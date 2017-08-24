Please select your home edition
Come rain or shine – Get ready for the Bank Holiday with Gill!

by Gill today at 6:00 pm 24 August 2017

Make the most of the final Bank Holiday of the year, whatever the weather! Wet, dry, warm or cool, our wide range of gear will help you make the most of the long weekend.

STAY DRY:

OS2 Jacket
£275.00

Race Shore Jacket
£149.00

Women's Crew Lite Jacket
£109.00

SHOP MEN'S JACKETS

SHOP WOMEN'S JACKETS

STAY COOL:

Men's UV Tec T-Shirt
£39.00

Men's UV Tec Shorts
£65.00

Women's UV Tec Zip Neck Top
£49.00

SHOP MEN'S UV PROTECTION

SHOP WOMEN'S UV PROTECTION

STAY WARM:

Crosswind Jacket
£155.00

Thermogrid Zip Neck
£59.00

Women's i4 Jacket
£65.00

SHOP MEN'S FLEECES

SHOP WOMEN'S FLEECES

FREE DRY BAG OFFER ENDS TOMORROW!*

Receive a 5L Dry Cylinder Bag absolutely free* when you spend £100 or more online. Stock up on your Gill kit and keep your items dry with this incredible offer. Simply add the 5L Dry Bag to your qualifying basket and enter discount code: FREEDRYBAG

SHOP NOW


*Offer valid on purchases to the value of £100 and over, on the UK store, gillmarine.com/gb only. Valid until midnight on the 24/08/17, subject to availability, is non-transferable and there are no cash alternatives. Free gift style code is: L055, in 5L capacity only. Simply add the 5L Dry Bag to your qualifying basket and enter discount code: FREEDRYBAGIf the discount code does not apply then your basket does not qualify. Offer can not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or applied retrospectively to existing orders. Free gifts are one per customer, placing multiple qualifying orders does not entitle you to more than one free gift (i.e. only one free gift per order, per person and per address). Douglas Gill International LTD has the right to amend or withdraw the offer at any time.


