Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Rooster Hi-Fit Trousers
Rooster Hi-Fit Trousers
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Laser Radial World Championship at Medemblik, The Netherlands - Day 3

by Katie Olsen today at 5:15 pm 21-26 August 2017

All fleets completed two races today at the Laser Radial World Championships in Medemblik. Breeze on the IJsselmeer was a steady 12 knots, creating a decent chop and more challenging conditions for the sailors, after the last two days of light wind.

In the yellow fleet, Marit Bouwmeester (NED) found the stronger conditions to her liking and repositioned herself at the front. Off the start of Race 5, Viktorija Andrulyte (LTU) and Bouwmeester were launched at the pin. By the first mark, Andrulyte maintained her leading position, and Bouwmeester rounded in fourth behind Pia Kuhlmann (GER) and Evi Van Acker (BEL). Undeterred, Bouwmeester worked her way forward, and by the final downwind she had the fleet behind her, leading Van Acker to the finish. Andrulyte placed third. In Race 6, Alison Young (GBR) had an outstanding performance as she rounded every mark in first, sailing into a comfortable win ahead of Bouwmeester in second, and Lucia Falasca (ARG) in third.

Marit Bouwmeester on day 3 of the Laser Radial World Championship - photo © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com
Marit Bouwmeester on day 3 of the Laser Radial World Championship - photo © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com

Bouwmeester began the Championship with a rough start sitting in 60th after Day 1, but has fought her way back to the top 5. "Despite the difficult situations on the water today, Marit managed to show a good and stable performance," Marit's coach, Roelof Bouwmeester, stated. "Our starting point for the remaining races stays the same: we can't allow ourselves any more mistakes. We need to improve every day, sail race by race."

The new conditions unveiled different leaders in the white fleet today, one of which was Germany's Svenja Weger. Race 5 took off with Manami Doi (JPN) ahead of the fleet after the first upwind, with Weger following in fourth behind Silvia Zennaro (ITA) and Sarah Douglas (CAN). Weger caught up to Doi, as they battled downwind on the final run, and Weger sailed ahead to claim first. Doi placed second with an established distance from of the rest of the fleet. In Race 6, Pernelle Michon (FRA) initially headed the fleet around the first mark, with Douglas and Georgina Povall (GBR) close behind, and Weger rounding in fifth. Weger evidently found these conditions favorable, and worked her way to the front again. By the finish, Weger crossed first, Michon claimed second, and Josefin Olsson (SWE) sailed into third.

Overall, Doi and Van Acker are tied for first place with 21 points, as they have maintained top 10 finishes (each with one discard) over three days of racing in very different wind. The key to consistency is "preparation for lots of different conditions, and be prepared for everything," Doi explained. "I prefer the light wind, but in Freemantle, Australia, I train in all kinds of weather. I hiked hard today and I do enjoy the waves in Medemblik." A sailor who has also adjusted to these conditions, is Weger with 22 points and only one point out of first.

Eliot Merceron on day 3 of the Laser Radial World Championship - photo © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com
Eliot Merceron on day 3 of the Laser Radial World Championship - photo © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com

In the men's division, the leaderboard changed with today's conditions. Eliot Merceron (SUI) used the wind and chop to his advantage as he lead the fleet around the course in Race 5. Maxime Mazard (FRA) and Nik Pletikos (SLO) followed Merceron to the finish, securing a gap from the fleet behind. Race 6 was claimed early on by Marcin Rudawski (POL), who was first to the windward mark. Merceron, not far behind, rounded in second and maintained his position to the finish. Zac Littlewood (AUS) worked his way up to take third in the final race of the day.

Racing continues tomorrow with two more races scheduled.

Results after Day 3: (top ten)

Women
1. Manami Doi JPN 21pts
2. Evi Van Acker BEL 21pts
3. Svenja Weger GER 22pts
4. Brenda Bowskill CAN 36pts
5. Marit Bouwmeester NED 39pts
6. Mathilde de Kerangat FRA 39pts
7. Agata Barwinska POL 40pts
8. Dolores Moreira Fraschini URU 42pts
9. Sarah Douglas CAN 47pts
10. Mária Érdi HUN 48pts

Men
1. Marcin Rudawski POL 26pts
2. Maxime Mazard FRA 27pts
3. Daniil Krutskikh RUS 29pts
4. Alfonso Fernández ESP 34pts
5. Axel Rahm SWE 35pts
6. Zac Littlewood AUS 46pts
7. Yoshihiro Suzuki JPN 47pts
8. Eliot Merceron SUI 47pts
9. Andrea Ribolzi ITA 61pts
10. Nikita Melnikov RUS 66pts

More information including full results can be found on the ILCA Events Page at >www.laserinternational.org/blog/2017/08/20/media-2017-radial-worlds

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Laser Radial Worlds at Medemblik day 2
New names at the top of the leaderboard again The second day of Laser Radial World Championships brought sun and 6-8 knots of breeze for all three fleets to complete two races. Yesterday's racing in difficult, light wind highlighted different sailors in each race, and the same applied today. Posted on 22 Aug The Salcombe Gin SYC Regatta 2017
An increase in attendance with 160 boats racing Salcombe Yacht Club welcomed one hundred and sixty boats to its week long regatta, an increase on the previous year. Winds were generally from the southern quadrant and tides were neapy, making for most enjoyable racing. Posted on 22 Aug Laser Radial Worlds at Medemblik day 1
Two races held on the IJsselmeer Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. The morning brought glassy waters and postponements, but by early afternoon, the wind on the IJsselmeer built to about 7 knots. Posted on 21 Aug Waldringfield Cadet Week days 1 & 2
60th Anniversary event underway Some 26 Cadets and 12 Laser Radials arrived at Waldringfield SC for their annual Cadet Week, which is in its 60th Year and is being supported for the 10th Year running by sponsors Gill, Harken and local chandlery Seamark Nunn, plus Anglia Factors. Posted on 20 Aug Laser Radial Worlds at Medemblik preview
100 women and 64 men set to race in Holland From 21 - 26 August 2017, the world's best Laser Radial sailors will participate in the first World Championships held in the Netherlands since the Laser Radial became an Olympic-class boat in 2008. Posted on 19 Aug Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik overall
Papadimitriou and Anderssohn named champions All six fleets completed two races today in the Final Series, which concludes the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland. Posted on 18 Aug Young prepared for tight battle
At Laser Radial Worlds in Medemblik Alison Young is putting notions of a world title repeat to the back of her mind as she prepares for the Laser Radial World Championship which kicks off in Medemblik, the Netherlands, on Monday. Posted on 18 Aug Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 5
Final Series underway Thursday brought the first round of the Final Series at the Laser Radial Youth World Championships. The fleets were divided into Gold and Silver fleets, with additional Bronze and Emerald fleets for the boys. Posted on 18 Aug Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 4
Qualifying series concludes on the IJsselmeer Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland. Posted on 16 Aug Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 2
All six fleets complete two races on the IJsselmeer With sunny skies and a consistent 10 knot breeze, all 6 fleets completed two races for the second day of the Laser Radial Youth Worlds. A persistent left shift moved across the IJsselmeer throughout the day, causing multiple general recalls. Posted on 14 Aug

Upcoming Events

Starcross YC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Shustoke SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chichester YC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Radial Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy