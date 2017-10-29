Please select your home edition
Teams confirmed for 103rd Lipton Cup at San Diego Yacht Club

by San Diego Yacht Club today at 2:04 pm 27-29 October 2017
Newport Harbour Yacht Club win the 102nd Challenge for the Sir Thomas Lipton Cup © Cynthia Sinclair Photography

Since 1903, the Lipton Cup has been the most prestigious trophy contested in Southern California and one of the most coveted on the West Coast.

The racing will be held in the San Diego Bay, allowing plenty of viewing opportunities for friends and family along the waterfront. To ensure fairness, the regatta will be held in a round robin format using equalized J/105s provided by the Organizing Authority. There will be a practice day on Thursday, October 26.

Newport Harbor Yacht Club won last year's Lipton Cup while San Diego Yacht Club, St. Francis Yacht Club and California Yacht Club have won within the past 5 years. Chicago Yacht Club, Larchmont Yacht Club and New York Yacht Club will be vying for their first win of the trophy, while San Francisco Yacht Club's last win was back in 1916.

SDYC welcomes back longtime organizer Tim Fuller to this event. Joining Tim as co-chair for the first time for this event is Alli Bell! If you have any questions for Tim and Alli, please feel free to contact them at .

The Notice of Race is posted online here. More information, including a social schedule will soon be posted to the Lipton Cup website.

"Since a forward thinking group helped us reinvigorate this regatta back during 2011, SDYC has run six incredible competitive and fully subscribed events. With equalized boats using the same suits of sails designed and used specifically for the regatta, it has become one of the few 'must sail' events among the most competitive clubs in the U.S., and we're proud to host the most elite sailors the competing clubs have to offer. As our sport evolves into these provided-equipment type of events, we couldn't do it without the generous owners of both SDYC and surrounding clubs who graciously donate the use of their racing steeds. It is because of their commitment to our sport that we are able to host this iconic representation of Sir Thomas Lipton's original idea of showcasing the best of the best in terms of sailing talent, now on a national level." John Reiter, 2017 SDYC Commodore.

