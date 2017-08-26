2017 Melges 32 World Championship at Cala Galera, Italy - Day 1

The first day of the 2017 Melges 32 Boero World Championship in Cala Galera, Italy hosted by Circolo Nautico e della Vela Argentario has concluded with two races, leaving the fleet to bask in Russian colours.

Pavel Kuznetsov's TAVATUY with Evgeny Neugodnikov as tactician won both races today. He and his team earned a perfect score in the 10-12 knots of breeze out of the Northwest, which unmistakably reveals their intention, not to mention their potential. Although the event is quite young, they have confirmed that they are the team to beat.

It was also a very positive day for the current 2017 Melges 32 World League leader, Giangicomo Serena di Lapigio's G.SPOT representing Monaco. He submitted a 2-3 scoreline to now sit in second overall.

Andrea Lacorte's VITAMINA AMERIKANA with Gabriele Benussi as tactician is seated third, and is the first of three Italian teams that round out the top five. Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA, and Andrea Ferrari's SPIRIT OF NERINA finished respectively in fourth and fifth.

The Corinthian division, as expected is incredibly close with only one point separating leader Martin Reintjes on CAIPIRINHA, followed by Francesco Graziani on VITAMINA in second.

The fleet hits the water again for Day Two with forecasts stating light air conditions may prevail with a warning at 13.00 (Italy).

Results after Day 1: (top five, 2 races)

1.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, TAVATUY; 1-1 = 2pts

2.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G.SPOT; 2-3 = 5pts

3.) Andrea Lacorte/Gabriele Benussi, VITAMINA AMERIKANA; 5-4 = 9pts

4.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 3-7 = 10pts

5.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Pietro Sibello, SPIRIT OF NERINA; 6-5 = 11pts