60th Anniversary Waldringfield Cadet Week – Overall

by Andrew Nunn today at 8:24 am 18-22 August 2017

After two days of racing, the 16 Cadets racing in Gold Fleet were chasing the brother and sister pairing of Hattie & Mish Collingridge who had won four out of the first five races and had established a commanding lead.

But these were to be the best race results they would achieve and the chasing pack of Bee Harris / Sam Goult and Faye Chatterton / Amelia Mayhew started to close the gap with wins in races 6 & 7 for Bee & Sam on Sunday and in race 8 for Faye & Amelia on the Monday morning. The remaining 2 races on the penultimate day were won by Kate White / Rhona Enkel and Hazel Whittle / Gwen Thorogood, with Bee & Sam scoring three 2nd places in all the races on Monday.This meant that going in to the final day Hattie & Mish held on to their lead by their fingernails by just 1 point from Bee & Sam.

Waldringfield Cadet Week 2017 - photo © Alexis Smith
Waldringfield Cadet Week 2017 - photo © Alexis Smith

The final day began with a flat calm and the fleet waiting for wind to materialise before they could launch. Eventually a light breeze materialised and race officer Richard Woolf set a trapezoid course downriver in a light F1-2 with the flood tide running hard. Hazel & Gwen continued their pace in the light stuff – they led from the start and were never headed, followed by Bee/Sam in 2nd, while Hattie/Mish were back in 7th/8th place. Slowly the brother and sister pairing picked off boats one by one – they needed to catch Bee/Sam!

Waldringfield Cadet Week 2017 - photo © Alexis Smith
Waldringfield Cadet Week 2017 - photo © Alexis Smith

Their final adversary was Hattie's brother Angus crewed by Emila Green – at the time in 3rd place... maybe you would have thought that a kind brother would let his sister through – but no way! Angus covered his sister and would not let her through! But eventually on the final downwind leg Hat & Mish rolled Angus to pass and finish in 3rd. This meant they had won overall on countback with Bee Harris / Sam Goult in 2nd while Faye Chatterton/Amelia Mayhew ended up 3rd.

Waldringfield Cadet Week 2017 - photo © Alexis Smith
Waldringfield Cadet Week 2017 - photo © Alexis Smith

The Cadet Silver Fleet comprised 10 boats - they started racing on day 3 after 2 days of coaching. Matteo Mancini / Jamie Whittle from Fishers Green sailed superbly and won all the 6 races bar one, while Tristan Whittle / Imogen Leigh from the host club and Arthur & Hannah Baker (also from Fishers Green) finished 2nd and 3rd overall. Our thanks to coaches Ed Harris, Willow Bland and Anne-Marie Cooney for bringing on the Silver Fleet's sailing skills massively over the 5 days.

Waldringfield Cadet Week 2017 - photo © Alexis Smith
Waldringfield Cadet Week 2017 - photo © Alexis Smith

The 12-strong Laser Radial Fleet turned out to be a 2-horse race between Jamie Harris and Daisy Collingridge who dominated the top 2 places in races 6 to 11. However Daisy's absence from day 1 meant she was always going to have to carry a DNC which meant Jamie emerged victorious at the end. Harry Chatterton sailed consistently throughout to achieve 3rd overall, only missing out on 2nd place on countback.

This was the 60th annual Waldringfield Cadet Week and the mix of competitive sailing and on-shore activities is still as good as it has ever been, with raft building, a massive treasure hunt, a rounders match, and the obligatory parents' cocktail party all adding to the fun. The prizegiving on Tuesday afternoon concluded with a (rather messy) tea party for all the competitors with a celebration 60th Anniversary Cake. Prizes were given out by guests Anne Mossman and John Palmer who had both competed in the first ever Cadet Week in 1957.

Waldringfield Cadet Week 2017 - photo © Alexis Smith
Waldringfield Cadet Week 2017 - photo © Alexis Smith

Our thanks to the event sponsors Gill, Harken and local chandlery Seamark Nunn, plus Anglia Factors who provided some fantastic prizes for the event. We are hugely grateful for their support.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11Pts
Cadet Gold Fleet
1st9877Hattie CollingridgeMish Collingridge111212‑824‑6317
2nd9985Bettine HarrisSam Goult2(OCS)‑121211422217
3rd10001Faye ChattertonAmelia Mayhew3(OCS)3343315‑7530
4th8553Angus CollingridgeEmilia Green422‑10546‑975439
5th9983Hazel WhittleArthur/Gwen Thorogood8845‑148‑13361144
6th10007Kate WhiteRhona Enkel64‑11476‑126141149
7th10012Lia FletcherOlivia Gowland53583‑927‑108849
8th9994Lucie NunnElouise Mayhew125‑13795458‑14762
9th9876Anna WoottonImogen Mayhew(DNC)7(OCS)6810710991278
10th9305Connor LineToby Bush76611613913‑1511‑1682
11th999Daisy NunnLucy Rains11(OCS)912127‑1414133990
12th10003Katie LloydAlex Enkel9108‑1513‑1551211121494
13th9321Bea GreenAnnabel Whittle(RET)9713‑16161583151096
14th9369Ethan DaveyOscar Bush(RET)1210141014‑161512136106
15th9982Charlotte LeighEmilia Mayhew/Elodie1011(RET)9111111‑16141613106
16th9156Jamie GoodheadFraser Whitmore1313(RET)(RET)15121011161015115
Cadet ‑ Silver Fleet
1st9026Matteo ManciniJamie Whittle1111‑21     5
2nd8852Tristan WhittleImogen Leigh34241(RET)     14
3rd8910Arthur BakerHannah Baker423‑632     14
4th9179Marc AtkinsonOllie Jennings/Hetty2‑54254     17
5th9633Ben WhitmoreTom Whitmore5353‑63     19
6th9034Ines GreenRosie V‑666545     26
Cadet ‑ Coached Silver Fleet
1st9161Natalie D'EnnoAnna Walker11312‑42    10
2nd9576Ed FlethcerArchie Magnus2‑322113    11
3rd9032Libby BushBea Walker321‑4324    15
4th9574Annabelle ElliotElla Spear‑4443431    19
Laser Radial
1st201395Jamie Harris 222‑32222‑51116
2nd210220Daisy Collingridge (DNC)(DNC)DNC1111112223
3rd173487Harry Chatterton 111233(RET)444‑523
4th118118Archie Goodhead 33354576‑8‑9440
5th207301Claudia Mancini 645457‑9566‑848
6th200854Alex Bell‑Jones 45477‑1067910‑1159
7th176817Katie Spark 5669688‑11‑1111362
8th197668Archie Penn (DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC44335765
9th822Alex Eaton 77(RET)68‑1110877969
10th147142Ben Warington (DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC631023UFD76
11th162834Ellie Wooton (DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC959108686
12th122Luke Minchin 88(RET)89‑12111212121090
