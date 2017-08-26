A Class Catamaran World Championship at Sopot, Poland - Day 4
19-26 August 2017
And the merry-go-round of the Polish weather continues. Thursday brought light winds and sun. But the winds were within the proscribed class minimum of 5 knots, so the boats headed out to their allocated sailing zones.
Stevie Brewin needed a couple more top 3 finishes to consolidate his title challenge. Snapping at his heels was the Kiwi Dave Shaw, only 4 points behind, so putting things between Dave and himself would be rather useful. However, another battle, that between Tymuk Bendyk and Kuba Suroweic, the two local heroes, was intensifying. Their overnight standings were Kuba led Tymuk by a mere 3 points, so these lads had all to play for.
The first race got underway with Tymuk winning the pin end but, alas, it was a general recall. The fleet reassembled and the black flag was flown to stop it happening again. This time Darren Bundock won the pin and pulled ahead nicely. The fleet headed off to the left, with a small contingent, usually ones with a bad start, chose the right side.
At the bottom mark on lap one, it was the GBR sailor Adam May who was leading, just ahead of Stevie and Kuba. Bundy was further down the fleet, his title challenge having faded in yesterdays high speed action. The wind was very marginal for foiling. But those who dared, and got it right, made good gains downwind. If they misjudged it, big losses were the penalties.
At the end, it was Tymuk who finished first, the Polish head of the event, Jasek Noetzel came second, Bundy in third. Stevie in 4th with Kuba back in 5th. It was going to plan so far for Stevie and Tymuk.
Race 3 turned out to be an extraordinary race. One of those things that you only occasionally get at large events. The main fleet stayed left after the start, and usually, only the ones who get blanketed, or get other bad deals would choose right in such conditions. However, half way up the first beat, the right side suddenly turned good. USA sailor Bruce Mahoney was the first to realise and made the most of it.
By the top mark, nearly all of the right side sailors reached the mark first, by some margin, leaving the rest of the pack to pick up the pieces. It was as though the whole fleet had been reversed. In the end, only Stevie managed to claw his way back, using some canny foiling downwind to finish 5 seconds behind Bruce. Bundy, the current champion Mischa Heemskerk, and a whole host of other 'A' cat big names were at the back of the fleet, scoring 44, 46 etc. Much to the huge amusement of the lower guys who relished the day they beat an Americas cup skipper at his own game. Kuba managed to get to 10th, but Tymuk had a total mare of a race, finishing 47th.
Race 3 took place after an hour or so of floating about waiting for the promised wind increase. Finally it arrived. The fleet set off again, but this time, it was Stevie, Mischa and Manuel Calavia, the Spanish Champion, who pulled so fat ahead that it looked like a separate race. Stevie scored his 4th bullet on the line, beating Manuel by a boat length. Mischa, using his new low wind drag reduction technique of trapezing off the leeward hull, basically lying alongside it towards the front in order to pull as much of the boat out of the water as possible. However. Should a gust come, he'd look rather stupid as he'd pull the boat on top of him. But it didn't, and he came across the line about 3 minutes later for a 3rd.
Stevie Brewin is proving to be the World's best 'A' cat sailor, managing to cope with all the conditions that the Sopot venue can throw at him. Friday should see him be crowned World Champion for the third time. In fact, with discards coming into play, he looks to have already got it in the bag.
The two Poles are so evenly matched, it's too hard to call as to who could sneak the silver. Theirs will be the battle to watch today. But, it's forecast to blow again, so don't exclude the laconic Kiwi Dave as an outsider, should one of the other two drop something.
Results after Day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F5
|F6
|F7
|F8
|Pts
|1
|AUS 4 (62)
|Steven Brewin
|KCC KORNELL CAT CLUB
|1
|1
|3
|‑5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|13
|2
|POL 15 (2)
|Tymoteusz Bendyk
|UKS NAVIGO
|5
|3
|2
|1
|12
|1
|‑47
|5
|29
|3
|POL 41 (51)
|Jakub Surowiec
|UKS NAVIGO
|2
|3
|2
|2
|‑11
|5
|10
|7
|31
|4
|NZL 270 (59)
|Dave Shaw
|NELSON YACHT CLUB
|8
|2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|17
|‑23
|39
|5
|AUS 88 (108)
|Darren Bundock
|MHYC
|1
|1
|9
|7
|10
|3
|‑44
|16
|47
|6
|POL 1 (19)
|Jacek Noetzel
|UKS NAVIGO
|7
|4
|6
|3
|5
|2
|21
|‑29
|48
|7
|POL 17 (26)
|Maciej Zarnowski
|UKS NAVIGO
|5
|8
|3
|3
|rdg
|8
|‑33
|6
|50
|8
|USA 311 (146)
|Bruce Mahoney
|HOUSTON YACHT CLUB
|9
|6
|8
|5
|18
|‑26
|1
|9
|56
|9
|NED 7 (25)
|Mischa Heemskerk
|WSU DE BRASSEM
|2
|29
|4
|6
|16
|10
|‑42
|3
|70
|10
|ESP 11 (23)
|Manuel Calavia
|REAL CLUB MARITIMO BARCELONA
|3
|(ocs)
|1
|1
|3
|6
|55
|2
|71
|11
|ESP 74 (33)
|Abdon Ibanez
|R.C.N. VALENCIA
|13
|14
|5
|6
|15
|13
|6
|‑25
|72
|12
|NED 75 (86)
|Coen De Koning
|WSU HOORN
|4
|4
|11
|8
|7
|(dpi)
|dpi
|dpi
|83
|13
|AUS 308 (103)
|Andrew Landenberger
|BIG RIVER SAILING CLUB
|7
|7
|7
|‑27
|20
|27
|7
|10
|85
|14
|DEN 1 (10)
|Thomas Paasch
|
|8
|10
|6
|10
|4
|‑32
|27
|28
|93
|15
|ESP 32 (147)
|Anton Paz Blanco
|CN VILAGARCIA
|11
|5
|8
|9
|14
|15
|31
|‑39
|93
|16
|GRE 7 (49)
|Konstantinos Trigonis
|NAUTICAL CLUB OF THESSALONIKI
|10
|11
|17
|12
|8
|11
|‑51
|24
|93
|17
|GER 76 (11)
|Helmut Stumhofer
|SEGELCLUB CHEMING SCC
|13
|14
|9
|11
|‑23
|19
|16
|11
|93
|18
|AUS 25 (40)
|Stephen Brayshaw
|MCCRAE Y.C.
|4
|6
|7
|4
|6
|29
|‑54
|40
|96
|19
|SUI 1 (20)
|Sandro Caviezel
|YACHT CLUB ASCORA
|3
|2
|5
|4
|31
|‑48
|35
|19
|99
|20
|POL 111 (6)
|Michal Korneszczuk
|YACHT CLUB GDANSK
|12
|13
|11
|17
|27
|‑43
|9
|18
|107
|21
|GBR 57 (18)
|Adam May
|WEYMOUT
PORTLAND NATIONAL SAILING ACADEMY
|6
|10
|13
|13
|9
|16
|43
|‑52
|110
|22
|FRA 2 (50)
|Emmanuel Dode
|SR VANNES
|dpi
|dpi
|12
|14
|19
|18
|‑50
|22
|110
|23
|NED 95 (67)
|Roeland Wentholt
|HELLECAT
|9
|11
|14
|22
|17
|‑36
|25
|13
|111
|24
|GER 14 (69)
|Bob Baier
|SCFF
|12
|7
|13
|18
|21
|21
|34
|‑41
|126
|25
|SWE 22 (122)
|Pontus Johnsson
|YSTAC SS
|30
|‑34
|15
|19
|34
|12
|11
|8
|129
|26
|SUI 87 (57)
|Nils Palmieri
|CLUB NAUTIQUE MORATEL CULLY
|22
|21
|26
|18
|‑53
|31
|8
|12
|138
|27
|DEN 77 (46)
|Tom Bojland
|SKS
|18
|18
|24
|12
|26
|‑42
|13
|33
|144
|28
|POL 31 (68)
|Robert Graczyk
|MKZ MIKOLAJKI
|6
|12
|33
|8
|(dpi)
|30
|36
|21
|146
|29
|POL 7 (56)
|Marcin Kaminski
|UKS NAVIGO
|19
|12
|23
|20
|24
|33
|18
|‑47
|149
|30
|USA 320 (7)
|Bailey White
|LAKE LANIER SAILING CLUB
|21
|25
|18
|20
|(dnf)
|9
|26
|31
|150
|31
|AUS 1015 (53)
|Stuart Scott
|SAFETY BEACH
|22
|17
|16
|15
|‑42
|37
|3
|42
|152
|32
|POL 11 (52)
|Marcin Badzio
|UKS NAVIGO
|17
|19
|34
|25
|30
|23
|‑61
|4
|152
|33
|AUT 96 (27)
|Michael Modlhammer
|SEEHAMMER SEGEL CLUB SSC
|16
|13
|38
|30
|(dnc)
|22
|5
|30
|154
|34
|ESP 141 (32)
|Jan Heuninck
|REAL CLUB MARITIMO BARCELONA
|23
|(dnf)
|27
|33
|37
|14
|4
|17
|155
|35
|ESP 92 (71)
|Gustavo Doreste Blanco
|R.C.M BARCELONA
|dpi
|dpi
|17
|16
|32
|24
|28
|‑38
|159
|36
|SUI 96 (28)
|Daniel Caviezel
|YCAS
|(dnf)
|24
|14
|17
|13
|46
|19
|27
|160
|37
|SUI 10 (138)
|Luc Du Bois
|CN MORGES
|14
|(ocs)
|16
|10
|22
|47
|40
|20
|169
|38
|AUS 51 (9)
|Paul Larsen
|WPNSA
|15
|8
|10
|14
|44
|‑61
|38
|43
|172
|39
|ESP 52 (48)
|Jose Antonio Lopez Becerra
|CLUB MARITIM BARCELONA
|14
|19
|19
|16
|(dnc)
|17
|41
|48
|174
|40
|FRA 7 (104)
|Jean‑Louis Le Coq
|SOCIETE NAUTIQUE GRAN DU ROI PORT CAMARQUE
|34
|31
|29
|29
|‑47
|28
|12
|15
|178
|41
|AUS 31 (80)
|Scott Anderson
|GOSFORD SAILING CLUB
|18
|15
|12
|19
|36
|51
|(ocs)
|35
|186
|42
|AUS 998 (70)
|Zac Heuchmer
|RICHMOND RIVER SAILING CLUB
|11
|9
|22
|24
|28
|45
|52
|‑55
|191
|43
|DEN 13 (14)
|Lars Schroder
|EREDERICIA
|17
|15
|20
|23
|25
|‑56
|49
|46
|195
|44
|POL 2 (117)
|Marek Zebrowski
|UKS NAVIGO
|27
|27
|21
|21
|‑39
|39
|29
|37
|201
|45
|ARG 666 (132)
|Ian Rodger
|CUBA
|20
|20
|19
|13
|38
|‑50
|48
|44
|202
|46
|GER 85 (93)
|Guido Schulte
|MSV WISMAR / SAIL LOLLIPOPRV E.V.
|26
|26
|37
|25
|‑41
|34
|20
|34
|202
|47
|NED 28 (43)
|Pieterjan Dwarshuis
|W.V. FLEVO
|16
|23
|15
|15
|33
|49
|‑53
|53
|204
|48
|BEL 54 (75)
|Philippe Muyzers
|GENVAL YACHT CLUB
|32
|26
|22
|26
|‑52
|35
|23
|45
|209
|49
|SUI 65 (13)
|Charles Bueche
|BT
|27
|27
|28
|32
|40
|‑41
|24
|36
|214
|50
|ESP 75 (38)
|Toni Ballester Martinavarro
|RCN DE VALENCIA
|21
|25
|21
|22
|51
|38
|‑57
|dpi
|217
|51
|GER 3 (130)
|Matthias Dietz
|SLRV
|25
|21
|26
|dnf
|(dnc)
|25
|32
|26
|219
|52
|ITA 27 (143)
|Gianluigi Ugolini
|COMPAGNIZ DELLZ VELLZ DI ROMA
|(dnf)
|5
|10
|9
|48
|40
|58
|56
|226
|53
|ITA 5 (73)
|Luigi Camisotti
|
|24
|28
|23
|24
|43
|‑58
|39
|50
|231
|54
|POL 3 (124)
|Jaroslaw Betkowski
|RJKP POZNAN
|24
|28
|25
|28
|dpi
|44
|37
|(ocs)
|243
|55
|GER 5 (30)
|Klaus Raab
|SCFF
|15
|24
|31
|41
|(dnc)
|53
|30
|51
|245
|56
|DEN 20 (96)
|Peter Boldsen
|KBL
|25
|18
|20
|23
|49
|55
|56
|‑58
|246
|57
|GER 37 (144)
|Johannes Kemler
|LSL
|31
|30
|31
|28
|(dnf)
|60
|14
|60
|254
|58
|POL 58 (4)
|Marcin Rymer
|UKS NAVIGO
|19
|22
|24
|31
|dpi
|57
|60
|(dnc)
|255
|59
|ITA 109 (31)
|Willy Pozder
|UNIVELA SAILING
|26
|22
|55
|29
|54
|‑59
|22
|49
|257
|60
|ESP 123 (127)
|Santiago Estevez Alonso
|CENTRO GALEGO DE VELO
|28
|31
|30
|27
|(dnc)
|52
|45
|57
|270
|61
|SWE 59 (109)
|Alberto Farnesi
|LOFTAHAMMERS BATSALLSKAP
|30
|dpi
|18
|(dnf)
|46
|62
|46
|59
|284
|62
|ESP 21 (3)
|Gonzalo Redondo
|CLUB NAUTICO VILAGARCIA
|23
|20
|43
|36
|(dnc)
|54
|59
|54
|289
|63
|SWE 91 (115)
|Wigerstedt Harald
|BKSS
|32
|16
|36
|21
|(ret)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|300
|64
|ARG 21 (8)
|Sergio Mehl
|AGUILA
|dnf
|dnf
|dpi
|11
|45
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|324
|65
|POL 12 (120)
|Tymoteusz Cierzan
|UKS NAVIGO
|‑36
|35
|35
|36
|13
|1
|2
|1
|123
|66
|FRA 483 (47)
|Antoine Riet
|CN APYS DROVAIS
|38
|‑50
|27
|32
|11
|3
|5
|14
|130
|67
|GER 57 (84)
|Martin Bach
|MSV WISMAR
|35
|‑38
|32
|34
|4
|15
|16
|7
|143
|68
|GER 111 (126)
|Richter‑Alten Henrik
|STS S
|(dnf)
|42
|33
|34
|12
|22
|8
|11
|162
|69
|FRA 300 (54)
|Laurent Stephany
|CN PAUL VATIME
|40
|36
|‑42
|37
|dpi
|21
|11
|5
|165
|70
|SWE 111 (116)
|Wigerstedt Lars
|BKSS
|38
|41
|29
|(dnf)
|15
|13
|15
|17
|168
|71
|DEN 17 (34)
|Frank Lavrsen
|KALØVIG SEJLKLUB
|‑43
|36
|37
|26
|8
|25
|18
|23
|173
|72
|GER 51 (123)
|Niklas Lange
|SVMG
|37
|32
|30
|(dnf)
|10
|bfd
|1
|2
|174
|73
|CZE 1 (77)
|Vladislav Ptasnik
|ALT F20T
|31
|23
|40
|‑43
|dpi
|26
|24
|27
|179
|74
|POL 9 (61)
|Bartlomiej Walencik
|UKS NAVIGO
|(dnf)
|dnf
|41
|35
|1
|9
|19
|12
|181
|75
|POL 101 (5)
|Andrzej Senkus
|UKS NAVIGO
|45
|44
|54
|(dnf)
|7
|8
|20
|3
|181
|76
|SWE 9 (119)
|Mikael Adlers
|LOFTAHAMMERS BATSALLSKAP
|41
|(dsq)
|28
|30
|14
|20
|28
|20
|181
|77
|GER 15 (99)
|Katrin Brunner
|BSF
|(dnf)
|43
|58
|46
|26
|2
|6
|6
|187
|78
|GER 10 (88)
|Jorg Horn
|
|34
|35
|(dnf)
|35
|dnc
|14
|3
|9
|192
|79
|POL 18 (140)
|Jakub Sobala
|UKS NAVIGO
|51
|50
|47
|(dnc)
|18
|6
|17
|10
|199
|80
|GER 86 (42)
|Aleksander Zylka
|SC HUMME
|39
|‑49
|39
|39
|17
|23
|32
|16
|205
|81
|GER 20 (113)
|Florian Hennig
|SLRU
|(dnf)
|39
|46
|42
|dnc
|5
|4
|8
|206
|82
|POL 100 (63)
|Karol Kwiatkowski
|UKS NAVIGO
|35
|33
|34
|31
|dpi
|33
|‑38
|31
|206
|83
|NED 111 (22)
|David Van Aart
|ZV NORDVIJK
|33
|(dnf)
|50
|39
|5
|34
|14
|37
|212
|84
|GER 75 (72)
|Knop Joern
|BSV
|29
|37
|‑47
|40
|dpi
|32
|40
|22
|212
|85
|POL 32 (102)
|Kacper Wysocki
|YK STAL GDYNIA
|45
|48
|(dnf)
|dnf
|23
|7
|13
|13
|213
|86
|GER 9 (29)
|Klaus Rocholl
|LYC
|46
|30
|32
|38
|(dnc)
|11
|33
|30
|220
|87
|SUI 56 (129)
|Bruno Biedermann
|RCS
|42
|34
|39
|(dnc)
|dnc
|18
|22
|15
|232
|88
|FRA 117 (97)
|Loic Dony
|SN MADINE
|28
|45
|(dnf)
|dnc
|dnc
|4
|10
|28
|241
|89
|GER 58 (39)
|Peter Rubener
|SLRV
|‑53
|52
|44
|37
|24
|39
|25
|21
|242
|90
|ITA 86 (83)
|Michele Patelli
|
|40
|46
|25
|(dnf)
|21
|29
|34
|48
|243
|91
|ARG 14 (137)
|Sergio Armesto
|YCA
|‑52
|33
|43
|42
|dpi
|42
|29
|36
|256
|92
|GER 40 (41)
|Manfred Syrowy
|YCN
|37
|dpi
|‑52
|45
|16
|43
|39
|46
|264
|93
|ITA 162 (94)
|Daniel Pascucci
|UNIVELA CAMPIONE
|44
|47
|40
|38
|(dnc)
|19
|37
|39
|264
|94
|SUI 61 (35)
|Jean‑Yves Delaite
|PRANGIS
|39
|42
|53
|44
|(dnc)
|38
|26
|24
|266
|95
|POL 5 (21)
|Wojciech Bendyk
|UKS NAVIGO
|47
|52
|49
|(dnf)
|dpi
|36
|12
|38
|269
|96
|GBR 15 (81)
|Struan Wallace
|TBYC
|(dnf)
|53
|36
|43
|31
|49
|35
|26
|273
|97
|POL 19 (145)
|Anna Switajska
|UKS NAVIGO SOPOT
|46
|‑51
|49
|45
|28
|24
|36
|50
|278
|98
|SWE 1 (118)
|Goran Marstrom
|
|50
|dpi
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnc
|10
|23
|25
|280
|99
|GBR 333 (89)
|Gian‑Giacomo Salina Amorini
|STOKES BAY SAILING CLUB
|49
|49
|(dnf)
|dnc
|27
|28
|30
|40
|287
|100
|USA 127 (55)
|Paul Kaub
|MORSE LAKE SAILING
|47
|51
|57
|48
|(dnc)
|27
|31
|32
|293
|101
|FRA 150 (76)
|Pascal Tetard
|C U BORDEAUX
|(dnf)
|40
|44
|44
|dnc
|bfd
|27
|18
|297
|102
|POL 71 (139)
|Seweryn Krajewski
|UKS NAVIGO
|48
|39
|45
|41
|22
|(dnf)
|dnc
|41
|298
|103
|SUI 250 (87)
|Robin Maeder
|
|36
|29
|59
|(dnf)
|dnf
|35
|44
|34
|299
|104
|GER 55 (74)
|Florian Sommer
|SGU
|42
|44
|61
|47
|(dnc)
|31
|41
|35
|301
|105
|AUS 27 (37)
|William Michie
|
|49
|48
|38
|(dnf)
|dnc
|16
|49
|44
|306
|106
|AUT 132 (135)
|Joey Grassle
|SVR‑SEGELN
|43
|37
|45
|40
|(dnc)
|40
|53
|49
|307
|107
|GER 34 (111)
|Jan Kreutzmann
|YACHT CLUB NIEDERSACHSEN YCN
|(dnf)
|dnf
|51
|dnf
|dnc
|17
|21
|29
|308
|108
|AUT 104 (134)
|Simon Grassle
|SVR‑SEGELN
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnc
|30
|7
|19
|310
|109
|POL 21 (82)
|Ewa Górska
|UKS NAVIGO
|44
|46
|(dpi)
|dnf
|30
|41
|42
|43
|310
|110
|GER 2 (58)
|Georg Reutter
|TURO UND SPORTVEREIN HERRSCHING
|(dnf)
|dnf
|48
|dnf
|dnc
|bfd
|9
|4
|313
|111
|AUS 95 (66)
|Robert Griffits
|LAKE MACQUARIE YACHT CLUB
|51
|47
|(dnf)
|dnc
|dnc
|12
|46
|33
|315
|112
|SUI 88 (44)
|Yves Theuninck
|CLUB NAUTIQUE PULLY CNP
|(dnf)
|dnf
|60
|33
|25
|45
|43
|45
|315
|113
|ESP 48 (98)
|Oscar Quirante Munoz
|REAL CLUB MARITIMO DE BARCELONA
|29
|41
|35
|rdg
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|326
|114
|ARG 4 (131)
|Gabriel Berberian
|CUBA
|(dnf)
|dnf
|56
|7
|dnc
|44
|50
|51
|334
|115
|DEN 111 (17)
|Marten Kohlenberg
|SYC
|(dnf)
|dnc
|41
|46
|33
|47
|52
|54
|337
|116
|ITA 777 (142)
|Marco Puppo
|C.N.UGO COSTAGUTA
|50
|55
|(dnf)
|47
|34
|dsq
|47
|56
|351
|117
|GER 38 (90)
|Thorsten Lorenz
|BSV
|41
|45
|(dnf)
|dnc
|dnc
|46
|45
|53
|356
|118
|SUI 60 (133)
|Francois Delaite
|YACHT CLUB GENEVE
|(dnf)
|43
|46
|dnf
|20
|ret
|dnc
|dnc
|359
|119
|POL 131 (64)
|Jaroslaw Kibiersza
|UKS NAVIGO
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnc
|dnf
|dpi
|37
|51
|47
|365
|120
|GER 537 (100)
|Georg Merkl
|WASSERSPORTGEMEINSCHAFT RANGAU E.V; BA152
|48
|54
|50
|(dnf)
|dnc
|dnf
|dnc
|42
|380
|121
|NED 1 (91)
|Pieter Saarberg
|HELLECAT
|(ret)
|38
|42
|dnf
|dnc
|ret
|dnc
|ret
|392
|122
|GER 43 (101)
|Jens Krauss
|SEGELWEREIN BIBLIS
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnc
|dnc
|48
|48
|52
|402
|123
|ESP 7 (141)
|Micky Todd
|CAR MURCIA
|33
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|409
|124
|GER 117 (78)
|Peter Kadau
|YCSB
|dpi
|(dnc)
|dnf
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|54
|55
|419
|125
|GER 6 (24)
|Rainer Bohrer
|TSV UTTING
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|440
