Come rain or shine – Get ready for the Bank Holiday with Gill!

*Offer valid on purchases to the value of £100 and over, on the UK store, gillmarine.com/gb only. Valid until midnight on the 24/08/17, subject to availability, is non-transferable and there are no cash alternatives. Free gift style code is: L055, in 5L capacity only. Simply add the 5L Dry Bag to your qualifying basket and enter discount code: FREEDRYBAG – If the discount code does not apply then your basket does not qualify. Offer can not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or applied retrospectively to existing orders. Free gifts are one per customer, placing multiple qualifying orders does not entitle you to more than one free gift (i.e. only one free gift per order, per person and per address). Douglas Gill International LTD has the right to amend or withdraw the offer at any time.