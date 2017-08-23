Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1: Liverpool to Punta del Este - Day 3

by Clipper Race today at 12:06 pm 23 August 2017

As the fleet makes steady progress south past the UK and towards Northern France, Skippers and crew are focusing on the next challenge; the Bay of Biscay, notorious for violent storms and heavy seas.

Skipper of second placed Sanya Serenity Coast, Wendy Tuck, reports: "This morning we wake to a breeze still on the nose and we are about to start our passage across the Bay of Biscay.

"At the moment, it is being kind to us, but it does have a bit of a reputation of not being very nice."

Ahead of the fleet, the weather is changing somewhat. A new low moving southeast across the race track should reach the Portuguese coast by the weekend. Whilst it does not look particularly strong, it will provide several tactical options for the twelve teams.

Over the last 24 hours, positions continued to change on the leader board and 98 nautical miles now separates first placed Unicef from Greenings, in twelfth place, who selected a more westerly route as it entered the Celtic Sea yesterday.

The Clipper Race 2017-18 starts from Liverpool - photo © onEdition
The Clipper Race 2017-18 starts from Liverpool - photo © onEdition

The front four leaders, who broke away with the strong flowing tides in the Irish Sea, remain close, with 18 nautical miles separating Unicef, Sanya Serenity Coast, Visit Seattle and Dare To Lead.

Skipper Nikki Henderson, on third placed Visit Seattle, said: "Well, the conclusion of the last 24 hours is that Wendo and Bob are really, really good at making their boats move approximately 1 knot faster than us.

"Definitely a frustrating night, but that's racing for you!"

Not taking his lead for granted, Unicef Skipper, Bob Beggs, reports: "On the AIS we have a constant reminder of the competition with Visit Seattle, Sanya Serenity Coast and Dare To Lead helping to keep our competitive juices flowing."

Unicef during Leg 1 of the The Clipper Race 2017-18 - photo © onEdition
Unicef during Leg 1 of the The Clipper Race 2017-18 - photo © onEdition

And the competitive spirit is very much present further down the fleet.

HotelPlanner.com and Liverpool 2018, in tenth and eleventh place respectively, are jostling for position and are "currently yo-yoing" according to the latter's Skipper, Lance Shepherd.

Gaëtan Thomas, Skipper of Garmin, currently in seventh place said: "We are trying to catch up boat by boat, now we are nearly up with Qingdao and Nasdaq."

Meanwhile, Rob Graham, Skipper of Nasdaq, says: "Our focus is on chasing down Dare To Lead, Visit Seattle, and Sanya Serenity Coast, whilst staying ahead of the group chasing us."

* Please note all positions were correct at time of sending, for the latest positions visit the Race Viewer

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 2
Strong tides divide the fleet Strong tides running North have divided the fleet tactically overnight, with the front of the pack heading close inshore to seek faster routes. Posted on 22 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 1
Settling in on their way to Punta del Este Following an adrenaline filled start to the Clipper 2017-18 Race, with big crowds and international media turning out to see the twelve teams and 247 crew members on their way for Leg 1 to Punta del Este, the largest race edition yet. Posted on 21 Aug Biggest ever Clipper Race sets sail
Huge crowds send off the fleet from Liverpool The biggest ever edition of the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, one of the world's toughest endurance challenges, involving higher participation numbers than ever before, got underway on the River Mersey, Liverpool, today. Posted on 20 Aug Clipper 2017-18 Race starts from Liverpool
Video as the fleet as they set of round the world Footage of the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Race Start from Liverpool, UK. Watch the departure ceremonies with coverage of the crews' farewell ceremony on stage, manning their boats and departing their moorings in Albert Dock. Posted on 20 Aug New challenge at sea for British Olympians
oining this year's GREAT Britain entry in the Clipper Race Joining this year's GREAT Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes who have already spent their lives representing their country at the highest level. Posted on 19 Aug 1420 metres of rope per yacht
Marlow Rope celebrates 16 year association with the Clipper Race To celebrate its 16 year long relationship with Clipper Round The World Yacht Race, Marlow Ropes has created a short film on the lengths it goes to to produce the market-leading high performance Clipper Race ropes. Posted on 18 Aug See the Clipper Race fleet in Liverpool
At the historic Albert Dock ahead of Sunday's race start The Clipper Race fleet looked majestic arriving at Liverpool's historic Albert Dock ahead of Race Start on Sunday 20 August. Posted on 18 Aug Nasdaq Clipper Race skipper revealed
Rob Graham has 10 days before his 40,000nm race Rob Graham, 39, from Angmering, West Sussex, has today been formally announced as the professional Skipper who will lead the Nasdaq team entry in the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper Race, the biggest round-the-world yacht race. Posted on 10 Aug Clipper Race fleet departs for Liverpool
Locals turn out as yachts leave Portsmouth Harbour Today the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race fleet began its delivery to Liverpool, ahead of Race Start on Sunday 20 August. Posted on 9 Aug 'St George Foundation' named as charity
By John Vearncombe in Clipper 2017-18 Race Sierra Leone street child charity, the St George Foundation are proud to announce that Hampshire resident John Vearncombe has chosen to fundraise for the charity as he takes part in this years round the world Clipper Race. Posted on 8 Aug

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy