Team 15 North-East Windurfing at Kielder Water Sailing Club

Ethan Weeks, winner of the 3.5 fleet in the T15 windsurfing at Kielder Water © John Scullion

by John & Judy Scullion today at 8:52 am

The final event for 2017 in Team 15's North-East regional racing calendar took place at Kielder Water Sailing Club on Sunday 20th August 2017.

Four teams competed: the North Lincs Invaders and Pugneys Pirates travelled north, while the Coquet Crushers came south, and of course the Kielder Kestrels were on home waters.

The wind was a steady (for Kielder) 10 to 15 knots south-to-south-westerly, with only a slight shift during the day. This of course meant that the more experienced sailors wanted more wind, while the less experienced were occasionally caught out... so a fairly happy medium then.

Race officer Geoff Brown set a course in the middle of the lake for the 4.5, 5.8 and 6.8 fleets; a square course with the 6.8s doing an extra lap of the 2nd and 3rd marks. Meanwhile Gabby Littler oversaw the 3.5 fleet, who had to reach out from the shore, round a mark and get back to shore, without getting entangled on the rocks to leeward.

The 3.5 fleet, with 11 sailors, suffered some general chaos at the start of each race as each competitor attempted – not always successfully - to raise their sail without dropping it on their neighbour. However Ethan Weeks of North Lincs managed to gain clear air and establish a convincing lead over all the competitions, finishing 6 out of 9 races in first place. Second was Rhys James of the Coquet Crushers, and third Fay Tomlin of Kielder.

The 4.5, 5.8 and 6.8 fleets managed seven races. In the 4.5 fleet, Annabelle Scullion of Kielder swept the board with six firsts and a second, including on one occasion beating not only the other 4.5s but all the 5.8s as well! Second was Tom Russell, also of Kielder, while Agi Cornellissen and Sophie Dryden of Coquet put up a brave performance and earned merit awards for their perseverance. The 5.8 fleet was led by Sarah Selim of Pugneys, winning all seven of her races, while James Carragher of Coquet just beat Ellie Bedford of Pugneys to take second place.

In the 6.8 fleet, William Russell of North Lincs won very convincingly, with five first places and two seconds to discard. Pip Heywood of the Coquet Crushers was second, and Tom Hunter of Pugneys third.

The Super X event involved, for the 3.5s, a jump on the way out and a kneel on the way back, while the larger rigs had to perform a beach start, and then a kneel on the way back. The winners were: 3.5 Ethan Weeks of North Lincs, 4.5 Tom Russell of Kielder, 5.8 James Carragher of Coquet, and 6.8 Pip Heywood of Coquet.

Overall, the Coquet Crushers won the day, while the North Lincs Invaders won the series to become the North-East T15 champions.

A great time was had by all. Thanks to all those who helped to make the day a success, including the organisers, race officers, rescue boats and providers of delicious and abundant food, and most especially thanks to the competitors and those who took the time to come and watch.

Team Ranking Table:

Pos Club Points 1st Coquette Crushers 20 2nd Kielder Kestrels 23 3rd North Lincs Invaders 29 4th Pugneys Pirates 32

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Club Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 3.5 Fleet 1st Y7 North Lincs Invaders Ethan Weeks 1 1 1 ‑2 ‑6 1 ‑9 1 1 6 2nd O8 Coquette Crushers Rhys James ‑3 ‑3 2 3 1 2 1 2 ‑5 11 3rd P4 Kielder Kestrels Fay Tomlin 2 2 3 1 2 3 ‑8 ‑4 ‑6 13 4th Y14 North Lincs Invaders Spencer Leaning 4 ‑6 ‑9 6 ‑7 4 2 5 2 23 5th Y15 North Lincs Invaders Sophie Leaning ‑5 4 4 ‑5 (DSQ) 5 4 3 3 23 6th Y2 North Lincs Invaders Felix Chase 6 5 5 (DNF) 4 ‑7 ‑7 6 7 33 7th O3 Coquette Crushers Max Moody 7 ‑8 7 4 3 (DNF) 6 (DNF) 8 35 8th P5 Kielder Kestrels Archie Nixey‑Godfrey 8 (DNF) 6 (DSQ) 5 (DSQ) 3 DSQ 4 38 9th O9 Coquette Crushers Nancy Moody 9 (DNF) 8 (DSQ) 9 6 5 7 (DNF) 44 10th O4 Coquette Crushers Daniel Read (DNF) 9 10 (DSQ) 8 (DSQ) DNS DNS DNS 63 11th O12 Coquette Crushers Beth Carragher (DNF) 7 (DNF) (DNF) DSQ DNS DNS DNS DNS 67 4.5 Fleet 1st P3 Kielder Kestrels Annabelle Scullion ‑1 1 ‑2 1 1 1 1 5 2nd P2 Kielder Kestrels Tom Russell ‑2 2 1 2 2 (DNS) 2 9 3rd O7 Coquette Crushers Agi Cornellissen (DNF) (DNF) DNS DNF 3 DNF DNS 23 4th O11 Coquette Crushers Sophie Dryden (DNF) (DNS) DNS DNS 4 DNS DNS 24 5.8 Fleet 1st B5 Pugneys Pirates Sarah Selim ‑1 ‑1 1 1 1 1 1 5 2nd O5 Coquette Crushers James Carragher ‑3 2 2 ‑3 2 3 2 11 3rd B7 Pugneys Pirates Ellie Bedford 2 ‑3 ‑3 2 3 2 3 12 6.8 Fleet 1st Y1 North Lincs Invaders William Russell 1 1 1 1 1 ‑2 ‑2 5 2nd O1 Coquette Crushers Pip Heywood ‑3 ‑3 2 3 2 1 1 9 3rd B1 Pugneys Pirates Tom Hunter 2 2 ‑3 2 3 3 ‑4 12 4th P15 Kielder Kestrels Ben Russell 4 ‑7 4 4 ‑5 4 3 19 5th P9 Kielder Kestrels Jonathon Dodd ‑5 ‑5 5 5 4 5 5 24 6th B4 Pugneys Pirates Sophie Hunter ‑6 4 ‑7 6 6 6 6 28 7th B3 Pugneys Pirates Olivia Pye ‑7 6 6 ‑7 7 7 7 33