Marlow Ropes launches the ultimate guide to splicing

Marlow Splicing Guide © Marlow Marlow Splicing Guide © Marlow

by Lauren Roberts today at 11:30 am

Marlow Ropes will launch a comprehensive splicing handbook at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year with foreword from world record holder, Dame Ellen MacArthur who has worked with Marlow throughout her successful sailing career.

Splicing is the safest way to terminate the end of rope and is an extremely important skill which will help retain over 90% of the rope's strength. With over 200 years of experience in rope-making, Marlow is an authority in rope care, leading to the development of this 62 page comprehensive step by step guide to splicing.

Jon Mitchell of Marlow Ropes said: "As market leaders, combined with our official supplier status to the British Sailing Team, the US Sailing Team, Ben Ainslie Racing and Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, we have many years of experience and insight into rope care. Producing this comprehensive guide will enable all sailors and riggers, at any level, with a point of reference and useful resource to help maintain efficient and safe standards".

Following its launch at the Southampton Boat Show, the book will be available to buy throughout Marlow's worldwide distribution network with a percentage of the proceeds going directly to The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. The Trust aims to rebuild confidence after cancer, using sailing to support, empower and inspire young people between the ages of 8-24.

Marlow Ropes is the world-leading manufacturer of leisure marine ropes. With continuous rope developments and innovation, the manufacturer's breadth of knowledge and technical expertise has lent itself perfectly to publishing The Marlow Guide to Splicing.

Visit Marlow on stand J300 at the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, September 15-24.

www.marlowropes.com