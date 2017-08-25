Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis - Day 5
by Andy Robinson today at 9:43 am
18-25 August 2017
The penultimate day of the Gul Fireball Europeans in Lyme Regis was forecast to be light and shifty, so the prospect of getting 3 races in to catch up with the schedule was considered by many to be ambitious. It was possible that Wednesday would prove to be the last day's sailing of the week.
The fleet launched on time and on the race course there was a brief delay as the wind fell below a consistent 5 knots. But in true Lyme fashion the breeze filled in from the South West and in around 8 knots the fleet got away 1st time via a gate start.
The light conditions saw a mix up of the order with the 1st beat of course being key. It was the French boat of Alois Verkest & Jean Robillard who popped out in front and they sailed brilliantly to take the win from David Sayce & Nick Rees in 2nd and Matt Burge & Dan Schieber in 3rd. The race team did a great job or resetting the course after the 1st lap as the wind had shifted left, yet despite this move the wind shifted again and dropped off to leave the final reach a beat for some of the later finishers.
The French were the first non-UK boat to win a race at this championships so their welcome to the podium at the prize giving later that evening was rapturous and it was great to get a true international flavour to the rostrum. As the UK nationals run concurrently with the European Championships, it was the 2nd place boat of David Sayce and Nick Rees who took their second major Nationals prize of the week for their 2nd place.
Race 2 got underway promptly and in building breeze with another gate start. It paid to go early and bang left and the windward mark saw some unusual faces amongst the top boats. It was Burge & Schieber who had another flyer and went on to take the win from popular Husband & Wife team Derian & Andy Scott in 2nd and Paul Cullen & Adam Whitehouse in an excellent 3rd.
The final race of the day got underway in slightly lighter conditions and following disappointing results in the previous 2 races, overnight leaders Tom Gillard & Geoff Edwards showed their class to romp through the fleet and take the win from local pair Allan Tyler & Tim Parsons in 2nd and Chris & John Gill in 3rd.
Later the fleet convened on the event marquee for a packed evening that included a presentation on next year's Worlds in Carnac by the French Association Chairman Jean Robillard, a prize giving for the races, along with a double Otter Brewery sponsored Dork of the Day award and a "Halo" award won by Andy Stewart for being the happiest man in the fleet. Fireball International outgoing Chairman Steve Chesney led an open forum while the catering team prepared a delicious hog roast.
Following that a sail number lottery was held with some incredible prizes from key sponsors Gul and Allen, 2 brand new centreboards courtesy of the UKFA, plus 2 50% sail vouchers and a brand new spinnaker from Hyde that saw the crowd get very excited. The evening entertainment continued with the International "Mr Fireball" game-show containing entrants from the UK, France, Belgium, Kenya and Canada. It was a close run contest and the crowd got right behind them all, but the French Entrant Gael came out on top to be crowned Mr Fireball 2017. All the contestants were hilarious and made the end of the evening fun for everyone in attendance.
The mixed results sees Burge & Schieber in the overall lead with 29 points from Birrell & Townsend in 2nd with 35 and Dobson & Wagstaff 3rd with 39. The forecast for Friday looks un-sailable with no wind expected. If there are no further races then there will be no further discard. It all hangs in the balance and in the lap of the gods. Watch this space!
Results after Day 5:
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|GBR 15123
|
|Matt Burge
|Dan Schieber
|Poole YC
|(BFD)
|8
|2
|4
|7
|3
|1
|4
|29
|2
|GBR 15144
|
|Christian Birrell
|Vyv Townend
|Bough Beech SC
|(BFD)
|5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|10
|8
|35
|3
|GBR 15141
|
|Ian Dobson
|Richard Wagstaff
|Burwain SC
|(BFD)
|1
|14
|3
|1
|10
|5
|5
|39
|4
|GBR 15127
|Allen Bros
|Tom Gillard
|Geoff Edwards
|Sheffield Viking SC
|15
|2
|3
|2
|3
|‑22
|19
|1
|45
|5
|GBR 15147
|Drill it
|Paul Cullen
|Adam Whitehouse
|Weirwood
|9
|(RET)
|G5
|10
|2
|15
|3
|7
|64.9
|6
|GBR 15112
|Capriccio
|David Sayce
|Nick Rees
|Hayling Island SC
|1
|14
|22
|7
|12
|2
|‑25
|9
|67
|7
|FRA 14783
|
|Ludovic Alleaume
|loic Berthelot
|cnepaimboeuf
|21
|‑28
|5
|6
|13
|4
|9
|14
|72
|8
|GBR 15143
|Sleep Terrorist 2
|Dave Wade
|Ben McGrane
|Northampton/Netley
|6
|4
|6
|‑23
|8
|17
|16
|16
|73
|9
|GBR 15122
|Simples
|David Hall
|Paul Constable
|Blackwater SC
|4
|7
|7
|5
|15
|‑30
|17
|23
|78
|10
|GBR 15130
|Hyperdrive
|David Winder
|Ben Rayner
|Hollingworth SC
|10
|10
|12
|26
|10
|9
|‑51
|12
|89
|11
|GBR 15083
|
|Chris Gill
|Jon Gill
|Portishead Y & SC
|22
|3
|10
|9
|11
|33
|‑42
|3
|91
|12
|GBR 14941
|SOUTHPAWS
|Derian Scott
|Andy Scott
|CVLSC
|16
|13
|27
|‑36
|9
|26
|2
|6
|99
|13
|CZE 15131
|
|Milan Cáp
|Filip Procházka
|YC Neratovice
|‑37
|6
|11
|8
|4
|31
|24
|15
|99
|14
|CZE 14551
|Balls to the Wall
|Jiri Paruzek
|Jakub Kosvica
|Jachtklub Lazne Tousen & LS Brno
|17
|9
|9
|13
|24
|6
|36
|‑39
|114
|15
|GBR 15086
|Not so Peculiar
|Allan Tyler
|Tim Parsons
|Lyme Regis SC
|13
|‑33
|31
|14
|33
|8
|21
|2
|122
|16
|GBR 15133
|
|Kevin Hope
|Russell Thorne
|Notts County S.C & Lyme Regis S.C
|11
|11
|30
|11
|‑40
|7
|18
|36
|124
|17
|FRA 14973
|
|Alois Verkest
|Jean Robillard
|Club Voile Centre
|(BFD)
|20
|24
|12
|17
|1
|32
|21
|127
|18
|CZE 15110
|Nanosekunda
|Jaroslav Verner
|Jan Will
|Jacht klub Tousen/TJ lokomotiva Plzen
|20
|29
|16
|24
|6
|‑35
|11
|24
|130
|19
|FRA 15053
|
|Frederick Le Bas
|Ludovic Collin
|YC Carnac/SR Brest
|8
|‑40
|13
|29
|16
|25
|14
|26
|131
|20
|GBR 14928
|Blue Tack
|Anthony Willcocks
|James Willcocks
|Portishead Y & SC
|3
|‑44
|15
|28
|31
|14
|28
|13
|132
|21
|GBR 14870
|
|Matt Foskett
|Simon Foskett
|SHSC
|18
|36
|23
|22
|‑41
|13
|7
|28
|147
|22
|GBR 15073
|
|Alex Taylor
|Tim Saunders
|Budworth SC/Staunton Harold SC
|7
|24
|17
|20
|35
|‑45
|41
|19
|163
|23
|CZE 14827
|Dekuju!
|Petr Koran
|Milan Kvasnik
|YC Neratovice
|32
|21
|20
|27
|19
|12
|39
|‑45
|170
|24
|CZE 15019
|Kriplkara
|Martin Kubovy
|Roman Rocek
|Jachtklub Lazne Tousen/YC Neratovice
|(BFD)
|46
|28
|19
|36
|11
|13
|25
|178
|25
|CZE 15109
|2v1
|Johana Napravnikova Koranova
|Jakub Napravnik
|Neratovice YC / Cesky Yacht Klub
|‑41
|16
|8
|18
|34
|36
|31
|41
|184
|26
|AUS 15113
|The Wonky Donkey
|Ben Schulz
|Jack Fletcher
|Adelaide Sailing Club
|(RET)
|12
|48
|15
|20
|16
|55
|22
|188
|27
|SUI 14799
|
|Adrian Huber
|Ruedi Moser
|RCO & SCoW
|(BFD)
|DNF
|4
|16
|32
|39
|8
|10
|195
|28
|GBR 14791
|Lucille
|Richard Mason
|Steve Chesney
|Hayling Island SC
|12
|18
|26
|43
|‑52
|24
|46
|33
|202
|29
|SUI 14859
|Fuchur
|Christina Haerdi‑Landerer
|Hansueli Bacher
|DSSC & SC Wendelsee
|28
|48
|32
|‑72
|27
|38
|23
|11
|207
|30
|CZE 15108
|Mas Mis
|Milan Snajdr
|Filip Krejza
|TJ Lokomotiva Plzen
|(BFD)
|15
|45
|42
|14
|23
|34
|38
|211
|31
|BEL 15140
|Great @venture
|Bart Meynendonckx
|Francis De Roeck
|Hofstade Sailing Club
|42
|35
|19
|41
|‑57
|19
|15
|43
|214
|32
|GBR 15145
|
|Steve Goacher
|Tom Goacher
|Lymington Town SC
|25
|37
|41
|31
|38
|20
|22
|‑44
|214
|33
|GBR 15107
|
|Richard Cornes
|James Goodfellow
|Hayling Island SC
|36
|17
|37
|34
|29
|‑41
|37
|29
|219
|34
|FRA 14403
|Lapine Up
|Charles Le calvez
|Minet Gael
|Société des régates de Brest
|(BFD)
|43
|29
|48
|48
|34
|4
|17
|223
|35
|GBR 15097
|
|Ben Clegg
|David Pannell
|Brightlingsea SC
|5
|32
|53
|30
|43
|‑70
|40
|27
|230
|36
|GBR 15045
|Norbet
|Christine Slater
|Graham Slater
|Portishead Y & SC & Paignton SC
|24
|19
|44
|32
|26
|42
|45
|‑66
|232
|37
|GBR 15120
|Allen Bros. 2
|Vince Horey
|David Scott
|King George SC & Notts County SC
|14
|(RET)
|21
|17
|RET
|21
|29
|46
|234
|38
|FRA 15001
|Hakina
|Christophe Brigaudeau
|Adrien Humeau
|S R Brest
|19
|‑66
|25
|38
|25
|52
|66
|20
|245
|39
|GBR 15066
|Smiffy
|Mark Maskell
|Nigel Sheppard
|Blackwater SC
|(BFD)
|22
|36
|46
|30
|DSQ
|6
|31
|257
|40
|GBR 15070
|Barbra
|Isaac Marsh
|Oliver Davenport
|Northampton
|38
|55
|38
|21
|23
|59
|‑65
|35
|269
|41
|FRA 14793
|
|Alexandre Avignon
|Jean‑Francois Nouel
|TBA
|26
|‑60
|54
|35
|45
|27
|57
|30
|274
|42
|GBR 14940
|
|Georgia Booth
|Tom Fenemore
|Scailing Dam
|(BFD)
|DNC
|49
|45
|22
|29
|26
|18
|275
|43
|IRL 14938
|
|Niall McGrotty
|Neil Cramer
|Skerries Sailing Club
|51
|49
|‑59
|33
|58
|37
|12
|42
|282
|44
|CZE 14981
|Pussy Magnet Included
|Jan Jedlicka
|Jan Strunc
|Neratovice YC
|35
|34
|39
|40
|44
|51
|49
|‑59
|292
|45
|BEL 14445
|
|Roel Peerlinck
|Sam Peerlinck
|Hofstade Sailing Club
|29
|38
|55
|50
|‑67
|43
|56
|34
|305
|46
|GBR 14903
|
|Mike Jones
|Joseph Joyner
|Lyme Regis SC
|46
|23
|50
|44
|51
|40
|‑58
|55
|309
|47
|CAN 15024
|Pointless
|Joe Jospe
|Tom Egli
|Pointe Claire Yacht Club
|56
|31
|42
|51
|‑66
|47
|48
|40
|315
|48
|GBR 14950
|
|Chris Thorne
|Andrew Stewart
|Lyme Regis SC & Notts County
|44
|45
|33
|‑53
|53
|50
|43
|48
|316
|49
|GBR 14982
|Jammy's Flyer
|Maia Walsh
|Peter Bentley
|Blackwater SC
|43
|27
|63
|‑66
|18
|53
|62
|54
|320
|50
|GBR 14804
|
|Tobias Hamer
|Torie Morley
|Port Dinorwic
|34
|41
|‑72
|52
|59
|54
|30
|51
|321
|51
|GBR 14994
|Licken on both sides
|Pete Badham
|Steve Digby
|Draycote Water SC
|40
|61
|34
|‑62
|50
|32
|53
|53
|323
|52
|GBR 15124
|
|Pete Kyne
|Tom Kyne
|Brightlingsea SC
|2
|(RET)
|18
|25
|21
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|324
|53
|GBR 15075
|Tricks of the Trade
|Andy Willcocks
|Andrea Willcocks
|Portishead Y & SC
|53
|26
|56
|37
|46
|44
|‑67
|63
|325
|54
|FRA 15065
|
|Denis LUCET
|Françoise LUCET
|CV La Flèche
|52
|39
|‑62
|56
|55
|18
|59
|50
|329
|55
|GBR 15103
|Burning Bright
|Keith Walker
|John Piatt
|Hayling Island SC
|(BFD)
|25
|40
|49
|28
|63
|54
|70
|329
|56
|SUI 14960
|Roaring Forties
|Melanie Lederer
|Michael Schäfer
|KSV
|60
|47
|‑78
|57
|62
|28
|35
|47
|336
|57
|SUI 14921
|Fione
|Maja Suter
|Michael Sahli
|YCB
|30
|65
|52
|58
|39
|‑80
|60
|32
|336
|58
|GBR 14798
|Blew Genes
|Lucy Riley
|Tim Riley
|Dubai Offshore SC / Blackwater SC
|27
|42
|71
|75
|37
|56
|44
|‑76
|352
|59
|CZE 14820
|Funky Starfish
|Michaela Struncova
|Michal Skoda
|Neratovice YC
|(BFD)
|30
|46
|39
|69
|65
|47
|62
|358
|60
|GBR 14821
|Sijambo
|Nick Hurst
|Jake Elsbury
|Hayling Island SC
|(BFD)
|54
|35
|74
|54
|48
|33
|60
|358
|61
|GBR 14889
|Millennium Falcon
|Barry Smith
|Jo Line
|Thornbury Sailing Club
|DNE
|56
|47
|55
|49
|49
|27
|‑65
|369
|62
|GBR 14784
|
|Geoff Holden
|Sophie Holden
|Northampton
|45
|53
|51
|63
|68
|66
|‑69
|49
|395
|63
|GBR 14991
|2 Fat Laddies
|Anyt Robinson
|Jon Chetland
|Datchet Water SC / Chew Valley
|54
|(RET)
|57
|60
|72
|77
|20
|56
|396
|64
|SUI 14896
|Gromit
|Richard Scheller
|Linus Eberle
|Segelclub Hallwil
|23
|64
|70
|67
|42
|‑72
|61
|69
|396
|65
|IRL 14691
|Goodness Gracious
|Louise McKenna
|Hermine O'Keefe
|Royal St George
|39
|58
|‑75
|68
|74
|61
|52
|52
|404
|66
|GBR 14792
|Hot Kapir
|Eleanor Craig
|Richard Botting
|Draycote Water SC
|59
|(RET)
|74
|54
|65
|64
|38
|57
|411
|67
|GBR 15080
|Afternoon Delight
|Roger Etherington
|Jo Adams
|Brightlingsea SC
|47
|62
|43
|(RET)
|60
|67
|74
|64
|417
|68
|GBR 15036
|
|Fiona Gray
|David Carroll
|Waldringfield SC
|33
|57
|‑81
|61
|47
|79
|75
|73
|425
|69
|GBR 14388
|
|James Cuxson
|James Neil Arnott
|Newhaven & Seaford SC
|48
|(RET)
|68
|71
|61
|57
|DSQ
|37
|428
|70
|GBR 14883
|
|Rowland Smith
|Jack Parmenter
|Brightlingsea SC
|DNE
|69
|66
|47
|56
|46
|‑70
|67
|437
|71
|GBR 13151
|Old Peculiar
|Daniel Johnson
|Ben Latham
|Errwood Sailing Club
|57
|63
|67
|64
|70
|55
|63
|‑72
|439
|72
|GBR 15111
|Dazed and Confused
|Chris Turner
|Jono Loe
|Hayling Island SC
|58
|50
|61
|65
|‑77
|58
|76
|75
|443
|73
|IRL 14713
|TBA
|Frank Miller
|Ed Butler
|DMYC
|(BFD)
|52
|58
|59
|73
|69
|73
|61
|445
|74
|GBR 14964
|RUMBALL
|Hilary Lancaster
|David Mason
|Weir Wood S C
|61
|(DNC)
|65
|69
|63
|74
|64
|58
|454
|75
|FRA 14702
|Faukon
|Eric Lewandowski
|Anne Lewandowski
|Pléneuf Val André
|49
|70
|60
|‑77
|75
|60
|71
|77
|462
|76
|GBR 14474
|Eleven Parsecs
|Iain Christie
|Tom Vian
|Draycote Water & Hardway SCs
|55
|51
|76
|76
|64
|62
|(DNC)
|DSQ
|470
|77
|GBR 14483
|Electric Eye
|Cameron Moss
|Fraser Earle
|Lyme Regis SC
|50
|59
|DPI
|78
|(RET)
|75
|78
|68
|476
|78
|GBR 15121
|Purple Haze
|Bryan Thompson
|Hugo Knight
|Hayling Island SC
|64
|68
|‑80
|73
|71
|68
|68
|80
|492
|79
|BEL 14898
|
|Hans Orlent
|Jules Orlent
|SRNA
|(BFD)
|73
|69
|RET
|80
|76
|50
|71
|505
|80
|GBR 14872
|Magiic
|Barbara Newson
|Guy Newson
|Pentland Firth YC
|62
|71
|73
|70
|76
|‑78
|77
|78
|507
|81
|FRA 11059
|Zouin
|Denis Hernandez
|Esteban Hernandez
|YCVL
|(BFD)
|67
|77
|79
|78
|73
|72
|74
|520
|82
|BEL 15135
|
|Thomas Vermeiren
|Thomas Van Hassel
|KLYC
|63
|72
|79
|80
|(RET)
|71
|79
|79
|523
|83
|GBR15093
|Bob
|Simon Hextall
|Fiona Hextall
|
|31
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|547
|84
|GBR 14656
|Aqua Speeder
|Simon Benson
|Sophia Benson
|Hayling Island SC
|65
|(RET)
|82
|81
|79
|81
|80
|81
|549
|85
|GBR 15119
|Nifty Fifty
|Zoe King
|Adrian King
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|602
