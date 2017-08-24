Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals at Mount's Bay Sailing Club - Day 3

by Matt Sheahan today at 10:08 am

When sailors come ashore not caring about their result it's usually because the day has been a shocker. But Day 3 in Mounts Bay was very different. This was a day to remember for all the right reasons.

A 15-18 knot breeze, bright sunshine, moderate waves and perfect courses delivered a day of racing that many rated as the best of the season and possibly more. After four hours afloat the fleet was left buzzing.

But there was one particular element that was the talk of the slipway as the boats were hauled up - dolphins.

In the second race a pod of 10 or more chose to hang out on the port layline to the windward mark, guiding anyone who took their advice towards a perfect rounding. As they darted under the bow and leapt out of the water on either side less than a metre away, the sight was utterly mesmerising. Fortunately the pod chose to appear on the second and third laps of the second race when the traffic was more spread out, justifying their reputation for being smart. Had it happened at the first mark rounding when the fleet was still bunched up who knows what chaos would have ensued as crews started feeding back all kinds of unconventional verbal gibberish to their helms. "Oh my God," is usually an expression reserved for a different set of circumstances that lead seconds later to a swim. Here it was commonplace.

But in any a pack there's always a rogue, even among dolphins. Barging at the weather mark with no overlap inside two boat lengths is simply not on whether you're a fish or not. Some even missed out the spreader mark and cut the corner to ride on the quarter waves downhill – the cheek of it.

The first race had been a tricky one for pretty much everyone who hadn't started seconds after the gate had opened.

A left hand shift during the start saw the pathfinder, Francisco and Teresa Lobato lifted on port, away from the bulk of the fleet who had politely set themselves back from the proposed start line. Bearing away to gather speed wasn't really an option unless you wanted to reach back down the line to where the Lobatos had come from.

The result? Plenty of space to leeward of the pathfinder along with plenty of red faces, gritted teeth and another pack of 74x400s that had some big names mixed into the middle of the fleet.

When it came to stand out performances throughout the day there are a few to mention starting with Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells who scored a couple of bullets to extend their lead in the overall series.

The first race saw their lead unchallenged from the start while the second was trickier apparently, but with the same final result.

So what was their key to success?

"We started early to get to the wind convergence off the south east side of the Mount," explained Oli. "In a south-easterly the form guide says that there will be more pressure there which should justify not going offshore. As it turned out there was, just. So for us the left hand side of the course was always favoured, upwind and down."

The second boat that drew attention as that of Alex Barry and Richard Leonard who once again threw themselves into the mix despite looking lighter than the Oakeys. Few, including the Oakeys, thought this was possible, and even fewer reckoned it was a combination for breezy conditions. But with a 4th and an 11th on the board after today, clearly it is.

Then comes the team of the day, John Downey and Sandy Rimmington sailing 522.

They finished 10th in the first race, an impressive performance for an old boat. That made them pathfinders in the second race and to prove that their first result had been no fluke they went on to finish 4th in the second.

Not only is this a superb performance for an old boat, but their efforts have increased the value of the entire second-hand fleet overnight while leaving those of us who have made flimsy cases at home for investing in a new boat feeling rather exposed.

Nevertheless, in the highly undemocratic system of nominating a team of the day within the daily report and my jury of one, they get it.

Well done to all who walked away with the daily prizes, but for many today wasn't really about results. And for one man the day marked a turning point, he hoped.

"After the weather we have been dealt for some of this year's events we are owed a good Nationals from him upstairs. I'm certain that this is the first day of a run we're going to remember," said class captain Max Tosetti who admitted that his direct communication with the Almighty's weather department has been down for much of this season.

In fact, so good was today that word is going around that maybe it's time to introduce a new rule in the class that bans racing in under 15 knots and sunshine. As a super extra-medium proportioned, curry munching sailor, it gets my vote.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Gold 1469 Jon Gorringe Oli Wells Parkstone YC 4 1 ‑16 2 1 1 9 2nd Gold 1432 Mike Sims Keith Bedborough Dalgety Bay SC 1 4 ‑11 4 3 7 19 3rd Gold 1463 Stewart Robertson Sarah Robertson Royal Forth YC 5 ‑11 1 5 7 5 23 4th Gold 1215 Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato QMSC 3 2 8 ‑11 2 8 23 5th Gold 1144 Alex Barry Richard Leonard MBSC/RCYC 10 7 3 1 4 ‑11 25 6th Gold 1438 Paul Hillier Matt Bailey RYA 7 6 7 ‑27 5 3 28 7th Gold 1262 Josh Metcalfe Jack Holden Arun YC/Y Felinheli 2 ‑12 10 10 6 2 30 8th Gold 1460 Dave Exley Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC 9 10 2 6 ‑18 18 45 9th Gold 1309 Russell Clark Emma Clarke RNSA/ASA/SBSC 6 3 ‑38 13 14 9 45 10th Bronze 522 John Downey Sandy Rimmington MBSC 14 14 5 ‑17 10 4 47 11th Gold 1407 Hamish Gledhill Joe Roberts West Riding SC ‑23 8 9 21 9 12 59 12th Gold 1283 Chris Pickles Matt Sharman Delph SC ‑19 15 18 7 12 10 62 13th Gold 1441 Paul Oakey Mark Oakey Portchester SC 8 5 ‑29 3 26 22 64 14th Gold 1345 Robbie Wilson Rory Rose Wormit Boating Club 21 17 4 ‑29 11 14 67 15th Gold 1424 Chloe Martin Dan Martin Lymington Town SC ‑20 20 14 12 17 6 69 16th Gold 1319 Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas Dalgety Bay SC 12 9 17 26 ‑27 13 77 17th Gold 1454 Jon Heissig Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC 11 22 ‑33.5 9 13 23 78 18th Gold 1370 Neil McLellan Andy McKeown Dalgety Bay SC 17 23 6 15 28 ‑30 89 19th Gold 1189 Steve Restall Chris Stubbs Downs SC 26 13 13 18 23 ‑27 93 20th Silver 1109 Rob Jones Robin Russell Warsash SC 18 18 ‑31 25 16 17 94 21st Silver 1393 Oliver George‑Taylor Nick Zammit RNSA 13 27 23 ‑41 22 19 104 22nd Gold 1017 Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 15 24 20 ‑28 21 26 106 23rd Bronze 1312 Ben Pickering Dom Mortimer RVYC / Chase SC 28 ‑40 30 24 25 16 123 24th Gold 1418 Howard Farbrother Louise Hosken QMSC (DNS) 19 24 19 34 28 124 25th Silver 1212 Sam Pickering Tony Cliff Chasewater SC ‑52 31 21 46 8 21 127 26th Silver 1362 Ben Wilcox Kenneth Laing East Lothian YC 24 16 ‑53 48 24 15 127 27th Silver 1452 Howard Eeles Chris Bownes Bartley SC 31 (DNF) 25 22 29 20 127 28th Gold 1468 Mike Saul John Hobson Yorkshire Dales SC 27 29 19 ‑36 31 25 131 29th Silver 844 Emily Robertson Ewan Rycroft Royal Forth YC 40 30 15 14 ‑42 42 141 30th Gold 1439 Kevin Podger Heather Chipperfield Lymington Town SC ‑44 35 35 8 33 33 144 31st Gold 1455 John MacKenzie Andy Box Dalgety Bay SC ‑45 25 28 34 30 29 146 32nd Silver 1467 Paul Ridgway Bronwyn Ridgway Leigh & Lowton SC 25 21 ‑45 30 36 38 150 33rd Silver 1465 Ben Williamson Richard Brameld Welton SC ‑39 38 33.5 20 37 24 152.5 34th Gold 1400 Steve Middleton Chris Rowland Burghfield SC 22 32 36 44 19 (DNF) 153 35th Silver 1140 Robert O'Sullivan Phillip McGlade Monkstown Bay Sailing Club 32 ‑44 22 32 39 34 159 36th Silver 864 Elaine Turner Sijbrand Jongejans WV Braassemereer 33 28 44 37 20 ‑60 162 37th Bronze 1181 Bruce Mills Andrea Jarman Warsash SC 29 26 40 33 ‑41 40 168 38th Gold 1414 Caroline Whitehouse Jason McDonnell Bartley SC 36 33 32 ‑45 35 43 179 39th Silver 1363 Ross Ryan K Hinsliiff‑Smith Notts County SC ‑48 34 27 43 45 31 180 40th Bronze 717 Jonathon Moss Alastair Moppett Bough Beech SC 35 (DNF) 39 42 40 36 192 41st Gold 1390 Andy Hatch Dan Hawkins QMSC 38 (DNC) 12 23 47 DNS 194 42nd Silver 768 Angus Marshall Imogen Barnett Dalgety Bay SC 37 ‑47 47 40 43 35 202 43rd Silver 1435 Matthew Sheahan Ellie Sheahan QMSC 30 41 56 ‑58 44 32 203 44th Bronze 1007 Nick Daniels Mark Aitken Warsash 34 36 51 ‑66 38 44 203 45th Gold 1290 David Brown Rebecca Brown QMSC 16 (DNC) 42 DNC 15 DNF 221 46th Bronze 612 James West Callum McCullough Taurunga Y & Powerboat club 43 43 ‑58 39 50 50 225 47th Silver 770 Thomas Barney Broatch James Mathieson Port Dinorwic SC 53 (DNF) 26 65 46 37 227 48th Bronze 1060 Pete Pickford Chris Carpenter Thorney Island SC 57 42 ‑59 31 54 48 232 49th Bronze 1184 Stuart Williams Joshua Crisp Army Sailing Association 41 45 46 54 56 ‑59 242 50th Silver 1450 Nick Eaves Greg Pace Bartley SC 42 (DNC) 37 16 DNF DNS 243 51st Bronze 421 Adrian Neal Tracy Neal Castle Cove SC (DNF) 39 41 55 53 55 243 52nd Bronze 1101 Simon Baker Chris Hopkins QMSC 47 51 49 52 ‑59 53 252 53rd Silver 934 David Swift Robert Burgess Warsash SC (DNF) DNS 50 50 48 39 261 54th Silver 1129 David Webley Fraser Mulford Wormit Boating Club 49 46 55 ‑69 57 54 261 55th Silver 1117 Matt Toynbee Vasiliki Papapanagiotou Dalgety Bay SC 46 37 48 57 (DNS) DNS 262 56th Bronze 1392 Chris Stanton Jules Thorne QMSC (DNF) DNS 52 51 51 41 269 57th Bronze 1265 Colin Davies Naomi Moran Aberdeen & Stonehaven SC 51 48 54 56 62 (DNS) 271 58th Silver 1445 Phil Britton Michael Atkinson Dalgety Bay SC (DNF) 50 62 67 49 49 277 59th Silver 564 Jacob Ainsworth Kayleigh Roberts South Shields SC (DNF) DNS 61 38 32 DNF 279 60th Bronze 1252 James Alsop Simon Edwards QMSC (DNF) DNF 43 60 58 47 282 61st Bronze 1228 Andrew Johnson Sarah Humphrey Grafham Water SC (DSQ) DSQ 57 35 DNF 46 286 62nd Bronze 1287 James Bowman Andrew Gladstone Starcross YC (RET) 49 68 63 55 52 287 63rd Bronze 725 Martin Booth Alan McLean Dalgety Bay SC 56 52 ‑66 62 60 58 288 64th Bronze 527 Andy Powell Julian Colls Warsash SC 50 53 67 ‑70 63 56 289 65th Silver 1342 Max Tosetti Anna Wallin QMSC (DSQ) DNC 60 53 52 51 290 66th Bronze 1333 Rob Corfield Tom Dobbs Dell Quay SC 54 (DNC) 69 64 64 57 308 67th Silver 670 Tim Harrison Tor Harrison Notts County SC (DNS) DNS 64 47 65 62 312 68th Bronze 1430 Simon Matthews Andy Harris Lancing SC (DNF) DNS OCS 49 DNC 45 316 69th Bronze 503 Peter Tozer Vicky Bartlett Mountbatten SC 55 (DNC) 72 72 66 61 326 70th Bronze 1092 Mark Walford Alan Cooke Grafham Water SC (DNF) DNS 65 61 61 DNF 335 71st Bronze 1064 David Ramsden Petra Ramsden QMSC (DNF) DNS 63 59 DNS DNS 344 72nd Bronze 1328 Steve Peat Sarah Peat Starcross YC (DNF) DNS 70 68 DNS DNS 360 73rd Bronze 1417 Stephen Wingrove Ashley Wingrove Porthpean SC (RET) DNC 71 71 DNF DNS 364