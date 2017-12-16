Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden

Seldén supplying 420 rigs for the Youth Sailing Worlds fleet

by Susannah Hart, Seldén Masts today at 3:00 pm 9-16 December 2017
Sarah Norbury & Mari Davies © Sarah Norbury

Seldén Masts Ltd is very pleased to announce that they will be supplying the rigs for the Youth Sailing World Championships 2017 fleet for the 420 class.

The 2017 Youth World Sailing Championship will be held in Sanya, China from 9th to 16th December and is the leading global event for young sailors.

Each year 30 identical 420 class sailing dinghies are provided exclusively for the championship participants, ensuring that results are based solely on the sailors' performance. All the 420 dinghies for the 2017 event will have a Seldén Mast Zeta rig, a Nautivela hull and Olympic sails.

Seldén Mast Ltd Managing Director, Steve Norbury said: "We are really pleased to be involved with the Youth Sailing World Championships, supporting the developing sailors. This event truly is the pinnacle of the youth sailing calendar and I am sure that we will see some of the sailing stars of tomorrow coming through."

Although Seldén produce two other 420 masts sections, the Kappa for lightweight crews and the Cumulus for heavier crews, the Zeta section is the best all round mast. With its super flex taper giving a more flexible tip, the Zeta also has much greater gust response.

"The Zeta masts will also be made from our new Xtra Proof Strength (XPS) aluminium alloy," continues Steve. "Developed by Seldén and our extrusion supply partner, XPS has been designed to have significantly elevated proof stress which means that masts are less likely to take a permanent bend, which is a very real problem for dinghy sailors operating close to their mast's yield point in extreme conditions."

If you would like to purchase a 420 Zeta mast then you can find your local Seldén dealer here.

www.seldenmast.co.uk

Related Articles

Sailingfast 420 Nationals at Helensburgh
Ten races held in up to 25 knots of wind After a long summer of the French Nationals in Brittany, the Open Euros in Athens and the Junior Euros in Garda, the fleet made the long trek north to Scotland for the first National Championship at Helensburgh since 2003. Posted on 20 Aug RYA names its 420 crews
For the 2017 Youth Worlds The RYA has bolstered its entry for this year's Youth Sailing World Championships with the selection of two additional crews to represent the British Youth Sailing Team in Sanya, China, later this year. Posted on 17 Aug 420 Scottish Championship at Helensburgh overall
Rain squalls squalls, but no big blow as forecast The second day of racing for the Sailingfast Scottish Open Championships dawned with rain squalls skitting across the Firth of Clyde but no sign of the big blow that had been promised. Posted on 17 Aug 420 Scottish Championship at Helensburgh days 1-3
Leading up to the UK Nationals starting tomorrow After two days of pre-event training with coaches Neil Marsden and Duncan Hepplewhite, competition got underway on Tuesday with the first 5 races of the Scottish Open Championships. Posted on 16 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda overall
A stunning 25 knot conclusion to the event A fast and dramatic final day saw races won, medals claimed, dreams made and takeaways of how to improve for the next Championship. Posted on 14 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 5
470 top 10 advance to medal races The 470 Men Gold, Men Silver and Women's fleets were again out on the race track early, to take advantage of the breeze. Posted on 13 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 4
Breezy conditions mix up the leaderboard Race day 4 on Friday 11 August saw the 470 Class hit the race track early for an 0800 hours start in the hope of getting back on track after missing a day of racing yesterday. Posted on 12 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 3
Early start rewards fleet with classic Garda conditions An early race programme for the three hundred and two sailors in the 420 fleet meant an abrupt 0530 hours wake-up call ahead of an 0800 hours scheduled start. Posted on 10 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 2
Two brains and four eyes needed to optimise strategy As Argentina's Lucia Miranda laughed after her win in 420 Class race 3 today, "You need two brains and four eyes!" Posted on 9 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 1
Anything but 'Lake Garda like' opening day Day one of racing at the 2017 420 and 470 Junior Europeans started, was abandoned and then got back into full swing with all fleets completing two races. Posted on 9 Aug

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy