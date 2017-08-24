Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom

Clear the Decks: 20% off in the Henri Lloyd Last Chance Sale

by Henri Lloyd today at 5:00 pm 24 August 2017

Related Articles

Clean, emission-free sailing
We speak to Imerys skipper Phil Sharp We spoke with Imerys skipper Phil Sharp about his season so far in the Class 40, and also with Paul Strzelecki about his partnership with Henri Lloyd, and also about Phil's ambition to make his yacht 100% emission-free. Posted on 15 Aug Henri Lloyd New Energy LS Rash Vest
Extremely quick drying with a contoured fit The Energy LS Rash Vest has been designed to give additional protection whilst on the water, and has the benefit of being extremely quick drying and has a contoured fit. Posted on 4 Aug Henri Lloyd Ocean Dry Top back in stock
For professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions The Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro range is designed for professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions. The Ocean Dry Top, constructed from breathable and 100% waterproof GORE-TEX pro shell, features watertight latex wrist and neck seals. Posted on 3 Aug New Season Sailing has arrived at Henri Lloyd
The Shadow range is back Expertly engineered for superior performance the Shadow range now features a new generation of racing shells, salopettes and jackets and the award winning super stretch breathable Ventiprene wetsuit. Posted on 26 Jul The Land Rover BAR Merchandise Sale
30% off - limited time offer! Up to 30% off Land Rover BAR merchandise for a limited time, including the Coll Dry Number 3 Tee, 2 Layer Team Jacket, Freedom Cap and Replica Jersey Tee. Posted on 18 Jul Henri Lloyd Polo Sale is Now On
Buy two classic polos for £70 Buy two classic polos for £70 in the Henri Lloyd Polo Sale. Offer valid on Byron and Cowes full price polos only. Subject to availability. Posted on 11 Jul Henri Lloyd Shadow is BACK
Engineered for speed and performance As sure as you can rely on your shadow to follow you, you can rely on the Shadow range to carry you over the finish line, race after race. Engineered for speed and performance to endure the toughest conditions, these are superior pieces of kit. Posted on 7 Jul Henri Lloyd support Phil Sharp
Official Technical Clothing Sponsor to Energy Challenge Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has committed their continued support to Phil Sharp Racing, and will be providing technical sailing clothing for Phil and his team. Posted on 28 Jun Henri Lloyd Sunday Journal
Celebrating Land Rover BAR Academy success Britain's Youth America's Cup sailors from the Land Rover BAR Academy have been crowned the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions in Bermuda. The British entry completed 12 races against 12 other nations on Bermuda's Great Sound to take the title. Posted on 25 Jun One Week to Round the Island
One of the largest participation sporting events in the UK Whether you're an old hand of newcomer to the race, there's something very special about taking part in such an iconic event and with just one week remaining until race start we look at the kit you need for the big weekend. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy