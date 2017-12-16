Seldén supplying 420 rigs for the Youth Sailing Worlds fleet

by Susannah Hart, Seldén Masts today at 3:00 pm

Seldén Masts Ltd is very pleased to announce that they will be supplying the rigs for the Youth Sailing World Championships 2017 fleet for the 420 class.

The 2017 Youth World Sailing Championship will be held in Sanya, China from 9th to 16th December and is the leading global event for young sailors.

Each year 30 identical 420 class sailing dinghies are provided exclusively for the championship participants, ensuring that results are based solely on the sailors' performance. All the 420 dinghies for the 2017 event will have a Seldén Mast Zeta rig, a Nautivela hull and Olympic sails.

Seldén Mast Ltd Managing Director, Steve Norbury said: "We are really pleased to be involved with the Youth Sailing World Championships, supporting the developing sailors. This event truly is the pinnacle of the youth sailing calendar and I am sure that we will see some of the sailing stars of tomorrow coming through."

Although Seldén produce two other 420 masts sections, the Kappa for lightweight crews and the Cumulus for heavier crews, the Zeta section is the best all round mast. With its super flex taper giving a more flexible tip, the Zeta also has much greater gust response.

"The Zeta masts will also be made from our new Xtra Proof Strength (XPS) aluminium alloy," continues Steve. "Developed by Seldén and our extrusion supply partner, XPS has been designed to have significantly elevated proof stress which means that masts are less likely to take a permanent bend, which is a very real problem for dinghy sailors operating close to their mast's yield point in extreme conditions."

