Please select your home edition
Edition
Dinghy Rope AugSep2017 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ultimate Cruiser Hi-Fit Trouser
Henri Lloyd Ultimate Cruiser Hi-Fit Trouser
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Close encounters of the third kind at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez

by Maguelonne Turcat today at 11:53 am 30 September - 8 October 2017
Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez © Gilles Martin-Raget

Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez promises a unique gathering, under the invitation of the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez, of the most beautiful classic and modern yachts in the world, closing the regatta season.

Set in the extraordinary light which characterises the end of September and early October, this year will once again have its share of surprises, discoveries and re-acquaintances.

Keeping up with the Moderns

Béni soit qui Wally pense could well be the maxim of this super-yacht class, who certainly don't lack...class! The Wally yachts are in a world apart with their combination of luxury and comfort combined with speed and manoeuvrability, an equation perpetually sought after by naval architects and always accomplished by Luca Bassani. 2017 is an important year for the class with the launching of the fourth Wallycento, developed in conformity with the box rule, following Hamilton (today Open Season) Galateia and Magic Carpet3. The arrival of the new Tango just out of the shipyard in July is highly anticipated. The battle will be fought off the coast of Pampelonne to bring home the BMW Trophy proudly held by the 107-footer Open Season.

Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget
Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget

IRC A class guarantees a thrilling start with 43 metre Baltic 130 My Song lining up against 35 metre Swan 115 Solleone; the formidable Farr 100 Leopard, title holder on corrected time also a contender alongside La Bete (formerly Rambler) sailing under a British ensign. In the twenty strong IRC B class, last year's 1st and 2nd place holders, homonyms Music (GBR – Swan 53) and Music (SUI – Baltic 50) will be playing it out. The risk of confusion not lessened by new entries to the same class Enigma VIII (NOR – Swan 66) and namesake Enigma (FRA – Sense 50)!

IRC C fleet have been chosen for the third year running as contenders for the Groupe Edmond de Rothschild Trophy, much coveted and fought for between the TP52, GP42, Swans, Farr40, 46 and 52, IMX and prototypes. Rivals Alizée and Arobas" prepare a rematch, whilst Renata – formerly Team Vision – in the hands of virtuoso Sébastien Col, hopes to be in for some spoils.

In Classes D and E competition will be fierce amidst closely matched fleets of more than thirty boats per category.

It's a Classic

A record number of 25 centennial will be present this year amongst some one hundred classic boats on the start line of the Voiles. The preservation and restoration of classic yachts has been brought to the forefront by the creation of class rules and events such as the Nioulargue, forerunner until 1999 to the Voiles de Saint-Tropez. Each year across the globe, passionate yachtsmen search out broken hulls, wrecks abandoned in mudflats, to embark on the adventure of refitting these derelict vessels to their former glory and to participate in this revered event. Certainly true across the Atlantic, we find at this year's Voiles several famous examples such as the New York 30 Linnet, the well-known NY40 Chinook, the exclusive NY50 Spartan, all designed by the talented Nathanael Herreshoff under the auspices of the New York Yacht Club and precursors to the current series of one-designs. Of similar origin, the P-Class Olympian and Chips with Q-Class Jour de Fête exemplify a renaissance of the "Universal Rule", the biggest and most well-known creations being the J-Class.

Beyond the admiration of much anticipated newcomers such as 1930 JI 6-meter Nada, helmed by Alexia Barrier, or 75 SQM Tuemmler from 1924, competitors of such diversity can meet on the same start line thanks to a handicap system configured on the standard measure and based on performance prediction calculations producing a corrected time result. Pressure is high for these magnificent champions from the previous edition: Spartan (*Epoque Aurique A), Kelpie of Falmouth (Epoque Aurique B), Rowdy (Epoque Marconi A), Leonore (Epoque Marconi B), Cholita (Epoque Marconi C), Moonbeam 4 (Grands Traditions), Yanira (Classic Marconi A), Outlaw (Classic Marconi Class B), Il Moro di Venezia (Classic Marconi Racer) plus the delectable Maria Giovanna II (Invitation Class), not forgetting Mariska (15 meter JI) who will race this year for the mythical Rolex Trophy.

* Epoque Aurique = Vintage Gaff Class

Fan zone

A festive ambience shared by all – locals, participants, the public – necessitates the implementation of certain security measures on the part of the organisers and public authorities. To this effect a "fan-zone" will be put in place on Thursday 5th (crew parade) and Saturday 7th October, restricting vehicle access to the port and to the vicinity of the race village. A daily presence of visitors to the area can match those of the high season, where numbers can reach between 50 to 80,000 people.

The Byblos in celebration mode

It all began 50 years ago, on a certain May 27th, 1967 like a fairy-tale... The Byblos and the Caves du Roy now iconic and of international repute, remain true to their original mission: to bring a touch of magic – unique and renowned; a signature that they share at the heart of their association with the Voiles de Saint-Tropez – treasured moments under the banner of luxury and conviviality.

www.lesvoilesdesaint-tropez.fr

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

New faces and hardware
At the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup 2017 Action between the world's largest racing yachts on the world's most magnificent race course is due to take place over 3rd to the 9th September. Posted today at 10:41 am Anything but cruising to the finish
At Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 The cruising classes had a tightly fought Audi Hamilton Island Race Week with nervous placeholders in all divisions looking over their shoulders going into the last day. Posted today at 7:01 am Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo preview
48 yachts from 18 to 36 metres Pulses look set to race once again at the Mediterranean's greatest festival of big boat competition. The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup is organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS), which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary Posted on 26 Aug Trailables at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
Long memories and big stories They may sail the smallest boats at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, but amongst the crew members of the Trailable Yachts class there are some very long memories of the Whitsunday regatta and some very big stories to tell. Posted on 26 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week day 4
Right royal wins The winter tradewinds returned to the Whitsundays and Audi Hamilton Island Race Week on the penultimate day of competition, allowing for an expanded schedule to make up for some races missed due to light winds mid-week. Posted on 25 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week day 3
Top Gun caught in Rushour Four hours after the original scheduled start and with the entire Audi Hamilton Island Race Week fleet moved to open water on the south western side of the island, the first start on day three got underway near Surprise Rock in a light south-east breeze. Posted on 22 Aug Joshua class announced
For the 2022 Golden Globe Race This race, starting from Plymouth on June 30 next year has drawn so much interest that competitors, unable to prepare in time, are setting their sights on the 2022 race. Posted on 22 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week day 2
A tale of the short and long, the old and new Winter tradewinds pulled right back on day two of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, shortening the round-the-islands races and forcing a lengthy delay for the IRC Racing fleet's first short course hit-out. Posted on 21 Aug Fatigue and its effect on rope performance
Explanation by Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, examines the effect of fatigue on the performance of rope and rigging. Ropes, like people, suffer from fatigue. Unlike people a good night's sleep does not reinvigorate them. Posted on 18 Aug Step two for Kialoa II
Heading to Sydney after the Rolex Fastnet Race Kialoa II has completed the Rolex Fastnet Race and will soon hoist sails and head to Sydney, Australia, and the second major goal for the owners Patrick and Keith Broughton, the Rolex Sydney Hobart starting from Sydney Harbour on December 26, 2017. Posted on 17 Aug

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy