2017 Melges 32 World Championship at Cala Galera, Italy - Day 1

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 5:53 am 22-26 August 2017

The first day of the 2017 Melges 32 Boero World Championship in Cala Galera, Italy hosted by Circolo Nautico e della Vela Argentario has concluded with two races, leaving the fleet to bask in Russian colours.

Pavel Kuznetsov's TAVATUY with Evgeny Neugodnikov as tactician won both races today. He and his team earned a perfect score in the 10-12 knots of breeze out of the Northwest, which unmistakably reveals their intention, not to mention their potential. Although the event is quite young, they have confirmed that they are the team to beat.

It was also a very positive day for the current 2017 Melges 32 World League leader, Giangicomo Serena di Lapigio's G.SPOT representing Monaco. He submitted a 2-3 scoreline to now sit in second overall.

Andrea Lacorte's VITAMINA AMERIKANA with Gabriele Benussi as tactician is seated third, and is the first of three Italian teams that round out the top five. Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA, and Andrea Ferrari's SPIRIT OF NERINA finished respectively in fourth and fifth.

The Corinthian division, as expected is incredibly close with only one point separating leader Martin Reintjes on CAIPIRINHA, followed by Francesco Graziani on VITAMINA in second.

2017 Melges 32 Worlds at Cala Galera, Italy day 1 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
2017 Melges 32 Worlds at Cala Galera, Italy day 1 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

The fleet hits the water again for Day Two with forecasts stating light air conditions may prevail with a warning at 13.00 (Italy).

The Melges 32 World Championship presented by Boero Yacht Coatings is proudly supported by Helly Hansen, Toremar, North Sails, Garmin Marine Italia, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

2017 Melges 32 Worlds at Cala Galera, Italy day 1 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
2017 Melges 32 Worlds at Cala Galera, Italy day 1 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Results after Day 1: (top five, 2 races)

1.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, TAVATUY; 1-1 = 2pts
2.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G.SPOT; 2-3 = 5pts
3.) Andrea Lacorte/Gabriele Benussi, VITAMINA AMERIKANA; 5-4 = 9pts
4.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 3-7 = 10pts
5.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Pietro Sibello, SPIRIT OF NERINA; 6-5 = 11pts

