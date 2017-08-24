Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Harken returns as official supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 1:08 pm 24 August 2017
MAPFRE's Blair Tuke during Volvo Ocean Race Leg Zero © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race

Harken has been named official supplier of winches, blocks, traveller systems and mast car systems for the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.

It is the second consecutive race that the USA and Italy-based manufacturer has equipped the One Design Volvo Ocean 65 fleet with some of the most advanced deckware products on the market. The agreement ensures Harken hardware will continue to be a fixture of the racing boats when they line up in Alicante on 22 October 2017.

Each Volvo Ocean 65 features seven hand-operated, manual Harken winches on deck, which allow the sailors to hoist and trim huge sails under high-pressure racing conditions.

"We're delighted that the Volvo Ocean 65s will once again feature a wide range of Harken products in 2017-18," said Neil Cox, Head of the Boatyard, the Race's shared services maintenance centre, which travels around the world alongside the fleet to keep the boats in tip top shape.

"With the fleet set to sail three times more Southern Ocean miles than in recent editions, the gear will really be put to the test – and we have faith that Harken's products can withstand the most extreme conditions on the planet."

Harken has a long and successful history supplying many Volvo Ocean Race teams before officially linking up with the event when the race moved to a One Design fleet ahead of 2014-15, and will supply carbon fibre racing winches, TTR2 Air® blocks, CRX roller bearing travellers, and Battcar systems in 2017-18.

"The Volvo Ocean Race is the toughest test for a team in offshore professional fleet racing. There is no better showcase for our grand prix winches, gearboxes and deck hardware tuned for this extreme event, that we're very proud to service," said Andrea Merello, Managaing Director Harken/ Italy.

In addition to hardware, as it did in the previous edition of the race, The Harken Tech Team will again provide expert assistance to The Boatyard. Assembled from Harken offices around the planet, The Tech Team expertly maintains the Harken winches and hardware at maintenance stopovers throughout the eight-month race.

"When the teams finish a leg, The Harken Tech Team's race begins. Our best technicians work round the clock to be sure these precisely matched Volvo Ocean 65s are ready for the next leg's start," said Mark Gardner Custom Project Manager Harken/UK.

Harken's network includes distribution in 48 countries, with group offices located in Australia, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race departs Alicante, Spain on 22 October 2017 and will stop at Lisbon, Cape Town, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Auckland, Itajaí, Newport (USA), Cardiff and Gothenburg, before a big finish in The Hague in summer 2018.

www.volvooceanrace.com

MAPFRE skipper Xabi Fernández grinding during Volvo Ocean Race Leg Zero - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
MAPFRE skipper Xabi Fernández grinding during Volvo Ocean Race Leg Zero - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

MAPFRE set the Volvo Ocean Race bar
With overall Leg Zero victory Spanish team MAPFRE completed overall Leg Zero victory in the early hours of Wednesday (16 August) and struck the first psychological blow in the build-up to the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 16 Aug MAPFRE continue Leg Zero dominance
In opening act of final stage MAPFRE maintained their near-faultless performance in Volvo Ocean Race qualifying – and gave themselves the best possible chance of completing overall victory in the Leg Zero series. Posted on 13 Aug Annie Lush announced as new crew member
Joining Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Annie Lush is joining Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. The British sailor is back and ready for her second Volvo Ocean Race. Team Brunel skipper Bekking is very pleased he could add this former Olympic sailor to his team. Posted on 13 Aug International competitors look back
At the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Last night crews braved the elements for a successful prizegiving for the Rolex Fastnet Race and a lively final evening of entertainment at Plymouth Yacht Haven. Posted on 12 Aug France claims Fastnet Challenge Cup
For third consecutive time For a third time running the Rolex Fastnet Race has been a story of French domination, Le Tricolor flying on this occasion from the top spot in IRC 1, 2, 3 and 4, the Class40 and IMOCA 60, the Two Handed and IRC Overall. Posted on 11 Aug Volvo Ocean Race Leg 0
MAPFRE win qualifying sprint from Plymouth to Saint-Malo Xabi Fernández and his in-form MAPFRE team claimed their second victory in Leg Zero qualifying with another commanding performance in the build-up to the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race update
To the wire in IRC Three Coming into the finish, Timeline (Marc Alperovitch) seem to be the victor, but when Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's lower rated Dream Pearls arrived 33 minutes later, her time corrected to 1 minute 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots. Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet class leaders firming up
Lann Ael 2 wins IRC 1 and provisionally leads overall Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across the Rolex Fastnet Race finish line and into Plymouth Yacht Haven. With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up. Posted on 10 Aug Peter Burling aims for unique 'Triple Crown'
Joining Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race New Zealand's Peter Burling is joining Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Burling could become the first sailor in history to win the 'Triple Crown' of an Olympic medal, the America's Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 10 Aug V and B prevails in the Class 40s
In the Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 Aside from the Volvo Ocean Race seven, another tight competition in the Rolex Fastnet Race has been between the twenty six Class40s racing. Posted on 9 Aug

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy