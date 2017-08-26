A Class Catamaran World Championship at Sopot, Poland - Day 4

by Gordon Upton today at 8:09 am

And the merry-go-round of the Polish weather continues. Thursday brought light winds and sun. But the winds were within the proscribed class minimum of 5 knots, so the boats headed out to their allocated sailing zones.

Stevie Brewin needed a couple more top 3 finishes to consolidate his title challenge. Snapping at his heels was the Kiwi Dave Shaw, only 4 points behind, so putting things between Dave and himself would be rather useful. However, another battle, that between Tymuk Bendyk and Kuba Suroweic, the two local heroes, was intensifying. Their overnight standings were Kuba led Tymuk by a mere 3 points, so these lads had all to play for.

The first race got underway with Tymuk winning the pin end but, alas, it was a general recall. The fleet reassembled and the black flag was flown to stop it happening again. This time Darren Bundock won the pin and pulled ahead nicely. The fleet headed off to the left, with a small contingent, usually ones with a bad start, chose the right side.

At the bottom mark on lap one, it was the GBR sailor Adam May who was leading, just ahead of Stevie and Kuba. Bundy was further down the fleet, his title challenge having faded in yesterdays high speed action. The wind was very marginal for foiling. But those who dared, and got it right, made good gains downwind. If they misjudged it, big losses were the penalties.

At the end, it was Tymuk who finished first, the Polish head of the event, Jasek Noetzel came second, Bundy in third. Stevie in 4th with Kuba back in 5th. It was going to plan so far for Stevie and Tymuk.

Race 3 turned out to be an extraordinary race. One of those things that you only occasionally get at large events. The main fleet stayed left after the start, and usually, only the ones who get blanketed, or get other bad deals would choose right in such conditions. However, half way up the first beat, the right side suddenly turned good. USA sailor Bruce Mahoney was the first to realise and made the most of it.

By the top mark, nearly all of the right side sailors reached the mark first, by some margin, leaving the rest of the pack to pick up the pieces. It was as though the whole fleet had been reversed. In the end, only Stevie managed to claw his way back, using some canny foiling downwind to finish 5 seconds behind Bruce. Bundy, the current champion Mischa Heemskerk, and a whole host of other 'A' cat big names were at the back of the fleet, scoring 44, 46 etc. Much to the huge amusement of the lower guys who relished the day they beat an Americas cup skipper at his own game. Kuba managed to get to 10th, but Tymuk had a total mare of a race, finishing 47th.

Race 3 took place after an hour or so of floating about waiting for the promised wind increase. Finally it arrived. The fleet set off again, but this time, it was Stevie, Mischa and Manuel Calavia, the Spanish Champion, who pulled so fat ahead that it looked like a separate race. Stevie scored his 4th bullet on the line, beating Manuel by a boat length. Mischa, using his new low wind drag reduction technique of trapezing off the leeward hull, basically lying alongside it towards the front in order to pull as much of the boat out of the water as possible. However. Should a gust come, he'd look rather stupid as he'd pull the boat on top of him. But it didn't, and he came across the line about 3 minutes later for a 3rd.

Stevie Brewin is proving to be the World's best 'A' cat sailor, managing to cope with all the conditions that the Sopot venue can throw at him. Friday should see him be crowned World Champion for the third time. In fact, with discards coming into play, he looks to have already got it in the bag.

The two Poles are so evenly matched, it's too hard to call as to who could sneak the silver. Theirs will be the battle to watch today. But, it's forecast to blow again, so don't exclude the laconic Kiwi Dave as an outsider, should one of the other two drop something.

Results after Day 4:

Pos Sail No Helm Club Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F5 F6 F7 F8 Pts 1 AUS 4 (62) Steven Brewin KCC KORNELL CAT CLUB 1 1 3 ‑5 1 4 2 1 13 2 POL 15 (2) Tymoteusz Bendyk UKS NAVIGO 5 3 2 1 12 1 ‑47 5 29 3 POL 41 (51) Jakub Surowiec UKS NAVIGO 2 3 2 2 ‑11 5 10 7 31 4 NZL 270 (59) Dave Shaw NELSON YACHT CLUB 8 2 1 2 2 7 17 ‑23 39 5 AUS 88 (108) Darren Bundock MHYC 1 1 9 7 10 3 ‑44 16 47 6 POL 1 (19) Jacek Noetzel UKS NAVIGO 7 4 6 3 5 2 21 ‑29 48 7 POL 17 (26) Maciej Zarnowski UKS NAVIGO 5 8 3 3 rdg 8 ‑33 6 50 8 USA 311 (146) Bruce Mahoney HOUSTON YACHT CLUB 9 6 8 5 18 ‑26 1 9 56 9 NED 7 (25) Mischa Heemskerk WSU DE BRASSEM 2 29 4 6 16 10 ‑42 3 70 10 ESP 11 (23) Manuel Calavia REAL CLUB MARITIMO BARCELONA 3 (ocs) 1 1 3 6 55 2 71 11 ESP 74 (33) Abdon Ibanez R.C.N. VALENCIA 13 14 5 6 15 13 6 ‑25 72 12 NED 75 (86) Coen De Koning WSU HOORN 4 4 11 8 7 (dpi) dpi dpi 83 13 AUS 308 (103) Andrew Landenberger BIG RIVER SAILING CLUB 7 7 7 ‑27 20 27 7 10 85 14 DEN 1 (10) Thomas Paasch 8 10 6 10 4 ‑32 27 28 93 15 ESP 32 (147) Anton Paz Blanco CN VILAGARCIA 11 5 8 9 14 15 31 ‑39 93 16 GRE 7 (49) Konstantinos Trigonis NAUTICAL CLUB OF THESSALONIKI 10 11 17 12 8 11 ‑51 24 93 17 GER 76 (11) Helmut Stumhofer SEGELCLUB CHEMING SCC 13 14 9 11 ‑23 19 16 11 93 18 AUS 25 (40) Stephen Brayshaw MCCRAE Y.C. 4 6 7 4 6 29 ‑54 40 96 19 SUI 1 (20) Sandro Caviezel YACHT CLUB ASCORA 3 2 5 4 31 ‑48 35 19 99 20 POL 111 (6) Michal Korneszczuk YACHT CLUB GDANSK 12 13 11 17 27 ‑43 9 18 107 21 GBR 57 (18) Adam May WEYMOUT PORTLAND NATIONAL SAILING ACADEMY 6 10 13 13 9 16 43 ‑52 110 22 FRA 2 (50) Emmanuel Dode SR VANNES dpi dpi 12 14 19 18 ‑50 22 110 23 NED 95 (67) Roeland Wentholt HELLECAT 9 11 14 22 17 ‑36 25 13 111 24 GER 14 (69) Bob Baier SCFF 12 7 13 18 21 21 34 ‑41 126 25 SWE 22 (122) Pontus Johnsson YSTAC SS 30 ‑34 15 19 34 12 11 8 129 26 SUI 87 (57) Nils Palmieri CLUB NAUTIQUE MORATEL CULLY 22 21 26 18 ‑53 31 8 12 138 27 DEN 77 (46) Tom Bojland SKS 18 18 24 12 26 ‑42 13 33 144 28 POL 31 (68) Robert Graczyk MKZ MIKOLAJKI 6 12 33 8 (dpi) 30 36 21 146 29 POL 7 (56) Marcin Kaminski UKS NAVIGO 19 12 23 20 24 33 18 ‑47 149 30 USA 320 (7) Bailey White LAKE LANIER SAILING CLUB 21 25 18 20 (dnf) 9 26 31 150 31 AUS 1015 (53) Stuart Scott SAFETY BEACH 22 17 16 15 ‑42 37 3 42 152 32 POL 11 (52) Marcin Badzio UKS NAVIGO 17 19 34 25 30 23 ‑61 4 152 33 AUT 96 (27) Michael Modlhammer SEEHAMMER SEGEL CLUB SSC 16 13 38 30 (dnc) 22 5 30 154 34 ESP 141 (32) Jan Heuninck REAL CLUB MARITIMO BARCELONA 23 (dnf) 27 33 37 14 4 17 155 35 ESP 92 (71) Gustavo Doreste Blanco R.C.M BARCELONA dpi dpi 17 16 32 24 28 ‑38 159 36 SUI 96 (28) Daniel Caviezel YCAS (dnf) 24 14 17 13 46 19 27 160 37 SUI 10 (138) Luc Du Bois CN MORGES 14 (ocs) 16 10 22 47 40 20 169 38 AUS 51 (9) Paul Larsen WPNSA 15 8 10 14 44 ‑61 38 43 172 39 ESP 52 (48) Jose Antonio Lopez Becerra CLUB MARITIM BARCELONA 14 19 19 16 (dnc) 17 41 48 174 40 FRA 7 (104) Jean‑Louis Le Coq SOCIETE NAUTIQUE GRAN DU ROI PORT CAMARQUE 34 31 29 29 ‑47 28 12 15 178 41 AUS 31 (80) Scott Anderson GOSFORD SAILING CLUB 18 15 12 19 36 51 (ocs) 35 186 42 AUS 998 (70) Zac Heuchmer RICHMOND RIVER SAILING CLUB 11 9 22 24 28 45 52 ‑55 191 43 DEN 13 (14) Lars Schroder EREDERICIA 17 15 20 23 25 ‑56 49 46 195 44 POL 2 (117) Marek Zebrowski UKS NAVIGO 27 27 21 21 ‑39 39 29 37 201 45 ARG 666 (132) Ian Rodger CUBA 20 20 19 13 38 ‑50 48 44 202 46 GER 85 (93) Guido Schulte MSV WISMAR / SAIL LOLLIPOPRV E.V. 26 26 37 25 ‑41 34 20 34 202 47 NED 28 (43) Pieterjan Dwarshuis W.V. FLEVO 16 23 15 15 33 49 ‑53 53 204 48 BEL 54 (75) Philippe Muyzers GENVAL YACHT CLUB 32 26 22 26 ‑52 35 23 45 209 49 SUI 65 (13) Charles Bueche BT 27 27 28 32 40 ‑41 24 36 214 50 ESP 75 (38) Toni Ballester Martinavarro RCN DE VALENCIA 21 25 21 22 51 38 ‑57 dpi 217 51 GER 3 (130) Matthias Dietz SLRV 25 21 26 dnf (dnc) 25 32 26 219 52 ITA 27 (143) Gianluigi Ugolini COMPAGNIZ DELLZ VELLZ DI ROMA (dnf) 5 10 9 48 40 58 56 226 53 ITA 5 (73) Luigi Camisotti 24 28 23 24 43 ‑58 39 50 231 54 POL 3 (124) Jaroslaw Betkowski RJKP POZNAN 24 28 25 28 dpi 44 37 (ocs) 243 55 GER 5 (30) Klaus Raab SCFF 15 24 31 41 (dnc) 53 30 51 245 56 DEN 20 (96) Peter Boldsen KBL 25 18 20 23 49 55 56 ‑58 246 57 GER 37 (144) Johannes Kemler LSL 31 30 31 28 (dnf) 60 14 60 254 58 POL 58 (4) Marcin Rymer UKS NAVIGO 19 22 24 31 dpi 57 60 (dnc) 255 59 ITA 109 (31) Willy Pozder UNIVELA SAILING 26 22 55 29 54 ‑59 22 49 257 60 ESP 123 (127) Santiago Estevez Alonso CENTRO GALEGO DE VELO 28 31 30 27 (dnc) 52 45 57 270 61 SWE 59 (109) Alberto Farnesi LOFTAHAMMERS BATSALLSKAP 30 dpi 18 (dnf) 46 62 46 59 284 62 ESP 21 (3) Gonzalo Redondo CLUB NAUTICO VILAGARCIA 23 20 43 36 (dnc) 54 59 54 289 63 SWE 91 (115) Wigerstedt Harald BKSS 32 16 36 21 (ret) dnc dnc dnc 300 64 ARG 21 (8) Sergio Mehl AGUILA dnf dnf dpi 11 45 (dnc) dnc dnc 324 65 POL 12 (120) Tymoteusz Cierzan UKS NAVIGO ‑36 35 35 36 13 1 2 1 123 66 FRA 483 (47) Antoine Riet CN APYS DROVAIS 38 ‑50 27 32 11 3 5 14 130 67 GER 57 (84) Martin Bach MSV WISMAR 35 ‑38 32 34 4 15 16 7 143 68 GER 111 (126) Richter‑Alten Henrik STS S (dnf) 42 33 34 12 22 8 11 162 69 FRA 300 (54) Laurent Stephany CN PAUL VATIME 40 36 ‑42 37 dpi 21 11 5 165 70 SWE 111 (116) Wigerstedt Lars BKSS 38 41 29 (dnf) 15 13 15 17 168 71 DEN 17 (34) Frank Lavrsen KALØVIG SEJLKLUB ‑43 36 37 26 8 25 18 23 173 72 GER 51 (123) Niklas Lange SVMG 37 32 30 (dnf) 10 bfd 1 2 174 73 CZE 1 (77) Vladislav Ptasnik ALT F20T 31 23 40 ‑43 dpi 26 24 27 179 74 POL 9 (61) Bartlomiej Walencik UKS NAVIGO (dnf) dnf 41 35 1 9 19 12 181 75 POL 101 (5) Andrzej Senkus UKS NAVIGO 45 44 54 (dnf) 7 8 20 3 181 76 SWE 9 (119) Mikael Adlers LOFTAHAMMERS BATSALLSKAP 41 (dsq) 28 30 14 20 28 20 181 77 GER 15 (99) Katrin Brunner BSF (dnf) 43 58 46 26 2 6 6 187 78 GER 10 (88) Jorg Horn 34 35 (dnf) 35 dnc 14 3 9 192 79 POL 18 (140) Jakub Sobala UKS NAVIGO 51 50 47 (dnc) 18 6 17 10 199 80 GER 86 (42) Aleksander Zylka SC HUMME 39 ‑49 39 39 17 23 32 16 205 81 GER 20 (113) Florian Hennig SLRU (dnf) 39 46 42 dnc 5 4 8 206 82 POL 100 (63) Karol Kwiatkowski UKS NAVIGO 35 33 34 31 dpi 33 ‑38 31 206 83 NED 111 (22) David Van Aart ZV NORDVIJK 33 (dnf) 50 39 5 34 14 37 212 84 GER 75 (72) Knop Joern BSV 29 37 ‑47 40 dpi 32 40 22 212 85 POL 32 (102) Kacper Wysocki YK STAL GDYNIA 45 48 (dnf) dnf 23 7 13 13 213 86 GER 9 (29) Klaus Rocholl LYC 46 30 32 38 (dnc) 11 33 30 220 87 SUI 56 (129) Bruno Biedermann RCS 42 34 39 (dnc) dnc 18 22 15 232 88 FRA 117 (97) Loic Dony SN MADINE 28 45 (dnf) dnc dnc 4 10 28 241 89 GER 58 (39) Peter Rubener SLRV ‑53 52 44 37 24 39 25 21 242 90 ITA 86 (83) Michele Patelli 40 46 25 (dnf) 21 29 34 48 243 91 ARG 14 (137) Sergio Armesto YCA ‑52 33 43 42 dpi 42 29 36 256 92 GER 40 (41) Manfred Syrowy YCN 37 dpi ‑52 45 16 43 39 46 264 93 ITA 162 (94) Daniel Pascucci UNIVELA CAMPIONE 44 47 40 38 (dnc) 19 37 39 264 94 SUI 61 (35) Jean‑Yves Delaite PRANGIS 39 42 53 44 (dnc) 38 26 24 266 95 POL 5 (21) Wojciech Bendyk UKS NAVIGO 47 52 49 (dnf) dpi 36 12 38 269 96 GBR 15 (81) Struan Wallace TBYC (dnf) 53 36 43 31 49 35 26 273 97 POL 19 (145) Anna Switajska UKS NAVIGO SOPOT 46 ‑51 49 45 28 24 36 50 278 98 SWE 1 (118) Goran Marstrom 50 dpi (dnf) dnf dnc 10 23 25 280 99 GBR 333 (89) Gian‑Giacomo Salina Amorini STOKES BAY SAILING CLUB 49 49 (dnf) dnc 27 28 30 40 287 100 USA 127 (55) Paul Kaub MORSE LAKE SAILING 47 51 57 48 (dnc) 27 31 32 293 101 FRA 150 (76) Pascal Tetard C U BORDEAUX (dnf) 40 44 44 dnc bfd 27 18 297 102 POL 71 (139) Seweryn Krajewski UKS NAVIGO 48 39 45 41 22 (dnf) dnc 41 298 103 SUI 250 (87) Robin Maeder 36 29 59 (dnf) dnf 35 44 34 299 104 GER 55 (74) Florian Sommer SGU 42 44 61 47 (dnc) 31 41 35 301 105 AUS 27 (37) William Michie 49 48 38 (dnf) dnc 16 49 44 306 106 AUT 132 (135) Joey Grassle SVR‑SEGELN 43 37 45 40 (dnc) 40 53 49 307 107 GER 34 (111) Jan Kreutzmann YACHT CLUB NIEDERSACHSEN YCN (dnf) dnf 51 dnf dnc 17 21 29 308 108 AUT 104 (134) Simon Grassle SVR‑SEGELN (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnc 30 7 19 310 109 POL 21 (82) Ewa Górska UKS NAVIGO 44 46 (dpi) dnf 30 41 42 43 310 110 GER 2 (58) Georg Reutter TURO UND SPORTVEREIN HERRSCHING (dnf) dnf 48 dnf dnc bfd 9 4 313 111 AUS 95 (66) Robert Griffits LAKE MACQUARIE YACHT CLUB 51 47 (dnf) dnc dnc 12 46 33 315 112 SUI 88 (44) Yves Theuninck CLUB NAUTIQUE PULLY CNP (dnf) dnf 60 33 25 45 43 45 315 113 ESP 48 (98) Oscar Quirante Munoz REAL CLUB MARITIMO DE BARCELONA 29 41 35 rdg (dnc) dnc dnc dnc 326 114 ARG 4 (131) Gabriel Berberian CUBA (dnf) dnf 56 7 dnc 44 50 51 334 115 DEN 111 (17) Marten Kohlenberg SYC (dnf) dnc 41 46 33 47 52 54 337 116 ITA 777 (142) Marco Puppo C.N.UGO COSTAGUTA 50 55 (dnf) 47 34 dsq 47 56 351 117 GER 38 (90) Thorsten Lorenz BSV 41 45 (dnf) dnc dnc 46 45 53 356 118 SUI 60 (133) Francois Delaite YACHT CLUB GENEVE (dnf) 43 46 dnf 20 ret dnc dnc 359 119 POL 131 (64) Jaroslaw Kibiersza UKS NAVIGO (dnf) dnf dnc dnf dpi 37 51 47 365 120 GER 537 (100) Georg Merkl WASSERSPORTGEMEINSCHAFT RANGAU E.V; BA152 48 54 50 (dnf) dnc dnf dnc 42 380 121 NED 1 (91) Pieter Saarberg HELLECAT (ret) 38 42 dnf dnc ret dnc ret 392 122 GER 43 (101) Jens Krauss SEGELWEREIN BIBLIS (dnf) dnf dnf dnc dnc 48 48 52 402 123 ESP 7 (141) Micky Todd CAR MURCIA 33 (dnf) dnf dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc 409 124 GER 117 (78) Peter Kadau YCSB dpi (dnc) dnf dnc dnc dnc 54 55 419 125 GER 6 (24) Rainer Bohrer TSV UTTING (dnf) dnf dnf dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc 440

