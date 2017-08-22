Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Hi Fit
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Hi Fit

SWYSA sailors take top 8 places at Torbay Junior Regatta

by Nicholas James today at 10:29 am 19-22 August 2017
SWYSA sailors on their support RIB waiting for the wind at the RTYC Junior Regatta © Nicholas James

The eight top places at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club's Junior Single Handed Regatta all went to South West Youth Sailing Academy (SWYSA) sailors. Tera Sailor William James (10) came first closely followed by Topper sailors Miles Ripley (12) and Toby Bloomfield (13).

The SWYSA is a not for profit group of South West sailors from seven local clubs coming together to train throughout the winter in their Tera and Topper dinghies. The group has grown from 12 children in 2014 to over 50 sailors last winter where they have been coached by World champions and ex Olympians on inland and coastal venues. The group has beed fortunate to receive support from the sailing charity The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation (ASSF) which has helped expand the project.

Over four days of racing in Torbay with conditions of barely any wind to 20 knot gusts the sailors were certainly tested to their limits in the busy bay alongside the IRC yacht fleets racing nearby. Race officer Mike Currie set mainly windward leeward courses for the nine races of the regatta and the top eight who all sail out of Paignton Sailing Club took the conditions in their stride and dominated the fleet.

After celebrating their wins the sailors are now preparing for the RS Tera Nationals at WPNSA and the Goodacre Cup at Roadford reservoir on the Devon Cornwall border this weekend.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The Salcombe Gin SYC Regatta 2017
An increase in attendance with 160 boats racing Salcombe Yacht Club welcomed one hundred and sixty boats to its week long regatta, an increase on the previous year. Winds were generally from the southern quadrant and tides were neapy, making for most enjoyable racing. Posted on 22 Aug Final two spots secured
On the 2018 ilovesailing calendar The final two places on the ilovesailing calendar have now been filled completing the 2018 line-up. Posted on 21 Aug Landsail Tyres J-Cup overall
Four National Champions & overall trophy winner decided The last day of the 2017 Landsail Tyres J-Cup was blessed with champagne conditions in beautiful Tor Bay. However, as we all know, when you pop a champagne cork it doesn't always all end up in the glass. Posted on 20 Aug Landsail Tyres J-Cup day 2
Biblical conditions in Torbay Thirty knot squalls inter-dispersed with beautiful sunshine and flat water, produced a testing race course for six classes, competing on Day Two of the 2017 Landsail Tyres J-Cup. Posted on 19 Aug Landsail Tyres J-Cup day 1
Seconds count Thrilling close racing is in the DNA of J Boats. With no less than four National Championships, the competition was incredibly close, for the first day of the 2017 Landsail Tyres J-Cup. Posted on 18 Aug Toppers at Burghfield preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 6 The 6th of the 2017 Rooster Sailing Southern Topper Traveller series events will be held at Burghfield Sailing Club, near Reading, on Saturday 2nd September. Posted on 16 Aug Volvo GJW Direct Topper Nationals overall
Extremes of weather on the final two days The final two days of the Volvo GJW Direct Topper 5.3 and 4.2 National Championships at Pwllheli could hardly have had greater extremes of weather, unfortunately neither of which were particularly conducive to good championship racing! Posted on 13 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted on 13 Aug RS Tera National Championships preview
Early entry advised for Regatta fleet The 2017 RS Tera Nationals are taking place on the 26-28th August at WPNSA. A fantastic venue for a great event; with entries approaching 100 in the main fleet already and 14 in the Regatta Fleet. Posted on 13 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week midweek report
Including the popular Nairn pursuit race Following a weekend of heavy sailing Monday morning was given over to training for young enthusiasts. The afternoon's Luffing Cup was held in a relatively light SW wind and the course was restricted to the northern end of the lake. Posted on 12 Aug

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy