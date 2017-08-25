Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Waterproof Notebook Lined
Waterproof Notebook Lined
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Chichester Harbour Race Week 2017 - Day 4

by Robert Macdonald today at 10:52 pm 21-25 August 2017

The sunshine and breeze played their part today. The wind arrived early and settled in at around 245-260 and 10-12 knots. The start for Series A was near Lowles buoy and Pilsey Sands, which made for a tactical battle for all fleets with a windward mark set near Stocker.

The tide held the fleets back off the start line but each fleet had a different view as to which was the favoured side of the beat. In reality both sides could work depending on how hard you pushed them. The racing continued to be very tight in the RS200 and RS400 fleets, but the closest battle was with the Int Moths, where the result was decided on the last tack, with Mike Lennon coming out ahead of Ricky Tagg. In the fast handicap fleet it was a good day for the Merlin Rockets whom lead their class home. A second win for Andy Gould in his Musto Skiff leaves a RS800 Chris Feibush and Anna Wells with a the target of a bullet tomorrow to snatch the event from him. In the Finns a new winner Jonathan Tweedle (Oxford SC) has prevented challengers Neil Robinson and Richard Sharpe from overtaking leader Matthew Walker, but there is only one point separating each of them.

We have a number of tied fleets, so let's hope we can get some racing in tomorrow and settle the battles on the water rather than count back.

For once, the forecast wind strength materialised and a steady 10-12 knots gave all fleets on Series B a good race today. There was even some sunshine to encourage the sailors to believe that this was, in fact, August. After some early oscillations the wind settled and a starboard hand course was set on 230. Another sequence of clean starts (bar the occasional individual over-enthusiasm) saw the fleets away on time. The strong flood running across the course gave the sailors a difficult time finding the best way up the beat but the leaders were familiar faces from the top of the results sheets. William Birchall (Parkstone YC) consolidated his lead in the Lasers with another win but Simon Radford (Bosham SC) is only one point behind.

Martin Brooks and Neil Wilson (Thorney Island SC) took another win in the Medium Handicap 2 Man and cannot now be beaten. All to sail for at the top of the singlehanded Medium Handicap tomorrow, with the RS Aero 5 of Sammy Isaacs-Johnson (Maidenhead SC), winner today, on equal points with the Aero 7 of Paul Wright-Anderson (Island Barn SC). Martyn Jones (Dell Quay SC) took another win in the Laser Radials while Georgia Robertson (Mengeham Rytrhe SC) looks to have wrapped up the Laser 4.7. It's very tight at the top of the large Solo fleet with Guy Mayger (Felpham SC), Richard Catchpole (Leigh and Lowton SC) and Nick Bonner (Hayling Island SC) within a point of each other. Phoebe Peters and Freddy Wood took another win in the hot Feva fleet, and look favourites to win the week at the moment.

On Series C another steady westerly wind gave close racing in both classes where 3 races were run. The dual continues in the Teras between Jakey Wood and Ollie Peters who each had wins today and similar close racing for 3rd place where Madeline Bilbrough and Libby Thompson are on equal points! The Optimist fleet is being hard fought where the top 5 are within a few boat lengths in each race, however Rosie Thompson and Benjamin Ripley are continuing to race closely with Rosie just ahead having two wins today against Ben's one win. All to play for tomorrow to decide the final placings!

The final days racing for the small Elite fleet has resulted with another win for No 67 Ossie on the first race, securing an overall win for Ossie Stewart, Tom and Mitch Stewart.

Tomorrow's forecast does not promise strong winds, but hopefully enough to enable the last day's racing to take place.

Results and more information at chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Chichester Harbour Race Week day 3
A classic day's racing for all classes Series A had a classic day's racing today with two races held for all classes. The wind remained steady between 250-270 at around 12-15knts which made for some great racing. Posted on 23 Aug Chichester Harbour Race Week day 2
Wind fills in to give the fleet some racing A light easterly breeze greeted competitors launching for Tuesday's race. However, as the fleets gathered in the starting area the breeze faded forcing a postponement and fears that Monday's long wait for a final abandonment would be repeated. Posted on 22 Aug Chichester Harbour Race Week day 1
A frustrating start due to lack of wind A frustrating start to the week for the 450 competitors who have entered Race Week, as a lack of wind prevented any racing being started. Posted on 21 Aug 505 UK Nationals at Hayling Island
USA triumph once again on UK waters Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed the 505 fleet at the 505 UK Open National Championship 2017 - a glamorous club, hosting a prestigious class! The UK 505 class were very happy to welcome travelling boats from Australia, USA and France. Posted on 18 Aug Southern England's biggest dinghy regatta
Countdown to Chichester Harbour Race Week 2017 In a little over a week's time southern England's biggest dinghy regatta, Chichester Harbour Race Week, will be under way. Traditionally, at least half of the entrants sign up at host club Hayling Island SC on the eve of the event. Posted on 12 Aug National 18 Championship at Hayling Island
50 Shades takes the title in star studded event Hayling Island Sailing Club played host to over 70 sailors at the 2017 National 18 Championships in a week dominated by strong winds. Posted on 1 Aug Zhik RS Elite Nationals at Hayling Island overall
30 knot winds and prolonged cold rain on final day Zhik RS Elite National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club – Final Day Following cancellation of Day 2 racing and Friday night's rib-tickling curry and comedy night, four races were sailed in Hayling Bay on Saturday. Posted on 24 Jul Nick Simes Trophy awarded for the first time
To top GBR boat in the 29er Eurocup series At the Hayling Island 29er Harken GP a new perpetual trophy was awarded in memory of Nick Simes. Nick was one of those extraordinary people who touched many people with his kindness and personality. Posted on 22 Jul Zhik RS Elite Nationals at Hayling Island day 2
45 knot winds stop play With a building wind forecast, wind over tide, 45 knots of breeze at St Catherine's Point and 58 knots off Portland Bill, the competitors briefly considered the option to race inside Chichester Harbour but unanimously agreed not to race today. Posted on 21 Jul Zhik RS Elite Nationals at Hayling Island day 1
Epic sea state in Chichester Harbour 29 of the 31 RS Elites entered for the Zhik RS Elite National Championship made it to the start line on Day 1. With 20–25 knots of westerly wind over tide, the sea state was epic but after a one-hour postponement the fleet exited Chichester Harbour. Posted on 21 Jul

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy