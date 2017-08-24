Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Helming to Win by Nick Craig

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals at Mount's Bay Sailing Club - Day 3

by Matt Sheahan today at 10:08 am 20-24 August 2017

When sailors come ashore not caring about their result it's usually because the day has been a shocker. But Day 3 in Mounts Bay was very different. This was a day to remember for all the right reasons.

A 15-18 knot breeze, bright sunshine, moderate waves and perfect courses delivered a day of racing that many rated as the best of the season and possibly more. After four hours afloat the fleet was left buzzing.

But there was one particular element that was the talk of the slipway as the boats were hauled up - dolphins.

In the second race a pod of 10 or more chose to hang out on the port layline to the windward mark, guiding anyone who took their advice towards a perfect rounding. As they darted under the bow and leapt out of the water on either side less than a metre away, the sight was utterly mesmerising. Fortunately the pod chose to appear on the second and third laps of the second race when the traffic was more spread out, justifying their reputation for being smart. Had it happened at the first mark rounding when the fleet was still bunched up who knows what chaos would have ensued as crews started feeding back all kinds of unconventional verbal gibberish to their helms. "Oh my God," is usually an expression reserved for a different set of circumstances that lead seconds later to a swim. Here it was commonplace.

But in any a pack there's always a rogue, even among dolphins. Barging at the weather mark with no overlap inside two boat lengths is simply not on whether you're a fish or not. Some even missed out the spreader mark and cut the corner to ride on the quarter waves downhill – the cheek of it.

The first race had been a tricky one for pretty much everyone who hadn't started seconds after the gate had opened.

A left hand shift during the start saw the pathfinder, Francisco and Teresa Lobato lifted on port, away from the bulk of the fleet who had politely set themselves back from the proposed start line. Bearing away to gather speed wasn't really an option unless you wanted to reach back down the line to where the Lobatos had come from.

The result? Plenty of space to leeward of the pathfinder along with plenty of red faces, gritted teeth and another pack of 74x400s that had some big names mixed into the middle of the fleet.

When it came to stand out performances throughout the day there are a few to mention starting with Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells who scored a couple of bullets to extend their lead in the overall series.

The first race saw their lead unchallenged from the start while the second was trickier apparently, but with the same final result.

So what was their key to success?

"We started early to get to the wind convergence off the south east side of the Mount," explained Oli. "In a south-easterly the form guide says that there will be more pressure there which should justify not going offshore. As it turned out there was, just. So for us the left hand side of the course was always favoured, upwind and down."

The second boat that drew attention as that of Alex Barry and Richard Leonard who once again threw themselves into the mix despite looking lighter than the Oakeys. Few, including the Oakeys, thought this was possible, and even fewer reckoned it was a combination for breezy conditions. But with a 4th and an 11th on the board after today, clearly it is.

Then comes the team of the day, John Downey and Sandy Rimmington sailing 522.

They finished 10th in the first race, an impressive performance for an old boat. That made them pathfinders in the second race and to prove that their first result had been no fluke they went on to finish 4th in the second.

Not only is this a superb performance for an old boat, but their efforts have increased the value of the entire second-hand fleet overnight while leaving those of us who have made flimsy cases at home for investing in a new boat feeling rather exposed.

Nevertheless, in the highly undemocratic system of nominating a team of the day within the daily report and my jury of one, they get it.

Well done to all who walked away with the daily prizes, but for many today wasn't really about results. And for one man the day marked a turning point, he hoped.

"After the weather we have been dealt for some of this year's events we are owed a good Nationals from him upstairs. I'm certain that this is the first day of a run we're going to remember," said class captain Max Tosetti who admitted that his direct communication with the Almighty's weather department has been down for much of this season.

In fact, so good was today that word is going around that maybe it's time to introduce a new rule in the class that bans racing in under 15 knots and sunshine. As a super extra-medium proportioned, curry munching sailor, it gets my vote.

Results after Day 3:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stGold1469Jon GorringeOli WellsParkstone YC41‑162119
2ndGold1432Mike SimsKeith BedboroughDalgety Bay SC14‑1143719
3rdGold1463Stewart RobertsonSarah RobertsonRoyal Forth YC5‑11157523
4thGold1215Francisco LobatoTeresa LobatoQMSC328‑112823
5thGold1144Alex BarryRichard LeonardMBSC/RCYC107314‑1125
6thGold1438Paul HillierMatt BaileyRYA767‑275328
7thGold1262Josh MetcalfeJack HoldenArun YC/Y Felinheli2‑1210106230
8thGold1460Dave ExleyMark LunnLeigh & Lowton SC91026‑181845
9thGold1309Russell ClarkEmma ClarkeRNSA/ASA/SBSC63‑381314945
10thBronze522John DowneySandy RimmingtonMBSC14145‑1710447
11thGold1407Hamish GledhillJoe RobertsWest Riding SC‑23892191259
12thGold1283Chris PicklesMatt SharmanDelph SC‑1915187121062
13thGold1441Paul OakeyMark OakeyPortchester SC85‑293262264
14thGold1345Robbie WilsonRory RoseWormit Boating Club21174‑29111467
15thGold1424Chloe MartinDan MartinLymington Town SC‑2020141217669
16thGold1319Ben RobertsonJenny DouglasDalgety Bay SC1291726‑271377
17thGold1454Jon HeissigNicky GriffinLlangorse SC1122‑33.59132378
18thGold1370Neil McLellanAndy McKeownDalgety Bay SC172361528‑3089
19thGold1189Steve RestallChris StubbsDowns SC2613131823‑2793
20thSilver1109Rob JonesRobin RussellWarsash SC1818‑3125161794
21stSilver1393Oliver George‑TaylorNick ZammitRNSA132723‑412219104
22ndGold1017Sean ClearyAnnalise NixonOxford SC152420‑282126106
23rdBronze1312Ben PickeringDom MortimerRVYC / Chase SC28‑4030242516123
24thGold1418Howard FarbrotherLouise HoskenQMSC(DNS)1924193428124
25thSilver1212Sam PickeringTony CliffChasewater SC‑52312146821127
26thSilver1362Ben WilcoxKenneth LaingEast Lothian YC2416‑53482415127
27thSilver1452Howard EelesChris BownesBartley SC31(DNF)25222920127
28thGold1468Mike SaulJohn HobsonYorkshire Dales SC272919‑363125131
29thSilver844Emily RobertsonEwan RycroftRoyal Forth YC40301514‑4242141
30thGold1439Kevin PodgerHeather ChipperfieldLymington Town SC‑44353583333144
31stGold1455John MacKenzieAndy BoxDalgety Bay SC‑452528343029146
32ndSilver1467Paul RidgwayBronwyn RidgwayLeigh & Lowton SC2521‑45303638150
33rdSilver1465Ben WilliamsonRichard BrameldWelton SC‑393833.5203724152.5
34thGold1400Steve MiddletonChris RowlandBurghfield SC2232364419(DNF)153
35thSilver1140Robert O'SullivanPhillip McGladeMonkstown Bay Sailing Club32‑4422323934159
36thSilver864Elaine TurnerSijbrand JongejansWV Braassemereer3328443720‑60162
37thBronze1181Bruce MillsAndrea JarmanWarsash SC29264033‑4140168
38thGold1414Caroline WhitehouseJason McDonnellBartley SC363332‑453543179
39thSilver1363Ross RyanK Hinsliiff‑SmithNotts County SC‑483427434531180
40thBronze717Jonathon MossAlastair MoppettBough Beech SC35(DNF)39424036192
41stGold1390Andy HatchDan HawkinsQMSC38(DNC)122347DNS194
42ndSilver768Angus MarshallImogen BarnettDalgety Bay SC37‑4747404335202
43rdSilver1435Matthew SheahanEllie SheahanQMSC304156‑584432203
44thBronze1007Nick DanielsMark AitkenWarsash343651‑663844203
45thGold1290David BrownRebecca BrownQMSC16(DNC)42DNC15DNF221
46thBronze612James WestCallum McCulloughTaurunga Y & Powerboat club4343‑58395050225
47thSilver770Thomas Barney BroatchJames MathiesonPort Dinorwic SC53(DNF)26654637227
48thBronze1060Pete PickfordChris CarpenterThorney Island SC5742‑59315448232
49thBronze1184Stuart WilliamsJoshua CrispArmy Sailing Association4145465456‑59242
50thSilver1450Nick EavesGreg PaceBartley SC42(DNC)3716DNFDNS243
51stBronze421Adrian NealTracy NealCastle Cove SC(DNF)3941555355243
52ndBronze1101Simon BakerChris HopkinsQMSC47514952‑5953252
53rdSilver934David SwiftRobert BurgessWarsash SC(DNF)DNS50504839261
54thSilver1129David WebleyFraser MulfordWormit Boating Club494655‑695754261
55thSilver1117Matt ToynbeeVasiliki PapapanagiotouDalgety Bay SC46374857(DNS)DNS262
56thBronze1392Chris StantonJules ThorneQMSC(DNF)DNS52515141269
57thBronze1265Colin DaviesNaomi MoranAberdeen & Stonehaven SC5148545662(DNS)271
58thSilver1445Phil BrittonMichael AtkinsonDalgety Bay SC(DNF)5062674949277
59thSilver564Jacob AinsworthKayleigh RobertsSouth Shields SC(DNF)DNS613832DNF279
60thBronze1252James AlsopSimon EdwardsQMSC(DNF)DNF43605847282
61stBronze1228Andrew JohnsonSarah HumphreyGrafham Water SC(DSQ)DSQ5735DNF46286
62ndBronze1287James BowmanAndrew GladstoneStarcross YC(RET)4968635552287
63rdBronze725Martin BoothAlan McLeanDalgety Bay SC5652‑66626058288
64thBronze527Andy PowellJulian CollsWarsash SC505367‑706356289
65thSilver1342Max TosettiAnna WallinQMSC(DSQ)DNC60535251290
66thBronze1333Rob CorfieldTom DobbsDell Quay SC54(DNC)69646457308
67thSilver670Tim HarrisonTor HarrisonNotts County SC(DNS)DNS64476562312
68thBronze1430Simon MatthewsAndy HarrisLancing SC(DNF)DNSOCS49DNC45316
69thBronze503Peter TozerVicky BartlettMountbatten SC55(DNC)72726661326
70thBronze1092Mark WalfordAlan CookeGrafham Water SC(DNF)DNS656161DNF335
71stBronze1064David RamsdenPetra RamsdenQMSC(DNF)DNS6359DNSDNS344
72ndBronze1328Steve PeatSarah PeatStarcross YC(DNF)DNS7068DNSDNS360
73rdBronze1417Stephen WingroveAshley WingrovePorthpean SC(RET)DNC7171DNFDNS364
