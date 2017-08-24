Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1: Liverpool to Punta del Este - Day 4

by Clipper Race today at 12:58 pm 24 August 2017

Light winds continue to challenge during the fourth day of racing, which have caused the fleet to condense by 20 nautical miles in the last 24 hours in the Bay of Biscay.

Andy Burns, Skipper of GREAT Britain, currently in sixth place, reports that the light weather conditions bring with them real lessons of light wind sailing which will be valuable later on in the race.

Andy reports: "The Doldrums have come early!!! Or so it feels without the heat.

"We have moved a grand total of about five nautical miles in the last three hours. It is, however, teaching the crew the importance of concentration even in light airs and the gains that can be made and gaps that can be opened."\

Nikki Henderson, Skipper of Visit Seattle, and her crew have been working hard to maintain third position "After a night of not much sleep whilst trying to keep the boat moving along even at one knot, I'm really hoping the wind gods blow in our favour soon!"

There are now just 72 nautical miles standing between Unicef, which is holding onto first place by two nautical miles, and twelfth placed Greenings which maintain its westerly course.

Whilst the four leaders; Unicef, Sanya Serenity Coast, Visit Seattle and Dare to Lead have maintained their respective positions, Qingdao has started to break away from the middle of the pack and currently sits just nine nautical miles behind fourth place.

Dale Smyth, Skipper of fourth placed Dare To Lead, comments: "The race is currently very tactical and barely able to keep the boat moving at times.

"All are well onboard and in good spirits. The competition keeps us on our toes all day and night"

Greenings has now completed exactly 7.1% of Leg 1, and although currently sitting in twelfth place, Skipper David Hartshorn is confident in his westerly routing tactic.

David explains: "I am very aware that there is a ridge of high pressure pushing east towards the Bay of Biscay, that is likely to develop into a wind hole preventing further positive direction south, so we are preparing to go west were we need to be."

Looking ahead, teams are hoping for some increased windspeed and a smooth transition into the trades when they reach the Portuguese coast.

Gaetan Thomas, Skipper of sixth place Garmin, notes: "It is funny to see the fleet coming back together as the wind died from the front to the back, the lucky ones are the boat at the back I guess. In French, we call that the accordion effect. The first ones to get out of the hole will have a chance to fly away, maybe for good, until the equator."

* Please note all positions were correct at time of sending, for the latest positions visit the Race Viewer

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 3
Tackling the Bay of Biscay As the fleet makes steady progress south past the UK and towards Northern France, Skippers and crew are focusing on the next challenge; the Bay of Biscay, notorious for violent storms and heavy seas. Posted on 23 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 2
Strong tides divide the fleet Strong tides running North have divided the fleet tactically overnight, with the front of the pack heading close inshore to seek faster routes. Posted on 22 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 1
Settling in on their way to Punta del Este Following an adrenaline filled start to the Clipper 2017-18 Race, with big crowds and international media turning out to see the twelve teams and 247 crew members on their way for Leg 1 to Punta del Este, the largest race edition yet. Posted on 21 Aug Biggest ever Clipper Race sets sail
Huge crowds send off the fleet from Liverpool The biggest ever edition of the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, one of the world's toughest endurance challenges, involving higher participation numbers than ever before, got underway on the River Mersey, Liverpool, today. Posted on 20 Aug Clipper 2017-18 Race starts from Liverpool
Video as the fleet as they set of round the world Footage of the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Race Start from Liverpool, UK. Watch the departure ceremonies with coverage of the crews' farewell ceremony on stage, manning their boats and departing their moorings in Albert Dock. Posted on 20 Aug New challenge at sea for British Olympians
oining this year's GREAT Britain entry in the Clipper Race Joining this year's GREAT Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes who have already spent their lives representing their country at the highest level. Posted on 19 Aug 1420 metres of rope per yacht
Marlow Rope celebrates 16 year association with the Clipper Race To celebrate its 16 year long relationship with Clipper Round The World Yacht Race, Marlow Ropes has created a short film on the lengths it goes to to produce the market-leading high performance Clipper Race ropes. Posted on 18 Aug See the Clipper Race fleet in Liverpool
At the historic Albert Dock ahead of Sunday's race start The Clipper Race fleet looked majestic arriving at Liverpool's historic Albert Dock ahead of Race Start on Sunday 20 August. Posted on 18 Aug Nasdaq Clipper Race skipper revealed
Rob Graham has 10 days before his 40,000nm race Rob Graham, 39, from Angmering, West Sussex, has today been formally announced as the professional Skipper who will lead the Nasdaq team entry in the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper Race, the biggest round-the-world yacht race. Posted on 10 Aug Clipper Race fleet departs for Liverpool
Locals turn out as yachts leave Portsmouth Harbour Today the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race fleet began its delivery to Liverpool, ahead of Race Start on Sunday 20 August. Posted on 9 Aug

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy