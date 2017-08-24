Clear the Decks: 20% off in the Henri Lloyd Last Chance Sale

Follow us wherever you are



Clean, emission-free sailing

We speak to Imerys skipper Phil Sharp We spoke with Imerys skipper Phil Sharp about his season so far in the Class 40, and also with Paul Strzelecki about his partnership with Henri Lloyd, and also about Phil's ambition to make his yacht 100% emission-free.

Henri Lloyd New Energy LS Rash Vest

Extremely quick drying with a contoured fit The Energy LS Rash Vest has been designed to give additional protection whilst on the water, and has the benefit of being extremely quick drying and has a contoured fit.

Henri Lloyd Ocean Dry Top back in stock

For professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions The Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro range is designed for professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions. The Ocean Dry Top, constructed from breathable and 100% waterproof GORE-TEX pro shell, features watertight latex wrist and neck seals.

New Season Sailing has arrived at Henri Lloyd

The Shadow range is back Expertly engineered for superior performance the Shadow range now features a new generation of racing shells, salopettes and jackets and the award winning super stretch breathable Ventiprene wetsuit.

Henri Lloyd Shadow is BACK

Engineered for speed and performance As sure as you can rely on your shadow to follow you, you can rely on the Shadow range to carry you over the finish line, race after race. Engineered for speed and performance to endure the toughest conditions, these are superior pieces of kit.

Henri Lloyd support Phil Sharp

Official Technical Clothing Sponsor to Energy Challenge Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has committed their continued support to Phil Sharp Racing, and will be providing technical sailing clothing for Phil and his team.

Henri Lloyd Sunday Journal

Celebrating Land Rover BAR Academy success Britain's Youth America's Cup sailors from the Land Rover BAR Academy have been crowned the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions in Bermuda. The British entry completed 12 races against 12 other nations on Bermuda's Great Sound to take the title.