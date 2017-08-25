Chichester Harbour Race Week 2017 - Day 3

by Robert Macdonald on 23 Aug

Series A had a classic day's racing today with two races held for all classes. The wind remained steady between 250-270 at around 12-15knts which made for some great racing.

For the first race the tide was still on the flood so held the fleets back off the line, but by the time the second race had started the tide had turned which caused a number of boats across the classes to push the line and be recalled. The racing was tight across the various fleets particularly in the RS400,Finn and RS200 classes. In the Fast Asymmetrics another third and a bullet on corrected time has propelled Andrew Gould into the lead, ahead of Chris Feibusch and Anna Wells in their RS800, who finished joint second in Race 3 on exactly the same corrected time with Johnny C and and James Yearsley in their 49er. A new 29er Henry Salmon and David Brand now lead the fleet and look hard to beat, having secured 2 firsts to add to yesterday's third place. In the Finns Mathew Walker holds first overall, but with Richard Sharp only 2 points behind, and Neil Robinson in third overall, with all having one bullet to their credit. In the largest fleet RS200s there is all to sail for in the next 2 days, with only one point separating Tom and Elma Morris 1382 from Tom and Charlies Darling 1570 who are on equal points with Robbie King and Orla Mitchell in 1391.

After yesterday's informative workshop by Charlie Chumbley of North sails, the current Solo National Champion, there was opportunity for the 40 odd single handed sailors who attended, to implement their new found knowledge. On Series B with the good breeze and plenty of water, a starboard hand course was set to keep well clear of the faster boats on Series A course, and the two planned races went very much to plan. Only the Solos spoilt the smooth progress, needing a recall and black flag to get their second race underway. Although the wind swung back and forth, and was strong enough to see a few capsizes, the course remained true for each race. In the Lasers one point separates yesterday's leader Simon Radford from new leader William Birchall. In the Medium 2 Man Handicap Martin Brooks and Neil Wilson look almost unassailable in their Laser Stratos as does Paul Wright Anderson In his Aero 7 in the Single handed fleet. In the Radials Martyn Jones (Dell Quay) is being chased by Charlie South (Stokes Bay) and Meliisa Meredith (Papercourt). The large Solo fleet has a new leader with Richard Catchpole, but only one point ahead of both Nick Bonner (HISC) and Guy Mayger (Felpham SC). In the 32 strong RS Feva class, Phoebe Peters and Freddie Wood have nudged ahead of Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson on a tie break, with 2 races still to go.

On Series C the steady westerly breeze climbing to 16 knots at times gave close racing for the Tera's and optimists on the West Mud course. Ollie Peters and Jakey Wood both gained a win each today in the Tera's with Libby Thompson chasing hard being 3rd in both races. Rosie Thompson has 4 wins so far in the optimist fleet, being closely chased by Ben Riple and Oscar Pitman, with all to sail for in this small but talented fleet! All could change tomorrow with 3 races now scheduled for both Teras and Optimists.

Results and more information at chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net