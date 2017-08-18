Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Knox-Johnston On Sailing by Robin Knox-Johnston
Knox-Johnston On Sailing by Robin Knox-Johnston
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Rutland Sailing Club families celebrate 10th Holiday Week

by Fiona Attwell today at 12:27 pm 13-18 August 2017
Rutland Sailing Club Holiday Week © Giles Smith

It is the most eagerly awaited week of the year for many children (and adults!), the week of tie-dye T-shirts, water pistols, ice cream adventure sailing, Dunkirk re-enactment, main races, junior pro races, junior pro rookie races, adult novice races, junior jetty races, pirate beach landing and treasure hunt, pirate water battle, teddy bears picnic, Topper relay racing, a quiz, games, paddling the podium and the annual model boat race. It is, in a word, epic.

Fiona and Steve Tylecote (and their two sons, Ben and Jamie) held the first Holiday Week in 2007, wanting to bring Sailing Club members together for a week of activities based at the club in Edith Weston, both on and off the water, with a mix of competition and pure fun. Most families camp in the field behind the club, which allows for kids to camp together and parents to enjoy the "party tent" for a beverage or two after each busy day. And boy is it busy; many volunteers and family members pull together to run races, assist the coxswains, run craft activities, paint faces and plan evening activities – there is rarely a moment to spare if you want to join in the with everything. It's exhilarating! Older youths deliver Oppies to the jetty for the youngest sailors aged 3-4 and Fiona and Steve's parents are on hand to get their lunches ready and be an extra pair of hands.

This year, the highlight was the number of people racing in different boats. The scoring system for the week is unique and very inclusive; each person scores points for any race in each series, regardless of boat or their role in the boat, meaning that you can sail a series in a different boat each race, as helm or crew, and amass points for them all. Most of the older juniors 12+ sail in both the main series, alongside/ with adult sailors with seriously good sailing CVs.

The Junior Pro racing evolved to include Lasers this year, but our newest Tera and Oppie sailors started on the same line and were ranked as rookies for their own trophy. The adult novice series has a more relaxed feel and less entries, so that confidence can be gained racing, much the same as for the younger juniors sailing reaching races from the club jetty. 85 adults and children entered races across the week, a fantastic achievement.

Rutland Sailing Club Holiday Week - photo © Giles Smith
Rutland Sailing Club Holiday Week - photo © Giles Smith

Each evening a prize giving is held, where the leader of each series is presented with the series cap (each a different bright colour) to wear on the following day! Prizes are awarded for podium finishes for each series and certificates for kids of certain ages sailing to get ice cream or competing for the first time. The innovation over the last two years by Richard Pratt is "Paddle the Podium", where all podium finishers have to paddle along to the Hawaii Five 0 theme tune.

All in all, a fabulous week – our thanks as always to the Tylecotes for their drive and energy making this event happen.

2017 Winners:

  • Main Race Series - Solomon Wilby crewing in a variety of boats in every race.
  • Junior Pro Series – Charlie Turnbull in his Laser (Radial/ 4.7)
  • Junior Pro Rookie Series – Lauren Attwell in her Tera Sport
  • Junior Pro Rookie 1st O'pen Bic - Oliver Mckee
  • Junior Pro Rookie 1st Topper – Pip Kerr
  • Adult Novice Series – Fiona Pembery in her Topper
  • Junior Jetty Series – Toby Smith in his Tera Sport
  • Long distance race - Carys Attwell/ Ewan McaNally in Feva XL
  • Most boats Sailed in the week award – Alex Knatchbull
  • Great enthusiasm award – Georgiana Caldecott
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Challenger report from Rutland Ten challengers competed at the RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta held at Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend 5-6 August. The fleet welcomed two new sailors from Grafham Water Sailability who sailed boats kindly loaned by Rutland Sailability. Posted on 8 Aug 10th RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Champions crowned at Rutland Paul Phillips (Hansa Liberty) was crowned 2017 RYA Sailability Multiclass Champion of Champions at the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta this weekend (5-6 August). Posted on 8 Aug Still time to take part
In the tenth RYA Sailbility Multiclass Regatta With just over two weeks to go until RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta returns to Rutland Sailing Club (5-6 August), organisers are reminding disabled sailors that it's not too late to sign up to compete. Posted on 20 Jul RS Tera Inlands at Rutland
A record turnout of 84 boats A steady breeze and glorious sunshine greeted a record turnout for the RS Tera inland Championships at Rutland Sailing Club this weekend. With 84 boats on the water it was set to be an amazing event. Posted on 5 Jul OK Inland Championship at Rutland
Bigger then Bermuda! The first event of the OK North Super Series Inland Championships took place at Rutland SC over the weekend of the 24th and 25th of June. 21 OK dinghies arrived with old and new faces, both physically and metaphorically speaking. Posted on 28 Jun GJW Direct Lark Inlands at Rutland
Epic conditions and a spot-on racing format The Larks visited Rutland on 24/25 June for 2017 GJW Inland Championship which was a shared event with the OK Inland Championship. Posted on 27 Jun Toppers at Rutland
180 sailors for Volvo GJW Direct National Series 5 180 Toppers descended upon Rutland SC last weekend for round 5 of the 2016-17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series. After a succession of windy national events, the advance forecast this time was predicting generally light winds. Posted on 23 Jun RS Tera Inlands at Rutland preview
Entry closes in 6 days time The RS Tera Inland Championships will take place at Rutland SC on 1-2 July. Entry will close in 6 days for this great event; there is a Regatta Fleet for those who are new to fleet racing and wish to benefit from the coached racing on a separate course. Posted on 21 Jun OKs at Rutland preview
North Sails Super Series set for 24-25 June The above event finally gets underway over the weekend of 24th and 25th June with the Inland Championships being held at Rutland Sailing Club. The North Sails Super series will be contested over six events with 4 to count. Posted on 16 Jun Online Entry Open for 12 Fest
Summer coaching and fun sailing event at Rutland You can now enter online for 12 Fest, the National 12 class' summer coaching and fun sailing event at Rutland Water on 15th/16th July. There will be on the water coaching throughout the weekend with professional coach Steve Irish joining us on Saturday. Posted on 15 Jun

Upcoming Events

Rutland Sailing Club Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland Sailing Club- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy