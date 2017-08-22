60th Anniversary Waldringfield Cadet Week – Overall

After two days of racing, the 16 Cadets racing in Gold Fleet were chasing the brother and sister pairing of Hattie & Mish Collingridge who had won four out of the first five races and had established a commanding lead.

But these were to be the best race results they would achieve and the chasing pack of Bee Harris / Sam Goult and Faye Chatterton / Amelia Mayhew started to close the gap with wins in races 6 & 7 for Bee & Sam on Sunday and in race 8 for Faye & Amelia on the Monday morning. The remaining 2 races on the penultimate day were won by Kate White / Rhona Enkel and Hazel Whittle / Gwen Thorogood, with Bee & Sam scoring three 2nd places in all the races on Monday.This meant that going in to the final day Hattie & Mish held on to their lead by their fingernails by just 1 point from Bee & Sam.

The final day began with a flat calm and the fleet waiting for wind to materialise before they could launch. Eventually a light breeze materialised and race officer Richard Woolf set a trapezoid course downriver in a light F1-2 with the flood tide running hard. Hazel & Gwen continued their pace in the light stuff – they led from the start and were never headed, followed by Bee/Sam in 2nd, while Hattie/Mish were back in 7th/8th place. Slowly the brother and sister pairing picked off boats one by one – they needed to catch Bee/Sam!

Their final adversary was Hattie's brother Angus crewed by Emila Green – at the time in 3rd place... maybe you would have thought that a kind brother would let his sister through – but no way! Angus covered his sister and would not let her through! But eventually on the final downwind leg Hat & Mish rolled Angus to pass and finish in 3rd. This meant they had won overall on countback with Bee Harris / Sam Goult in 2nd while Faye Chatterton/Amelia Mayhew ended up 3rd.

The Cadet Silver Fleet comprised 10 boats - they started racing on day 3 after 2 days of coaching. Matteo Mancini / Jamie Whittle from Fishers Green sailed superbly and won all the 6 races bar one, while Tristan Whittle / Imogen Leigh from the host club and Arthur & Hannah Baker (also from Fishers Green) finished 2nd and 3rd overall. Our thanks to coaches Ed Harris, Willow Bland and Anne-Marie Cooney for bringing on the Silver Fleet's sailing skills massively over the 5 days.

The 12-strong Laser Radial Fleet turned out to be a 2-horse race between Jamie Harris and Daisy Collingridge who dominated the top 2 places in races 6 to 11. However Daisy's absence from day 1 meant she was always going to have to carry a DNC which meant Jamie emerged victorious at the end. Harry Chatterton sailed consistently throughout to achieve 3rd overall, only missing out on 2nd place on countback.

This was the 60th annual Waldringfield Cadet Week and the mix of competitive sailing and on-shore activities is still as good as it has ever been, with raft building, a massive treasure hunt, a rounders match, and the obligatory parents' cocktail party all adding to the fun. The prizegiving on Tuesday afternoon concluded with a (rather messy) tea party for all the competitors with a celebration 60th Anniversary Cake. Prizes were given out by guests Anne Mossman and John Palmer who had both competed in the first ever Cadet Week in 1957.

Our thanks to the event sponsors Gill, Harken and local chandlery Seamark Nunn, plus Anglia Factors who provided some fantastic prizes for the event. We are hugely grateful for their support.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 Pts Cadet Gold Fleet 1st 9877 Hattie Collingridge Mish Collingridge 1 1 1 2 1 2 ‑8 2 4 ‑6 3 17 2nd 9985 Bettine Harris Sam Goult 2 (OCS) ‑12 1 2 1 1 4 2 2 2 17 3rd 10001 Faye Chatterton Amelia Mayhew 3 (OCS) 3 3 4 3 3 1 5 ‑7 5 30 4th 8553 Angus Collingridge Emilia Green 4 2 2 ‑10 5 4 6 ‑9 7 5 4 39 5th 9983 Hazel Whittle Arthur/Gwen Thorogood 8 8 4 5 ‑14 8 ‑13 3 6 1 1 44 6th 10007 Kate White Rhona Enkel 6 4 ‑11 4 7 6 ‑12 6 1 4 11 49 7th 10012 Lia Fletcher Olivia Gowland 5 3 5 8 3 ‑9 2 7 ‑10 8 8 49 8th 9994 Lucie Nunn Elouise Mayhew 12 5 ‑13 7 9 5 4 5 8 ‑14 7 62 9th 9876 Anna Wootton Imogen Mayhew (DNC) 7 (OCS) 6 8 10 7 10 9 9 12 78 10th 9305 Connor Line Toby Bush 7 6 6 11 6 13 9 13 ‑15 11 ‑16 82 11th 999 Daisy Nunn Lucy Rains 11 (OCS) 9 12 12 7 ‑14 14 13 3 9 90 12th 10003 Katie Lloyd Alex Enkel 9 10 8 ‑15 13 ‑15 5 12 11 12 14 94 13th 9321 Bea Green Annabel Whittle (RET) 9 7 13 ‑16 16 15 8 3 15 10 96 14th 9369 Ethan Davey Oscar Bush (RET) 12 10 14 10 14 ‑16 15 12 13 6 106 15th 9982 Charlotte Leigh Emilia Mayhew/Elodie 10 11 (RET) 9 11 11 11 ‑16 14 16 13 106 16th 9156 Jamie Goodhead Fraser Whitmore 13 13 (RET) (RET) 15 12 10 11 16 10 15 115 Cadet ‑ Silver Fleet 1st 9026 Matteo Mancini Jamie Whittle 1 1 1 1 ‑2 1 5 2nd 8852 Tristan Whittle Imogen Leigh 3 4 2 4 1 (RET) 14 3rd 8910 Arthur Baker Hannah Baker 4 2 3 ‑6 3 2 14 4th 9179 Marc Atkinson Ollie Jennings/Hetty 2 ‑5 4 2 5 4 17 5th 9633 Ben Whitmore Tom Whitmore 5 3 5 3 ‑6 3 19 6th 9034 Ines Green Rosie V ‑6 6 6 5 4 5 26 Cadet ‑ Coached Silver Fleet 1st 9161 Natalie D'Enno Anna Walker 1 1 3 1 2 ‑4 2 10 2nd 9576 Ed Flethcer Archie Magnus 2 ‑3 2 2 1 1 3 11 3rd 9032 Libby Bush Bea Walker 3 2 1 ‑4 3 2 4 15 4th 9574 Annabelle Elliot Ella Spear ‑4 4 4 3 4 3 1 19 Laser Radial 1st 201395 Jamie Harris 2 2 2 ‑3 2 2 2 2 ‑5 1 1 16 2nd 210220 Daisy Collingridge (DNC) (DNC) DNC 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 23 3rd 173487 Harry Chatterton 1 1 1 2 3 3 (RET) 4 4 4 ‑5 23 4th 118118 Archie Goodhead 3 3 3 5 4 5 7 6 ‑8 ‑9 4 40 5th 207301 Claudia Mancini 6 4 5 4 5 7 ‑9 5 6 6 ‑8 48 6th 200854 Alex Bell‑Jones 4 5 4 7 7 ‑10 6 7 9 10 ‑11 59 7th 176817 Katie Spark 5 6 6 9 6 8 8 ‑11 ‑11 11 3 62 8th 197668 Archie Penn (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 4 4 3 3 5 7 65 9th 822 Alex Eaton 7 7 (RET) 6 8 ‑11 10 8 7 7 9 69 10th 147142 Ben Warington (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 6 3 10 2 3 UFD 76 11th 162834 Ellie Wooton (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 9 5 9 10 8 6 86 12th 122 Luke Minchin 8 8 (RET) 8 9 ‑12 11 12 12 12 10 90