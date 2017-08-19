Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Completely OK by Robert Deaves
Completely OK by Robert Deaves
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

International OK Dinghy celebrates 60 unforgettable years!

by Deryck Lovegrove today at 6:49 pm 19 August 2017
Burghfield OK Sprint Cup © Douglas Powell

The OK Dinghy Class celebrated in style at Burghfield Sailing Club on Saturday 19th August. Past and present members gathered for a superb day and evening of celebration of this classic one design boat.

The plan was always an informal affair which it duly was. Originally planned to coincide with the Nationals, we kept the date and the Nationals moved owing to a late announcement that the south eastern air show was going ahead at Herne Bay the same weekend.

The day stayed dry, the sun came out, and the wind was more than forecast. The forecast was for 15 knots gusting 20! We experienced a steady 20 knots, with gusts almost touching 30! We ran two races for current and past members of the OK fleet with some forgetting to launch their boats in the brisk breeze. The race officer, true to form, set a course with the gybe mark right in front of the clubhouse, which gave all the spectators on the club balcony, something to cheer about as some went for a swim!

Tony Rich, sailing his new Idol Composites boat took line honours in the first race. Current World champion Nick Craig took to the water for the 2nd race in a borrowed boat. The wind had increased for this race, ensuring some screaming planes. Nick was leading, but Tony was hot on his heels, when an almighty cheer went up on the balcony as the current world champion capsized at the gybe mark!!! This allowed Tony through into the lead. Nick, however, was not swimming for long, hunting Tony down to take the win. Tony and Nick were both presented with special 60th anniversary trophies during the evening celebrations.

The evening celebrations kicked off with a champagne reception with canapes followed by a delicious hog roast, and some mouth-watering desserts, wine on the tables was soon consumed.

Guests were entertained with speeches by James Bridge-Butler, Jonty Sherwill, and Nick Craig, guest speaker for the evening, gave us all a very thought provoking and entertaining speech. All in the room enjoyed his speech immensely.

Thanks must go to our sponsors for the evening, Ovington Boats for donating a £500 voucher towards purchase of a brand new boat; Rain and Sun for donating a brand new boom up cover; Fernhurst books for donating three of Nick's Helming to win books; Sandiline for donating a brand new pair of hikers, and to Mayday Chandlery at the club for donating a boat stand. These prizes were giving away on a ticket number draw resulting in some very happy people. The rest of us took refuge at the bar!

In true OK tradition, drinking went on to the very small hours, and the following morning some sore heads were to be found at breakfast.

It was a very memorable day in the history of OK sailing, and a big thanks to all involved, and I would just like to end giving the travel arrangements for person who travelled the furthest...

Alan boarded a plane in Glasgow on Saturday morning, flew to Southampton, hired a car, travelled up to Burghfield; after many glasses of wine he stayed in a local hotel for the night, then on Sunday drove to Southampton and flew back to Scotland.

Just proves that true legends belong to the OK Dinghy!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Third time for Greg Wilcox
At the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking Greg Wilcox has returned to the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking list for the third time since the World Ranking was created 12 years ago. He has spent more time at the top spot than any other sailor and has been in the top five for the past 7 years. Posted on 18 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug OK 60th Anniversary Celebration
To be held at Burghfield on 19th August The event is to be held at Burghfield Sailing Club on Saturday 19th August with the gates opening at midday. The bar and galley will be open and a special afternoon tea of home-made scones and cakes will be available throughout the afternoon. Posted on 4 Aug OK Dinghy European Championship overall
Lars Johan Brodtkorb makes history for Norway Lars Johan Brodtkorb made history today by becoming the first Norwegian ever to win a major OK Dinghy Championship, after the final day of the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark was cancelled because of strong winds. Posted on 29 Jul OK Dinghy European Championship day 3
Lars Johan Brodtkorb takes two point lead into final day There is almost nothing to separate Lars Johan Brodtkorb and Charlie Cumbley at the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark. Another win each leaves them just two points apart and 11 points clear of third placed Bo Petersen. Posted on 28 Jul OK Dinghy European Championship day 2
Brodtkorb and Cumbley extend in Faaborg After three more exciting races there is only one point separating Lars Johan Brodtkorb and Charlie Cumbley at the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark, after sharing the wins today in their group. Posted on 27 Jul OK Dinghy European Championship day 1
Faaborg delights huge fleet as summer returns In his first OK Dinghy event, Lars Johan Brodtkorb from Norway won both his opening heats at the 2017 European Championship to taken the lead after the opening day in Faaborg, Denmark. Charlie Cumbley from Britain is second. Posted on 26 Jul OK Dinghy European Championship opens
Practice race sailed in the rain You really need a sense of humour to sail in the rain and with the Danish summer producing its best in Faaborg so far at the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championships, all 130 sailors are luckily in very good humour. Posted on 25 Jul Stellar line-up for huge fleet
At OK Dinghy Europeans in Faaborg The second biggest OK Dinghy major championship fleet of all time is beginning to gather in Faaborg, Denmark ahead of next week's European Championship, as the class continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Posted on 21 Jul OK dinghy 60th Anniversary Celebration planned
Join the class at Burghfield SC in August It is hard to believe that it is sixty years since Axel Damgaard Olsen and Knud Olsen conspired to design the OK dinghy with the idea that it would inspire people to have fun together on the water. Posted on 14 Jul

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC OK Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy