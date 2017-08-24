Marine Resources job updates

Operations Supervisor - UAE, £80k, International
A once in a lifetime opportunitY has arisen to join one of the leading powers in shipbuilding on an exciting and high profile project. With an extensive order for multiple craft, our client is seeking a skilled and experienced Operations Supervisor
Rigging Technician, Dependent on Experience, South
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics (ARH) is looking to recruit a Yacht Rigger at its Port Hamble facility. This is an important role in the UK's leading Yacht Rigging & Yachting Hydraulics business with strong long-term career prospects.
Electrical/Mechanical Design Engineer, £35k, South

A highly regarded British boatbuilder is looking to expand its Design and Engineering team with the recruitment of a skilled Electrical Design Engineer, with further knowledge in basic mechanical systems.
With a very busy order book and
Electrical Draughtsman, £25.00ph, South

Due to a continually expanding order book, a well established British brand is seeking a skilled and experience Electrical Design Engineer or Draughtsperson to join them on a 4 week contract role.
With a host of exciting new projects in
Technical Services Assistant - Overseas Travel, £18k, East Anglia
Highly successful, expanding Yacht Management & Charter company are seeking a Technical Services Assistant to join the Technical team. Based from our head office in Southend-on-Sea, you will spend most of your time overseas, providing technical support and maintenance across our fleet of managed yachts.
Yacht Management & Charter Assistant, Dependent on Experience, East Anglia
We are looking for a new team member who can bring enthusiasm to this role where you need to be organised, self-motivated and have a keen eye for detail. If it's variety you like, then this is the ideal opportunity for you. A predominantly administrative and customer service focused role, you will be responsible for assisting in the management of our fleet of yachts.
Purchasing & Operations Executive, £15k, East Anglia
Due to continued growth, we are looking for a an experienced marine professional for this challenging role where initiative and organisational skills will be used on a daily basis. Reporting directly to the Technical Services Manager, you will oversee and manage the development of our equipment and spare parts services.
Yacht Refit Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
Berthon is seeking an experienced yachtsman or engineer to join our team of 12 existing yacht refit managers. A strong marine engineering knowledge will be an advantage, plus wide experience of sailing yachts and/or motor yachts up to 100 feet. The successful candidate will be organised, presentable and outgoing, with experience of dealing with wealthy yacht owners.
Business and Technical Manager - Boat Safety Scheme, £35k, South East
We have a unique and utterly rewarding career opportunity to join the Boat Safety Scheme (BSS) as a Business and Technical Manager on a permanent, full time basis. The BSS is administered through the Canal and River Trust.
Marketing Communications Assistant, £28k, South
A Marketing Assistant is required to join one of the world's oldest and most prestigious yachting business brands. Our client specialises in luxury marina management and waterfront development worldwide. Their Communications and Marketing
Senior Marketing Executive (One year maternity cover), £30k, South

Senior Marketing Executive – Membership & services (One Year Maternity cover contract)
A senior marketing exec is required to join our client - a membership organisation for the leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry across
Technical Sales Manager, £40k, South

An experienced Technical Sales Manager with a passion for the marine industry is required to join this established global marine brand experiencing an extensive period of growth.
Supplying the marine leisure, superyacht and commercial
Operations Manager - Leisure Marine - South Coast, UK, £40k,

Operations Manager required to join this leisure marine company functioning in the boat sales, marina and boat storage, marine engineering services and facilities operations, starting immediately.
The role will require you to be highly experienced
Retail Charter Broker - Monaco, Dependent on Experience, Europe
Experienced and Dynamic Retail Charter Broker position available for Monaco office. Great opportunity to advance your career with excellent package on offer.
Manufacturing Engineer - Lacquer, Dependent on Experience, South
Sunseeker International lead the market for luxury yachting in the UK. With a longstanding heritage of building their exciting range of yachts from Poole in Dorset, the brand operate a 'Best of British' motto that has seen them become a household
Production Manager, Dependent on Experience, South West
We are looking for a Production Manager to join our team. To plan, organise and control production to ensure that goods are produced efficiently, on time, within budget and to quality standards.
GERMAN Yacht Broker Manager- Luxury Motor Yachts - Majorca, €30k,
Yacht Broker Manager, German Speaking, required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office in Majorca. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales manager with experience selling large, luxury power boats and sailing
COO - Composites, Dependent on Experience, South

A leading Composites brand is seeking a highly experienced Operational professional to join their organisation, based in the UK.
With a hugely diverse and exciting selection of projects, a fast moving and developing brand within the world
Composite Project Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South

An Experienced Project Engineer (AKA Composite Structural Design Engineer) is required for a market leading brand involved within a number of exciting Composites markets.
Following continued growth in this exciting inustry, this role is
Graduate Composites Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a driven graduate seeking their first role within the Composites Sector.
With a fantastic product portfolio that includes marine, auomotive and offshore, our client is seeking a hardworking candidate
GRP Laminator Portland Dorset, Dependent on Experience,

Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England.
We are looking for a number of GRP Laminators to play a pivotal role in the production of the world’s finest
GRP Laminator Poole Dorset, £33k,

Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England.
We are looking for a number of GRP Laminators to play a pivotal role in the production of the world’s finest
Fabricator, Dependent on Experience, South West

Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England.
We are looking for a number of Fabricators with a general fitting background for permanent roles is Poole.
Carpenter, Dependent on Experience,
Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated
Yacht Broker - Chichester Office, Dependent on Experience, South
Ancasta International Boat Sales is one of the largest and most globally-recognised yacht sales companies in today's market. An opportunity has now arisen for an enthusiastic Yacht Broker to join our expanding Chichester office
Senior Yachting Instructors x 2 - UK Sailing Academy, £30k, South
Would you like to help transform the lives of young people? We have vacancies for two full-time permanent Senior Yachting Instructors to deliver inspiring, quality and compliant RYA and MCA training schemes at all levels - both afloat and ashore.
VARTM Production Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
Sunseeker Internaitonal lead the market in luxury yacht construction. With a 'Best of British' approach that sees them manufacture almost entirely in the UK, the brand employs in excess of 2000 individuals across its South Coast faciltiies,
Crewsaver/Yak Sales Coordinator, Dependent on Experience, South
Survitec Group are currently seeking a Sales Co-ordinator to engage in all aspects of sales administration including the processing and co-ordination of sales enquires and orders. This is a customer facing role where speed and accuracy are of the utmost importance to ensure excellent customer service.
Electrical Design Engineer, £35k, Midlands

Fairline Yachts are fast becoming one of the biggest success stories of the luxury marine sector here in the UK, nearing manufacturing capacity within their first year after relaunching as the new Fairline Yachts brand.
Building their growing
Design Draughtsperson, Dependent on Experience, South

Sunseeker Interational continue to cement their brand as one of the best in the luxury industry, championing British design and build of their range of motoryachts. With a workforce of 2000+ they are one of the UKs largest marine employer
With
Senior Administrator - Youth Racing - £19,700pa, £19k, South
Our ambition is to be the best sailing nation in the world. Do you want to be part of the team who achieves that?
Service Manager, £38k, South
A Marine Service Engineer is required for a succesful business on the River Hamble.
Lead Production Naval Architect - Southampton (Up to £50,000), £50k, South
A Naval Architect is required to join this prestigious sailing yacht brand. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in production design within the marine sector.
Night GRP Laminator, £40k,
Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England.
They currently have an opportunity for a GRP Laminator (Night Shift) on a permanent basis in Poole, Dorset.
Lead Rigger/Rigging Manager, Dependent on Experience, South
**CALLING ALL RIGGERS** We are working with one of the leading Rigging Businesses on the South Coast to recruit an experienced Rigging Manager to help run a busy team as well as continue to grow this already well respected company. **EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY**
Fabricator, £19.00ph, South West
Are you an immediately Fabricator interested in apermanent role in Plymouth? If the answer is Yes, please contact Zoe Callard asap on 02380633399
Regional Sales Manager (South) - £30k basic (OTE -£50k), £50k, South
A Regional Sales Manager is required to join this established Solar technology specialist selling to the marine, caravan, motorhome and camper van sectors within the southern half of the UK.
This is your opportunity to be involved in a fast paced and quickly evolving niche industry that is on the cusp of becoming main stream. The role offers an incredible career pathway with unlimited earning potential and personal advancement opportunities
Project Manager, £28k, South West

Are you experienced in design office project management within the marine sector, or have a background in project management and an interest in the marine sector? Keen to manage a busy office on highly complex tasks?
We're working with a
Business Development Manager - Up to £50,000 OTE, £50k, South
An exciting role for a Business Development Manager to grow the client base of this established marine coatings business servicing the Superyacht market. If you have excellent interpersonal skills and can network with the best of them this is the perfect role for you.
Naval Architect/Composite Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South
Sunseeker International are one of the largest UK marine industry employers, producing their range of luxury powerboats from their manufacturing facilities on the South Coast. With a staff base of over 2000 across design, engineering, sales
Chief Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South
Are you a strong leader with previous experience in managing the day to day running of a busy sailing centre? Can you manage a team of seasonal sailing instructors and on-the-water sessions to ensure the delivery of top-class tuition? If so Andrew Simpson Sailing centre is looking for you!
Design Engineer, £40k, South

A major brand within the world of marine OEM supply is currently seeking to expand its workforce with the addition of a skilled Design Engineer.
With one of the largest ranges of products aimed at catering to the wide leisure and light
Project Manager, £35k, South

Are you a meticulous planner, always ensuring that that your work runs on time and to the highest of standards?#
Due to continued growth, a diverse marine industry brand is currently looking at expanding its project management team. With
Product Marketing Manager, Dependent on Experience, South West
An experienced Product Marketing Manager is required to join an established marine distribution brand.
Sales Co-ordinator, £20k, South

Sales co-ordinator required to join a busy marina in the heart of the UK's Yachting Capital - Hamble. If you have a flair for sales and relish the challenge of earning commission through meeting targets this could be just the role for you.
The
Sales & Operations Assistant, Dependent on Experience, South
Sales & Operations Assistant required to join a busy global transport logistics business.
Sales & Team Co-Ordinator, €30k, Europe

We're seeking a highly skilled individual with a background in luxury yacht hydraulics, keen to move to the warmer climbs of Palma de Mallorca and join one of the areas market leaders.
With a reach that spans the Mediterranean, the business
Electrical and Control Systems Engineer, £60k, South
Are you currently working in the motorsport or aerospace markets as a Controls Engineer, but keen to branch out and use your skillset within a new market? Do you thrive on designing, specifying and building some of the best systems available
Project Engineer -High Performance, £40k, South

Are you in the prime of your career, with a degree in Yacht Engineering, Naval Architecture or Mechanical Engineering, with a huge passion for performance marine engineering? Obsessed with foils, Carbon spars and canting keels?
Worldwide
Graduate Project Engineer, £25k, South

Are you about to graduate with a degree in Yacht Engineering, Naval Architecture or Mechanical Engineering, with a huge passion for performance marine engineering?
Worldwide there are only a couple of handfuls of brands capable of really
Deck Fitter, £33k, South West

Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England.
We are currently looking for a number of Deck Fitters for an immediate start - typical duties will include:-
• Working
Mechanical Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South West
Are you a Mechanical Engineer interested in joing an iconic Boatbuilder in Poole? Call Zoe Callard for more details on 02380633399
Carpet Fitter, Dependent on Experience, South West
We are looking for Immediately available Carpet Fitters to join an establised team with an iconic Boatbuilder in Poole. Please call Zoe on 02380633399 for further details.
Workshop Manager, €45k, Europe

Are you a highly experienced Lead Boatbuilder or Production Manager, with experience working on either high performance or Superyacht applications?
We're working with a fantastic brand based in Southern Europe that is currently seeking a
Upholsterer, £33k,
Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at
Composite Design Engineer, €21.00ph, Europe

An exciting new brand now exists in Palma de Mallorca. Following successfully operating as a composites manufacturer, the brand have no opted to bring their design work in house too, offering a full set of Composite Design Services.
Offering
Laminators/Finishers, £14.50ph, South

Based in the heart of the Solent, a composites specilaist is currently seeking to recruit skilled and experienced laminators and finishers to join them on long term contract (6+ months)
As a preferred supplier to a number of local brands,
COMPOSITE DESIGN ENGINEER - STRUCTURAL, £40k, South

Due to ongoing development and growth, a brand operating within the Composites Engineering sector are needing to expand their excellent team.
Working across a range of industries, this employer has worked extensively in fields such as Marine,
Finisher, £33k,
Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated
Laminators and Finishers, £18.00ph, South

A busy Composites specialist on the South Coast is looking to recruit skilled Laminators and Finishers on long term contract.
With projects including marine, automotive, defence and more, the company is experience a strong period of sustained
Senior Naval Architect - Superyacht Tenders, £60k, Europe

A long established Superyacht Tender builder based in Northern Europe is seeking a Senior Naval Architect with extensive Solidworks experience!
With a brand reputation that has seen tenders supplied to some of the highest profile yachts,
Senior CAD Designer, £70k, South

We're seeking highly skilled Interior CAD Designers with experience working with either luxury or superyacht projects, to join an esteemed brand within the world of interior design.
With the world of luxury properties growing at what seems
Developer, £28k, South East

Technical IT Support Consultant with prestigious Marine Client based in the South East.
Reviewing profiles now for immediate start - client has strong pipeline of interesting IT projects for 2017 and seeks dynamic IT Developer / Support consultant to join a lean team who are hands on, enthusiastic, commited to quality and providing a high level of support to the business.
apply now for immediate review
Senior Marina Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East

MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Senior Marina Manager to oversee business operations in the Thames region.
You will be responsible for leading the growth and strategic development of three locations, Penton
Assistant Marina Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Assistant Marina Manager to join an exciting and growing team on the Thames.
With prior experience in marinas, you will have a passion for the industry and have a pride in your
Senior Purchaser/FF&E Specialist, £40k, South

The international superyacht new build and refit market is flying at present, careering towards the heady heights of 2008. As a result, the market for design of both interior and exterior of large yachts is incredibly busy.
This brand is
Plug Maker, £33k, South West
One of our clients - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement,