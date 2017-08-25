Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis - Day 4

by Dave Hall today at 8:55 am

After two days of no racing because of either no wind or an unsafe sea state, the fleet were relieved to get on the water. The plan was to get three races completed in the day to start catching up.

There was a short delay while the wind flicked around, making everyone slightly nervous, which then showed in the first gate start as it was aborted after 30 seconds. In the end three great races were held in a wind ranging from 8 to 15 knots.

During the second race of the day the Race Committee were able to fly flag O thus relieving the Jury from looking out for Rule 42. This made for some great rides on the waves of Lyme Bay.

The expected contenders started to show their form with Christian Birrell & Viv Townsend taking two wins and Ian Dobson & Richard Wagstaff taking their second win of the week.

Now the discard has kicked in, the top of the results looks a bit more familiar now those black flag disqualifications have gone.

Tom Gillard & Geoff Edwards now lead, in spite of not winning a race yet. Christian & Viv follow in second with Ian and Richard third.

Further down the fleet it was extremely busy, especially around the marks. As a result, there are a few protests to be settled before all results are confirmed.

We will post the results here as soon as they are available

www.lymeregissailingclub.co.uk/championships