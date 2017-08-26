Please select your home edition
Edition
Wessex Resins - Epoxycraft 1
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Yachting World Day Boat Cover
Rain and Sun Yachting World Day Boat Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

J Class World Championship at Newport, Rhode Island - Day 1

by J Class Association today at 6:21 am 21-26 August 2017

Hanuman, skippered and steered by local ace Ken Read with his brother Brad among the afterguard, stole the show on a spectacular opening day of the first ever J Class World Championship on the waters of Newport, Rhode Island where J Class yachts made their America's Cup debut way back in 1930 and where the Reads cut their teeth in competitive sailing.

Hanuman lead from the first mark around a 20 nautical miles 'Navigators Course'. When challenged by the newest J Class yacht in the fleet Svea, which is guided by wily America's Cup Stars & Stripes veterans Peter Isler and Tom Whidden, Hanuman fought back downwind with smooth, well executed manoeuvres. When they took their well earned winning gun, Hanuman were extending into the mist, stepping clear of a spirited scrap over places second to sixth, "That was one of the very coolest sailboat races I have ever been in my entire life." Newport born and bred Ken Read enthused, "Honestly, it had everything. Home town. Gybing and tacking around all the little nooks and crannies, such a great crowd of boats out there watching. That is what we always hoped this regatta would show, how special this can be. And I am sure it did just that."

"It was fun and special having my brother Brad on board. This whole team has been working for this for years and also to see the smile on Jim and Kristy's faces today. It was just great."

The opening race of the inaugural J Class World Championship delivered it all, spectacle, majesty, close competition over a decent length course and just enough drama. The New York Yacht Club race team took full advantage of the forecast for a building, pre frontal breezes to sail a spectacular, tight coastal course up and back under the Newport-Jamestown bridge, checking off in turn historical local landmarks made famous over the dozen editions of the America's Cup raced here, entrancing the huge spectator fleet and treating the viewers who crowded the headlands and car parks that fringed the course to the close, spectacular competition they turned out for.

The fleet of six J Class yachts revelled in the perfect flat water and brisk 14-18kt SW'ly breezes. Places were traded back and forth throughout the fleet from first mark to the last. The sun split through the hazy cloud cover at key moments. Ranger shut out Velsheda at the windward end of the start line and with nowhere to go Velsheda clipped the signal boat. Harrying Hanuman around the first top mark Svea – in just their fifth ever J Class race - split their kite on a botched hoist, forcing them to make their first ever in line spinnaker peel. Double winners in Bermuda Lionheart came from behind on the beat to the finish, holding west of Gould Island, enjoying a huge starboard tack lift which got them back up to a useful third. There were even a pod of dolphins out to play around the bows of Ranger and Topaz early on the first 3.5 nautical miles beat.

The 20 nautical miles course was essentially a short upwind to a laid mark followed by a long run north against the ebb, funnelled spectacularly under the centre span of the bridge. Their choice of the Castle Hill, right side of the run looking downwind, prompted in part by their kite problems, yielded a useful dividend in tidal relief for Svea and they were all but leading as they passed Fort Adams, until Hanuman again eased away at the next gybe. "The boat was going well." Read confirmed, "We got out a bit of a jam off the start line. Being able to hang off Lionheart was key to start. Lionheart has been a very high pointing boat for a while. Being able to hang there until almost to layline was critical for us. And then once we got clear air we let the boat do its thing. It is a bit like a horse race, you let the horse do its thing. We picked the right jib, on the number two, a couple of the boats had bigger jibs and I think that the trimmers did a spectacular job, the communication was good. It was just fun."

J Class World Championship at Newport, Rhode Island day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
J Class World Championship at Newport, Rhode Island day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Asked if there was any local knowledge contributing to their win, Read said, "Actually no, we nearly lost out to Svea on the right of the run. But actually we talked about it, Brad said 'if we were by ourselves that is what we'd do, but we were not. But it is the first race of the world championship and everybody gybed away and so 'don't be an idiot' we stayed with the pack. Svea made a six boat length gain but we picked the right kite (symmetrical), we gained a length or so on every gybe against the asymmetrics and on the last beat we just sailed smart."

For the Svea team which only put their rig back in the boat just over a week ago after having their Bermuda J Class America's Cup halted by a forestay problem after just two races, second place today was a welcome reward. The newest, biggest J ever shows great speed but they are still early on the learning curve when it comes to smooth, effective manoeuvres compared to the teams polished by more than five years of J Class racing.

Svea's tactician and project manager Charlie Ogletree commented, "We are happy to get a second and start the series with a good result, a 'keeper' and we learned a lot today. That was our first spinnaker peel in anger after tearing our kite on the set. We took so long to get the peel done we were committed, we had discussed it but the boat handling pushed us in that direction."

"There was less current down that side, staying close to Castle Rock, we had good local knowledge, some good navigating from Peter Isler. We changed our tactics towards the end to consolidate against Lionheart. Downwind we are quick and upwind we are still learning our modes."

J Class World Championship at Newport, Rhode Island day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
J Class World Championship at Newport, Rhode Island day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

After being bounced around downwind Lionheart made the most of their recovery up the beat and were pressing Svea hard to the line losing out by just five seconds on corrected time. Tactician Bouwe Bekking, who has two of his Team Brunel Volvo crew on board Lionheart – and one from rivals MAPFRE – recalled, "It was a good day. We had a good start and squeezed off Hanuman and were in a good position when the breeze went too far to the left, the guys underneath us laid and we overstood and that is expensive in these boats. You crack the sheets and only go one or two tenths of a knot quicker."

J Class World Championship Race 1 Results:

1st Hanuman 2h 8m 13s
2nd Svea 2h 10m 15s
3rd Lionheart 2h 10m 20s
4th Topaz 2h 11m 37s
5th Ranger 2h 12m 4s
6th Vesheda 2h 10m 17s

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Big hearted Lionheart crew wins
At the America's Cup J Class Regatta Emerging in second place from a dramatic, high stakes final race which was laden with tension until the final run to the finish on a tight, compact race course off Bermuda's Saint Georges, Lionheart clinched the first ever America's Cup J Class Regatta. Posted on 21 Jun Hanuman and Ranger tied at the top
On America's Cup J Class Regatta Opening Day In the historic first ever America's Cup J Class Regatta in Bermuda 3 different crews won races on the opening day. Just one point separates the top two boats, Hanuman and Ranger on seven apiece with Lionheart poised for a three way final day showdown. Posted on 20 Jun J Class yachts open the show
Exhibition race ahead of 35th America's Cup Match The seven J Class yachts which are in Bermuda to compete in the America's Cup J Class Regatta provided the perfect, spectacular curtain raiser to a picture postcard first day of the 35th America's Cup Match. Posted on 18 Jun America's Cup J Class Regatta day 1
Race 1 falls victim to light airs Despite a huge spectator fleet mustered off NE Bermuda's north shore ready and waiting attentively to see the record fleet of seven J Class yachts in action, the winds did not cooperate and no racing could be run. Posted on 17 Jun J Class yachts to run exhibition event
On Great Sound from midday Saturday An historic event will take place on Bermuda's Great Sound, the venue for the 35th America's Cup, from 12.00 to 12.45pm on Saturday 17th June when seven J Class yachts will stage an exhibition together Posted on 16 Jun America's Cup Superyacht Regatta overall
Lionheart captures the top prize Overall victory in the highly competitive fleet of six J Class yachts earned the crew of Lionheart the top prize at the second America's Cup Superyacht Regatta, hosted by Boat International Media. Posted on 16 Jun America's Cup Superyacht Regatta overall
Lionheart wins Boat International Superyacht Regatta Trophy Lionheart won the highly competitive six strong J Class at the second America's Cup Superyacht Regatta and so lifted the Boat International Superyacht Regatta Trophy for the best performance at the regatta. Posted on 16 Jun America's Cup Superyacht Regatta day 2
Fleet revel in brisker winds and glorious sunshine After light winds on the opening day, the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta fleet revelled in the brisker winds and glorious hot sunshine during the second day of racing. Posted on 15 Jun America's Cup Superyacht Regatta day 2
Svea makes her debut in Bermuda As the new Svea, J S1, made her debut in the J Class fleet in Race 2 of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta it was Lionheart which read the first run best, leading at every mark of the 14 mile round the buoys style course. Posted on 15 Jun America's Cup Superyacht Regatta day 1
A gentle start in Bermuda' turquoise waters If the turquoise waters off Bermuda's north coast offered a gentle, benign start to the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta 2017 there were few complaints from the 19 crews who enjoyed a relatively straightforward Race Day One. Posted on 14 Jun

Upcoming Events

West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Bala SC Monohull dinghies August Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Royal Victoria YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Merrydown Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Victoria YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy