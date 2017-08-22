60th Anniversary Waldringfield Cadet Week – Overall
by Andrew Nunn today at 8:24 am
18-22 August 2017
After two days of racing, the 16 Cadets racing in Gold Fleet were chasing the brother and sister pairing of Hattie & Mish Collingridge who had won four out of the first five races and had established a commanding lead.
But these were to be the best race results they would achieve and the chasing pack of Bee Harris / Sam Goult and Faye Chatterton / Amelia Mayhew started to close the gap with wins in races 6 & 7 for Bee & Sam on Sunday and in race 8 for Faye & Amelia on the Monday morning. The remaining 2 races on the penultimate day were won by Kate White / Rhona Enkel and Hazel Whittle / Gwen Thorogood, with Bee & Sam scoring three 2nd places in all the races on Monday.This meant that going in to the final day Hattie & Mish held on to their lead by their fingernails by just 1 point from Bee & Sam.
The final day began with a flat calm and the fleet waiting for wind to materialise before they could launch. Eventually a light breeze materialised and race officer Richard Woolf set a trapezoid course downriver in a light F1-2 with the flood tide running hard. Hazel & Gwen continued their pace in the light stuff – they led from the start and were never headed, followed by Bee/Sam in 2nd, while Hattie/Mish were back in 7th/8th place. Slowly the brother and sister pairing picked off boats one by one – they needed to catch Bee/Sam!
Their final adversary was Hattie's brother Angus crewed by Emila Green – at the time in 3rd place... maybe you would have thought that a kind brother would let his sister through – but no way! Angus covered his sister and would not let her through! But eventually on the final downwind leg Hat & Mish rolled Angus to pass and finish in 3rd. This meant they had won overall on countback with Bee Harris / Sam Goult in 2nd while Faye Chatterton/Amelia Mayhew ended up 3rd.
The Cadet Silver Fleet comprised 10 boats - they started racing on day 3 after 2 days of coaching. Matteo Mancini / Jamie Whittle from Fishers Green sailed superbly and won all the 6 races bar one, while Tristan Whittle / Imogen Leigh from the host club and Arthur & Hannah Baker (also from Fishers Green) finished 2nd and 3rd overall. Our thanks to coaches Ed Harris, Willow Bland and Anne-Marie Cooney for bringing on the Silver Fleet's sailing skills massively over the 5 days.
The 12-strong Laser Radial Fleet turned out to be a 2-horse race between Jamie Harris and Daisy Collingridge who dominated the top 2 places in races 6 to 11. However Daisy's absence from day 1 meant she was always going to have to carry a DNC which meant Jamie emerged victorious at the end. Harry Chatterton sailed consistently throughout to achieve 3rd overall, only missing out on 2nd place on countback.
This was the 60th annual Waldringfield Cadet Week and the mix of competitive sailing and on-shore activities is still as good as it has ever been, with raft building, a massive treasure hunt, a rounders match, and the obligatory parents' cocktail party all adding to the fun. The prizegiving on Tuesday afternoon concluded with a (rather messy) tea party for all the competitors with a celebration 60th Anniversary Cake. Prizes were given out by guests Anne Mossman and John Palmer who had both competed in the first ever Cadet Week in 1957.
Our thanks to the event sponsors Gill, Harken and local chandlery Seamark Nunn, plus Anglia Factors who provided some fantastic prizes for the event. We are hugely grateful for their support.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|Pts
|Cadet Gold Fleet
|1st
|9877
|Hattie Collingridge
|Mish Collingridge
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|‑8
|2
|4
|‑6
|3
|17
|2nd
|9985
|Bettine Harris
|Sam Goult
|2
|(OCS)
|‑12
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|17
|3rd
|10001
|Faye Chatterton
|Amelia Mayhew
|3
|(OCS)
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|‑7
|5
|30
|4th
|8553
|Angus Collingridge
|Emilia Green
|4
|2
|2
|‑10
|5
|4
|6
|‑9
|7
|5
|4
|39
|5th
|9983
|Hazel Whittle
|Arthur/Gwen Thorogood
|8
|8
|4
|5
|‑14
|8
|‑13
|3
|6
|1
|1
|44
|6th
|10007
|Kate White
|Rhona Enkel
|6
|4
|‑11
|4
|7
|6
|‑12
|6
|1
|4
|11
|49
|7th
|10012
|Lia Fletcher
|Olivia Gowland
|5
|3
|5
|8
|3
|‑9
|2
|7
|‑10
|8
|8
|49
|8th
|9994
|Lucie Nunn
|Elouise Mayhew
|12
|5
|‑13
|7
|9
|5
|4
|5
|8
|‑14
|7
|62
|9th
|9876
|Anna Wootton
|Imogen Mayhew
|(DNC)
|7
|(OCS)
|6
|8
|10
|7
|10
|9
|9
|12
|78
|10th
|9305
|Connor Line
|Toby Bush
|7
|6
|6
|11
|6
|13
|9
|13
|‑15
|11
|‑16
|82
|11th
|999
|Daisy Nunn
|Lucy Rains
|11
|(OCS)
|9
|12
|12
|7
|‑14
|14
|13
|3
|9
|90
|12th
|10003
|Katie Lloyd
|Alex Enkel
|9
|10
|8
|‑15
|13
|‑15
|5
|12
|11
|12
|14
|94
|13th
|9321
|Bea Green
|Annabel Whittle
|(RET)
|9
|7
|13
|‑16
|16
|15
|8
|3
|15
|10
|96
|14th
|9369
|Ethan Davey
|Oscar Bush
|(RET)
|12
|10
|14
|10
|14
|‑16
|15
|12
|13
|6
|106
|15th
|9982
|Charlotte Leigh
|Emilia Mayhew/Elodie
|10
|11
|(RET)
|9
|11
|11
|11
|‑16
|14
|16
|13
|106
|16th
|9156
|Jamie Goodhead
|Fraser Whitmore
|13
|13
|(RET)
|(RET)
|15
|12
|10
|11
|16
|10
|15
|115
|Cadet ‑ Silver Fleet
|1st
|9026
|Matteo Mancini
|Jamie Whittle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|‑2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|5
|2nd
|8852
|Tristan Whittle
|Imogen Leigh
|3
|4
|2
|4
|1
|(RET)
|
|
|
|
|
|14
|3rd
|8910
|Arthur Baker
|Hannah Baker
|4
|2
|3
|‑6
|3
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|14
|4th
|9179
|Marc Atkinson
|Ollie Jennings/Hetty
|2
|‑5
|4
|2
|5
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|17
|5th
|9633
|Ben Whitmore
|Tom Whitmore
|5
|3
|5
|3
|‑6
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|19
|6th
|9034
|Ines Green
|Rosie V
|‑6
|6
|6
|5
|4
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|26
|Cadet ‑ Coached Silver Fleet
|1st
|9161
|Natalie D'Enno
|Anna Walker
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|‑4
|2
|
|
|
|
|10
|2nd
|9576
|Ed Flethcer
|Archie Magnus
|2
|‑3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|11
|3rd
|9032
|Libby Bush
|Bea Walker
|3
|2
|1
|‑4
|3
|2
|4
|
|
|
|
|15
|4th
|9574
|Annabelle Elliot
|Ella Spear
|‑4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|19
|Laser Radial
|1st
|201395
|Jamie Harris
|
|2
|2
|2
|‑3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|‑5
|1
|1
|16
|2nd
|210220
|Daisy Collingridge
|
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|23
|3rd
|173487
|Harry Chatterton
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|(RET)
|4
|4
|4
|‑5
|23
|4th
|118118
|Archie Goodhead
|
|3
|3
|3
|5
|4
|5
|7
|6
|‑8
|‑9
|4
|40
|5th
|207301
|Claudia Mancini
|
|6
|4
|5
|4
|5
|7
|‑9
|5
|6
|6
|‑8
|48
|6th
|200854
|Alex Bell‑Jones
|
|4
|5
|4
|7
|7
|‑10
|6
|7
|9
|10
|‑11
|59
|7th
|176817
|Katie Spark
|
|5
|6
|6
|9
|6
|8
|8
|‑11
|‑11
|11
|3
|62
|8th
|197668
|Archie Penn
|
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|7
|65
|9th
|822
|Alex Eaton
|
|7
|7
|(RET)
|6
|8
|‑11
|10
|8
|7
|7
|9
|69
|10th
|147142
|Ben Warington
|
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|6
|3
|10
|2
|3
|UFD
|76
|11th
|162834
|Ellie Wooton
|
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|9
|5
|9
|10
|8
|6
|86
|12th
|122
|Luke Minchin
|
|8
|8
|(RET)
|8
|9
|‑12
|11
|12
|12
|12
|10
|90
