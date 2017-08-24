Please select your home edition
Perfect conditions as the hosts 'win' the annual Bramble Bank cricket match!

by Graham Nixon today at 9:26 am 24 August 2017
Perfection all round for the Bramble Bank cricket match 2017 © Graham Nixon

It was a case of weather perfect; dry, little wind and a beautiful sunrise as the teams from Hamble's Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club in Cowes met on the newly emerged 'island', the infamous Bramble Bank in the the central Solent, for the annual Bramble Bank cricket match.

So perfect were the conditions that they made up for the need to get out of bed at 05.00 to ensure the RSrnYC team was in the field by low water, scheduled for 06.50.

Mad dogs and Englishmen for the Bramble Bank cricket match 2017 - photo © Graham Nixon
Mad dogs and Englishmen for the Bramble Bank cricket match 2017 - photo © Graham Nixon

If anyone was ever in any doubt, the annual cricket match really is a case of mad dogs and Englishmen on the Brambles.

The high pressure system which brought the fine weather also depressed the tide, resulting in the the largest cricket 'field' seen for many years. The Island SC team batted first, but were eventually bowled out. The Royal Southern batsmen then punished the Islanders with several boundaries - which in this match means someone going for a swim to retrieve the ball.

Caught out... in every sense of the term at the Bramble Bank cricket match 2017 - photo © Graham Nixon
Caught out... in every sense of the term at the Bramble Bank cricket match 2017 - photo © Graham Nixon

By tradition, each club wins in turn each year and then hosts the opposition to breakfast, or tea, depending on the hour. So, as the tide began to reclaim its territory, everyone scrambled back into their RIBs and assorted craft and repaired back to the RSrnYC Clubhouse in Hamble for bacon and eggs.

The final score was 99-70!

An especially early start for this young supporter at the Bramble Bank cricket match 2017 - photo © Graham Nixon
An especially early start for this young supporter at the Bramble Bank cricket match 2017 - photo © Graham Nixon

www.royal-southern.co.uk

Related Articles

Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 18
Shrape Mud fully exposed for the final race For the final (18th) points race of the 2017 season the start was close to low water springs with the Shrape Mud fully exposed and a very strong east going current. Posted on 24 Aug Island Businesses Sonar Regatta round 2
Six Cowes-based businesses continue to battle it out The Island Sailing Club's second Island Businesses Sonar Regatta attracted entries from 6 local businesses on a sunny August evening. Despite an encouraging forecast the wind failed to deliver so only 2 of the 3 scheduled races were completed by dusk. Posted on 21 Aug Island Sailing Club announce new date
For 2018 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay Today the Island Sailing Club (ISC), organisers of "Britain's favourite yacht Race" - the Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay - has announced a new date for the 2018 Race. Posted on 18 Aug Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 17
Good racing for the 44 boats Although only 44 boats turned out for week 17 of the Island Sailing Clubs 18 week Tuesday Evening Series all classes had some good racing. With a WSW wind of 16 to 19 knots and an ebb tide two good beats for each class was the order for the day. Posted on 16 Aug Hamble Classics meets Antigua Classics
A special guest to this year's regatta The Hamble Classics will be welcoming a special guest to this year's regatta over the weekend of September 16-17th. That guest is Jane Coombs, who, together with her late husband Kenny Coombs, created the Antigua Classics Regatta. Posted on 11 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 8
Whooper confirmed as the overall winner Giovanni Belgrano's 38ft Laurent Giles Whooper, which was confirmed yesterday as overall winner among the Black Group yachts, has also been announced as overall Lendy Cowes Week winner. Posted on 5 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep
