Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 18

by Peter Dickson, Principal Race Officer today at 7:33 am

For the final (18th) points race of the 2017 season the start was close to low water springs with the Shrape Mud fully exposed and a very strong east going current. Despite this the 15 – 20 knot SE wind was sufficient for yachts to race in the Eastern Solent and return to Cowes well before dark.

Having started in choppy conditions off Cowes with the "Y" Flag hoisted making life jackets compulsory, the Cruiser classes were set single round courses down the Ryde Middle bank returning to Cowes along the Island shore. These courses featured several gybes and challenging reaches when it came to flying or not flying spinnakers. The keelboat classes without engines had 2 round inshore courses as a precaution in case the wind died.

Due to a tidal advantage as expected yachts came in to finish close to the North side of the breakwater which was fully exposed due to the low tide and obstructed the view from the Race Box. Race Officers could only see the tops of the masts of the smaller boats approaching the line with a few seconds to read the sail numbers before the finish. The Sonar bow numbers were very useful on this occasion!

Most boats will return next Tuesday for the annual Bang and Go Back Race with Fancy Dress and prize-giving which will officially mark the end of the 2017 Evening Racing Season.

Race 18 Results:

Pos Boat Name Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap 1st Whooper 2nd Rampant 3rd Fandango Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st Right Time Too 2nd Dabra 3rd Little Spirit Class 3 – Sonars 1st Barry Byham 2nd Andy Cassell 3rd Trish Rooke Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap 1st Brassed Off 2nd Jiminy Cricket 3rd Kallista Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Fifty Fifty 2nd Fflashback 3rd Comfortably Numb Class 6 – X One Design 1st Curlew 2nd Blue Phantom 3rd Frivol