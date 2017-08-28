2017 IOM Nationals Form Guide

2017-08-28

This weekend (26th-28th August) 72 of the country's best radio sailing skippers will descend on the Queen Mother Reservoir, Slough (Datchet Water Radio Sailing Club) to battle for the International One Metre UK National Championship.

Once again, the class boasts an impressive entry with numbers yet again over seventy with skippers in the UK travelling from throughout the country to contend the title.

The 2017 IOM calendar has been wide open to date with three different skippers taking event wins with others making impressive performances to hit the podium.

In attendance will be a total of 6 world radio sailing champions, an International Fireball world champion, a National 12 UK champion, a J/24 UK champion among a fleet of well credentialed and experienced campaigners.

This one may be too close to call, so to help pick a podium have a look at our form guide:

Rob Walsh - Fleetwood

2013 IOM World Champion,2015 IOM UK Champion

Another fine performance at the 2017 IOM worlds to finish on the podium. Will be hungry for victory and looking to bolster the trophy cabinet with the 2017 title. Will be sailing his yellow Brad Gibson Britpop design.

2011 IOM World champion, 2013 IOM UK Champion

With event wins at Castle Semple and Coalhouse fort you can guarantee Peter will be there once the scores have been tallied Monday afternoon. Will be sailing the six-year-old orange Britpop design used for 2011 World glory.

Past Fireball World and European Champion, 2nd 2016 IOM UK nationals.

A force to be reckoned with over the last twelve months and has showed excellent form at Datchet. Can Colin go one better in 2017? Will be sailing a Britpop design.

Previous World, European and National Champion

Martin returns after a break from the nationals, vastly experienced and showing good form during the latter part of the 2017 worlds. Will be sailing a Nitro from Australian designer Jeff Byerley.

Past French National Champion

Olivier makes a welcome return to the UK, the Frenchman has finished high in the order at many major championships and will be looking to take the title and bragging rights back across the channel. Will be sailing a Britpop design.

Past IOM World, European and National Champion

Always one to watch, if the breeze goes light will be difficult to catch. Will be sailing the AKA design from his SAILSetc design stable.

2017 RG65 National Champion, 3rd 2011 IOM Worlds

Can Graham add the IOM title to the recently acquired RG65 title? You'd be brave to bet against him. Will be sailing the sister ship to Stollery's 6 year old Britpop

2014 IOM National Champion, Past National 12 UK Champion

The 2014 champion last tasted glory at Datchet in 2014 and always shines when the going gets tough. With a good showing at UK ranking events and the 2017 IOM worlds, could winning form be returning at the perfect time? Will be sailing a Britpop design.

Racing will get underway at 10:00 am on Saturday morning and will finish on Monday afternoon.

If you are in the area why not come along, visitors will be made very welcome with the usual Datchet Water SC clubhouse facilities available to all.

Further updates throughout the duration of the event will be available on the IOM class twitter feed @GBRIOM and the class website gbriom.wordpress.com