This month Sailing Today have shortlisted the best boats, gear, clubs, people and cruises of the year.personal overboard alert system has been nominated in the 'Gear Innovation' section. We would love if you could show your support to this British engineered technology and cast your vote for OLAS. To Vote Click Here Peter Hart, Elite Windsurfing coach, Journalist and Film maker explains how the OLAS system could save your life.



Peter breaks down the technology behind OLAS and shows how it works in a real-life scenario. Click here to watch the Video Interesting articles that caught our eye!

"Safety At Sea - A Sailing Instructors Perspective" from the American Sailing Association

Click to read more





Some great tips on boating safely with your Dog this Summer.

Click to read more Connect with the team...



We will be posting regular updates on the progress of OLAS on our



Message the team...

or message us on Facebook and we will get back to you. It is a forum for discussion and we look forward to hearing from you.



Ask the team?

It is a new technology designed to make you safer at sea, so we want to hear your thoughts, questions and ideas about OLAS.



Email: alertandfind@use.group

Telephone: +44 (0)1798 839300 We will be posting regular updates on the progress of OLAS on our Facebook page along with videos demonstrating OLAS.orand we will get back to you. It is a forum for discussion and we look forward to hearing from you.It is a new technology designed to make you safer at sea, so we want to hear your thoughts, questions and ideas about OLAS.Email:Telephone: About us...

A British engineering and technology company who pioneer personal marine and bicycle lighting. All of our products are designed to excel in the harshest environments in the world.

Learn more



Our Marine Heritage:

Our lighting range has been designed, developed and tested alongside the world's top offshore Race Teams including Volvo Ocean Race Winners Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing and British Vendee Globe sailor Alex Thomson.