

So as the talk of dolphins, big waves, big breeze, big shifts and surprisingly large numbers on the scoreboard for some of the top dogs flowed, it was clear that a thick skin, a sense of humour and the ability to drink the bar dry were skills that everyone had in equal measure.

Overall Results:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1st Gold 1469 Jon Gorringe Oli Wells Parkstone YC 4 1 ‑16 2 1 1 1 6 ‑7 1 17 2nd Gold 1215 Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato QMSC 3 2 ‑8 ‑11 2 8 2 2 2 3 24 3rd Gold 1438 Paul Hilliar Matt Bailey RYA 7 6 7 ‑27 5 3 6 4 1 ‑9 39 4th Gold 1144 Alex Barry Richard Leonard MBSC/RCYC 10 7 3 1 4 11 ‑15 3 ‑29 5 44 5th Gold 1463 Stewart Robertson Sarah Robertson Royal Forth YC 5 11 1 5 7 5 ‑24 8 4 ‑15 46 6th Gold 1432 Mike Sims Keith Bedborough Dalgety Bay SC 1 4 11 4 3 7 (RET) 11 ‑23 10 51 7th Gold 1262 Josh Metcalfe Jack Holden Arun YC/Y Felinheli 2 12 10 10 6 2 4 14 ‑36 ‑17 60 8th Gold 1460 Dave Exley Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC 9 10 2 6 ‑18 ‑18 17 7 10 4 65 9th Gold 1441 Paul Oakey Mark Oakey Portchester SC 8 5 ‑29 3 ‑26 22 3 1 24 2 68 10th Gold 1283 Chris Pickles Matt Sharman Delph SC ‑19 15 ‑18 7 12 10 10 12 5 8 79 11th Bronze 522 John Downey Sandy Rimmington MBSC 14 14 5 17 10 4 26 5 ‑32 ‑31 95 12th Gold 1407 Hamish Gledhill Joe Roberts West Riding SC ‑23 8 9 21 9 12 13 13 19 ‑24 104 13th Gold 1454 Jon Heissig Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC 11 22 ‑33.5 9 13 23 ‑38 16 6 6 106 14th Gold 1309 Russell Clark Emma Clarke RNSA/ASA/SBSC 6 3 ‑38 13 14 9 ‑37 23 16 27 111 15th Gold 1424 Chloe Martin Dan Martin Lymington Town SC ‑20 20 14 12 17 6 8 19 15 (RET) 111 16th Gold 1189 Steve Restall Chris Stubbs Downs SC ‑26 13 13 18 23 ‑27 9 17 12 12 117 17th Gold 1319 Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas Dalgety Bay SC 12 9 17 26 27 13 5 ‑29 17 ‑30 126 18th Gold 1370 Neil McLellan Andy McKeown Dalgety Bay SC 17 23 6 15 28 ‑30 ‑45 15 28 19 151 19th Gold 1345 Robbie Wilson Rory Rose Wormit Boating Club 21 17 4 29 11 14 32 ‑37 34 (DNC) 162 20th Gold 1468 Mike Saul John Hobson Yorkshire Dales SC 27 29 19 ‑36 ‑31 25 14 25 9 21 169 21st Gold 1418 Howard Farbrother Louise Hosken QMSC (DNS) 19 24 19 34 28 34 9 3 ‑45 170 22nd Silver 1109 Rob Jones Robin Russell Warsash SC 18 18 31 25 16 17 42 ‑43 ‑46 13 180 23rd Silver 1362 Ben Wilcox Kenneth Laing East Lothian YC 24 16 ‑53 ‑48 24 15 19 18 44 22 182 24th Gold 1017 Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 15 24 20 28 21 26 22 ‑33 26 ‑32 182 25th Gold 1439 Kevin Podger Heather Chipperfield Lymington Town SC ‑44 35 35 8 33 33 12 10 21 ‑43 187 26th Silver 844 Emily Robertson Ewan Rycroft Royal Forth YC 40 30 15 14 ‑42 ‑42 20 39 13 18 189 27th Silver 1467 Paul Ridgway Bronwyn Ridgway Leigh & Lowton SC 25 21 ‑45 30 36 ‑38 30 31 11 7 191 28th Silver 1465 Ben Williamson Richard Brameld Welton SC ‑39 ‑38 33.5 20 37 24 11 38 25 11 199.5 29th Silver 1452 Howard Eeles Chris Bownes Bartley SC 31 (DNF) 25 22 29 20 18 30 ‑40 25 200 30th Silver 1393 Oliver George‑Taylor Nick Zammit RNSA 13 27 23 41 22 19 41 21 ‑54 ‑49 207 31st Gold 1455 John MacKenzie Andy Box Dalgety Bay SC ‑45 25 28 34 30 29 ‑36 27 20 14 207 32nd Gold 1390 Andy Hatch Dan Hawkins QMSC 38 (DNC) 12 23 47 (DNS) 33 28 22 28 231 33rd Bronze 1312 Ben Pickering Dom Mortimer RVYC / Chase SC 28 40 30 24 25 16 28 ‑42 41 ‑42 232 34th Silver 864 Elaine Turner Sijbrand Jongejans WV Braassemereer 33 28 44 37 20 ‑60 7 24 ‑48 44 237 35th Bronze 1181 Bruce Mills Andrea Jarman Warsash SC 29 26 40 33 ‑41 40 25 ‑46 27 20 240 36th Bronze 717 Jonathon Moss Alastair Moppett Bough Beech SC 35 (DNF) 39 42 40 36 ‑56 22 14 23 251 37th Silver 1212 Sam Pickering Tony Cliff Chasewater SC ‑52 31 21 46 8 21 ‑54 50 42 33 252 38th Silver 1140 Robert O'Sullivan Phillip McGlade Monkstown Bay Sailing Club 32 44 22 32 39 34 ‑59 26 ‑50 34 263 39th Gold 1414 Caroline Whitehouse Jason McDonnell Bartley SC 36 33 32 ‑45 35 ‑43 43 34 38 16 267 40th Silver 1363 Ross Ryan K Hinsliiff‑Smith Notts County SC ‑48 34 27 43 ‑45 31 44 40 39 37 295 41st Silver 770 Thomas Barney Broatch James Mathieson Port Dinorwic SC 53 (DNF) 26 ‑65 46 37 21 20 47 55 305 42nd Silver 768 Angus Marshall Imogen Barnett Dalgety Bay SC 37 ‑47 47 40 43 35 23 45 35 ‑63 305 43rd Silver 1117 Matt Toynbee Vasiliki Papapanagiotou Dalgety Bay SC 46 37 48 57 (DNS) (DNS) 47 36 18 26 315 44th Silver 934 David Swift Robert Burgess Warsash SC (DNF) (DNS) 50 50 48 39 16 32 53 40 328 45th Gold 1290 David Brown Rebecca Brown QMSC 16 (DNC) 42 (DNC) 15 DNF 27 DNC 8 DSQ 330 46th Gold 1400 Steve Middleton Chris Rowland Burghfield SC 22 32 36 44 19 (DNF) 31 (DNF) DNC DNC 332 47th Bronze 1007 Nick Daniels Mark Aitken Warsash 34 36 51 ‑66 38 44 48 47 ‑52 36 334 48th Bronze 1060 Pete Pickford Chris Carpenter Thorney Island SC ‑57 42 ‑59 31 54 48 29 55 45 41 345 49th Silver 564 Jacob Ainsworth Kayleigh Roberts South Shields SC (DNF) (DNS) 61 38 32 DNF 39 35 31 35 345 50th Silver 1435 Matthew Sheahan Ellie Sheahan QMSC 30 41 56 58 44 32 35 56 (RET) (DNC) 352 51st Bronze 612 James West Callum McCullough Taurunga Y & Powerboat club 43 43 ‑58 39 50 50 46 ‑53 51 38 360 52nd Bronze 1184 Stuart Williams Joshua Crisp Army Sailing Association 41 45 46 54 ‑56 ‑59 40 49 33 53 361 53rd Silver 1450 Nick Eaves Greg Pace Bartley SC 42 (DNC) 37 16 (DNF) DNS 55 RET 43 29 370 54th Bronze 1101 Simon Baker Chris Hopkins QMSC 47 51 49 52 ‑59 53 50 41 ‑60 46 389 55th Bronze 421 Adrian Neal Tracy Neal Castle Cove SC (DNF) 39 41 55 53 55 57 57 37 ‑61 394 56th Bronze 1252 James Alsop Simon Edwards QMSC (DNF) (DNF) 43 60 58 47 66 44 30 51 399 57th Bronze 1392 Chris Stanton Jules Thorne QMSC (DNF) (DNS) 52 51 51 41 52 48 58 62 415 58th Silver 1129 David Webley Fraser Mulford Wormit Boating Club 49 46 55 ‑69 57 54 49 ‑59 57 48 415 59th Bronze 1228 Andrew Johnson Sarah Humphrey Grafham Water SC (DSQ) (DSQ) 57 35 DNF 46 53 64 56 39 424 60th Silver 1445 Phil Britton Michael Atkinson Dalgety Bay SC (DNF) 50 62 ‑67 49 49 63 51 62 54 440 61st Bronze 1265 Colin Davies Naomi Moran Aberdeen & Stonehaven SC 51 48 54 56 ‑62 (DNS) 60 58 59 58 444 62nd Bronze 1430 Simon Matthews Andy Harris Lancing SC (DNF) (DNS) OCS 49 DNC 45 51 52 49 52 446 63rd Silver 670 Tim Harrison Tor Harrison Notts County SC (DNS) (DNS) 64 47 65 62 61 54 61 47 461 64th Bronze 1287 James Bowman Andrew Gladstone Starcross YC (RET) 49 ‑68 63 55 52 65 63 65 57 469 65th Silver 1342 Max Tosetti Anna Wallin QMSC (DSQ) (DNC) 60 53 52 51 62 DNF 63 60 475 66th Bronze 725 Martin Booth Alan McLean Dalgety Bay SC 56 52 66 62 60 58 ‑67 65 ‑68 59 478 67th Bronze 527 Andy Powell Julian Colls Warsash SC 50 53 67 ‑70 63 56 ‑69 67 64 65 485 68th Bronze 1333 Rob Corfield Tom Dobbs Dell Quay SC 54 (DNC) 69 64 64 57 64 60 ‑71 64 496 69th Bronze 1092 Mark Walford Alan Cooke Grafham Water SC (DNF) (DNS) 65 61 61 DNF 58 62 67 67 515 70th Bronze 503 Peter Tozer Vicky Bartlett Mountbatten SC 55 (DNC) 72 72 66 61 (DNC) DNS 66 56 522 71st Bronze 1064 David Ramsden Petra Ramsden QMSC (DNF) (DNS) 63 59 DNS DNS DNF DNC 55 50 523 72nd Bronze 1328 Steve Peat Sarah Peat Starcross YC (DNF) (DNS) 70 68 DNS DNS 68 61 69 66 550 73rd Bronze 1417 Stephen Wingrove Ashley Wingrove Porthpean SC (RET) (DNC) 71 71 DNF DNS 70 66 70 68 564