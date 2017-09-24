Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

Marlow Ropes launches the ultimate guide to splicing

by Lauren Roberts today at 11:30 am Stand J300, 15-24 September 2017
Marlow Splicing Guide © Marlow

Marlow Ropes will launch a comprehensive splicing handbook at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year with foreword from world record holder, Dame Ellen MacArthur who has worked with Marlow throughout her successful sailing career.

Splicing is the safest way to terminate the end of rope and is an extremely important skill which will help retain over 90% of the rope's strength. With over 200 years of experience in rope-making, Marlow is an authority in rope care, leading to the development of this 62 page comprehensive step by step guide to splicing.

Jon Mitchell of Marlow Ropes said: "As market leaders, combined with our official supplier status to the British Sailing Team, the US Sailing Team, Ben Ainslie Racing and Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, we have many years of experience and insight into rope care. Producing this comprehensive guide will enable all sailors and riggers, at any level, with a point of reference and useful resource to help maintain efficient and safe standards".

Following its launch at the Southampton Boat Show, the book will be available to buy throughout Marlow's worldwide distribution network with a percentage of the proceeds going directly to The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. The Trust aims to rebuild confidence after cancer, using sailing to support, empower and inspire young people between the ages of 8-24.

Marlow Ropes is the world-leading manufacturer of leisure marine ropes. With continuous rope developments and innovation, the manufacturer's breadth of knowledge and technical expertise has lent itself perfectly to publishing The Marlow Guide to Splicing.

Visit Marlow on stand J300 at the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, September 15-24.

www.marlowropes.com

Marlow Splicing Guide foreword by Dame Ellen MacArthur - photo © Marlow
Marlow Splicing Guide foreword by Dame Ellen MacArthur - photo © Marlow

Related Articles

1420 metres of rope per yacht
Marlow Rope celebrates 16 year association with the Clipper Race To celebrate its 16 year long relationship with Clipper Round The World Yacht Race, Marlow Ropes has created a short film on the lengths it goes to to produce the market-leading high performance Clipper Race ropes. Posted on 18 Aug Fatigue and its effect on rope performance
Explanation by Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, examines the effect of fatigue on the performance of rope and rigging. Ropes, like people, suffer from fatigue. Unlike people a good night's sleep does not reinvigorate them. Posted on 18 Aug Marlow brings tech assistance to Cowes Week
Ropes of all sizes, plus advice on rigging issues The Marlow technical van will be at the largest regatta of its kind in the world for the sixth year running. As the go-to area for everything rope and rigging related the van is stocked with high performance ropes of all sizes. Posted on 28 Jul Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Posted on 11 Jul Marlow Ropes partners with The Foiling Week
The only global event dedicated to foiling boats Marlow Ropes announces its official partnership with The Foiling Week (TFW) 2017 - the only global event dedicated to foiling boats, their sailors, designers and builders. Posted on 7 Jul British Sailing Team support continues
Marlow Ropes renew deal as Official Supplier Marlow, the world's leading performance yachting rope, has again been selected as official supplier to the British Sailing Team as they embark on their journey to Tokyo 2020 and beyond. Posted on 27 Jun Marlow - Official Rope Partner of Land Rover BAR
World leading leisure marine rope and rigging British manufacturer of world leading leisure marine rope and rigging, Marlow Ropes, is an official supplier to Land Rover BAR - the British Challenger for the prestigious America's Cup trophy Posted on 24 May Marlow support Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
For this year's Round Britain adventure Marlow, leading marine rope manufacturer, has provided substantial support to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for this year's Round Britain adventure. Posted on 20 May Marlow supports Team Challenge Racing
In the Round Britain and Ireland Race Marlow has partnered with Team Challenge Racing, a youth offshore sailing team, to provide all the running rigging for the team's Sigma 38 boat. The team is set to compete in the Round Britain and Ireland race in August next year. Posted on 19 May Have you reached the end of your rope?
Top 6 signs that say you need to replace Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, takes a look at how to inspect your ropes, and the key ‘wear and tear' signs to look out for. Posted on 27 Apr

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy