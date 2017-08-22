Please select your home edition
Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 18

by Peter Dickson, Principal Race Officer today at 7:33 am 22 August 2017

For the final (18th) points race of the 2017 season the start was close to low water springs with the Shrape Mud fully exposed and a very strong east going current. Despite this the 15 – 20 knot SE wind was sufficient for yachts to race in the Eastern Solent and return to Cowes well before dark.

Having started in choppy conditions off Cowes with the "Y" Flag hoisted making life jackets compulsory, the Cruiser classes were set single round courses down the Ryde Middle bank returning to Cowes along the Island shore. These courses featured several gybes and challenging reaches when it came to flying or not flying spinnakers. The keelboat classes without engines had 2 round inshore courses as a precaution in case the wind died.

Due to a tidal advantage as expected yachts came in to finish close to the North side of the breakwater which was fully exposed due to the low tide and obstructed the view from the Race Box. Race Officers could only see the tops of the masts of the smaller boats approaching the line with a few seconds to read the sail numbers before the finish. The Sonar bow numbers were very useful on this occasion!

Most boats will return next Tuesday for the annual Bang and Go Back Race with Fancy Dress and prize-giving which will officially mark the end of the 2017 Evening Racing Season.

Race 18 Results:

PosBoat Name
Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
1stWhooper
2ndRampant
3rdFandango
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
1stRight Time Too
2ndDabra
3rdLittle Spirit
Class 3 – Sonars
1stBarry Byham
2ndAndy Cassell
3rdTrish Rooke
Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
1stBrassed Off
2ndJiminy Cricket
3rdKallista
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
1stFifty Fifty
2ndFflashback
3rdComfortably Numb
Class 6 – X One Design
1stCurlew
2ndBlue Phantom
3rdFrivol
